Sound Design Software – Selecting Some of the Best Industry Standard Software Available
Today sound is being used in more and more fields of media production. So is there software to make it easier for us to work in these different fields?
My first introduction to sound design, like most people I guess, was through film, after all who doesn’t like a good sounding movie. That introduction started my long fascination with the power of sound and how it can be applied to different mediums.
Today’s digital technologies open up all sorts of possibilities in productions of all types. Sound design software can allow us to successfully apply audio design to one or a combination of production fields such as;
Film
Multimedia
Live Theater
Installation
Therapeutic
Interactive Gaming
So, although I have not worked in all of these areas, I have been lucky enough to work in a few and have formed associations with professionals from others. I have put together a small essential list of design software and the fields that they may be used in.
Film/Video/Soundtrack/Multimedia
Logic Pro – Sound designing, editing and composing platform. (Mac)
Protools – Industry standard recording and editing platform. (Mac & PC)
Uses
Choosing one of these software will enable you to;
- Mix and produce music tracks
- Design individual sfx
- Record foley and live performance
- Score to film or video
Live Theatre/Multimedia/Interactive
Qlab – Multimedia and live show automation (Mac)
Cricket – Live Theatre sound design (Mac)
SCS – Show Cue System: Multimedia and live show automation (PC)
SFX – Live Theatre sound design (PC)
Uses
Choosing one of these software will enable you to;
- Cue music and effects to live action for theatre
- Cue music and effects for installations
- Cue audio to be triggered via midi
- Cue video for projection
Sound design – Soundtrack/Music/Noise
Alchemy – A sample manipulation software platform for designing specialized sound effects from your recordings.
Uses
- Designing stylized or custom sound effects
- Great for creating highly detailed sample manipulations
Gaming/Interactive sound design/Therapeutic
Fmod Designer and API – Gaming audio design, Fmod is a library and toolkit package for composing and playback of interactive gaming audio.
Uses
- Creation of soundtrack for interactive media
- Create layered effects
- Design interactive soundscapes
- Produce non-linear music compositional structures
- Audition and profile your final game soundtrack, mixing it live while in testing phase of game
There are many software solutions out there, some good, some not so good. This list of sound design software will help you to realize your creative vision in whatever field(s) you choose!
Advantages And Disadvantages Of A Medical Coding Career
Medical Coding is a growing industry that offers a lot of potential for employers and job seekers alike. For the past few years, this industry has been considered one of the few lucrative job markets. The main task of Medical coders is to apply codes to different healthcare services and procedures and then send them to the insurance companies for payment. Just like any other field, this field also has some advantages and disadvantages that are discussed below, and any firm that wishes to adopt medical coding or any employee who seeks employment in this field must be aware of them.
The primary advantage of this field is the growth rate. Because of the high growth rate, this industry has a high demand for medical coders, and by 2014, it will start to grow faster than the average rate. Thus, it is a lucrative job market for today as well as for the times to come. The second primary advantage of this field is ‘Work from Home’ opportunity. Since most of the employers follow this, the employees have the advantage to work from home conveniently.
Another benefit of medical coding is for the insurance companies who get everything in a specific pattern. The technical language of medicine is converted into an easy language of numbers and codes. Medical coders can specialize in a specific medical field and get a certification for it. They even have opportunities of advancement, depending on their education and continuous trainings etc.
Just like any other field, medical coding also has certain disadvantages. People who want to take up this career must be aware of these disadvantages, so that they can career plan accordingly. First of all, fresh medical coders usually have difficulty in breaking into this industry, since most of the firms have specific experience requirements.
Medical coding might also require you to relocate to another part of the world or another city or state. That way, you might be able to advance in your career but you might have trouble in settling down to a new work and domestic environment.
Medical coding is a relatively new industry, having a lot of potential and scope. However, it must be kept in mind that like any other job market, this market also has certain positives and negatives that an employee has to bear with. People who are considering a career in this field must be aware of these and prepare themselves accordingly.
