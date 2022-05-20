News
The Last Drive-In With Joe Bob Briggs: What Is It About? Stream Or Skip It?
The Last Drive-In with Joe Bob Briggs is a streaming tv program in the United States. Darcy, the Mail Girl, accompanies Joe Bob Briggs on every episode. Matt Manjourides and Justin Martell produce the series, which Austin Jennings helms.
Briggs was well-known for presenting Joe Bob’s Drive-in Theater and Monster Vision, so Shudder planned to have him present a breakaway session of horror films of his choice; however, the good response beyond their hopes led to continuous cooperation. The show has 4 seasons and twelve specials in all.
We’ve highlighted some information concerning The Last Drive-in with Joe Bob Briggs.
What Is It About?
Season 4 of “The Last Drive-In with Joe Bob Briggs” premiered several days back, with the 100th broadcast since Joe Bob originally appeared at Shudder in the summertime of 2018.
Many unexpected and special visitors attended the event, especially famous horror presenter Svengoolie! As Svengoolie, a long-time thriller presenter, Rich Koz switched channels to celebrate with colleague host Joe Bob Briggs. Talking about horror background being made, with 2 horror host legends debating the genre.
Briggs includes various movies with Darcy the Mail Girl (Diana Prince), with appearances by executive producer, musical director, and the odd visitor. The hosted parts are Briggs’ “Drive-in Totals” and amusing facts, outbursts, music, humour, discussions, honours, and performances.
Is it Worth Watching Or Not?
Like many thrillers and perversion hosts, Briggs enjoyed the movie’s intermediate portions entertaining viewers with amusing production information and interviewing people with visitors. Briggs assessed the evening’s picture by the criterion of his Drive-In Totals: a continuous count of fatalities, and killing techniques, with a tied bolo tie and a bottle of Lone Star in hand. As Joe Bob told crazy stories of recklessness, he also had many occasions of honesty and real advice for onlookers.
Where To Watch
“The Last Drive-in With Joe Bob Briggs” is now available on Shudder, AMC+ Amazon Channel, AMC+ Roku Premium Channel, and Amazon Channels.
About Joe Bob Briggs
Regardless of the set Briggs was on, he does have an entertaining tale to share. His captivating charm drew viewers to stand on the same platform as him, not as a reviewer speaking back to the general public but as a genuine enthusiast of off-colour films appealing to his peers.
To drive-in freaks, those were indoor bull things. Briggs’ fan following would undoubtedly follow him everywhere he moved. Viewers returned time and again so they could discover Briggs’ work, published or filmed, for a further serving of accessible entertainment mixed with cult cinema expertise and deep knowledge of America’s off-the-beaten-paths.
Should Stream It Or Skip It?
STREAM IT. “The Last Drive-In with Joe Bob Briggs” is off to a great start, but every Friday, except for new double attractions delivered by the world’s finest drive-in movie reviewer. This show features “a varied mix of popular characters, undiscovered cult mysteries, and surprise guests,” with Briggs interspersing the broadcast to explain their “strong points, personalities, and importance to genre cinema.”
News
Al Horford cleared to return for Celtics; Marcus Smart expected back, but Boston without Derrick White for Game 2 vs. Heat
The Boston Celtics found themselves with NBA playoff math working in their favor Thursday.
Although guard Derrick White left the team for the birth of his child, the Celtics got guard Marcus Smart and big man Al Horford back in their mix for Thursday night’s game against the Miami Heat at FTX Arena.
Smart, who missed the Celtics’ Game 1 loss in the best-of-seven Eastern Conference finals on Tuesday due to a mid-foot sprain, was back on the court at Thursday morning’s shootaround.
Horford, who had entered NBA health-and-safety protocols hours before Tuesday’s series opener, cleared protocols midafternoon, after earlier in the day being upgraded to questionable on the league’s injury report.
White, who had started Tuesday in place of Smart, is expected back for Saturday night’s Game 3 of the best-of-seven series at TD Garden.
“It came sooner than expected,” Celtics coach Ime Udoka said of White’s plans, “but we support our guys always in that situation.”
The Celtics acquired White at midseason from the San Antonio Spurs in exchange for former Heat guard Josh Richardson.
With Horford, it was a waiting game from the outset.
“He was not feeling ill,” Udoka said Thursday of Horford. “He’s feeling fine. He’s OK. It’s something that was unexpected.”
Udoka had been away from the team on Wednesday due to a non-COVID illness. He said Thursday he is “good now.”
