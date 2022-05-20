News
Simone Biles Net Worth! How Much Her Net Worth Is In 2022?
Simone Arianne Biles was born on March 14, 1997, in the United States. With a total of 32 Olympic and World Championship medals, she shares the title of the most decorated gymnast in history. She is tied with Shannon Miller for the most Olympic medals earned by an American gymnast with seven. She is regarded as one of the finest and most dominant gymnasts ever.
Early years and Education
Biles was born on March 14, 1997, as the third of four siblings in Columbus, Ohio.
Shanon Biles, her biological mother, was unable to care for Simone or her other children, Adria, Ashley, or Tevin. All four entered and exited foster care.
In 2000, after learning that his grandkids had been in foster care, Biles’ maternal grandfather, Ron Biles, and his second wife, Nellie Cayetano Biles, began temporarily caring for Shanon’s children in the north Houston suburb of Spring, Texas. The couple legally adopted Simone and her younger sister Adria in 2003. Harriet, Ron’s sister, and Shanon’s aunt adopted the two eldest children. Biles is a citizen of Belize through her adopted mother and considers Belize to be her second home. Biles and her family adhere to the Catholic faith.
In Harris County, Biles attended Benfer Elementary School.
In 2012, Biles decided to transition from public education to home school, enabling her to expand her weekly training time from 20 to 32 hours. She completed her secondary education at home, graduating in the middle of 2015. Biles committed verbally to UCLA on August 4, 2014. She intended to delay enrolling until after the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro; she signed her National Letter of Intent with UCLA in November 2014. She stated on July 29, 2015, that she will become professional and renounce her NCAA eligibility in order to compete for UCLA. In January of 2018, Biles was enrolled in online business administration courses and acted as a brand ambassador for the University of the People.
Simone Biles Net Worth:
It is estimated that Simone Biles has a net worth of $16 million. Due to her numerous championships and endorsements, she has acquired considerable wealth. She is well-known and has over 4 million Instagram followers under the account @simonebiles.
How did Simone Biles accumulate her wealth?
Simone Biles is the most accomplished gymnast in history. She amassed most of her income by competing in gymnastics at the Olympic level, and she is affiliated with a number of renowned sporting companies.
During the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio, Simone earned four gold medals and one bronze, earning $37,500 per gold medal. Her performances at the World Championship earned her more honors. Candid Dental, Beats by Dre, GK Elite, Oreo, Hershey’s, Mattress Firm, Kellogg’s, Uber Eats, and SK-II began sponsoring her.
Simone also had a sponsorship arrangement with Nike, but she opted to sever connections with them and sign with the “Athleta” brand because she believed the latter was more aligned with her basic athletic and personal ideals.
Career
Biles began her gymnastics career at a very young age; at age eight, she was practicing with trainers such as Aimee Boorman. She competed in the American Classic in Houston when she was 14 years old. She placed third. In 2012, she won the American Classic held in Huntsville. She was chosen to the US Junior National Team that year. In 2013, she made her senior international debut at the American Cup before competing at the City of Jesolo Trophy and contributing to the United States team’s gold medal victory.
Márta Károlyi invited Simone to a private camp after her dismal performance at the 2013 US Classic, and the young gymnast also began training with a sports psychologist. Following the improved performance, Simone was picked for the World Championships team. She won another first-place finish at the 2013 Artistic Gymnastics Championships because of another flawless performance. By that point, the 16-year-old had already proven to be an extraordinary talent, outperforming far more seasoned international gymnasts.
Due to a shoulder injury, Biles had a poor start to 2014, but she quickly recovered to win the US Classic in Chicago by a significant margin. She participated in the World Artistic Gymnastics Championships for a second time, assisting the United States in achieving another triumph and gold medal. In 2015, she won the AT&T American Cup competition in Arlington, Texas. This performance contributed to her James E. Sullivan Award candidacy. The City of Jesolo Trophy, the U.S. Classic, and the U.S. National Championships brought further triumphs.
Biles, among other prominent American gymnasts, won the 2014 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Glasgow, Scotland, for the third consecutive year. In this time, she had won a total of 14 medals at the World Championships. Biles was picked to represent the United States in the 2016 Summer Olympics in Brazil as a consequence of a streak of outstanding performances in 2016.
