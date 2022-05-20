News
Stan Van Gundy and Reggie Miller explain why stars reject the Knicks
Stan Van Gundy is not only down on the Knicks’ current roster, he’s skeptical that the vaunted connections of Leon Rose and William Wesley can make the team any better.
“The Knicks right now—do you love their roster? Because I don’t. People always say we’ve got talent. Well, hell, it’s the NBA. Every team has talent,” said Van Gundy, the former NBA head coach and executive who is now an analyst for TNT. “But relative to the other teams—do you really look at the Knicks roster this year compared the teams that were in the playoffs and say, wow, our roster is more talented than theirs? I don’t. I don’t think that’s a very talented roster relative to everyone else.”
Indeed, the Knicks, as constructed, are probably the worst in a division with Boston, Philadelphia, Brooklyn and Toronto. But Van Gundy went further down the list and brought up the Washington Wizards, which finished 12th in the East last season (one spot below the Knicks).
“Washington can potentially be out there with Brad Beal, (Kristaps) Porzingis and (Kyle) Kuzma next year,” said Van Gundy, who is calling the Western Conference finals between Golden State and Dallas. “I’d much rather have that than what I see on the Knicks. And that’s a team that didn’t even get in the play-in. So I just don’t think the talent level is high enough right now.”
The Knicks, who own the 11th pick in next month’s draft, are capped out this summer but could create space with trades. Their disappointing 2020-21 campaign was stoked by the regression of Julius Randle, whose max extension kicks in next season.
Much of the chatter around New York’s potential for major upgrades has centered on Jalen Brunson, who is an unrestricted free agent this summer (the Knicks could acquire him from the Mavericks in a sign-and-trade) and Donovan Mitchell, who is reportedly uneasy about his future in Utah and might prefer a relocation to his hometown team in NYC.
Executives Leon Rose and William Wesley had no experience in a front office before being hired by James Dolan to run the Knicks, but their connections as longtime agents and backroom operators were lauded as powerful tools to recruiting stars. Both Brunson and Mitchell, for instance, have a history with Rose.
Van Gundy disagrees with the premise. There had been rumors earlier in Rose’s tenure about attracting former clients Devin Booker, Karl-Anthony Towns and Joel Embiid, but those have turned quiet.
“Guys aren’t making decisions like, ‘I want to go play for a certain general manager.’ Or, ‘I want to go play for whatever Wes is there with the Knicks.’ Or even that, ‘I want to go play for a coach,’” Van Gundy said. “No. 1 is money. And then—am I going have a chance to win? Who am I playing with? And where do I want to live? …..The fact that Leon Rose has ties to somebody, that’s all well and good. I don’t think that means anything. I don’t mean that as a knock on Leon Rose, or a knock on Wes. I just think that’s the way it is. Players aren’t making decisions for those reasons.”
Reggie Miller, a villain to the Knicks as a player, said the pressure and media scrutiny surrounding the team is a deterrent. It’s a theory seemingly backed by Kevin Durant, who once said he chose the Nets over the Knicks because, “I didn’t want to be the savior of the Knicks or New York.’ I didn’t care about being the King of New York. That never really moved me. I didn’t care about being on Broadway. I just want to play ball and go to the crib and chill. So I felt like that’s what Brooklyn embodied.”
“I’m not sure guys want to play for the Knicks anymore. That’s the problem,” Miller, who is working alongside Van Gundy in the conference finals as a TNT analyst, said Thursday on the network’s media conference call. “Why go through the headache of the New York media? I hate to say that but they don’t have to do that anymore. Then on the flip side, there’s only really one way for the Knicks to go, and that’s up. So if you win in New York, you get a lot of pats on the back. But if you’re mediocre or if you’re losing, that’s a lot of headache for a superstar. I think a lot of these guys are like, I don’t need it. I can go somewhere else and get the same amount of (money) and not the headaches of the media. A lot of players don’t want that.”
The Knicks are still only one year removed from finishing the fourth in the East. Their reasons for optimism include RJ Barrett, Immanuel Quickley and Obi Toppin—all players 24 years old or younger—but Van Gundy is confident that the relationships of the front office won’t be a factor moving forward.
“And how they get (to being a good team)? I don’t have an answer,” Van Gundy said. “But I don’t think people are going to line up because Leon Rose used to be an agent. There’s a lot of guys out there running teams that used to agents. So I don’t think that’s going to be an answer.”
Beer growlers and full liquor bottles to be easier to buy under MN lawmakers’ agreement
Minnesota lawmakers struck a deal Thursday afternoon to allow beer growlers and full-size bottles of liquors to be sold by the brewers and distillers who make them.
Under the bipartisan plan, every brewery currently operating in the state would be allowed to sell beer growlers — 128-ounce jugs of fresh-poured beer — and distilleries would be able to sell standard 750 ml bottles of spirits like gin and vodka on-site, instead of skinny bottles currently required under the state’s liquor laws.
