Finance
The Three-Dimensional Communication System
Human communication is always three-dimensional. No spoken or written message is ever just words or rational thoughts. Every interchange between you and another person has and takes place at the following three intimately related levels, or dimensions, of being: emotional, physical, and rational. Any attempt to communicate will succeed if all of these dimensions are adhered to. Knowledge of this three-dimensional nature is the foundation of training. You can’t get much closer to real understanding without these realizations.
This knowledge is the basis for the use of practically any training device or medium you can name. For example, knowledge of the existence of and need for rational content is the elemental basis for outlining that attempt and understanding the various ways of doing so. Similarly, knowledge of the existence of and need for physical content is the basis and reason for the use of any form of audio-visual aid, graphics, illustrations, or other sensory communicative device. Finally, an underlying grasp of the existence of and need for emotional content is the basis for the use of what is commonly known as emotion appeal in communicating an idea.
Think about these three dimensions of communication before your next training session and you will most definitely see a difference.
Finance
Using Charity Sponsors For Vending Machine Locations
Adding a charity sponsorship to your vending machine business can make a great deal of difference in both your location possibilities and your profits. Furthermore, companies that would usually require a commission (which will generally range from around 10% to 30%) will often overlook that fee when the machine has charity sponsorship from a group that they wish to support. The reason for this is that people are more willing to do something when they feel that some good will come of it. Knowing that they are helping a charity makes them feel as though they have done a little something special and meaningful in the world.
You can help them to achieve this feeling, help a charity, and make a good income at the same time by finding a charity to sponsor your machines. It typically is not difficult at all to obtain charity sponsorship for a number of reasons. Primarily, charities are happy to lend their names to companies in order to earn extra money — after all, charities require money to function, so the easier it is for them to bring in extra cash, the happier they are.
When you think about it, charities work very hard to bring in the funds that they need to function, and when you are offering them an income without requiring them to do anything, this becomes a very appealing deal for them. Furthermore, beyond the money they are receiving from you, they are also getting free promotion of their cause, increasing the potential to spread their message and generate donations.
This is good for you because the amount that you pay to the charity every month is significantly lower than what you would be paying to a company in commissions in order to use them as a location for your machines. Depending on the type of machine you have and the agreement you have with the charity providing you with sponsorship, you will usually be making a donation of somewhere between $1 and $5 on a monthly basis.
Companies offering you a potentially profitable location will find your charity sponsored machines to be very advantageous as well. They will have the added convenience to offer their employees or customers, and they will know that they are assisting a worthwhile cause by doing it. Since all they need to do is offer a few feet of space for you where you can place your machine, they can only consider your machines to be a sensible opportunity.
Similarly, customers also find machines with a charity sponsorship to be very appealing. Individuals who would usually overlook vending machines will often change their minds and make a purchase because they wish to help out the charity sponsoring your business. Furthermore, if your machine is placed next to a vending machine from another company that is not sponsored by a charity, then people will often select yours first just because they want to support the charitable donations you are making.
That being said, not all charities are created equal when it comes to vending machine company sponsorship. Typically speaking, the types that are most attractive to companies and customers are those that support local causes and those that assist children in some way. Once you find your charity, they will provide you with the appropriate materials for advertising that sponsorship, which can be posted directly onto your vending machines.
Finance
Fundraising in the UK HE Context
Both the tax system as well as the culture of giving (i.e. willingness to talk about money or one’s estate) need to change in the UK if it is to develop HE institutions which can survive with less reliance on direct government funding – likely a lack of these is how it has become so heavily state-supported in the first instance.
In the last edition of CASE Currents, there was an article about public institutions in the US being the “poor cousin” of private institutions in terms of endowments, putting them at a distinct disadvantage in terms of competitiveness particularly in the current economic climate, where both donations and government subsidies are waning.
There was an “international” perspective provided by Times Higher Education Editor Ann Mroz, who spoke to a campaign being undertaken by the UK magazine on behalf of its (all-public) universities called #loveHE – which was trying to change the British publics’ lack of connection between what universities do and societal benefit…which in turn was leading to a lack of support in a time of budget cuts…which in turn may lead to a lack of competitiveness of the UK as a whole in the longer term.
So why don’t UK universities try to fix the gap between public funding and operating costs with philanthropy, the way both public & private universities in North America have? According to Francisco Ramirez, a professor of education at Stanford University, American universities “hustle for legitimacy and dollars.” As Mroz concludes, the UK “does not have a tradition of hustling, particularly in higher education.”
I would agree that this is part of the issue. But the other part is that the tax system simply is not set up in a way that gives donors a real incentive to give.