Of Smart’s participation in Boston’s morning shootaround, Celtics forward Grant Williams said, “He looked good. Smart’s competitive as heck, so I always expect him, no matter if he’s hurt or injured, he’ll try to make an attempt.”
For the Heat, the injury report remained copacetic, with point guard Kyle Lowry in his second week of being sidelined by a hamstring strain.
()
News
Ben Is Back (2018): Should You Stream It Or Skip It? What Is It About?
‘Ben is back’ is a heartwarming American drama movie released in 2018. Before its theatrical release, it premiered at Toronto Film Festival. Both critics and audiences loved the film. The film was nominated for multiple awards and even won some of them.
What Is The Film About ?
The movie follows a young man, Ben. He returns from his rehab, where he had been admitted for drug addiction, and says that his sponsor suggested a trip home might be a good idea. Ben’s mother, Holly, is very happy to see him and a little sceptical because she wants her son to heal and being here might hinder that.
Holly is also worried about how Ben’s sudden appearance may affect people around them. The story continues to peel layers off the characters. Ben’s past is revealed, and Ben and Holly’s relationship dynamics are dug up, creating a beautifully sad tale about healing, forgiveness, and love. A bond so strong between a mother and a son. It delves into what addicts go through and especially what people close to them go through.
Ben and Holly’s love is so graceful and fragile yet so strong, shown pretty vividly in the movie. Ben is on a journey, he might be back to his home, but his journey has just begun. The story is not predictable, but secrets are slowly revealed, placing characters in a tight spot.
The Amazing Cast And Crew
The movie has a brilliant cast, Julia Roberts as Holly Burns, Ben and Ivy’s mother, Lucas Hedges as Ben Burns, Holly’s son, Courtney B. Vance as Neal Beeby, Holly’s husband and stepfather to Ben and Ivy, Kathryn Newton as Ivy Burns, Ben’s sister, Rachel Bay Jones as Beth Conyers, the mother of Ben’s deceased ex-girlfriend, Maggie. The cast is filled with Academy.
The award, BAFTA and Golden Globe, etc., winners and nominees. It means only the best performances by the actors and actresses.
The crew isn’t an exception to the amazing people behind the movie and are themselves winners and nominees of the most prestigious awards in the world. It is produced by Margaret Chernin and Dianne Dreyer, among other producers. Music is by Dickon Hinchliffe, Cinematography by Stuart Dryburgh, and the direction and writing are by Academy Award nominee Peter Hedges.
Stream It Or Skip It
Even after all those compliments I gave the movie, You still can’t make out if it’s worth streaming or not. I’ll just put it directly out there. I’m not ashamed to say I cried. It carries such a beautiful message and just real and rooted characters who make you relate to them.
Just watch it and experience the magnificent way Julia Roberts and Lucas Hedges own the characters and their vulnerabilities and strengths throughout the film. It has skilful writing and screenplay too. It’s worth at least one watch. So I’ll say do not skip this and stream it.
Where To Watch It?
The movie could be watched on Apple + or rented or bought on YouTube. So watch and enjoy.
News
Weekend things to do: Date-night destinations; Chris Bosh & his new beer; top tribute bands in Boca Raton
Don’t let the name fool you — Brightline’s third annual #305Weekend is a sweet deal for the 954 and 561, too.
Celebrating three years of intercity service in South Florida, the rail line is offering $3 and $5 one-way fares between Miami, Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach on Friday through Sunday, which ought to encourage us to get out in a new way in new places.
Here are some low-hassle ideas for a weekend date night or afternoon out at destinations within an easy stroll of Brightline’s three South Florida stations. If you are looking to venture farther, Brightline’s free shared-shuttle service (within 5 miles of the station) is available with these discounted fares, if you book at least two hours in advance.
#305Weekend tickets — they cost $3 for one stop, $5 between West Palm Beach and Miami — are available at GoBrightline.com.
Perez Art Museum Miami is a short walk from Brightline’s Miami Central station and is showing the exhibit “Marisol and Warhol Take New York.” Drop by the museum shop to find a wide variety of items related to the show, including an unnerving Andy Warhol puppet. The museum’s Verde restaurant includes a beautiful view of Biscayne Bay. Visit PAMM.org.
Also nearby, the Arsht Center for the Performing Arts is in the final weekend of Zoetic Stage’s “Our Dear Dead Drug Lord,” a well-reviewed dark “comedy” about four teenage girls by South Florida writer Alexis Scheer. Visit ArshtCenter.org.
And Brightline offers free shuttles to and from Marlins Park, where the Miami Marlins battle the rival Atlanta Braves this weekend. Visit Marlins.com.
