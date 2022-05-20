Finance
Virtual Reality – Why This Time Is Different
Let’s start with a quick primer on the history of VR. VR was created in 1965 by Ivan Sutherland – he created the “Ultimate Display”, a device that could overlay wireframe interiors onto a room. The military was simultaneously researching and investing in VR’s potential for flight simulation and training.
The VR industry continued to develop over the next couple of decades, but appeal was limited to only the most ambitious engineers and early adapters due to the cost of components, and the computers that powered them. Even in the early 90’s, the price tag on a decent virtual reality device was over $50,000. The high cost of entry, of course, meant that it was still very much out of the question for the average consumer.
Ultimate Display
PALMER LUCKEY AND OCULUS RIFT CHANGE THE GAME
Fast-forward 40 years and Palmer Luckey (the inventor of the Oculus Rift) created his first VR prototype at age 18 in his parents basement. Luckey eventually developed the product that would come to be known as the Oculus Rift. Oculus has ushered in the current era of VR development and breathed new life into this promising technology.
The announcement of the Oculus was followed closely by tech insiders, developers, and early adopters, all of whom had been chomping at the bit to experience this new frontier in VR development. It wasn’t long before heavy-weights like Facebook, Google, and Samsung took notice and began investing heavily in VR with the hopes of producing the first consumer ready device. Facebook believes so strongly in the Oculus Rift that they acquired the company for $2 Billion in March of 2014. Facebook’s founder Mark Zuckerberg stated that he sees the acquisition as a “long-term bet on the future of computing.”
TODAY’S CHOICES FOR CONSUMERS
The current lineup of VR products run the gamut in terms of price and accessibility. You can get your feet wet with Google’s product (aptly named Cardboard). Cardboard is very inexpensive, roughly $20.00. It uses easy to obtain components like cardboard, biconvex lenses, a couple of magnets, Velcro, and a rubber band. Instead of a built-in display like the Oculus Rift, this product is powered by any Android phone running 4.1 or higher (just slide your phone into the “headset”). You assemble it all yourself, following Google’s step-by-step instructions with pictures.
The phone powers the entire experience with applications found in Google’s Cardboard app store). There are no external wires or clunky hardware to deal with… just the Cardboard case and your Android phone. At Primacy we recently built one to test out in house – the entire build took about 5 minutes from start to finish.
Google Cardboard
Facebook’s Oculus Rift
Given the current pace of innovation it’s a safe bet that both the hardware and software for Facebook’s Oculus technology will only get better in the months ahead. The consumer model, though not currently available, is expected to be released mid 2015. The developer model (DK2) costs $350 and comes loaded with a low latency display (the same used in the Samsung Galaxy Note 3). The display delivers a respectable 960×1080 resolution per eye with a 75Hz refresh rate. The unit also includes a gyroscope, accelerometer, magnometer and a near infrared camera for head and positional tracking. Applications are run on a computer which is connected directly to the headset via an HDMI and USB cable.
Oculus Rift
Samsung’s Gear VR Innovator Edition
Samsung saw an opportunity to jump into the VR mix and partnered with Oculus. They’ve produced a headset that looks like the most consumer-ready device to date. Samsung’s Gear VR Innovator Edition is exactly what you would expect from the established tech giant both in terms of quality and usability. It’s also the most expensive option, coming in at an msrp of $200 for the headset + $750 (off-contract) for the phone required to power it. Unlike Google’s Cardboard, the Gear VR only works with a Samsung Galaxy Note 4, so if you’re lucky enough to already own one you can save yourself a significant amount of money.
The headset itself is very well designed and quite intuitive. There’s a volume toggle, touchpad, and “back” button on the right side of the headset that can be used to easily navigate through VR experiences and applications. The top of the headset holds a focus wheel that is used to adjust the focus to optimal range for your eyes. Two straps hold the unit firmly on your head which seals your vision off from the outside world to improve the sense of immersion. Plus, the absence of any cables tethering you to a computer helps make the experience more enjoyable and portable.
There’s no need to take the unit off your head in order to download or switch applications… everything can be done through the Oculus Home menu or Samsung’s application library after the initial setup and configuration. There are a handful of interesting and useful apps included out of the box such as Oculus Cinema – for watching movies and videos in a virtual cinema, Oculus 360 Photos – for viewing panoramic photos, and Oculus 360 Videos – for viewing panoramic videos. Samsung also recently released a marketplace called Milk VR which is basically YouTube for VR.
Samsung Gear VR
THE DOWNSIDE – A CASE OF THE JUDDERS
We’ve found that many of the applications available now are graphics heavy and the experience can degrade quickly without a fairly good graphics card. It is worth noting that experiences involving 3D graphics and rapid motion can quickly become nauseating to some folks due to frame-rate or GPU restrictions and a phenomena known as “judder” (when the images become smeared, strobed or otherwise distorted), so it is really the responsibility of developers to create “comfortable” experiences which aim to minimize judder. Despite the drawbacks – when used in tandem with a computer that has a high end GPU, the result is a sense of immersion that 10 years ago would have seemed impossible. The Oculus developer site currently lists both a PC and Mobile SDK which include integrations for Unity and Unreal game engines. The PC SDK is intended for the Rift DK2 where-as the Mobile SDK is intended for Oculus powered devices which leverage mobile phones.
VR – THE FUTURE IS HERE (OR REALLY, REALLY CLOSE)
We’re just starting to crack the surface with VR. The emergence of panoramic video and photo is making it easy to “teleport” viewers to places they could never physically be.