Simone helped the United States team qualify for the 2016 Olympics in the first position, and she also qualified as the best gymnast in four of the five individual finals. She quickly won her maiden Olympic gold medal in the team event, followed by a second in the individual all-around competition. She won a total of four Olympic gold medals, including a bronze in the balance beam final and another gold in the women’s floor exercise final. After a temporary break from competition, she resumed her gymnastics career in 2018 with improved routines.
Endorsements
Over the years, Simone Biles has supplemented her gymnastics revenue with a variety of business sponsorships. She famously starred in a Tide ad alongside a lot of other gymnasts prior to the 2016 Olympics.
In 2015, she secured a long-term, exclusive contract with Nike. She also inked a partnership with GK Elite Sportswear to create a line of Simone Biles leotards in the same year.
Simone and her other “Final Five” colleagues were featured on the cover of a limited-edition Wheaties box in August 2016.
After her victory at the 2016 Olympics, Simone obtained significant endorsement deals with, to mention a few, the following brands:
- Beats by Dre
- Athleta
- Visa
- Oreo
- Uber Eats
- MasterClass
- Facebook Watch
- United Airlines
- The Hershey Company
- Procter & Gamble
- Mattress Firm
- Spieth America
In terms of endorsements, Simone was the highest-paid Olympic athlete prior to and during the 2020 games. From 2019 through 2021, she earned at least $20 million from endorsements.
In April 2021, just three months before the 2020 Olympics, it was widely reported that Simone had signed with Athleta instead of Nike. Included in the agreement was a pledge by Athleta to stage a nationwide show for Simone following the Olympics, in direct competition with an exhibition organized by USA Gymnastics. Additionally, Simone and Athleta will launch an activewear collection.
According to reports, Simeone quit Nike because she no longer believed the firm shared her ideals. She was particularly concerned about Nike’s history of scandals, employee complaints, and other difficulties that have plagued the dominating sportswear manufacturer in recent years.
Personal Life:
From August 2017 until March 2020, Biles was in a relationship with fellow gymnast Stacey Ervin Jr.
Since August 2020, she has been in a relationship with professional American football player Jonathan Owens.
Owens and Biles confirmed their engagement on February 15, 2022.
How did Simone Biles get so wealthy?
Simone Biles, like many athletes, derives a substantial percentage of her money from brand sponsorships. Yahoo Finance reports that Hershey’s, Nike, and Kellogg’s, to name a few, have sought her award-winning appeal.
Home of Simone Biles:
Simone Biles is a very popular name in America. She has achieved significant international achievements on behalf of her country. Simone Biles also owns many properties in the United States. She has a home in Spring, Texas, where she resides. She has other real estates in Texas and Ohio.
Agent, business manager chart Johnny Depp’s rise and fall
By BEN FINLEY
Three people who were once close to Johnny Depp on Thursday charted the actor’s rise and fall from “the biggest movie star in the world” to a man who struggled with drugs, money and the ability to show up at movie sets on time.
Testifying at the behest of attorneys representing Depp’s ex-wife Amber Heard were a longtime agent, a former business manager and a friend of Depp’s for nearly four decades.
Tracey Jacobs, who served as the actor’s agent for about 30 years, said Depp was “showing up late to set consistently on virtually every movie” during their final years working together.
“I was very honest with him and said, ‘You’ve got to stop doing this – this is hurting you,’” Jacobs said during a previously recorded deposition that was played in court Thursday. “And it did.”
The testimony served to push back against Depp’s libel lawsuit against Heard. Depp claims that a 2018 op-ed piece Heard wrote in The Washington Post unfairly portrayed him as a domestic abuser and cost him a lucrative Hollywood career that included the “Pirates of the Caribbean” movie franchise.
Heard’s attorneys argue that Depp’s professional undoing was the result of his own bad behavior.
Depp says he never struck Heard and that he was the victim of abuse inflicted by her. Heard’s attorneys say Depp did physically and sexually assault her, and that his denials of abuse lack credibility because he frequently drank and used drugs to the point of blacking out.
Jacobs said Depp was an extraordinary talent who went on to become “the biggest movie star in the world.” But his behavior in the years before he fired her in 2016 became increasingly unprofessional, while his drug and alcohol use increased, Jacobs said.
