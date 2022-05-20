Traffic Challan New Rules: Big news! Now 2000 challan will be deducted even when wearing a helmet, know new rules 

In India, the month of July brings some respite from the scorching hot and humid summer. The monsoons of July make us feel refreshed and hungry for a much-awaited vacation. Just imagine how good it will be to travel in the pleasant weather and soothing nature. There are so many places to visit in July in India. If you are confused and want to know about the best places to visit in India in July, then you are in the right place!

You might be thinking but what about the rains? Well, there are numerous tourists who visit and explore the breathtakingly beautiful places of India in the monsoons. The greenery and the waterfalls are at their best during the month of July and you can explore the real beauty of these beautiful gifts of nature in July.

To make your vacations memorable we also bring to you the best offbeat places to see in July. Our destination list includes the Top Places to Visit in July in North India, Top Places to Visit in July in South India, Top Places to Visit in July in West India, and Top Places to Visit in July in North East India. So, let’s go!

Pro Tip: Do not forget to pack your raincoats and umbrellas when you venture out in the month of July.

We have listed the 10 best places to visit in India in July to help you plan your trip:

1. Coorg

Coorg is popularly known as the ‘Scotland of India’, the hill station in Karnataka is known for its cool and pleasant climate, greenery, and tea & spice plantations. Coorg is home to some amazing waterfalls like the ones at Irupu and Chelavara which are full of water in July. You can also try rafting in the overflowing river in July.

Best Places to visit in Coorg:

Tadiandamol Peak

Raja’s Seat

Madikeri Fort

Cauvery Nisargadhama

Omkareshwara Temple

Nagarhole National Park

Namdroling Monastery

Top Things to do in Coorg:

Explore the surreal beauty of Coorg’s waterfalls

White water rafting at Barapole River

Spend time at Dubare Elephant Camp

Witness wildlife at Pushpagiri Wildlife Sanctuary

Relish Kodava food

Weather of Coorg in July: Around 20 degrees Celsius, drops down to 13 degrees Celsius at night.

How to Reach Coorg:

Nearest Airport: Mangalore International Airport (144 km) Nearest Train Station: Mysuru Junction (117 km)



2. Dharamshala

The mild and pleasant climate makes Dharamshala one of the best holiday destinations in India in July, to escape the harsh summer heat. Dharamshala is known as the ‘Little Lhasa of India’ as it is the holy residence of the exiled Tibetan monk Dalai Lama. The tranquil town with the river flowing by surrounded by snow-capped mountains is a view to die for. This scenic beauty is among the best places to visit in India in July.

Best Places to Visit in Dharamshala:

Triund Hill

Dharamshala Cricket Stadium

Library of Tibetan Works and Archives

St John In Wilderness Church

War Memorial

Gyuto Monastery

Dal Lake

Tea Gardens

Bhagsu Waterfall

Kangra Valley

Dharamkot (Upper Dharamshala)

Top Things to Do in Dharamshala:

Paragliding

Hiking at Triund

Camping on hilltops

Exploring the Kangra Valley

Finding inner peace at a monastery

Weather of Dharamshala in July: 20 degrees Celsius to 27 degrees Celsius with light to moderate rainfall.

How to Reach Dharamshala

Nearest Airport: Kangra Airport. Nearest Train Station: Pathankot Railway Station.



3. Kerala

Kerala also known as “God’s Own Country” is at its best in July with overflowing waterfalls and rivers, swaying coconut, and lush green plantations. The scenic beauty of Kerala makes it one of the best places to go in July in India.

Best Places to visit in Kerala:

The green plantations of Munnar

Backwaters of Alleppey

Periyar, Ponmudi, and Vembanad

Waterfalls of Athirapally and Vazhachal

Top Things to do in Kerala:

Stay in a houseboat or treehouse

take a spice plantation tour

watch Theyyam and Kalaripayattu

cruise on the backwaters

indulge in a therapeutic Ayurvedic massage

Weather of Kerala in July: 24 and 30 degrees Celsius

How to Reach Kerala:

Airports: Trivandrum International Airport, Calicut International Airport, Cochin International Airport, and Kannur International Airport Nearest Train Station: Ernakulam Junction and Ernakulam Town, Thrissur, Thiruvananthapuram Central, Kozhikode, Kollam Junction, Kannur, Aluva, Palakkad Junction, Shoranur Junction, Kottayam, and Thalassery



4. Goa

Goa is the best place to visit in India July especially if you want cheap tickets and hotel rooms at the lowest prices. Goa welcomes tourists throughout the year for its sun-kissed beaches, colonial-era churches, happening nightlife, and boho markets.

Best Places to visit in Goa:

Arvalem Falls

Basilica of Bom Jesus

Sé Catedral de Santa Catarina

Dudhsagar Falls

Fort Aguada

Chapora Fort

Carambolim Lake

Top Things to do in Goa:

Indulge in water sports at the beaches

shop at the flea market

relish mouth-watering Goan delicacies

Casinos and clubbing

Weather of Goa in July: 29 and 32 degrees Celsius but it is pleasant at night with a minimum of 24 degrees

How to Reach Goa:

Nearest Airport: Goa Airport (Dabolim Airport) Nearest Train Station: Madgaon Junction and Vasco da Gama



5. Udaipur

If you want to explore the city in pleasant weather, then July is the perfect month. Udaipur is one of the best places to visit in India in July August. Best time to visit the Sajjan Garh Palace (also known as Monsoon Palace), the beautiful Fateh Sagar Lake, and the serene Lake Pichola.

Explore the city of majestic palaces, charming lakes, and colorful markets, which is one of the top tourist destinations in India. July is one of the months the crowd is less in the city and the hotel prices are cheap too!