4 Benefits of Air Ambulances
A few decades back, the world population was around 2 to 3 billion. People used to eat organic food. Unlike today’s generation, they were not that likely to fall sick or catch diseases. Therefore, there were not that many instances of medical emergencies. Today, the world population is around 8 billion, which is staggering. With the rise of population, our problems have also gone up. Since we binge on junk food and drive fast, we tend to fall sick and get injured. Therefore, we need emergency medical care. And this gave birth to air ambulances. Let’s find out the benefits of these services.
Nowadays, we have a large number of air ambulances. A few decades back, we didn’t have that many vehicles to deal with emergencies. The reason is that these services offer a huge number of benefits. The regular on-the-road ambulances didn’t offer that many benefits. They are free but don’t offer the benefits that you can enjoy if you go with a private service.
Multiple Features
First of all, these ambulances can help you achieve much more. The reason is that these service providers can provide a lot more features than the EMS. As a matter of fact, the EMS can’t compete with the private air ambulance services. Therefore, more and more people are choosing to opt for a private service as they prefer convenience.
Operates Everywhere
The first benefit of this service is that it can operate anywhere. you don’t have to worry about road conditions or traffic congestions. This is the primary reason most people prefer this service. If there is a lot of traffic, a vehicle may not be able to reach the nearest hospital as soon as possible. On the other hand, an air ambulance can fly to any place in the city in a timely fashion. There will be no delays at all. The main goal of an ambulance is to transport patients to the hospital as soon as possible.
Large Capacity
Another benefit is that these air ambulances have a lot higher capacity than the regular ones. Primarily, the reason is that they are large and can travel long distances in a few minutes, which means a lot of important medical equipment can be put in the ambulance based on the needs of the patient. You can’t enjoy this facility in case of a regular service.
Speed
Lastly, air ambulances are a lot faster, which matters a lot in case of a medical emergency. The aircraft can get you to the desired place within a few minutes as airways are not busy. Therefore, it’s a lot easier to provide service to a lot of people in a short period of time. After all, it’s important to get immediate medical care when your or a loved one’s life is at stake.
In short, you can enjoy a lot of benefits if you choose to hire an air ambulance to deal with an emergency. Aside from the speed, these planes are much more reliable. They can help you reach remote areas without any effort at all.
Marketing Your Medical Billing Business
OK, you’ve already decided that Medical Billing is the business for you. Maybe you’ve been in business for a little while now but you don’t have enough (or any) clients. Getting clients is the hardest part of starting a Medical Billing Business.
New Clients don’t usually just drop out of the sky, although it does sometimes happen that way. But in most cases you have to actually go out and market yourself. To some people, marketing comes very naturally. They don’t have to even think about it. They could sell ice to an Eskimo. But for the rest of us, we actually have to work, and work very hard at marketing.
When my mother and I started our business I told her I would handle all the technical stuff, she could handle the business end and the marketing. I didn’t ever want to have to sit down with a provider and sell myself. That just was not my strong point. Shortly into it however, I realized that was not going to be possible. It took both of us to sell ourselves. Alice could handle the business end, but when they needed to know something technical, she needed me there.
There are many different methods you can use to market. Of course, word of mouth and personal referrals are the best marketing method, but if you do not have many clients that doesn’t go to far. If you have any friends or family in the medical field they can possible give you some referrals. Let everyone know what you are doing – billing insurance claims for medical professionals. Then ask them to let you know if they hear of any doctors having problems with their billing. They could even mention your service to their doctors.
Cold calling is another method of marketing. I actually became quite good at cold calling and have lots of funny stories now as a result. Like the time I walked into someone’s house to find several people eating lunch at their dining room table. Hey, there was a sign on the house that indicated it was a Dr’s office! How was I suppose to know.
Anyway, if you need to get clients for your medical billing business you are going to need to market. Find the marketing technique that works best for you and that you can do effectively, and jump in. Nobody is going to grow your business for you.
Copyright 2008 – Michele Redmond