The bill, which would be the first in several years to make widespread changes to the state’s liquor codes, makes a number of other changes, but does not change one of Minnesota’s most idiosyncratic restrictions: Grocery stores will still be prohibited from selling anything stronger than 3.2 percent alcohol beer.
The bipartisan agreement still needs to pass the House and Senate before Monday and be signed by Gov. Tim Walz to become law, but a joint House-Senate committee approved it early Thursday evening, making its prospects for passage bright as the Legislature speeds toward a deadline to wrap up its business.
GROWLER FREED
The agreement was praised by both the Minnesota Craft Brewers Guild and the Minnesota Alliance of Craft Breweries. The groups include some if the state’s largest breweries that are currently prohibited from selling growlers on-site: Summit, Schell’s, Surly, Fulton, Lift Bridge, Castle Danger and Indeed. Ever since the growlers were first authorized for microbreweries more than a decade ago, a state cap has restricted the largest producers from selling them.
The plan agreed to by lawmakers raises that cap, giving breweries a long-sought victory, often marketed under the hashtag #FreeTheGrowler. The old production cap of 20,000 barrels a day would be raised to 150,000 barrels a day; Summit, the state’s largest brewery, produced 109,000 barrels in 2020. Under the plan, a brewery could sell up to one to-go growler’s worth of suds to each customer in a day.
DISTILLERS LOOSENED
Makers of distilled spirits also claimed a victory in the agreement. Not only would they be allowed to sell 750 ml bottles, but all distilleries also would be allowed to sell cocktails and operate a “cocktail room” — essentially an on-site bar.
OTHER CHANGES
Among other provisions of the bill:
- Liquor stores will be allowed to sell fruit and glassware. Currently, they can only sell, say, lime juice, but no limes, and only plastic cups, no glasses.
- Resorts would be allowed to sell containers of regular beer, not the 3.2 beer required of grocery stores.
- Municipalities would be allowed to extend hours for bars to serve during live FIFA men’s and women’s World Cup soccer events, which often air during odd local hours.
- Local wineries that make hard cider from real apples would be allowed to act as their own distributors for up to 2,500 barrels a day — but only if no wholesaler if available.
- Several rules would be loosened to allow sales in some local civic centers, longer sales at county fairs, and beer sales at local “town ball” baseball league games and venues.
Al Horford, Marcus Smart return for Celtics; Boston’s Derrick White out for Game 2 vs. Heat
The Boston Celtics found themselves with NBA playoff math working in their favor Thursday.
Although guard Derrick White left the team for the birth of his child, the Celtics got guard Marcus Smart and big man Al Horford back in their mix for Thursday night’s game against the Miami Heat at FTX Arena.
Smart had missed the Celtics’ Game 1 loss in the best-of-seven Eastern Conference finals on Tuesday due to a mid-foot sprain. He suffered that injury in Sunday’s Game 7 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks in the deciding game of that conference semifinal.
Horford, who had entered NBA health-and-safety protocols hours before Tuesday’s series opener, cleared protocols midafternoon, after earlier in the day being upgraded to questionable on the league’s injury report.
White, who had started Tuesday in place of Smart, is expected back for Saturday night’s Game 3 of the best-of-seven series at TD Garden.
“It came sooner than expected,” Celtics coach Ime Udoka said of White’s plans, “but we support our guys always in that situation.”
The Celtics acquired White at midseason from the San Antonio Spurs in exchange for former Heat guard Josh Richardson.
With Horford, it was a waiting game from the outset.
“He was not feeling ill,” Udoka said Thursday of Horford. “He’s feeling fine. He’s OK. It’s something that was unexpected.”
Udoka declined to identify why Horford entered testing.
“He passed all the protocols, passed all the tests,” he said pregame. “I’m not a doctor, but he had to pass a certain amount of tests.
“Happy to have him back, Marcus as well.”
Udoka said Horford and Smart both were a “full go.”
Udoka had been away from the team on Wednesday due to a non-COVID illness. He said Thursday he is “good now.”
Of Smart’s participation in Boston’s morning shootaround, Celtics forward Grant Williams said, “He looked good. Smart’s competitive as heck, so I always expect him, no matter if he’s hurt or injured, he’ll try to make an attempt.”
For the Heat, the injury report remained copacetic, with point guard Kyle Lowry in his second week of being sidelined by a hamstring strain.
The Heat had Max Strus (hamstring) and Gabe Vincent (hamstring) listed as questionable earlier in the day, with both cleared to play two hours before Thursday night’s tip-off.
As for the raised level of competition, Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said he embraced the return of Smart and Horford.
“This is a team that we are preparing for for Game 1,” he said. “And you know, it’s good. You don’t want anybody out due to testing or an injury. We don’t want to duck any kind of competition.”
Spoelstra also said he appreciated such late notifications of player availability, not considering any of it gamesmanship.
