The Impact of the Internet on Project Management Software
From grocery lists to how we express ourselves, the internet has forever changed everything about modern living. In less than 25 years we have gone from the novelty of electronic mail to email being one of our slowest form of communications. We have forgotten the tedious nature of fax and land lines, we no longer think about what it would mean to not have a phone in our pocket, let alone not a busy signal or a lack of voice mail. Today our expectations are that we can share our ‘status’ or receive someone else’s in a variety of mediums in a variety of ways.
All this, and we are not even broaching the subject of business. The integration of technology into our daily life may have started with its presence in the business world, but it seems at levels of advancement, we have left the work community behind. It is just in the last couple of years we have really started to see the value of adding 1 vs. many and social collaboration to our business ventures. Even the concept of the cloud is just getting its legs.
Now we have finally taken these concepts and integrated them into project management, project collaboration and team work. It is hard to imagine that you would not like to know what your teammates are up to. It is equally hard to believe that 24/7 access to a central repository for all of your collaboration is not something that would greatly improve effectiveness and efficiency.
Let’s take the simplest example of time from point a to point b in a real project scenario. Let’s take this example and examine a timeline of events throughout time. We will start with the drafting of building plans in New York that need to be shared with a developer in Chicago.
1950’s Mailed to the site. 5-7 days to arrive. Any changes require physical mark up. Return of mail and back is at least another 2 weeks back and forth.
1970’s Fax the plans.Takes a couple hours. If they make it through clearly, then changes are physically mocked up. Then they must be completely rewritten or mailed back. Either way another 1-2 weeks.
1990’s Email the editable documents. Received email instantly. Files are downloaded over 3-4 hours. Once downloaded they can be mocked up within the software. Total back and forth 2-3 days.
2010’s Use an online collaboration software with task management, file storage and social communication. Instant access to files and the ability to comment within the system reduces total effort of delivery and rework to under 1 day,
From the 50’s to today we have seen what would take weeks now possibly take hours. This is not the effort involved with creation, but the time between creation and execution. The white space between getting things done. This reduction in white space means that so much more can be accomplished. The absence of white space makes it easier to get from point A to point B. This is the impact of technology on collaboration. It is a good one.
Learn More About Free Small Accounting Software Below
People who own small businesses are constantly searching on how to lower their overhead and make their stock systems work better.
A great means to lowering overhead and inventory costs is by using small accounting software that costs nothing from companies like GNU and other businesses that provide free software programs that are also called “open source software.”
Small accounting software that is one of the open source programs is absolutely free, and the best benefit of this program is that it is maintained quite often. Since this software costs nothing, if you are accessing your home computer that has software coding, you can obtain the source code and fix the software to fit your company’s specific requirements.
Although finding no-cost small accounting software is often a long process due to the number of accessible programs and how important it is to find the one that matches your company’s requirements, you should still spend some time researching and testing a few of the programs since, after all, they are free.
By trying out the no-cost small accounting softwares, you will discover which programs match what your company is looking for and which ones do not. When a no-cost program does not meet your requirements, you can easily remove it from your computer and install the next one on your list.
Small accounting softwares that doesn’t cost anything has given a lot of smaller companies an opportunity to expand their businesses by correctly managing stock data. If a small business purchases accounting softwares licenses from brand name companies, it can get very expensive, especially since a distinct license is required to be purchased for each computer.
So, for example, a small company with 20 computers would have to buy 20 distinct licenses altogether, which is, many times, much too expensive for such companies; so no-cost small accounting software is obviously the greatest financial choice for these kinds of companies.
Quite a few small accounting software exists for small companies, and a popular one is Admin Soft Accounts, which is software with all accounting components. Admin Soft provides expert assistance with tracking clients, billing clients, accounts receivable and managing vendors. One component of Admin Soft that is rarely a part of most no-cost accounting software packages is the stock and purchase order control component.
So, with Admin Soft no-cost small accounting software you can simply account for all your supplies and stock for free.
How To Make Money on Fiverr
Fiverr was designed to provide users with the ability to buy digital services from an array of world-class providers.
Founded in 2011, it’s grown rapidly, with over 8,000,000 “gigs” being bought through the platform in 2015 alone.
