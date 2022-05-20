Finance
The Differences Between a Conventional Project Manager Versus a Contemporary Project Manager
The conventional project management methodologies will work best if the projects do not have lots of uncertainties nor there are many moving variables to take care of simultaneously. Nowadays, projects gets more and more complicated and the complexities increased as compared to those old days where simple methodologies and project tools just can’t aren’t feasible no more for today’s projects.
Here are some of the key differences between conventional vs contemporary Project management.
1. Conventional project management is suitable for projects with low budget, contain 2-3 variables only, and with a medium time frame not more than 6 months from envisioning to deployment. While contemporary project management is not feasible for someone without the experience or required skills to manage because of its complexities. That’s the reason why PMP certificate has been called out as the pre-requisite for a project manager today.
2. Replace predictive planning with adaptive planning. In the traditional world, everything is much simpler and therefore predictable. A simple project management tool will do the work for the predictive project planning. We are now transitioning to a new arena where project management skills have increasing being called out as ‘essential’ in an organization due to the increased complexities in today’s projects and the multiple problems around it, with so many constraints to take care of
3. Contemporary project manager response to changes with Adaptive action and not Corrective action which has been commonly used as an approach in conventional projects. The fundamental problem with many conventional project management frameworks is probably even more relevant to science than it is to business. In today’s world, project manager need to be flexible enough to handle and manage multiple changes simultaneously. To enable this, the only way is to get adapted to the surroundings and the many different constraints which the project is having. The fundamental problem with many conventional project management frameworks is probably even more relevant to science than it is to business
4. No doubt a good planning is essential to kick off a project successfully but a perfect plan is really a myth. There is no such thing as perfect plan and perfect project. Theoretically, books on project management will provide guidelines as to work a good plan can be work out from. Nevertheless, from the eyes of a modern project manager, it is the ability to stand and adapt to these changes which make the difference.
5. Contemporary project management is stressing on the EXECUTION, rather than the PLANNING aspect of a project. This does not mean that planning is not important, but the key stress and the main focus should be on the EXECUTION aspect of the project once the project has exited envisioning and planning phases. All the pending action items need very close follow up and monitoring. This is to ensure there are no missing items unaware of, no over-look of open issues or pending action items and no hidden gaps unexplored… etc.
6. Traditional project manager does not focus on collaboration of the team work for the project. They are taught for top- down approach in mind and not meant for open collaboration. The traditional Project management tools make the Project manager the core element for communication, inclusive of the need to remind the team members on the dead-lines and overdue tasks. Contemporary project managers see this as a waste of resources as it is not the PM responsibility to keep on reminding the dead-lines, but to ensure close collaboration is in place within the whole team itself. If everyone in the project are fully committed, reminders on dead-lines or on overdue tasks are actually not necessary at all.
Advantages And Disadvantages Of Using Real Estate CRM
A contact management application can be crucial for your business in managing all your contact information at one place, keeping track of your conversations with your clients, managing vendor information and knowing the exact chances of success on your deals. Real estate CRM solutions are extremely critical in managing the complex business process of a realtor.
As a sales person it is absolutely essential for you to keep tab on the progress of your deals. As a realtor you need a strategic approach for your client that will boost mutual understanding, relationship and trust. A real estate CRM is custom built for real estate and mortgage professionals. It comes with features like: photo editors, report designers and template builders to help realtors to create eye-catching brochures to entice clients. Further, multilingual support and currency convertor make the life easier for real estate agents.
But before adopting customer management software solution for your business you may want to take a look at the benefits and challenges offered by such systems.
Benefits of real estate CRM
Offering better customer service: By collecting and analyzing information you can form ideas about customers’ buying habits; including his preferences and buying frequencies. CRM systems offer businesses a closer view of what their customers want so that they can offer improved customer service/support solutions. These help in improving sales volume as satisfied clients are more likely to forge a stronger relationship with their service providers. They can also help in bringing in more business to you by suggesting you to friends and family as word of mouth is still the best form of advertisement.
Process automation: Instead of going through sheaf of papers, to-do lists, desk calendars and excel sheets you can now delegate tasks, set reminders for follow-ups with clients, share calendar with team from the single user interface of your customer management system and can automate much of your sales management activities. Real estate customer management software will boost your business with workload prioritization, team organization, and strong reporting features.
Simplifies marketing process: CRM makes a hoard of data available to business owners to target specific consumers with more specific marketing strategies built on their buying behaviors. Target marketing lowers the time and effort needed in closing a deal and improves your sales. It improves customer satisfaction as well since the customer gets the right product and services.
Improves chances of cross selling: The data will also help the company in determining which types of offers to make to the customer for cross selling. This will significantly increase your sales volume.
Marketing tools: CRM customization for realtors helps creating a user interface specific for the market vertical. The software system may incorporate tools like photo editor, currency convertor, and multilingual support to help realtors in creating attractive deals, generating invoices, publishing brochures and uploading project details on websites etc. from within the CRM system.