In Fort Lauderdale, visitors also will find free shuttles between the downtown Brightline station and DRV PNK Stadium, where David Beckham’s Inter Miami CF will take on New York Red Bulls at 6 p.m. Sunday. Visit InterMiamiCF.com.
The Florida Panthers and Funky Buddha Brewery on Sunday will host a big-screen watch party for the hockey heroes’ playoff game, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. at Esplanade Park, a short walk from the station (a portion along the New River). The free, family friendly event includes live music, merchandise, street hockey and more. The game is at 1:30 p.m. Visit Facebook.com/FunkyBuddhaBrew.
Also in downtown Fort Lauderdale this weekend, Miami City Ballet will end its season with “Prodigal Son” at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts. Performances will be at 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday, with tickets starting at $37. Recommended date-night dining nearby includes Rivertail (on the New River) and Chimney House (cozy, hospitable). Visit BrowardCenter.org.
In West Palm Beach, the Brightline station feels even more in the middle of everything. Two blocks north of the station, legendary Clematis Street music venue Respectable Street will host Hip Hop Helps: Ukraine Benefit Concert at 8 p.m. Friday hosted by Dan Lee, with performances by GVIN, Amani Omar, John Brown, Chevy LaPole and DJ Undrwd. Tickets $5-$10. Visit Facebook.com/respectablestreet.
About three blocks south of the station, at Palm Beach Improv in The Square, actor, comedian and keyboardist Craig Robinson (“The Office,” “You can’t out-pizza the Hut”) has five shows Friday-Sunday. Visit PalmBeachImprov.com.
On the otherside of The Square, “Summer: The Donna Summer Musical” makes its pandemic-delayed debut at the Kravis Center for the Performing Arts on Friday, with a run through May 26. There are plenty of date-night dining options nearby. I’ve always been partial to the Blind Monk, for intimate wine and tapas. Visit Kravis.org.
Elsewhere in South Florida this weekend, we’re dressing up for the new “Downton Abbey” movie, celebrating Miami Heat great Chris Bosh’s new beer and drinking with basset hounds. Here’s a look …
FRIDAY
Weekend movie: The Fort Lauderdale International Film Festival will host a red-carpet costume party and cocktail hour for a screening of “Downton Abbey: A New Era” Friday night at the Classic Gateway Theater. The gin cocktail reception begins at 6 p.m., with music and macarons from Croissan’Time French Bakery. The film screens at 7 p.m. Tickets cost $12, $10 seniors. Cocktails cost $10. Visit FLIFF.com.
Brightsiders: Pop music’s indefatigable merchants of joy, the Lumineers perform 7:30 p.m. Friday at iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre in West Palm Beach. Prices start at $26.50 with purchase of a four-pack at LiveNation.com.
Everglades stories: South Florida native Sarah McCulloch, will share music from her evocative new album “Sawmiller’s Daughter,” 8 p.m. Friday at the intimate North Miami listening room Luna Star Cafe. Informed by a childhood spent in the Big Cypress Swamp, McCulloch’s album is collection of vivid storytelling in the mode of traditional country music, all elevated by her timeless vocals. Local swamp-country provocateur Raiford Starke is also on the bill. Visit LunaStarCafe.com. For more on McCulloch’s music, visit SarahMacMusic.com.
Ticket window: Lady Gaga this week added a Sept. 17 performance at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens to her global stadium tour The Chromatica Ball. Tickets are scheduled to go on sale 10 a.m. Friday, preceded by a series of presales. Visit Ticketmaster.com.
Carrie Underwood’s Denim & Rhinestones Tour, with special guest Jimmie Allen, will be at FTX Arena in Miami on Feb. 2. Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Friday at Ticketmaster.com. (The presale password is GARDEN.)
Daryl Hall and Daryl’s House Band, with opener Todd Rundgren, will perform July 31 at Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, with tickets ($60+) on sale 10 a.m. Friday at MyHRL.com. The tour supports Hall’s new two-disc retrospective “BeforeAfter,” a reminder that the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer once had an album produced by Robert Fripp (1980′s “Sacred Songs”).
Citing extraordinary demand, Live Nation has consolidated Spanish pop quartet Hombres G’s two sold-out performances at the Fillmore Miami Beach June 25-26 into a single show on June 25 at FTX Arena in Miami. The move creates additional tickets, which go on sale 10 a.m. Friday at Ticketmaster.com.
