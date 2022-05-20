UnicornDAO Raises $4.5 Million to Support Women and LGBTQ+ Artists in Web 3.0

UnicornDAO has spent $1.4 million on works from underrepresented groups.

Organization claims that the art investment fund redistributes income and visibility.

ConsenSys Mesh, the creators of the Bored Ape Yacht Club, Yuga Labs, and others, led the $4.5 million funding round for UnicornDAO today. The funding will be used to help female and LGBTQ+ artists.

Feminist Organization

Tolokonnikova and her fellow Pussy Riot members John Caldwell and Rebecca Lamis founded UnicornDAO in March 2022, which they describe as a feminist organization comprised of Web3 native individuals who are leveraging Web3-based technologies to establish much-needed equality in the Web3 domain.

The CEO of Yuga Labs, Nicole Muniz, stated:

“We are happy to support UnicornDAO’s mission to fund businesses and purchase NFTs created by women and LGBTQ+ people to help onboard new creators to Web3.”

An LGBTQ+ or female leader who cannot pay the UnicornDAO fee will have a seat in the DAO, according to Yuga Labs’ CEO. Participants include MoonPay, World of Women, Tribute Labs, Quantum, Flamingo DAO, The LAO, and Big Sky Partners, in addition to digital artist Mike Winkelmann (better known as Beeple) and singer Sia, who are all part of the fund-raising effort. UnicornDAO has spent $1.4 million on works from underrepresented groups in the Web3 community.

To achieve equality for women-identified and LGBTQ+ persons, UnicornDAO claims that the art investment fund redistributes income and visibility. As part of her announcement to join the board of UnicornDAO on Sunday, Grimes contributed her video for “New Gods” to the DAO. Members of UnicornDAO, a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO), may now join. June 21st at NFT NYC in New York will be the day for an in-person debut event.