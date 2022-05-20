News
Servant Of The People: Where To Watch It Online? What Is It About?
A political satire and comedy television series, Servant of the People; is a Ukrainian show produced and created by Volodymyr Zelenskyy and also played the lead role in this.
In an unforeseen turn of events, a high school history teacher in his thirties, Goloborodko, is elected the President of Ukraine post a student puts up a video that shows him making a not-so-decent rant against government corruption in his country.
Ironically, Zelenskyy became the President of Ukraine after this show.
Kvartal 95, founded by Zelenskyy himself, has produced the series. With a film adaptation coming out in 2016, the series was on air for three seasons from 2015 to 2019.
What Is It About?
The story revolves around the life of a high school history teacher, Vasily Petrovich Goloborodko.
Goloborodko is absent minded and lives with his parents. One day, while giving a speech or rather ranting about the government and its corruption, he is (unbeknown to him) filmed by one of his students.
The student then proceeded to post this video on YouTube, which made Goloborodko an internet sensation overnight. His students then commence a crowdfunding campaign to register his candidacy in the presidential race in Ukraine, while Goloborodko has no clue of such events taking place.
Eventually, Goloborodko wins the elections and lands in the President’s office as the man himself. Initially confused about his presidential duties and responsibilities; Goloborodko gradually eases into his new role in the society and decides to weed out corruption by the oligarchy from Ukraine’s political system.
Cast
The show stars Volodymyr Zelensky as Vasily Petrovych Goloborodko, Stanislav Boklan as Yuriy Ivanovich Chuiko, Yevhen Koshovy as Serhiy Viktorovich Mukhin, Sumska as Mariya Stefanovna Goloborodko, Olha Zhukovtsova-Kyiashko as Oksana Skovoroda, Mukhin’s secretary, George Povolotsky as Tolya, t Security , and Dmitry Surzhikov as Dmitry Vasilyevich Surikov,.
Where To Stream?
All three seasons are available on Netflix.
News
Angelyne: What Facts You Should Know About Her Life?
Gaining fame in the 1980s, Angelyne was one of the very few, if not the only one at that time, to be famous for being well, famous. Yep, you read that right. There existed, or rather exists, a famous woman for her popularity among the masses.
Often seen around the streets of LA on billboards, the Barbie-like blonde never failed to grasp people’s attention. Her life was always a problem despite her fame as the pink-Corvette-riding mystery very successfully kept her past and ladder to success a secret from the public.
With Peacock releasing a show about her, we can expect some clarity on Angelyne’s life.
Plot Speculations
The trailer gives the viewers a tiny peek into the life of Angelyne; a young, blonde woman who is always seen sporting pink dresses.
While her life may seem all flowers and rainbows, this image is far from the reality of her life. Angelyne hides some deep secrets and masks a dark past to live her life in serenity.
Though, the reminders of what she has faced or been through make it difficult for her to sail through life peacefully.
As portrayed by Emmy Rossum, LA’s billboard queen is seen with a funky hairdo, bold makeup, and bright, flashy outfits, usually rose-hued.
When asked about why she chose to work on this project; Emmy Rossum said how Angelyne had managed to leave a mark on her from the very first time she saw her billboard. She further explained how different she thought herself from Angelyne.
She went on to add how Angelyne was this empowered woman adored by the whole of LA.
On being asked about her thoughts on Angelyne, the actress talked about the paradox that she (Angelyne) was so popular yet with such little information about her and how this drew her in.
Same thoughts Emmy, same thoughts. Pretty sure this is what everybody who knows of Angelyne or has seen the trailer thinks.
When asked about her take on Angelyne’s fame much before social media platforms took over; Emmy elaborated upon how strong Angelyne was. Like a mix of an old-Hollywood throwback, Marilyn Monroe, Judy Holliday, and part 80’s-punk-rock Barbie doll, Angelyne took the entirety of LA by a storm. One with pink fairy dust, to be precise.
Emmy concluded the interview with how Angelyne faced a gazillion challenges to be able to live her larger-than-life type of fairy-tale.
Cast
The show stars ‘The Audrey Hepburn Story’ lead, Emmy Rossum as Angelyne, the ‘Euphoria’ star, Lukas Gage as Max Allen, Jefferson Hall as Rick Krauss, British singer and actress. Kerry Norton as Edie Wallach, the ‘Marvin, Seth and Stanley star, Alex Karpovsky as Jeff Glasner, the ‘Neverland star, Charlie Rowe as Freddy, the ‘Secret Obsession star, Blair Hickey as David, the ‘Stargate Origins: Catherine’ star, Tonatiuh Elizarraraz as Andre, the ‘Sky High’ lead Michael Angarano as Danny and the ‘Evan Almighty’ star, Brian Carpenter as Wally George.
Where To Stream?
Season one of the show releases on Peacock on the 19th of May, 2022.
News
Chad Green leaves Yankees game with right forearm discomfort
BALTIMORE — Yankees right-handed reliever Chad Green left Thursday afternoon’s game with what the team called right forearm “discomfort.” Green left in the middle of an at-bat against Austin Hays in the sixth inning of the Yankees game against the Orioles at Camden Yards.
The team announced that Green will be evaluated by team doctors on Friday, when the Yankees are back in New York.