Gift aid, the most popular method of giving, is simply an afterthought, and doesn’t actually require the donor to dip into his or her pockets – instead the government provides a measure of matching on a portion of e.g. an entry fee or a donation already solicited by any other means. It’s not clear to me whether these gifts are maximised either – the receiving organisation must assume that everyone is simply in the lowest tax bracket, unless they know otherwise for certain (in which case the matching can be even greater, up to 50%) but this information is not requested from the average (annual or small gift) donor.
Assuming a donor fills out an annual self-assessment form (many UK taxpayers don’t – they use a system called PAYE which employers submit on an employee’s behalf), they can reclaim their gift aid and they can then decide to keep the rebate for themselves, OR gift aid it again – to ONE charity only. Most charities don’t even write to their donor lists to ask them to remember them at tax time!
Payroll giving is the most tax effective way of giving (pre-tax) – and like the North American systems, individual donors get all the benefit, which gives them the greatest incentive to give, and still doesn’t require them to submit a tax return. However I’ve barely seen any organisations promoting this! Legacies/bequests and gifts of shares are also possible, but I’ve never met a planned gifts officer yet in any advancement office in the UK (if there even is one.)
Both the tax system as well as the culture of giving (i.e. willingness to talk about money or one’s estate) need to change in the UK if it is to develop institutions which can survive with less reliance on direct government funding – likely a lack of these is how it has become so heavily state-supported in the first instance.
But this will help established charities which have more of an emotional connection (such as Cancer Research UK) before it helps universities – attendance at which has become somewhat of an entitlement, although this is changing. A clearer case about the value of universities (such as the effort being undertaken by THE’s #lovehe campaign and UUK’s “Universities Week”) and their contribution to UK society and economy would also be welcome, although facts and figures don’t pull at the heartstrings the way case studies and individual profiles do, as successful charities know very well…
The Higher Education Funding Council for England and Wales’ recent matching gift programmes should help too, although the impact hasn’t been as great as one might hope, for some of the reasons listed above. A couple of well-established universities in the UK, such as Oxford, have major campaigns going, and more and more are getting underway. This will help too, although in the past many key fundraisers have been imported from the US and Canada, but more and more are being homegrown, which bodes well for culture change.
Finance
Charities in the Digital Age
Crowdfunding or crowdsourcing has been a great tool for a lot of charitable institutions when it comes to raising financial support. With online crowdfunding sites, the process of spreading word about causes, generating interest about them, and soliciting funds has been made easier as well. This gives every person a chance to become a philanthropist in their own right. They can choose any cause they are want to help and donate however much they can afford to give.
Online Drivers
Charities can utilize various online strategies and venues to promote their causes. Effective viral campaigns and pitches can be achieved with the right strategies. Viral video campaigns have been proven to be effective means to show people what the charity or cause is all about. In community based causes, these videos can show footage of the community and give audiences a more concrete picture of what the charity intends to fund.
Online campaigns can reach more people within a shorter period of time. A well-made 2-minute viral video campaign can be viewed by millions of people. These are millions of potential philanthropists who are made aware of your cause. This can translate to more donations and support.
The social media is also an effective online driver for crowdfunding initiatives. Have a website and support it with social media accounts that are linked to each other. If you can, it would be a good idea to connect with celebrities and known philanthropists. Their endorsements will get you more mileage and support when you convince them that your cause is worth donating to.
Offline Support
Even though online campaigns are where the spotlight is, these should be supported by offline strategies. Events that allow you to interact with your donors are great for establishing a more personal relationship with them. It will allow you to build a more intimate connection with your supporters.
It is also a good idea to raise more funds when you organize events like concerts and sports tournaments among your donors. These events can make your supporters feel more involved. Sending your donors tangible items as rewards and gifts, of course, are always well appreciated.
Keys to Successful Crowdsourcing
No matter what your cause is, there are several elements that you need in order to be successful in your online crowdsourcing initiative. These elements include: prominent online and offline presence, the right demographics, a powerful message, and constant connection and interaction.
Cover all online and offline channels where people who are most likely to be interested in your cause can be found. You have to reach the right people who will respond to your message. Deliver a powerful message to convince them to support and donate to your cause. Stay connected with your crowdsourcing donors. Give them regular updates about what their donations were used for.
Childs Play
It is not child’s play to run and manage a crowdsourcing project, whether for a one-time funding need or for a more sustainable long term initiative. But, with determination, patience, and the right strategies, it will not be impossible to reach your funding goals with the help of generous donors and supporters.