Whilst this might sound great, the big question is whether you can make money with it, too.
To answer this, I have found it best to consider the overall scope of the market, and where you’re able to make any progress with it…
—
Having spent the past 5 months working with a number of people on the platform, the one thing I have found which determines if someone will be successful is how they’re able to position their offer.
For most people – and women are particularly bad at this – they will basically list what they’re able to “do” with some examples of previous work.
Perhaps this will work well for high-level photographers, but for everyone else – it’s a recipe for disaster.
People want to know how you’re going to move their business / life forward, not what you’re able to do.
For example, you may be a “world class surgeon”, but how does that translate into the type of treatment you can provide to patients? What’s your speciality? What have you done before that other surgeons would not touch?
In the Western world, we’ve reached a time where social media has pretty-much debunked the “faceless business” myth — people want to know who they’re dealing with, and want the very best services to be delivered direct to them.
To this end, when considering what you can do with the platform, there are a number of steps to go through:
—
1. Lead With YOUR Experience
The first BIG thing I found is to lead with your experience.
If you don’t have any experience, you need to just say that you’re eager to learn – the idea being that people will use your services because they want to help you improve etc.
Every time I’ve seen someone who’s been successful on the platform, they always lead with their experience over everything else.
The best providers on the platform are very specific with what they’re offering, because they will always mould it around the expertise they’ve developed in the “real world”.
A big mistake of many different people is to simply try and sell a service because they think it’s popular (SEO / WordPress desgin etc) – this is a very BAD way to do things, and will typically inhibit growth as you’ll not provide very good results.
Whilst the initial rush of making money might be good, bad customer reviews will kill any aspirations you may have. Thus, it pays in the long run to focus on what you’re actually able to do (not what you think people want to pay for).
2. Look At What’s Selling
Some things will be more popular than others – whilst you shouldn’t “copy” other people’s work, it’s always healthy to see what’s popular & what isn’t.
In terms of the way you do this, there are two methods:
- Look At Popular Accounts
- Look At Popular Products/Services
The first method is to try and identify any popular “accounts” on the platform, and “reverse engineer” how they have been so successful. This typically opens the door to looking at the various popular “markets” through which they’ve been selling their gigs:
- Click onto Fiverr
- At the top, select one of the “topics” from the navigation bar
- Select a sub-topic (make sure both are fairly popular (Digital Marketing > Social Media Marketing)
- From the left menu, select “Level Two” + “Top Rated” from the “Seller Rating” section
- Also input at least $100 into the “Price Range” section
- Make sure the listings are ordered by “Best Selling” and start clicking on the ones that appear popular
- If you find anything that looks appealing, click onto the “profile” of the seller
- This will give you an overview of their entire portfolio of gigs
The second method is to look for any products / services which are generally popular. Whilst you should not be generic in what you’re offering, you need to be able to consider the “language” through which your audience may wish to communicate.
- Click onto Fiverr
- At the top, select one of the “topics” from the navigation bar that appeals to your experience
- Select a sub-topic which further appeals
- Ensure the listings are ordered by “Best Selling”
- Scroll through and look for the small number after the start rating
- For example, you may have 5 stars + “1k”
- The “1k” represents the number of people who’ve bought the gig and left a good review
- It directly denotes the popularity of the gig, and thus whether it’s something to consider
As mentioned, both of these methods are only really to be used to gain a “lay of the land” – some base level research designed to give you further ideas as to what’s popular on the platform.
3. Create Your Own IN-DEMAND Offers
After doing the above, you need to consider creating an “in-demand” offer.
Demand is a loaded word; the key is that most people simply want to know what you are going to do for them.
The problem is most people will simply try and tell you either what they “do”, or what they think you want to hear. This doesn’t work.
What works is having a system which allows you to “offer” your services in such a way that people instantly understand the underlying benefits for their business.
For example, one of my Fiverr profiles specializes in computer repair.
Computer repair isn’t the most sexy, nor the most abundant market now. Back in the 90’s, being a “PC repair” guy meant big money… not in 2018.
Thus, in order to craft an “in demand” offer (because computers are still used – even more than the 90’s – just in different ways), you need to go with where the “demand” is:
- Worpress repairs
- Cloud VPS provisioning + management
- Shopify fixes
Now, although these are okay – the BIG issue here is that there’s not much demand for them. People don’t “want” to buy them.