SATURDAY
Ukraine tribute: Featuring a lineup of classic-rock tribute bands, SongFest for Vets III is an Armed Forces Day celebration and fundraiser for Ukraine 2-11 p.m. Saturday at Mizner Park Amphitheater in Boca Raton. Along with a variety of Ukrainian food, beer, art and kid-friendly crafts and games, the event will include area tribute acts KISS Alive, Erasmith (Aerosmith) and Shoot to Thrill (AC/DC), along with classic rockers Shovelhed. Admission is free, with donations accepted. The festival has been organized by retired Army Col. Bill Millard, a Boca Raton resident who served with the U.S. Army in Ukraine. Visit Facebook.com/SongFestforVets.
Weekend laughs: Writer, actor and comedian Bill Burr brings his Slight Return Tour to iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre in West Palm Beach 8 p.m. Saturday. There are still tickets, starting at $74, at LiveNation.com.
Dog days: The Wharf Fort Lauderdale will be over-run with basset hounds noon-4 p.m. Saturday during a Yappy Hour meetup of the group Soflo Basset Hounds. The Wharf’s $35 bottles of Côtes de Provence Rosé can only add to the hilarity. Visit WharfFTL.com. … S3 Restaurant on Fort Lauderdale beach will host Bark Brunch 10:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, with house-made treats for dogs. Purchase a dog toy or $5 Tito’s drink ticket to benefit the nonprofit rescue Chasing Freedom. Dogs are welcome on the patio. Visit Facebook.com/S3SunSurfSand.
Brews & blues: The fifth annual Ocean Brews & Blues festival returns to Deerfield Beach on Saturday, with more than 100 craft beers, from South Florida and otherwise, food, live music and items made by local creatives. It takes place 3-8 p.m. in the Main Beach Parking Lot (149 SE 21st Ave.) and admission is free. Tasting tickets cost $40 (advance, $45 at gate) for 4 p.m. admission, $60 for 3 p.m. VIP entry ($65 at the gate) and exclusive VIP swag and food samples. Visit Facebook.com/oceanbrewsandbluesfest.
Free concert: The free Afro Roots Fest comes to Broward County for the first time at 4 p.m. Saturday in downtown Hollywood’s ArtsPark. Along with popular locals The Resolvers and DJ Le Spam, and Brian Potts’ (Nu Deco Ensemble) samba percussion group Miamibloco, the lineup features Jesus Hidalgo (Venezuela), Philip Montalbán (Nicaragua) and Gilmar Gomes (Brazil). Visit AfroRootsFest.com.
Outside-inside: The pandemic-inspired outdoor comedy picnics known as Comedy On the Green are moving inside at Mizner Park Cultural Center in Boca Raton. The Comedy Off the Green series begins with a 7 p.m. Saturday performance by New York City-based comedian Jon Fisch (as seen on “The Late Show with David Letterman” and “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert”). Tickets cost $30-$45. Visit ComedyOnTheGreen.org. For a preview, watch Fisch and comic-writer Dave Siegel (a COTG co-creator) chop it up at Instagram.com/comedyonthegreen.
Hometown blues: J.P. Soars & the Red Hots play 7 p.m. Saturday at the Funky Biscuit in Boca Raton, their first local show since performing at the Blues Music Awards in Memphis, where they were up for the Band of the Year award. Boca Raton resident Soars was nominated for the top award, B.B. King Entertainer of the Year, as well as the best guitarist award. Tickets cost $15-$25. Visit FunkyBiscuit.com.
SUNDAY
Chris Bosh beer: Dogfish Head Miami will celebrate its first anniversary in Wynwood in a big way at noon Sunday when Miami Heat icon Chris Bosh and Dogfish founder and brewer Sam Calagione host the can release for their limited-edition collaboration, Bosh Blonde. The citrus-y ale, brewed with Florida oranges and sugar cane juice, comes in cans featuring a sketch of Bosh in a contemplative pose on the label. The day-long anniversary festivites also include live music and a special menu of Bosh Bites, based on his favorite foods. Bosh Blonde will be available on draft and in four-packs of 16-ounce cans ($16). A portion of beer sales will go to nonprofit Refresh Miami. A limited number of meet-and-greet opportunities will be available to Dogfish Off-Centered Society members. To sign up visit DogFish.com.
You want your ‘80s? Sting’s show at Hard Rock Live Sunday night is sold out, of course. Another singer from the era (and a performer way ahead of her time), Pat Benatar will be at Pompano Beach Amphitheater 7:30 p.m. Sunday, sharing hits including “Love is a Battlefield,” “Heartbreaker,” “Hell is for Children” and “We Belong” with guitarist and songwriter Neil Giraldo, John Waite opens. Tickets start at $35 at PompanoBeachArts.org.
Staff writer Ben Crandell can be reached at [email protected].
()