Disadvantages of real estate CRM
Increased cost: If the company decides to own proprietary software then it would increase its IT budget. There will be requirements for hardware and network infrastructure improvements. Further, the company will have to pay its software vendor, developers and its in-house IT team who will manage and monitor the system. These expenses however can be avoided by adopting SaaS CRM solution, which offers easy pay-as-you-go model.
Loss of information: Internet connectivity is crucial for SaaS CRM and therefore, connection interruption would mean serious loss in business. Outage at the provider’s end may also put you out of business for hours and even days.
Training: If the system is introduced for the first time the company would need to organize training session for its employees. So, if your company is small it can cause some disadvantages. Similarly, for large organizations this would mean rolling out training sessions for all its employees. This can add to its overhead costs.
Download Monitor – Eliminate Overcharging by Your Internet Service Provider
Every time you access website you are downloading data from the server and every time you have a conversation with a friend using an instant messaging program you are also downloading data from a server.
A download monitor software will quickly track the amount of data your computer downloaded from the Internet. This tool will also attempt to keep track of costs and resource usage. When you purchase a broadband connection from an Internet Service Provider (ISP) there is a high chance that they supply you with a software that monitors all kind of data you download from the Internet and maybe even the amount of data you upload. This turns out to be very useful to see if your computer is under attack and information is being stolen.
Another kind of download monitor software is the download accelerator. This software will of course monitor the downloads and keep track of all the data as well and at the same time the software will optimize your computer and try to access only the fastest servers along the way to increase the speed of your download.
This software is very useful because if your job is to download and install a series of software packages in all computers in the company you need to have a clear vision of when the download will be ready and how it will still take to finish it. The number of people using download monitors has increased greatly in the last years because of broadband adoption.
In the old days of slow dial-up Internet most people did not use download monitors as they had no need to monitor the data transfer, all that was necessary was to see the amount of time they spent online to avoid a surprise the next month.
Now with most Internet Service Providers offering DSL access, monitoring the data when you do not have unlimited bandwidth is a must for any connection because if you are not careful with the amount of data you transfer, lets say you download several extra GB, you can be billed in the thousands of dollars, depending on the rates applied by the Internet Service Provider.
You can also monitor downloads using Windows Task Manager. This small program does not show that option by default, you will have to enable it in the options. The disadvantage of using this program is that you cannot see the history.
5 Key Challenges of CRM Implementation
While the importance of Customer Relationship Management in a business cannot be underestimated, the implementation of a CRM solution can be really challenging at times. For some it can seem to be so cumbersome a task that inefficient customer management is preferred instead of implementing a CRM solution. However intimidating it may be, a CRM solution does wonders for your business with minimal efforts. This is especially true for cost effective CRM solutions like SugarCRM. Implementation is a key ingredient of a standard SugarCRM development solution package. If a CRM is not implemented well, it will fall apart.
To guide you through the process, we have listed down 5 key challenges of CRM implementation along with our recommendations on how you can overcome them to derive optimum results from your CRM system.
Challenge 1: Complicated Process
Prima Facie, implementing a CRM might look like eating up the working time of your sales representatives. You might be under the impression that your employees have to keep on jumping between apps to get and feed information or to track their process. But in the real picture, a CRM is designed so as to integrate all the tools that you already use, for example, OneNote, Outlook, Word, Excel, etc. CRM lets your employees work on excel and CRM at the same time. By integrating your spreadsheets to CRM, your salespersons won’t require to go into every CRM record and update the sheets.
Challenge 2: Very few Users
Another challenge that businesses face is that not all their interlinked businesses are using CRM so how it can benefit them as their sales personnel won’t get it when they need it most? That’s not true. Today, all good CRMs support mobile devices including tablets and mobile phones that make it possible for your representatives to have virtual access to it from anywhere.
Challenge 3: No visible results
Many entrepreneurs are concerned that they have been using a CRM solution for a considerable time and still cannot see tangible results. Mostly, it’s not a CRM issue. A lack of visible results can be a documentation issue. All kind of data and business engagements are tracked through your CRM. When your executives look at the updated dashboard, they can checkout complete snapshots of how your business processes, communications, and overall performance has improved.
Challenge 4: What to do with all the data?
Everyone is aware that your CRM allows you to collect a lot of data with ease. But the challenge arises with the usability of the data. Often businesses aren’t well equipped with data analysis for drawing our conclusions from the data. CRMs often have an integrated analytics solution which helps users in deriving real insights from the CRM data. It further helps businesses to decide on data-driven business decisions precisely and quickly.
Challenge 5: Sales personnel under scrutiny
Sales representatives think of CRM as a medium of keeping a closer eye on them by their executives. But that’s not the goal of a CRM. A CRM solution is responsible for managing customer information and making it available to all stakeholders through a simple interface for quick and data-backed decision making. Neither should sales reps misconstrue the real purpose of a CRM, not should their managers misuse CRM.
