Walz activates National Guard to assist with flooding in northeastern Minnesota
Gov. Tim Walz on Thursday activated the National Guard to help control record flooding in areas of northeastern Minnesota.
Emergency management officials in St. Louis and Koochiching counties requested the assistance to deal with high water caused by heavy spring rains and rapid snowmelt throughout the Rainy River basin.
Record high water has been measured on the Rainy River headwaters, including Lake Vermilion, and docks and boathouses have sustained damage on several lakes. Some residents are sandbagging to protect their homes, WDIO-TV reported.
More rain is forecast for the coming days, which will likely push many lake and river levels beyond their historic highs of 2014 and 1950, Walz said.
“I’ve seen firsthand the impact flooding is having on our farmers and communities, and we will ensure that our fellow Minnesotans continue to receive the support they need,” the governor said.
Many parts of the state have been hampered by weather woes. U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar held a virtual roundtable Thursday with local officials in areas rocked by severe storms, wind and flooding. Klobuchar said she is working on federal disaster relief funding.
Celtics load up, tie East finals 1-1 with 127-102 pounding of Heat
So what do the Boston Celtics look like when mostly whole? Like a whole lot of trouble for the Miami Heat.
With Marcus Smart and Al Horford back in their mix after missing Tuesday night’s series-opening loss in these best-of-seven Eastern Conference finals, the Celtics during one first-half stretch outscored the Heat by 40 points in surging to a 127-102 victory Thursday night at FTX Arena.
In suffering their first home loss this postseason after seven such victories, the Heat fell behind by 29 in the first half and never regained their footing.
While it was Jayson Tatum leading the way for the Celtics with 27 points, it also was Smart and Jaylen Brown each scoring 24 for Boston, with Horford providing stability on both ends.
Jimmy Butler, coming off Tuesday’s 41-point performance in the 118-107 Game 1 win, this time led the Heat with 29, sitting out the fourth quarter, with matters decided by then.
While the Celtics got back to their primary rotation, the Heat were without Kyle Lowry for a fourth consecutive game, due to a hamstring strain.
Now with homecourt advantage, the Celtics host the series’ next two games, starting at 8:30 p.m. Saturday at TD Garden.
Five Degrees of Heat from Thursday’s game:
1. Over early: The Celtics’ 70-45 lead at the intermission was the largest on the road in their playoff history.
Tatum scored 20 in the first half, with Brown adding 15 over the first two periods for Boston.
The Celtics had the Heat out of sorts to the degree that Erik Spoelstra’s team closed the first half with nine assists and eight turnovers.
And all of that came after the Heat jumped to an 18-8 lead at the outset.
2. The hard way: Smart took the defensive assignment on Butler from the outset and initially made things considerably more challenging than when Butler scored his 41 in the series opener.
After attempting 18 free throws in Game 1, Butler did not get to the line until 7:24 remained in the second quarter.
Butler then scored 16 in the third quarter, but by that point it largely was window dressing, closing 11 of 18 from the field and 6 of 8 from the line.
3. Tucker ailing: As if things weren’t bad enough, the Heat lost starting power forward P.J. Tucker for the night in the third quarter with a knee contusion.
That was after Tucker briefly had to leave Game 1 with an ankle sprain.
Tucker, 37, scored five points in Thursday night’s opening minute and then did not score again.
He played 21:14, finishing 2 of 6 from the field, with four rebounds.
4. Why not?: It reached the point where Spoelstra turned to Duncan Robonson with 2:20 left in the third quarter.
That came after Robinson was held out of Tuesday’s series opener, as well as three of the previous six games.
With Caleb Martin continuing his postseason struggles and Victor Oladipo uneven in his minutes. rotation adjustments could be a consideration.
More significant, of course, is if/when Lowry returns.
5. Two back: The Celtics had Smart and Horford back in their mix and back in their starting lineup after both missed Tuesday night’s series opener, Smart with a foot sprain, Horford in NBA heath-and-safety protocols.
Missing, though, for Boston was guard Derrick White, who left the team for the birth of his child.
White, who had started Tuesday in place of Smart, is expected back for Saturday night’s Game 3 at TD Garden.
“It came sooner than expected,” Celtics coach Ime Udoka said of White’s plans, “but we support our guys always in that situation.”
The Celtics acquired White at midseason from the San Antonio Spurs in exchange for former Heat guard Josh Richardson.
With Horford, it was a waiting game from the outset.
“He was not feeling ill,” Udoka said Thursday of Horford. “He’s feeling fine. He’s OK. It’s something that was unexpected.”
Udoka declined to identify why Horford entered testing.
“He passed all the protocols, passed all the tests,” he said pregame. “I’m not a doctor, but he had to pass a certain amount of tests.”
()
Winderman’s view: A case of shocked and awed, plus other Heat-Celtics thoughts
Observations and other notes of interest from Thursday night’s 127-102 NBA playoff loss to the Boston Celtics:
– Yes, the Celtics hit 3-pointers as if they were layups.
– Yes, they excelled when getting out in transition.
– Yes, the offensive numbers were overwhelming in the first half, with 70 (70!) points at intermission.
– And yet this was about the other end.
– The defense that made the Celtics the NBA’s best team over the second half of the season.
– This is the code the Heat now must crack, the one that includes Marcus Smart and Al Horford.
– The one where Robert Williams and Grant Williams takes them to the next level.
– The one where it can’t simply be Jimmy Butler shooting free throws as the Heat’s offensive bailout.
– For months the Heat have worked their own defense.
– And that often has been good enough.
– As well as enough to spark the offense.
– But this, now, is where Tyler Herro has to take it to another level.
– Or Victor Oladipo.
– Or where the Heat’s 3-pointers have to flow like the Celtics’ did Thursday.
– The home winning streak is over.
