Finance
The Many Benefits of Online Education
Honestly, online education has become increasingly popular at colleges and universities in the past few years because of the improved access that it provides students. Online education refers to courses where at least 80 percent of content is distributed online. Students send assignments online and often participate in chat discussions or message boards that pertain to the course subject.
However, while no face to face interaction is found in online degree programs, students are still able to communicate with each other through their computers. A growing number of physical universities, as well as newer online colleges, have begun to offer a select set of academic degree and certificate programs via the Internet at a wide range of levels and in a wide range of disciplines.
While some programs require students to attend some campus classes or orientations, many are delivered completely online. In addition, several universities offer online student support services, such as online advising and registration, counseling, online textbook purchase, student governments and student newspapers. The benefits of online education includes, the ability to earn the same degree as an in class student, study at your own pace, convenience student resource center.
Education
Nevertheless, in higher education especially, the increasing tendency is to create a virtual learning environment which is sometimes combined with a management information system to create a managed learning environment in which all aspects of a course are handled through a consistent user interface standard throughout the institution. E-Learning can also refer to educational web sites such as those offering learning scenarios, worksheets and interactive exercises for children. E-learning services have evolved since computers were first used in education.
The main goal of accreditation is to ensure that education provided by institutions of higher education meets acceptable levels of quality. Accrediting agencies, which are private educational associations of regional or national scope develop evaluation crite. Online learning can be a convenient way of getting your education but its not for everybody. Make sure to find out how much your education is going to cost before enrolling. Most colleges and universities now offer online learning also called distance education.
Request free information about online teaching preparation programs and online education degrees from some of the most respected schools and colleges of education in your country. These highly respected education schools offer accredited education degrees and teaching preparation programs, delivered in a convenient online format. The internet has revolutionized education as we know it and now it is possible to earn a GED, BA, MA and even a PhD virtually without leaving your home and many other degrees are available with online education.
However, the internet has made online education possible in virtually every discipline and for any kind of student. Homework can be handed in electronically and lectures can be watched by downloading video files, online education can replicate the classroom experience and give the student the opportunity to earn a degree while working around job and family responsibilities. Online education is now available for almost every kind of degree.
It has made it possible to find a good school anywhere in the world but some people may need learning institutions close to them because they may want to visit the campus, use the library facilities, get to know other students face to face or take occasional exams which are proctored on campus. However, online education is more characterized by writing than by exams, simply because students who are located all over the world can not take proctored exams.
Learning
E-learning is naturally suited to distance learning and flexible learning, but can also be used in conjunction with face to face teaching, in which case the term blended learning is commonly used. It can also refer to educational web sites such as those offering learning scenarios, worksheets and interactive exercises for children. There is a trend to move toward blended learning services, where computer based activities are integrated with practical or classroom based situations.
This idea is generally seen as being distinct from the use of computers in ways where learning is at least a peripheral element of the experience. Much effort has been put into the technical reuse of electronically based teaching materials and in particular creating or reusing learning objects.
Conclusion
Online education is a way to increase students knowledge in a particular area of study by giving them access to a wide variety of material on the subject. It is rapidly increasing and online doctoral programs have even developed at leading research universities. It is accommodating in this manner, as it permits an individual to work while being enrolled as a full time college student.
Moreover, it is convenient and flexible, allowing you to maintain your professional and personal commitments while pursuing a high quality education. Online education is now available for almost every kind of degree.
Finance
The Psychology of Kissing
On the analysis of a kiss, science of kissing, types of kisses and the social basis of kissing..
Kissing is one of the oldest human activities. It is the expression of affection, liking or love for another person. If you go back to the history of kissing, public kissing may not have existed a few hundred years ago and still not permitted in some cultures, but we can safely assume that kissing has existed for thousands of years even if it was done privately as it is a very natural form of human emotional expression.
Students of psychology will usually try to analyze kissing from a psychoanalytic perspective. A kiss is an oral activity, like smoking or eating, it involves the mouth and can be traced back to the oral stage of psychological development. To an extent the oral fixation theory may be true. This means some people are addicted to activities of the mouth, derive pleasure from sensations in the mouth and are thus also addicted to kissing or related activities of the mouth. Oral fixation describes certain personalities, but in this article, I will focus largely on the analysis of a kiss and the science involved.
