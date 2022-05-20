Finance
Shared Web Hosting – What to Look For
Choosing a web host for your company, personal site or blog can be a daunting process, what do you need? How much should you be spending? When do you stop?
Once you have decided if you want to use Windows or Linux as your OS and how much Disk Space and Data Transfer you require, the next step is to draw up a list of features that you would like or expect from your web host.
User friendly control panel – Spend some time researching exactly what functions you can perform from your control panel generally the more control the better, but this must be balanced against a good graphical user interface.
24/7 Customer support – This is a big one, ensure that help is on hand 24/7 365 days and that they are capable and qualified, and easy way to do this is to phone them be honest tell them you are a potential customer (they are not in sales) and ask them about their service.
Unrealistic Guarantees – Nothing is unlimited, sure most web hosts will offer you more storage that you will ever use, but you should be wary of Data Transfer Allowance, cheap data transfer may mean low bandwidth and as a result your site may be slow to load -a guaranteed way to lose customers.
Server Up-Time – If your web site is down you are losing money, a 99% up-time guarantee may seem attractive but that means your server could be down for in excess of 7 hours over the course of a month.
99% Uptime means 7 Hours 12 Minutes downtime a month. 99.9% Uptime means 43 Minutes down time a month. 99.99% Uptime means 4 Minutes 19 Seconds down time a month.
Location – Your server can be located anywhere in the world and it is generally prudent to host it in the country which houses your largest target audience, this will help you with your search engine rankings as they tend to deliver results belonging to an IP address from the same country as the search was originated.
Before signing up for any of the great web hosting deals out there take the time to research what is available and match it to your needs.
Tips for Throwing a Party on a Budget
Are you looking for a way to entertain your family members and friends this summer on a budget? If so, you might be wondering what to do. Even though you certainly want to give everyone a fun time, you might not have the money to go all out. That is okay! A party is more about who you are with instead of what you do, but there are ways you can still have a great party on a budget. Take a look at a few key tips below, and make sure you have a great time this summer. You can throw a great party without spending a lot of money.
1. Trim the Guest List
If you want to save money while you plan your party, the first thing you need to do is trim the guest list. The reality is that the more people you invite, the more mouths you will have to feed. Even though you probably have a lot of people you want to invite, think carefully about who should come. For example, you might want to limit the party to just a handful of your closest friends. Or, if you know family members are going to be in town, you may want to limit the party to just your family members. If you trim the guest list, you can save some money.
2. Use Electronic Invitations
Everyone gets nostalgic from time to time, and there are a lot of people who are making handheld invitations that they send out in the mail. Even though there is something to be said for having a physical card, it costs money to mail invitations out to everyone. If you use electronic invitations, you can save a lot of money. There are plenty of free programs you can use to design flashy electronic invitations, so put these programs to work for you. It shouldn’t cost you anything to send out a bunch of email invitations to the people you want to come to your party.
3. Decorate With Printables
If you are looking for a way to decorate for your party, think about printing off your own decorations. Then, you can punch a hole in the sheet of paper, tie a string around it, and hang up the decorations. Even though you probably want to go with some fancy decorations that people are going to be impressed with, the reality is that these decorations will cost money. Once the party gets going, people are not really going to pay attention to your decorations. They are going to pay attention to what they are doing and who they are with. Think about decorating for your party with some printable items if you would like to save money.
4. Throw a Potluck Party
One of the most expensive parts of the party is the food. You should not feel like you need to bring all the food yourself. Regardless of whether you are cooking something or ordering out, you don’t need to pay for it all on your own. If you want to save money, you may want to turn your party into a potluck. What this means is that everyone who comes to the party is going to be responsible for bringing something. You may provide the main course, but you will ask everyone else to bring the side dishes. This can limit the amount of money you spend on the party.
5. Plan the Entertainment Early
Finally, you need to think about what everyone is going to do at the party. There are plenty of ways you can entertain your guests, but you should start planning as early as possible if you want to save money. For example, you may want to have some backyard games, such as can jam or corn hole. Or, you may want to find the best mortar fireworks available to throw an amazing show. If you plan ahead of time, you will have a better opportunity to identify coupons, save some money, and make it work on a tight budget. Think about what you will do once everyone comes over.
Throw a Party on a Budget
Ultimately, these are just a few of the many tips you can follow if you are looking for a way to plan a party on a relatively tight budget. During the summer, everyone deserves to have a good time, even if you don’t have a lot of money to spend on a party. There is nothing wrong with asking other people to contribute, which could be a great way to save money. Finally, if you want your guests to show up, make sure you get your party on the calendar as early as possible. People’s calendars are going to fill up pretty quickly, so make sure your party is on the list.
Which Platform Is Ideal Between Shopify and Magento for an E-Commerce Website Development?
E-commerce websites are the ideal junction of buyers and sellers. Businesses and sellers now don’t need to worry about how to expand their products and services to the maximum audience as websites are accessible beyond boundaries and customers can also buy their choice of products by placing an order from anywhere at any time.
