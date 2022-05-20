Top 3 Altcoins With Massive Scope This Season

Green Satoshi Token has been up 1.51% in the last 24 hours.

Let us look at the top 3 altcoins to consider this season.

Green Satoshi Token (GST)

It’s the game token of STEPN, a Web 3.0 lifestyle application with built-in social features and gamification design. Tokens may be earned by walking, jogging, or running outside while wearing NFT Sneakers in the first move-to-earn NFT game. A player’s NFT shoes may be sold or rented on the app’s marketplace for GST tokens, which can be used to level up and mint new Sneakers.

According to CMC, the Green Satoshi Token price today is $2.93 USD, with a 24-hour trading volume of $46,647,028 USD. Green Satoshi Token has been up 1.51% in the last 24 hours.

SKALE Network (SKL)

Ethereum’s scalability is improved via SKALE, an “elastic network.” The decentralized initiative intends to minimize latency and make payments as inexpensive as possible while increasing transaction capacity. The project’s goal is to provide a decentralized, modular cloud created for real-world demands and configurable to one’s specifications, which would allow users to create and operate Dapps. There is no compromise on security in favor of decentralization.

According to CMC, the SKALE Network price today is $0.084325 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $12,363,355 USD. SKALE Network has been up 10.42% in the last 24 hours.

Boson Protocol (BOSON)

Online business transactions may be carried out using the BOSON protocol, an open, decentralized infrastructure. Using tokenized futures contracts, this ecosystem makes it possible to trade digital value for real-world goods and services. A stateful NFT represents a buyer’s or seller’s commitment to acquire or sell actual assets. As a result of this system and its utility token BOSON, buyers and sellers may communicate without the need for middlemen.

According to CMC, the Boson Protocol price today is $0.405867 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $1,591,909 USD. Boson Protocol has been up 3.27% in the last 24 hours.