“And it also got around town,” Jacobs said. “I mean, people talk, it’s a small community. And it made people reluctant to use him.”
Joel Mandel, Depp’s former business manager, testified in a previously recorded deposition that the “Pirates of the Caribbean” films had “catapulted him into an entirely different level of success.”
“It meant more employees,” Mandel said. “It meant buying additional property. … It meant a bigger life and a more expensive one.”
Things began to change around 2010, and it “became clear over time that there were issues with alcohol and drugs,” Mandel said. “And that translated into more erratic behavior, more stressful behavior, more times when it was difficult to engage in the kinds of conversations I needed to do my job.”
At one point, Depp was spending around $100,000 a month for a doctor and staff to help him get sober, Mandel said. At another, he was spending $300,000 a month on full-time staff, he said. And he said there also were times when Depp spent thousands of dollars a month on prescription drugs.
“The spending levels had grown very, very, very large and required that level of incredibly high income to be maintained,” Mandel said. “And when it dropped off, the disconnect became untenable.”
Mandel said he became extremely worried about Depp’s finances in 2015, but that Depp met those concerns with anger. He said the actor fired him in 2016.
Bruce Witkin, a musician who was friends with Depp for nearly 40 years, testified in a previously recorded deposition that Depp could become jealous in his romantic relationships.
That jealousy was demonstrated with Heard when she would be off filming a movie “or doing something that he couldn’t be around to see what was going in,” Witkin said. “I think he would work himself up.”
Witkin said he once saw bruises on Heard’s arm when he and Depp were working on a documentary about Rolling Stones guitarist Keith Richards. And he saw Depp with a “fat lip” one time. But Witkin said he never saw Depp or Heard physically abuse each other.
Witkin said he tried to help Depp with his substance abuse and had set him up with a therapist.
“He’d say, ‘I’ll be all right. I’ll be all right,’” Witkin said, recalling a conversation. “Well, you’re not all right.”
Depp’s sister, Christi Dembrowski, was always concerned with his well-being, both in terms of his substance abuse and generally, Witkin said.
“Everybody, I think, deep down inside was, but … the people on the payroll won’t really say much. They’ll try but they don’t want to lose their job,” Witkin said. “I’m not saying they all fall into the category. But it’s a strange thing around people like him. Everybody wants something.”
Witkin said his friendship with Depp began to dissolve toward the end of 2017, when the actor started to pull away.
“He wrote me this weird text saying I stabbed him in the back and badmouthed him,” Witkin said. “And I’m like, ‘What are you talking about?’ And he wouldn’t explain it. And I pretty much haven’t seen him since 2018.”
Young Loons fullback D.J. Taylor hungry to keep spot among veteran competition
On Wednesday, Minnesota United opened its locker-room doors to reporters at Allianz Field for the first time since the pandemic shut down MLS in 2020 and then restricted access out of precaution into the first three months of this season.
Spotted amid the bustle of the anteroom/cafe was manager Adrian Heath speaking Spanish with Emanuel Reynoso’s young daughter. Inside the egg-shaped dressing room, new Loons fullback Oniel Fisher sat in his stall near the doors. While the Jamaican had been benched for the 1-1 draw with Los Angeles Galaxy that night, he wasn’t storming out.
Instead, Fisher suggested the player who usurped him in the starting XI receive the spotlight’s shine. “Make sure you get D.J.” Taylor, he said.
Taylor was the guy behind the guy in the Loons’ comeback. Trailing 1-0 in the 87th minute, Taylor outhustled four Galaxy defenders, and just before reaching the end line, provided the pass to set up Robin Lod’s equalizing goal.
“It was amazing effort,” Lod said of Taylor. “Making the push into the box and then making the right decision on the final pass, all the credit for him.”
Taylor has had to make do with infrequent playing time in MLS games this season. Even with Minnesota dealing with injuries, trades and mid-year arrivals at its fullback spots, Taylor didn’t play in league play for more than a month.
He played two games for the club’s new developmental team, MNUFC2, in MLS NEXT Pro and two games for the Loons in the U.S. Open Cup. The Galaxy game was only his third MLS start of the season and the second time he went a full 90 minutes. He has played in only six of 12 MLS games this season.