The Bombers were very confident in their pitching depth coming into this season and until the last 48 hours, it really had not been tested. They had one of their top pitching prospects, Luis Gil, take himself off the mound in the fifth inning of the Triple-A game on Wednesday night. He is also scheduled to see team doctors in New York on Friday.
Green was ahead 1-2 on Hays when he shouted something to catcher Kyle Higashioka. They both signaled to the dugout. Manager Aaron Boone came out and Green immediately left with a trainer.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
()
News
Giants’ Kadarius Toney, Kenny Golladay not practicing for unknown reasons
None of Daniel Jones’ presumptive top receivers were on the field to catch his passes at Thursday’s third OTA practice.
Rookie Kadarius Toney and veteran Kenny Golladay, two players with extensive injury histories, wore red jerseys and did not practice for undisclosed reasons. Sterling Shepard (torn Achilles) also was in a red jersey as he continues rehabbing.
Head coach Brian Daboll said “some” of the players in red jerseys were “rehabbing” but he wasn’t going to “get into the specifics” about Toney and Golladay.
Toney didn’t report to the Giants’ facility this offseason until late April, after the Daily News reported that the team was exploring trading him. If he’s injured, the team hasn’t disclosed it.
He caught passes off the JUGS machine for a few minutes before practice, and that was about it.
“I think that [Toney] was in good shape [when he first reported], but obviously he’s not running around full speed right now, so it would be difficult to judge exactly where he’s at right now,” wide receivers coach Mike Groh said. “But he’ll be ready to go … Mentally I don’t have any concerns with where he’s at.”
Offensive coordinator Mike Kafka said Toney has been “really attentive in meetings” and is a “dynamic player.”
“He’s one of those guys that you look for to make plays for us,” Kafka said.
Jones, speaking for himself as the Giants’ quarterback, called the month of May “an important part of the offseason, starting off our OTA practices.
“They’re valuable opportunities you can’t afford to miss out on,” he said.
“You’d prefer that they’d be out there,” Groh said of Golladay and Toney, “but we’re doing things with them without getting the full speed reps. Feel really good about the progress they’ve made.”
Rookie wideout Wan’Dale Robinson also was absent because he was attending “a mandatory NFL rookie symposium,” Daboll said. Defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence and tight end Ricky Seals-Jones were excused from practice for personal reasons.
THE PRACTICE REPORT
Starting left tackle Andrew Thomas (left ankle surgery) also wore a red jersey and did not practice until a late special teams period … Safety Julian Love intercepted Jones during the 11-on-11 team period and continues to assert himself as a leader. Wouldn’t be surprised if he’s voted a captain … Tyrod Taylor made a beautiful throw down the left sideline to wideouts Robert Foster. C.J. Board had several catches, too … No. 5 overall pick Kayvon Thibodeaux was checked by a trainer late in practice in the quad/groin/hip area, The Athletic observed. He remained on the sideline. Earlier, Thibodeaux recorded what would have been a sack on Jones, bursting into the backfield unblocked off the defense’s right edge … Blake Martinez (torn ACL) was a full participant in the jog-through portion of practice on the field in the middle of the defense wearing a red jersey. He didn’t participate in the live 11-on-11 portion, but he was moving well, which is an encouraging sign for the fall … Corner Jarren Williams is lining up as a reserve free safety on defense.
SEEING RED
Some players wearing red jerseys still practiced, like Martinez, LB Cam Brown, WR Richie James, WR Austin Proehl. Others didn’t, or did very little: Toney, Golladay, Shepard, Thomas, C Nick Gates (leg fracture), OT Matt Peart (ACL), WR Collin Johnson, CB Rodarius Williams, LB TJ Brunson, LB Quincy Roche and OL Jamil Douglas.
STARTLING CHANGE
Leonard Williams said Wednesday’s four player cuts, to make room for four new players, was “definitely eye-opening for a lot of the guys in the locker room.”
“Yesterday, we had a bunch of new people come in and people leave and people are like, wow, week one [of the offseason] it’s already happening,” he said.
Williams said maybe he’s just “getting numb” to it because he knows that’s the business. Still, that’s a good glimpse at some player perspective on the constant roster turnover.
AZEEZ TIPS THE SCALE
Second-year edge rusher Azeez Ojulari was noticeably bulked up and revealed that he’s gained about 10 pounds to 255 through his offseason training.
“I just felt like trying to improve my game, my weight to just hold up. I just feel good. Just wanted to get bigger,” he said.
A ‘DIRTBAG’ AT CENTER
Offensive line coach Bobby Johnson’s nickname for center Jon Feliciano is “Dirtbag.” And it’s a term of endearment:
“He plays with an edge that you want everyone to have,” Johnson said of Feliciano, whom he coached in Buffalo. “I jokingly, when I write the depth chart every day on the board, I write the nicknames and his is “Dirtbag.’ That’s how he plays. Not in an illegal fashion, but he plays the game on the edge.
“And you have to have that,” Johnson said. “And sometimes if you don’t have that in each guy, you have to develop that kind of attitude in the room. And Jon plays that way. Mark Glowisnki plays that way. I think we have other guys that will play that way. And they’ll find from me as their coach, if they don’t play that way, they will not play.”
()
