Terra (LUNA) Rebounded Over 1000% In a Day? — Can Investors Expect Any Ray of Hope?

The past two weeks have seen an extreme bear market in the history of crypto, with the total market capitalization of this industry dipping as low as $1.1 trillion for the first time since July 2021. Terra (LUNA) has once ranked among the 10 most valuable cryptocurrencies in the market and had an all-time high at the price of $119.5. By May 11, however, the price of the asset had lost about 99% of its value and dropped from $75 to $0.000005 in 5 days. With unexpectedly huge fluctuations, it rebounded by more than 1000% on May 14 and currently trades at the price of $0.000144. Faced with Luna’s current situation, where Luna’s next step has become a common concern.
What’s Next for Luna?
Crypto analyst WalletInvestor still describes LUNA as an “awesome investment” and predicts that the cryptocurrency should see bullish growth. The token is expected to surpass $50 in November 2022.
However, DigitalCoinPrice does not think it will surpass the $1 mark again. The LUNA crypto forecast says it will stay at an average price of $0.0002 this year. This is expected to climb marginally in 2025 when an average price of $0.0003 is predicted. By 2031, its Terra Luna coin price prediction anticipates it to climb to $0.0009. At the same time, in the long term, Luna’s future is also not optimistic. The LUNA crypto forecast from PricePrediction suggests a resurgence is not likely.
What Contributes to Luna’s Decline
Unlike Tether’s USDT or Circle’s USDC which are backed by fiat money or equivalent assets, Terra is designed to maintain the peg via mathematical algorithms and active trading. Recently, the UST has “de-pegged” from its value of $1 for a high selling pressure due to the massive drain from Anchor.
Since they are bonded by on-chain mint-and-burn mechanics, that massive short led to sharp drops on both UST and its sister token LUNA. Then the “de-peg” happened. When the traders realized that $1 worth of LUNA was no longer for $1 of UST, they became insolvent. As a result, the LUNA crashed by 98% of its price and lost most of its market cap.
A Problem of Public Trust in Altcoins?
In light of Luna’s big bear market today, the Luna team is contemplating what to do to make Luna recover but on the other hand, can they recover luna? This is extremely difficult to do because it requires a lot of attention from the public and finance to power the project.
The team needs the community to trust them again and give them a second chance but the community is tired of the project due to the huge loss of funds and loss of lives. In fact, there is greater trust in mainstream currencies in the face of the public and the fiscal sector. Meanwhile, mainstream currencies (BTC, ETH, etc.) have shown stronger anti-risk capabilities when dealing with market turmoil.
UnicornDAO has spent $1.4 million on works from underrepresented groups.
Organization claims that the art investment fund redistributes income and visibility.
ConsenSys Mesh, the creators of the Bored Ape Yacht Club, Yuga Labs, and others, led the $4.5 million funding round for UnicornDAO today. The funding will be used to help female and LGBTQ+ artists.
Feminist Organization
Tolokonnikova and her fellow Pussy Riot members John Caldwell and Rebecca Lamis founded UnicornDAO in March 2022, which they describe as a feminist organization comprised of Web3 native individuals who are leveraging Web3-based technologies to establish much-needed equality in the Web3 domain.
The CEO of Yuga Labs, Nicole Muniz, stated:
“We are happy to support UnicornDAO’s mission to fund businesses and purchase NFTs created by women and LGBTQ+ people to help onboard new creators to Web3.”
An LGBTQ+ or female leader who cannot pay the UnicornDAO fee will have a seat in the DAO, according to Yuga Labs’ CEO. Participants include MoonPay, World of Women, Tribute Labs, Quantum, Flamingo DAO, The LAO, and Big Sky Partners, in addition to digital artist Mike Winkelmann (better known as Beeple) and singer Sia, who are all part of the fund-raising effort. UnicornDAO has spent $1.4 million on works from underrepresented groups in the Web3 community.
To achieve equality for women-identified and LGBTQ+ persons, UnicornDAO claims that the art investment fund redistributes income and visibility. As part of her announcement to join the board of UnicornDAO on Sunday, Grimes contributed her video for “New Gods” to the DAO. Members of UnicornDAO, a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO), may now join. June 21st at NFT NYC in New York will be the day for an in-person debut event.
The lack of a larger pullback helped alleviate concerns about the $22,000 scenario.
The $31,500 level may serve as the next significant hurdle.
After a sustained decrease, the price of Bitcoin found support at the $28,500 level. A new uptick began once a new base was established at $28,600. The $29,500 resistance mark and the 100-hourly SMA were both broken. The price even broke through the $30,000 barrier level. However, the price had a difficult challenge in the $30,600 range and is now trading in the $30,300 range.
Bulls Need to Hold Momentum
In other words, Bitcoin (BTC) reached overnight highs on May 20 as the weakening of the U.S. dollar provided much-needed relief to bulls. Although the pair was still unable to turn $30,000 into dependable support, the lack of a larger pullback helped alleviate concerns that last week’s $22,000 collapse event did not signify the bottom.
As a backdrop to Bitcoin’s good performance, DXY (the U.S. dollar index) dropped 2% in a week from two-decade highs. The S&P 500 ended May 19 down 0.58 percent, and the Nasdaq 100 was down even less, suggesting that the stock market had taken some of the pressure off.
A break of the $30,600 resistance levels might signal the beginning of a new upward trend in the near future. The $31,500 level may serve as the next significant hurdle before the price gains more upward momentum.
Failing to break over the $30,600 level, bitcoin might begin a new downward trend. The $30,000 level serves as an instant resistance level on the downside. The 100-hour SMA and the $29,800 level serve as the following significant level of assistance. According to CMC, the Bitcoin price today is $30,322.67 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $34,621,832,492 USD. Bitcoin is up 4.44% in the last 24 hours.
Green Satoshi Token has been up 1.51% in the last 24 hours.
In SKALE Network, there is no compromise on security in favor of decentralization.
Let us look at the top 3 altcoins to consider this season.
Green Satoshi Token (GST)
It’s the game token of STEPN, a Web 3.0 lifestyle application with built-in social features and gamification design. Tokens may be earned by walking, jogging, or running outside while wearing NFT Sneakers in the first move-to-earn NFT game. A player’s NFT shoes may be sold or rented on the app’s marketplace for GST tokens, which can be used to level up and mint new Sneakers.
According to CMC, the Green Satoshi Token price today is $2.93 USD, with a 24-hour trading volume of $46,647,028 USD. Green Satoshi Token has been up 1.51% in the last 24 hours.
SKALE Network (SKL)
Ethereum’s scalability is improved via SKALE, an “elastic network.” The decentralized initiative intends to minimize latency and make payments as inexpensive as possible while increasing transaction capacity. The project’s goal is to provide a decentralized, modular cloud created for real-world demands and configurable to one’s specifications, which would allow users to create and operate Dapps. There is no compromise on security in favor of decentralization.
According to CMC, the SKALE Network price today is $0.084325 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $12,363,355 USD. SKALE Network has been up 10.42% in the last 24 hours.
Boson Protocol (BOSON)
Online business transactions may be carried out using the BOSON protocol, an open, decentralized infrastructure. Using tokenized futures contracts, this ecosystem makes it possible to trade digital value for real-world goods and services. A stateful NFT represents a buyer’s or seller’s commitment to acquire or sell actual assets. As a result of this system and its utility token BOSON, buyers and sellers may communicate without the need for middlemen.
According to CMC, the Boson Protocol price today is $0.405867 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $1,591,909 USD. Boson Protocol has been up 3.27% in the last 24 hours.