Imagine a front row seat to watch your favorite band play live… with the freedom to look in any direction in real time. Imagine walking (literally… walking) through your favorite national park as if you were really there. Imagine sitting in a conference room half way around the world and interacting with others as if you were really there. These are just a few of the amazing applications that VR devices like the Oculus Rift enable. So stay tuned – if current progress is any indication, virtual reality is here to stay, and it’ll be invading your living room or office much sooner than you might think.
Gas Gift Cards – How to Get Them For Free
There are so many ways you can use gas gift cards. You can use them for prepaid gas and use can also use them for free gas. Most people just buy them as presents for friends or relatives. However, there are some people who are able to find them online or in store where they are given free fuel.
A lot of people today are struggling to pay their bills and gas prices have risen steadily with the high price of oil. Since everyone who has a car needs to buy fuel, gas gift cards come in very convenient when you are short on cash. They are easier to use than writing a check or using a credit card. They are also a lot safer. They can usually be replaced if they are lost or stolen. In addition, you no longer have to worry about giving out your PIN number or credit card number to the clerk.
When you give gas gift cards as a present to someone, you are essentially giving them money for prepaid fuel. There is a certain balance on the card that must be used by the expiration date. They are accepted across the country and can sometimes be used to buy almost anything in the convenience store. Some of these cards are actually eligible for free fuel if someone completes an offer or fills out a form online or in person. This is an easy way to receive free fuel if you are qualified. Most people just like the convenience of using them instead of a debit card.
7 Easy Tips to Make Money Blogging
Can you imagine being a blogging rockstar like Johns Wu? He sold his blog (bankaholic.com) for $15 Million dollars. He spent 2 years developing that blog focused on personal finance, credit cards, bank rates, loans, etc. Not bad for 2 years work.
Weblogs, Inc is a blogging network that earns about $30 million dollars a month.
The Huffington Post is a blog. They earn over $2 million dollars a month.
John Chow is a pretty average joe, he claims to earn over $40,000. per month on his blog.
Maybe the biggest secret to blogging is to change your name to John.
Moving on…
How to Make Money from blogging.
Some niches have more opportunity to market and different techniques available. Some are easier to drive traffic to than others. Once you are getting traffic to your blog you will want to monetize it. Below are a few techniques.
Affiliate Marketing
Promote other people’s products or services and receive a commission. Affiliate sales could include a one time fee to a residual monthly stipend. The possibilities for affiliate income ranges from less than one dollar to $10,000. per sale. Profitability and potential depends on your niche.
Banner Advertising
Advertising banners of affiliate marketers or actual product publishers guarantees you a monthly income. Many put a contract in place for banner space on their blog. It often involves a 3rd party that the blog owner can sign up with. If you have a high ranking blog, other marketers will reach out to you independently wanting to advertise on your site.
Pay Per Click (PPC)
PPC is a component of banner advertising. Google is a PPC provider. The blog owner and Google are paid when someone clicks on the advertisement placed on the blog. It is not based on whether or not a sale was made.
CPM Advertising
CPM is an impression based advertising model. Cost per 1000 impressions. An impression is counted each time the advertisement is viewed.
Membership Program
Membership sites are a growing trend in the industry. If you provide premium quality content to your visitors you might find some willing to pay for it.
Consulting – Coaching
If you are comfortable in your knowledge of your specific niche, offer to coach someone else who is interested in learning about it.
Sell Your Own Product
Write a “How To” Book and sell it on your blog. Do you make jewelry, or croquet doilies, sell them on your blog.
Blogging is easy, and fun, although if you find yourself stuck on one or more component of the creation you can always outsource anything you need.
If you have a blog and you are not monetizing it, you are leaving money on the table.
How to Earn Money From Facebook
Facebook has become a social networking phenomenon that started just with college students but now has expanded to all types of social groups. Much of Facebook users are so addicted to this website, they spend hours exploring and using different kinds of social applications. Like the television, people are spending more and more time in front of their computers – surfing the web or trying out new applications on Facebook.
Like with more popular media like the television, radio or print advertisements, Facebook also generates advertisements that go with their applications. You can apply the same concept – make a product and sell it. So, how do you do this with Facebook? Here are ways to get your profits running.
Sell your product.
If you already have a product, you can sell it on Facebook – most especially if your service or product caters to the 18 to 35 year old group. For example, if you own a twenty-four hour pizza place, you can put up your page with your company profile and your products. Some college students that go online during the wee hours of the night might actually crave for pizza.
Or if you have a bookstore, you can put up a page asking people if they want to order a book online for a significantly lower price compared to other online bookstores. Know your consumers and find ways on how to get in touch with them. Join groups or causes so your presence would be more visible.
Make your Facebook page interesting.
A lot of people also browse Facebook looking for interesting content like causes to support, funny stuff or photos that are worth taking a look at. You can start thinking of ways on how to make your page interesting, so a lot of readers would go to your profile page.
You just have to put an advertising space on your profile page. Then, find advertisers that would be interested in putting up their ad banners on your site. If your page is about books, maybe you’d like to get in touch with Amazon. It would be logical, of course, to get advertisers that are related with your actual content.
You don’t actually have to sell anything on your Facebook page, you just have to put up advertising spaces once you get the traffic rolling.
Create applications.
Facebook is so popular because of the various third-party applications it offers. First of, you should know what the market demands. What applications do Facebook users want? Most users are between the ages of 18 and 35 so it is understandable that most Facebook applications would be mashups between music, video, applications that are just for fun or their profiles. Applications would range from free gifts, to horoscopes, to trivia games, personality tests or graffiti walls on their profile pages. These applications are viral – meaning it can spread in a matter of minutes! So, a lot of people can be using your application minutes after it has been launched. That would mean that you can sell advertising spaces on your application.