Kissing involves neural and hormonal activity and several recent researchers have indicated that dopamine, serotonin, oxytocin and sex hormones are released during romantic kissing. Dopamine and serotonin are chemicals (neurotransmitters) and oxytocin is a hormone released by the pituitary gland. When emotions are involved, the amygdala and hypothalamus in the brain are activated and the activation of amygdala and hypothalamus, release of chemicals and stimulation of the pituitary and sex glands during kissing create attachment and gives a feeling of euphoria in romantic relationships. In non-romantic relationships, kissing creates affection and emotional attachment and is usually experienced among friends, family members, social relationships and so on. A kiss on the cheek is a type of social greeting and is common in many cultures.
A kiss can be interpreted in many ways and the attributes of a kiss could be analyzed according to the length or duration, depth, position or location, facial expression before and after a kiss,and these elements when analyzed will finally help derive the covert or overt motivations of kissing.
Since kissing is done on the human body, we have limited spatial coordinates to begin with. No one will hopelessly or passionately kiss a tree or a wall, although that kind of activity can also be analyzed.
Let’s start with the top of the head. A short, brief fleeting kiss on the top of the head indicates affection. Parents kiss their children on the head or forehead. When bosses or colleagues kiss on the head, that can look patronizing and even odd. Forehead kissing is common among family and older relatives often kiss children or young people on the forehead. Brief kissing on the cheek is accepted as social custom among some cultures and is seen as a mark of formality or formal friendliness and camaraderie. Brief kiss on the cheek is often a mark of rapport, affection among workers and support or encouragement.
As soon as the kiss moves to other parts of the body, the analysis gets more complex. Apart from the head or the cheek which is considered affectionate, kissing on the eyes, nose, ears or chin would be considered romantic. Kissing on the nose has an element of affection involved but on the chin, it is more intimate.
The first principle is that the further down the kiss goes, the more intimate it becomes. So, a kiss on the leg is obviously far more intimate than a kiss on the hand. The lip kissing is of course, very intimate and we are not considering it within this principle. Kiss on the hand is actually a more traditional and formal romantic expression. In ancient times, men proposed women by kissing the hand. It is formal romanticism.
The second principle is that the longer it gets, the more intimate it becomes. So, intimacy through kissing is about space and time.
The third principle is that the spatial and temporal aspects will determine the motivation of the kiss. This means a kiss can indicate many expressions including love, romance, sexual attraction, affection, formal support and the type of kiss or the motive will be largely determined by the spatial and temporal attributes of the kiss.
A long kiss on the front of the neck is bolder than a kiss on the back of the neck. The kiss on the inner surface of the skin such as the palm or inner wrist or elbow is more intimate than kiss on the outer surface and so on. Public kissing on the inner surface of the body may look a bit desperate, so must be done privately. What about the temporal aspects? A man sits beside you in the park, speaks with you for a while, gives a brief kiss on your fingers and walks away. It is strange behavior but does happen. That is the uncertain kiss. Long term lovers will engage in more prolonged kisses. Prolonged mouth to mouth kisses create attachment and even a level of trust. The mouth, tongue, lips have large number of nerve endings and are extremely sensitive, thus mouth to mouth kissing gives heightened pleasure. Romantic kissing is of course a prelude to sexual relations.
Let me go to the third principle from which you derive the motivations of kissing. Why did a friend kiss you in a certain way? As long as the kiss is not too long and is on the cheek or face, that is an indication of support, encouragement and affection. Kissing may not have sexual meanings and connotations. Affection between two people is quite possible, even if they are not lovers. Whether of the same or opposite sex, two people can feel great love, affection and support for each other and kiss each other on the head, cheek or face and such expressions are often natural, especially in teamwork. Say in a soccer team, players kiss and hug other teammates as expressions of encouragement and the same type of rapport may be seen in teammates working together in any field, and the team members can be male or female, it does not matter. When people are excited about something, they may kiss and hug other people standing near them, but it is just emotional expression and release of energy, not exactly directed towards the other people. So,suppose your colleague standing next to you was watching a game, got excited about a soccer goal and started hugging you because he was all excited, it doesn’t mean he was harassing you, he was just expressing his excitement and emotions. But if this kind of behavior becomes a habit, you must be a bit more cautious and make it a point not to stand next to him. He obviously has other covert motivations.