“Not in the last two and a half years in my mind,” Spoelstra said of the pandemic. “Because we’ve been in this situation, too, all year long, where I literally have no idea on my side who is playing due to protocols and testing and all of these things. This has been so uncommon. I think you just throw all that all out.
“It’s not gamesmanship. I get it. I don’t take anything from it, certainly not because I’ve been on the other side. One of my games this year when we had everybody, started to have everybody go out due to protocols, I didn’t even turn my card in on time because I didn’t know who was going to be available.”
Aaron Boone doesn’t think Anthony Rizzo deserved ejection for arguing balls and strikes
BALTIMORE—Anthony Rizzo got ejected for the first time this season on Thursday. The Yankees first baseman said he was tossed by home plate umpire Manny Gonzalez in the top of the eighth inning of the Yankees 9-6 loss to the Orioles for shouting “the same pitch, same pitch,” from the dugout after he had been rung up on two pitches he felt were low. He shouted out after he felt Gonzalez called a pitch in the same location as a ball to Giancarlo Stanton.
“Obviously the replays showed it was clear. The next pitch to G from the dugout, first pitch was pretty much the same pitch, even looking at and all of a sudden, that pitch of the ball I said ‘same pitch, the same pitch’,” Rizzo said.
Gonzalez tossed Rizzo from the dugout. He felt that Gonzalez was being overly sensitive because they were looking at iPads in the dugout, which do not have live feeds, but players have used to critique umpires calls.
“We know that right now with iPads in the dugout that there’s a lot of sensitivity and (manager Aaron Boone) asked, Is it because of the iPad? We get the answer ‘yes.’ And they’ve just changed the whole iPad thing to where you don’t get your actual live feed until the next inning,” Rizzo said. “So if that’s a warranted objection then you better keep your mouth shut and asleep because we should be getting ejected.”
Boone felt it was too harsh a penalty, obviously.
“Balls and strikes,” Boone said to simplify the argument. “I thought it was a little bit of a quick hook and Anthony wasn’t overly …..it didn’t rise to that level for me.” Rizzo said he doesn’t believe he swore at Gonzalez, a veteran of 13 seasons in the big leagues.
And he understands it was a very costly ejection. Rizzo’s spot in the lineup came back up in the ninth—Joey Gallo drew a walk. In the bottom of the inning, Boone had to move his defense around. In the ninth, after the Yankees tied it and he had used Josh Donaldson as a pinch hitter and kept him in as a third baseman, he moved DJ LeMahieu from third to first. On Austin Hays’ tough chopper, Donaldson made a throw that got past LeMahieu. It’s a play Rizzo felt he would have made.
“The frustrating part is my spot comes back up was a play defensively that I think clearly make and because I said it’s the same pitch, I got ejected,” Rizzo said. “That’s where I get really frustrated.”
ARM ISSUES
The Yankees prided themselves on their pitching depth coming into this season and now it may get tested early. Not only did big league reliever Chad Green leave Thursday’s game with the dreaded forearm discomfort, but top pitching prospect Luis Gil left a minor league game Wednesday night with an apparent elbow injury.
Gil was scheduled to see team doctor Chris Ahmad on Friday. The right-hander pulled himself from his start with Triple-A Scranton in the fifth inning Wednesday night. The Times Tribune of Scranton reported that it is an elbow issue.
Yankees manager Aaron Boone said that he had not gotten much information on the injury.
“I know he left the game and I know he’s scheduled to see the doctor tomorrow,” Boone said before Thursday’s series finale against the Orioles at Camden Yards.
Boone also said that he believes this is a new injury for Gil, who does not have a history of elbow issues.
Both Gil and Green are scheduled to see team doctors on Friday.
Gil made a spot start for the big league club last Thursday in Chicago allowing four earned runs on five hits over four innings. He walked two and struck out six. He made the start because the Yankees had back-to-back rainouts to start a stretch of 23 games in 22 days and they needed an extra starter. He likely would be called on to make a few more if he is healthy.
Gil made a big splash when he came up to the big leagues last season. He did not give up a run through his first three starts. He ended up making six emergency starts for the Yankees as they dealt with injuries and finished with a 3.07 ERA. He struck out 38 over 29.1 innings pitched, but also walked 19.
LOCASTRO UPDATE
Outfielder Tim Locastro, who is on the injured list with a strained lat muscle, is working out back in New York, but there is no timeline for his return.
“I would say it’s going well, his rehab’s going well, he is swinging off the tee and flips and everything, Boone said. “So we’ll have a better idea when we’ll get back but again, for the injury that he had, he was doing pretty well, symptom wise, surprisingly, and that’s continued to go that way. So I know he’s doing pretty well and continues to make progress, but as far as when yet I’m not quite sure, but I know he’s hitting.”
Locastro appeared in 15 games before getting hurt, mostly as a pinch runner. In 13 plate appearances he was slashing .231/.333/.462 with a home run and two RBI. He had four stolen bases.
()