The craze of e-commerce websites has led to the rise of a challenging situation among the developers to choose from thousands of e-commerce platforms available in the market. The primary condition of an online store is to develop the proper functionality to make the site user-friendly.
Among so many options available in the market, developers are in praise for two most trending platforms Shopify and Magento for developing online retail websites.
Let’s focus on some in-depth characteristics of these two platforms that make them unique among others.
Shopify
Advantages:
• Shopify is considered as the most reliable e-commerce website for building an easy to use online retail website.
• Shopify offers easy coding in HTML and CSS.
• Website built on Shopify platform is user-friendly with easy drag and drop interface and many such simple features that offer the user a seamless user experience.
• Shopify powered e-commerce sites offer the customer uncomplicated experience in buying and checking out.
• Shopify takes few minutes to set up a complete e-commerce store.
• The platform is ideal for non-technical people and small businesses as it is a hosted platform one don’t need to update the modules or worrying about the technical complications.
• With the simple interface, Shopify offers the retailers to easily create and manage categories, to add products without causing any major complications.
• For SEO optimization Shopify is the ideal among all other platforms in the market. It offers the SEO professionals to edit ‘title’, ‘tags’, ‘meta description’, ‘pages’ etc.
• Shopify offers 24*7 active customer support. Customers with issues can reach the support team anytime through e-mail, chat, and phones.
• Retailers also get guided by Shopify to keep their website in a good form.
Disadvantages:
• Though Shopify offers more than thousand themes and templates but the price range of premium theme is quite high.
• The advanced plan of Shopify though provides the retailers to make promotions and offers, the basic plan does not support discount and sales.
Magento
Advantages:
• Magento is ideal for tech-savvy online retailers for creating unlimited opportunities.
• Magento offers the retailers to manage the servers on their own where they can make changes according to the requirement.
• Magento offers the most cost-effective options in choosing themes and templates which are quite a user- friendly and responsive to any designs.
• The basic version of Magento helps in making better sales by offering cross-selling, up-selling and product comparison features.
• Magento is extremely SEO optimized.
• Magento is ideal for large businesses and requires a one-time investment on server and store development.
Disadvantages:
• For non-technical people choosing Magento is a total thumb down as the platform is not that user- friendly.
• Magento is free but one may have to bear extra cost for the plug-ins in addition to paying monthly fees to the hosting provider.
• The major drawbacks of Magento are the lack of active customer support system. One may find it difficult to resolve technical issues or may have to partner with a Magento forum or may have to solve the problem on their own.
Developing an attractive and user-friendly e-commerce website will always be the priority for the developers and engineers and choosing the right platform is the ultimate key to whooping success in online retail business.
Advantages of Building a Website Or Blog on WordPress
Today, anybody who wants to make money online needs to have a website. While they can be fairly simple to build, some internet users still find the process of learning HTML and other programming languages a bit difficult. Because of this, a site building system such as WordPress can make used. Not only is it a lot easier than design and programming systems, it’s also affordable, convenient, and great for search engine optimization.
Some people choose to use WordPress simply for their blogging, and some people use it to build a regular site. Whatever it’s used for, it provides users with a lot of benefits – especially for webmasters who want to publish a lot of content. It’s designed for building a standard website and to organize the content. There are thousands of free templates available for creating a unique blog or website.
Here are more advantages of using WordPress:
- It’s completely free.
- Traffic isn’t as difficult to generate as it is with traditional websites.
- The built-in visual editor is simple to use, even for beginners.
- The templates are customizable.
- Plenty of add-ons, including polls, contact forms, plugins, sitemaps, etc.
- Provides PHP and MYSQL support.
- WYSIWYG content editor that shows the pages in real time as they are created.
- Tags are easy to add and configure.
- New content is published instantly.
The simplicity of WordPress is perhaps its greatest advantage. Many people need websites, but don’t have the money to hire designers or the knowledge to make one on their own. This content management system can be accessed through a web browser. A site or blog can be created in no time. The content can be updated and edited at anytime.
Professionals love making websites with WordPress as well, especially due do the fact that the content is picked up almost instantly by Google. Search Engine Optimization (SEO) ordinarily could take months to work, but with this type of system, new pages are picked up quickly. RSS feeds are available, and are automatically updated whenever new content is added.
This website and blogging solution is continuously developed. There are thousands of users who are developing new plugins and themes everyday to make the system easier to use for everybody. The codes are updated constantly with improved functionality. The codes meet all standards, which allow for faster loading websites and easier use.
Users who already have their own domain can still use WordPress, as several web hosts are optimized for it. These web hosts also provide a large number of premium templates, themes, tutorials, and add-ons that are only accessible for members. Unlike a lot of hosts, WordPress hosting solutions usually don’t require any downloads. A website or blog can be built and updated online through regular browsers!