Let us finally move to the science. Research has shown that romantic kissing involves endocrine glands and release of dopamine, oxytocin, serotonin and sex hormones such as testosterone. Although most forms of kissing involves emotions and activities of the amygdala and hypothalamus in the brain, romantic kissing is triggered by intense chemical reactions in the body and release of neurotransmitters and hormones. Hormones finally create social bonds and kissing is one of the social tools that have helped humans to form bonds, survive and create families and societies for thousands of years. Without kissing, we would be a lonely race and become extinct rather quickly.
Finance
Social Network Marketing Gives Endless Opportunity for Massive Growth
Social network marketing must be used to grow your business. Online marketing is a huge arena and social media has quickly followed in its footsteps. These social sites are well established and they all work in slightly different ways. However it is not necessary to master every single social networking site. The potential marketer needs to identify which ones can be useful.
Creating and establishing yourself as a brand can take time. However once you are established in one social network media it is quite easy to transfer this to another system. So much of the hard work is only needed for the first time.
There is a lot of technology involved with this type of marketing but it should not keep you away from this lucrative advertising medium. There are many online tools that make it quite easy to work within social media. Social networking software makes it very easy to deal with the different interfaces as well as the ability to merge your different accounts. This way it is possible to communicate directly to the target audience. Many software packages also make it possible to manage their marketing campaigns using their phone and other mobile devices.
Social media is not typical affiliate marketing. Unlike affiliate marketing it will be necessary to explain why the targeted individual needs your services or product. A landing page which provides a quick explanation is best. Normally providing a 1-2-3 process and explanation can have a dramatic effect on the success of social media campaigns.
It is also difficult to tread that fine line between spam and building up a social media audience. If you are contacting individuals purely to make money then you are sending out spam. This is a very unprofitable way to go about marketing. Make sure you let the different followers know what you are trying to do before sending the offer. Even just a simple description of what is going on can go a long way.
Be completely truthful about what you are selling or promoting. A dingle bad promotion can completely kill your reputation and you will lose your entire social media audience. Instead of having to apologize afterwards. This will shelter the marketers from blame when problems occur and your audience will be ready the next time you have a sale or action.
It can be very effective to combine social media with article marketing and blogging. Try to create links back to your landing pages and get maximum exposure for your products. There are many article directories that allow for free article submission. Simply make sure that each article is unique. Blogging is also very popular as this makes it easy to turn you or your product into its own brand. As with anything it is important to make sure your brand stands out from the rest.
In social media particularly video marketing can also be very effective. Millions of Internet users look at videos every day. A short video about your services and products can reach millions of potential customers.
Finance
The Three-Dimensional Communication System
Human communication is always three-dimensional. No spoken or written message is ever just words or rational thoughts. Every interchange between you and another person has and takes place at the following three intimately related levels, or dimensions, of being: emotional, physical, and rational. Any attempt to communicate will succeed if all of these dimensions are adhered to. Knowledge of this three-dimensional nature is the foundation of training. You can’t get much closer to real understanding without these realizations.
This knowledge is the basis for the use of practically any training device or medium you can name. For example, knowledge of the existence of and need for rational content is the elemental basis for outlining that attempt and understanding the various ways of doing so. Similarly, knowledge of the existence of and need for physical content is the basis and reason for the use of any form of audio-visual aid, graphics, illustrations, or other sensory communicative device. Finally, an underlying grasp of the existence of and need for emotional content is the basis for the use of what is commonly known as emotion appeal in communicating an idea.
Think about these three dimensions of communication before your next training session and you will most definitely see a difference.