“(Heath) has given me more confidence and I have to take advantage of it and secure the spot,” Taylor told the Pioneer Press. “Although he doesn’t really say it to you, ‘I’m giving you confidence,’ he does it in his own way. Whether it’s tough love, whatever you want to call it.”
After three years with North Carolina FC in the lower-level USL from 2018-20, Taylor nearly had his first MLS goal Wednesday. But his diving header off a Franco Frapapane cross was saved. The 24-year-old had to settle for his first MLS assist, a nice parting gift worth celebrating.
“I might have a Coke and some chocolate cake or something,” Taylor said. “ I think internally it’s very good for me. I’ve been working hard since I got here with the club, and it feels good to be a part of that. The work doesn’t stop here.”
Taylor wants to keep his spot in the starting XI for Sunday’s game at FC Dallas. Taylor’s passing will go a long way toward that aim; he had five progressive passes and two completed crosses into the 18-yard box, per fbref.com. It’s the type of attacking contribution the Loons have lacked with Romain Metanire on the shelf.
After Sunday, the clock will be ticking louder on Taylor being able to keep his spot. Metanire, a former MLS All-Star right back, is in his sixth week of rehab from an aggravated hamstring injury. The injury cost him the start of the season, then he played 22 minutes of an April 10 game and hurt himself again.
Heath said the club with be cautious with Metanire, but the 32-year-old could return to game action after the U.S. Open Cup round of 16 match against Union Omaha on Wednesday.
Taylor said Fisher, 30, has been a good veteran to have in the locker room, just a few stalls away from his. “We have a really good friendship on and off the field,” Taylor said. “… When you are competing for a spot, guys can be fighting each other off the field and trying to get in each other’s way, but we have a really good relationship, so whether he is playing or I’m playing, we love to push each other, and that is going to be better for the team.”
Whether he enjoyed that soda and dessert or not, Taylor remains hungry. “I think any time I get more than one game consistently that is when my confidence is highest,” Taylor said. “Now I want that second, third, fourth game.”
Melissa Gorga And Joe Gorga; What Happened Between Them That They Ended Their Relationship?
Melissa Gorga has recently revealed that she wouldn’t have any relationship because of The Real Housewives of New Jersey. The two are quite famous for having the steamiest fights on the show, and now after the shoot had ended, they have stopped talking again.
Melissa has revealed that she has no qualms drifting apart from Teresa. Mellisa and Joe Gorga have been together in marriage since 2004, and in their 18 years of togetherness, they had 3 kids. Even though they fight too with each other, things settle down pretty quickly, and they are still enjoying their married life.
Reason For Feud
Joe and Teresa have always found common ground in situating their beliefs on the importance of family. They have repeatedly mentioned on the show. Teresa is a dedicated mother to her cute four daughters. Joe always had been up in arms for protecting her sister.
Even on the season 11 reunion, Joe was confused and didn’t want to believe that her sister was involved in spreading a rumour about Evan, Jackie’s husband. Joe and Melissa together have concluded that Teresa has alienated them and didn’t respond to their moral support towards her.
The Real Housewives Of New Jersey’s Producers Are Therapeutic
Joe Gorga’s wife expressed that the producers of Real Housewives of New Jersey have been the bridge between her and Giudice. There would have been just some gestures between them if not for them. During a discussion on her Melissa Gorga on Display podcast, Gorga spoke up about her relationship with Teresa.
She said on the podcast that the show makes you think about the reality of the situation and highlight what is important in life. She adds that the producers have been a strong source of support, acting as a therapist for her; they made the two of them sit together for a conversation and lightly forced them to have lunch together, something she would have avoided by herself.
Another Podcast
On the Mention It All podcast, Melissa shared about her rift with Teresa in front of the host Dylan Hafer. She mentioned that she “truly has no guilt” and insinuated that she liked this arrangement better and that it happened for good.
She recounted her own mistakes that led to the sourness between them and how certain actions and things created this awkward state between them.
Heartbreak
It led nowhere despite Mellisa’s efforts to mend and create some settlement between them. She spoke about how painful the whole period was! Even though after trying everything to be able to stay in touch with her or make her realize the bond of family they share between the two, it didn’t work. It doesn’t seem improbable now that the Gorgas won’t show up at Teresa and Luis’s wedding; if they do, we will possibly be able to say, ‘all’s well that ends well.
