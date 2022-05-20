SpaceX Paid $2.50K To Cover Elon Musk?

Elon Musk states the issue should be viewed with a political lens.

Tesla accepts Doge coin as one of the payment options.

Tesla stock has lost a third of its value since Elon Musk, the SpaceX founder and CEO of Tesla revealed his interest in Twitter in early April and sold $8.5 billion in Tesla stock to help fund his $44 billion Twitter deal. The big issues alligation going on than this matter but he remains silent.

SpaceX paid a Air Host $250,000 to settle a claim she was sexually harassed by SapeceX founder and CEO of Tesla Elon Musk in 2016, according to the report from Insider.

Dark side Of Elon Musk

The flight attendent refused to perform any sexual acts on Musk and was very upset. And she repeatedly reported to SpaceX’s HR department in 2018, stating that her career had suffered as a result of her refusal. The firm took the case to a mediator rather than a court or judge, she had to sign a $250,000 severance agreement that prohibited her from criticizing Musk or his corporations, including SpaceX and Tesla.

The payment was paid in 2018 to an unidentified Air host who worked as a contract employee on a SpaceX corporate plane, according to the reporting interviews and documents including a declaration signed by a friend of the attendant in support of her allegation.

According to the report, The flight attendant said that Musk exposed himself and sexually harassed her during a flight in a private area on the plane. Musk offered to buy the attendant a horse in exchange for an erotic massage (physical satisfaction).

