Top Trending Crypto Searches By CoinGecko

While the crypto market is currently gloomy, and users are terrified and unsure of what to do next. But crypto fans are still clinging on to some confidence in their favourite assets. As a result of this CoinGecko has revealed the top trending crypto search list as of May 20, 2022.

The top trending assets are Wrapped Luna Token (WLUNA), Pocket Network (POKT), Solana (SOL), Oasis Network (ROSE), STEPN (GMT), Bitcoin (BTC), Polygon (MATIC), Stronger (STRNGR), Fantom (FTM), Ethereum (ETH). Clearly it says the users are now searching for these crypto’s or for new investments or to keep hold their assets for a long time.

CoinGecko has created a list of the most recent and popular cryptocurrency searches. Let’s look at the top Trending searches by CoinGecko.

Trending Cryptocurrency Searches By CoinGecko

Wrapped Luna (WLUNA) is the most popular search coin, having a market cap of $905 million. The token’s current value is $0.000143 USD, with a trading volume of $1,593,650 USD WLUNA price was 5.69% up in the previous 24 hours. Then there’s Poket Network (POKT) with a market volume of $247 million. Furthermore, its current market value is $0.234601 with a trading volume of $1,335,031 and POKT price is up 7.2%. The third trending search coin is Solana (SOL), its overall market volume is $17.4 Billion. Solana is currently trading at $52.71, with a volume of $1,652,707,211. In the previous 24 hours, the price of SOL has increased by 5.8%.

Moreover the fourth, fifth and sixth place holders are Oasis Network (ROSE), STENP (GMT), Bitcoin (BTC). Notably their total market capitalization of these three assets is $236M, $827M and $576B. ROSE today’s price is $0.069717341012 with a trading volume of $66,388,178 and ROSE price is up 5.1%. And for the governance token GMT price is $1.43 with a trading volume of $791,196,248, GMT price is up 10.5% in the 24 hours.

Bitcoin is placed in sixth place in the trending search but still BTC is the king of the cryptocurrency. BTC Current trading volume is $28,695,209,769. The current price of BTC is $30,422.81 and its price was up 4,3% from the last 24 horses.

Following the assets, we have Polygon (MATIC) and Stronger (STRNGR) successfully placed in the search list with a decent market cap. MATIC’s overall market cap is $4.47B and STRNGR holds an $8.25M market cap with a price rise upto 7.8%. And STRNGR live price is $21.55 with a hick of 57.7% in the last 24 hours.

As the crypto trending search list exceeds with another set of assets which are in the bottom. FTM today’s price is $0.351309 with a trading volume of $357,815,184 and the total market cap is $861M. Its price is up 12.0%. Next one last but not least Ethereum holds $244B market volume and ETH currently trading at $2,044.11 with trading volume of $15,803,004,042. ETH price is up 4.9% in the last 24 hours.