What people want to pay for are the reasons “why” they’re using the aforementioned software packages – traffic, growth + sales.
Thus, you wrap whatever you’re doing in the packaging of “growth”…
- 5 New WordPress Theme Tweaks To Boost Conversions By 20%
- Increase Traffic With Brand New WordPress Tweaks
- Create A SAAS Subscription Business With Cloud VPS
- Increase Shopify Sales With These 3 Theme Tweaks
There’s obviously an art to this – if you’re able to do it effectively, you’re able to attract orders from a huge number of buyers.
4. Understand What People Are Buying
Obviously, people buying a fix / upgrade – but at it’s core, you need to appreciate that most people will not be willing to send you money for mediocre service; they want exceptional.
Exceptional doesn’t mean “quality” – it means “results”.
Thus, when considering the process of working with clients (if you get orders), you need to do absolutely everything to push their business / life forward.
As explained above, things like wrapping the offer in underlying results (for them), going the extra mile to help them understand what you’ve done or just doing more than expected – if you treat your clients with respect and energy, you’ll start receiving decent reviews.
These good reviews are what *should* perpetuate the growth of the service.
5. Ensure The “Back-End” Is Handled Properly
If you want to get into the big leagues, the absolute key is to ensure your business is able to handle increased numbers of orders.
Whilst it may be nice to get 5 new orders, if you want to sustain your momentum, you have to think about what handling 500+ orders will look like.
To this end, one of the best things you can do is focus on how the “back-end” of your business is managed.
Such things as integrating Trustpilot, creating a YouTube channel, Facebook page, Twitter feed, etc are all small things to keep clients in your “loop” (and thus have the ability to continue delivering your “in demand” services at a later date).
In the sales world, it’s known as a “funnel” – the deeper the client goes, the more valuable they become.
Obviously, you have to respect everybody’s ideas etc – but from a purely pragmatic perspective, you need to be able to consider how you’re going to keep “recycling” the buyers that Fiverr brings.
If you do this effectively – which may include everything from setting up a CRM system to integrating email marketing campaigns into your services – you’ll end up with exponential increases in sales.
The way you handle this growth is dependent on your experience / temperament – but the core is that business is out there if you’re willing to focus on demand.
—
As mentioned, I earned $2,500 in my first month with my friend on Fiverr – and have since worked on a number of offers across two of my own profiles.
If you follow the above steps, you’ll be ahead of 98% of people starting on the platform.
E – Commerce Website Hosting – Why Your Web Server Provider Must Be E – Commerce Marketer Friendly
OK, you researched your niche, registered a domain name, and are ready to build an e-commerce website. But first, you need to find a reliable web server provider that is e-commerce marketer friendly. Here are the key items you need from your e-commerce web host:
- Reliability – If your e-commerce web hosting company goes down, you’re out of business. Thus reliability and uptime are crucial! You must be sure your e-commerce website host has multiple web servers, preferably in different data centers.
- Technical Support – When things aren’t working, you need support immediately, not tomorrow morning. Thus your e-commerce host web provider must have technical support available at all times.
- Web Design Services– While not absolutely necessary, if your e-commerce web hosting provider also provides web design service, then it is more likely to understand your web issues when you have problems.
- Email & Autoresponder Services– Interactive and automated email will be your primary means of interacting with your customer. As such, you need a e-commerce website provider that understands this need or you will have to buy it as a separate package with an additional fee from another service provider.
Some additional features you may desire are:
- Web Site Monitoring Services– Some e-commerce web hosting companies provide a service which will email you if your site is no longer responding to connections
- Video Hosting– Video is one of the hottest marketing trends. If you wish to use it, you’ll need e-commerce web hosting that allows the larger storage and increased bandwidth video requires.
- Conference Room– Wouldn’t it be nice to invite your customers to presentations in your own, non-branded video conference room?
You can find all of these services from individual providers. However very few e-commerce website hosting providers bundle all these services together for one low monthly price. Because each service can cost you $10, $20, $50, or more per month, it is in your best interest to find e-commerce web hosting that conveniently provides them in one package, ensures they all work together, and does it for one monthly fee to save you money!