Best Places to visit in Udaipur:

Lake Palace

City Palace

Sajjangarh Palace

Maharana Pratap Memorial

Saheliyon ki Bari

Fateh Sagar Lake

Vintage Car Museum

Jagmandir, Bagore ki Haveli

Top Things to do in Udaipur:

Spend time in the picturesque lakes in the city

Indulge in a boat cruise at Lake Pichola

Shop at Hathi Pol Bazaar

Explore Sajjangarh Wildlife Sanctuary and Shilpgram

Weather of Udaipur in July: Around 30 degrees – day and 23 degrees – night.

How to Reach Udaipur:

Nearest Airport: Maharana Pratap Airport Nearest Train Station: Udaipur



6. Mussoorie

Mussoorie in Uttarakhand is a quaint hill station and makes it to the top 10 best places in India to visit in July. In the month of July, you can witness its magnificent waterfalls – Jharipani and Kempty Falls. You can explore the forests, get a view of the city from the famous viewpoint, and enjoy boating at Mussoorie Lake.

Best Places to visit in Mussoorie:

Lal Tibba

Gun Hill Point

Cloud’s End

Kempty Falls

Company Garden

Jharipani Falls

Top Things to do in Mussoorie:

Trek to Dodital

Savor authentic Garhwali dishes

Trek to Nag Tibba or Har ki Dun

Indulge in roller skating

Shop at the wonderful Mall Road

Weather of Mussoorie in July: Around 23 degrees Celsius – day and 15 degrees Celsius – night

How to Reach Musoorie

Nearest Airport: Jolly Grant Airport (55 km) Nearest Train Station: Dehradun (33 km)



7. Valley of Flowers

Valley of Flowers can be seen at its absolute best in the month of July because the exotic flowers are in full bloom. A variety of flowers like wild roses, saxifrage, geraniums, blue corydalis, etc. are fresh as ever. Surrounded by the majestic Himalayan mountains, the Valley of Flowers is a must-visit for nature lovers. This beautiful valley in Uttarakhand is the best place to visit in July in India during the monsoon.

Best Places to visit in Valley of Flowers:

Valley of Flowers National Park

Hemkund Sahib

Puspawati River

Top Things to do in Valley of Flowers:

Visit Nanda Devi National Park

Valley of Flowers National Park

Weather of Valley of Flowers in July: Around 15 to 17 degrees Celsius

How to Reach Valley of Flowers

Nearest Airport: Jolly Grant Airport (280 km) Nearest Train Station: Rishikesh (260 km)



8. Gokarna

Want to enjoy a tranquil beach vacation? away from Goa’s hustle and bustle, then Gokarna will be one of the best places to visit in July in India. You can laze around on the beaches, go on some nearby treks, explore some hidden caves, enjoy some water sports, and many more.

Best Places to Visit in Gokarna:

Om Beach

Sri Mahabaleshwar Swami Temple

Mirjana Fort

Paradise Beach

Shiva Cave

Half-Moon Beach

Yana Caves

Top Things to Do in Gokarna:

Beach trekking

Water sports

Beach camping

Flea market shopping

Scuba diving at Netrani Island

Surfing on the waves

Weather of Gokarna in July: Around 24 degrees Celsius to 29 degrees Celsius

How to Reach Gokarna

Nearest Airport: Dabolim Airport in Goa Nearest Train Station: Gokarna Railway Station, Goa Railway Station, and Ankola Railway Station



9. Tawang

Tawang is a quaint hill station with a rich history, the town is the best place to travel in July in India. Home to several famous Buddhist monasteries, glacial lakes with crystal-clear blue water like Sangetser and Sela. Tawang is one of the best places to travel in India in July. If you want to experience sunny mornings and clear blue skies.

Best Places to Visit in Tawang:

Sela Pass

Bumla Pass

Tawang Buddhist Monastery

Madhuri Lake

Jaswant Garh

Tawang War Memorial

Nuranang Waterfalls

Gorsam Chorten

Pangateng Tso Lake

Nagula Lake

Top Things to Do in Tawang:

Meditate at the Taktsang Gompa

Hike the Gorichen Peak

Shop at the Tibetan Settlement Market

Weather of Tawang in July: Around 5 degrees Celsius to 12 degrees Celsius

How to Reach Tawang:

Nearest Airport: Salonibari Airport, Guwahati Airport. Nearest Train Station: Tezpur Railway Station.



10. Wayanad

Want to witness cascading waterfalls? then Wayanad is one of the best places to travel in July in India in the South. The lush green forests, misty mountains, pristine rivers, and ancient temples make the place dreamy and mystic. The Wayanad wildlife sanctuary is home to several wildlife species and is perfect for an adventurous safari.

Best Places to Visit in Wayanad:

Chembra Peak

Banasura Sagar Dam

Irupu Falls

Kuruva Island

Pookode Lake

The Bamboo Factory

Lakkidi Viewpoint

Tholpetty Wildlife Sanctuary

Edakkal Caves

Meenmutty Waterfalls

Neelimala Viewpoint

Top Things to Do in Wayanad:

Mountain hikes

Ziplining from mountain tops

Bamboo raft rides to Kuruva Islands

Trekking to Chembra Peak

Exploring the E3 theme park

Boating on Pookode Lake

Wildlife safari at Tholpetty Wildlife Sanctuary

Weather of Waynad in July: Around 20 degrees Celsius to 25 degrees Celsius, with the occasional downpour.

How to Reach Wayanad

Nearest Airport: Karipur International Airport, Calicut International Airport. Nearest Train Station: Kozhikode Railway Station.



We hope our list of the Best Places to visit in July in India will help you decide the destination you want to travel to. So, go grab your tickets, pack your bags and get into the vacay mood!