– And now there must be a playoff road victory.
– Without the comfort of how they went into Atlanta or Philadelphia.
– Three rounds in, the challenge arguably begins now.
– With Kyle Lowry out again, Gabe Vincent again was in the Heat starting lineup.
– With the usual other four of Butler, Bam Adebayo, P.J. Tucker and Max Strus.
– With the start, Butler tied Moses Malone and Dennis Rodman for 80th on the NBA all-time playoff list, moving past Kenyon Martin.
– With the start, Butler also tied Goran Dragic for ninth on the Heat all-time playoff list.
– Butler also tied Dan Majerle and Jamal Mashburn with the appearance for 18th on the Heat all-time playoff list.
– With Smart and Horford back for the Celtics, they opened alongside Jayton Tatum, Jaylen Brown and Robert Williams.
– Smart, recently named 2022 NBA Defensive Player of the Year, opened defensively against Butler.
– Making this nothing like Game 1 for Butler.
– Tyler Herro and Dewayne Dedmon entered as the Heat’s first two reserves.
– With the appearance, Herro tied Chris Andersen for 17th on the Heat all-time playoff list.
– Victor Oladipo followed.
– And then Caleb Martin for nine deep.
– It later reached the point of Duncan Robinson.
– Vincent’s second assist moved him past Shane Battier for 24th on the Heat all-time playoff list.
– Butler hit several milestones, including passing on the NBA all-time playoff scoring list Sidney Moncrief, Terry Porter, Rick Barry and Joe Johnson, while also passing Mario Chalmers for fifth on the Heat all-time playoff scoring list.
– Butler’s sixth conversion from the field moved him past Dick Barnett for 99th on the NBA all-time playoff list.
– Heat coach Erik Spoelstra was asked pregame about being proactive or reactive with his coaching adjustments.
– “I don’t know,” he said. “It really, like it’s so broad. It depends on the game. It depends on who you ask. I know, it usually comes down to, you know, ball in the air, ball on the floor, who is winning those big-muscle areas.”
– There was not a lot of proactive or reactive in this one.
– When the Heat defeated the Celtics in the 2020 East finals, it was with a heavy dose of zone. Spoelstra was asked about the possibility this time around.
– “It depends,” he said. “You know, that team we had two years ago is totally different. So even [don’t] think you could compare it. It just depends what’s called for in the game.”
– Spoelstra again was asked Thursday about Adebayo’s defensive versatility.
– “We have so many guys that are committed defensively, but you know, for us to be the best version of our defense, it’s in large part because of Bam and his toughness, his versatility, his size, his quickness, his ability to defend in any scheme,” Spoelstra said. “We feel like the last two or three years he could be in the conversations for Defensive Player of the Year because of that. And this year, our team defense backed that up as well. Yeah, so he’s vital to what we do.”
– Celtics coach Ime Udoka acknowledged Thursday that his team’s drop coverage in Game 1 may have been too deep of a drop.
– “I think we were too low with our bigs being that far back,” he said. “We didn’t want them that far back. So an adjustment we want to make is being up especially with Herro and some of those guys looking to come off and shoot.”
– Celebrating his 36th birthday, former Heat guard Mario Chalmers was among those in the crowd.
– As was former Heat championship guard Jason Williams.
()
Other voices: Black Lives Matter is a good cause. Dubious spending hurts the cause
A closer inspection of the nonprofit tax form filed by the Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation reveals even more unseemly details about the group’s financial mismanagement than previously known. The group came under initial scrutiny after New York Magazine reported that the organization had secretly purchased a $6 million mansion in Los Angeles that had occasionally served for board members’ private enjoyment.
Black Lives Matter was founded in 2013 after a self-appointed neighborhood security enthusiast stalked and killed Black teenager Trayvon Martin in Florida, then was acquitted. The movement’s funding and following grew dramatically in 2014 after an officer shot and killed Michael Brown Jr. in Ferguson. It had another major surge, reaching $90 million in funding, in 2020 after police in Minnesota murdered George Floyd.
The causes were absolutely the right ones: promoting social justice and organizing to fight all forms of racial oppression. But the group’s founders were rank amateurs who apparently had no idea how to run a nonprofit and ensure proper financial management so that generous donations weren’t wasted or abused.
Local Black Lives Matter chapters formed across the country, with 12 of them receiving grants of $500,000 each, The Associated Press reported. Family foundations formed in honor of Martin received $200,000 contributions, while the foundation formed by Brown’s mother, Lezley McSpadden, received $1.4 million.
But the big money was doled out internally. More than $2.1 million went to Bowers Consulting for operational support, staffing and fundraising. That firm belongs to Shalomyah Bowers, the foundation’s former deputy executive director. Another $840,000 went to Cullors Protection LLC, owned by the brother of Patrisse Cullors, the foundation’s co-founder and executive director. Another $970,000 went to a company founded by Damon Turner, the father of Cullors’ child.
In all, this has the distinct odor of personal enrichment and nepotism. It’s hardly the first time philanthropy has been abused, nor is it the first time that those caught in the act offered up flimsy excuses. Despite being 9 years old, it wasn’t until recently that the organization filled out its first Form 990, the federal tax form required of nonprofits to detail their expenditures and executive compensation.
Those forms are available for public inspection specifically so that donors can track the group’s efficiency. If a nonprofit steers a lot of funding toward administration and compensation, that’s a clear warning sign of wasteful practices — meaning that donations won’t be going to the good cause donors intended.
The natural tendency of people horrified by tragedies such as those involving Martin, Brown and Floyd is to donate generously. That’s good. But the first order for donors must be to ensure the organization and its leaders are qualified to deploy the funds properly. No one advances the cause of racial injustice with self-serving contracts and a $6 million mansion.
— The St. Louis Post-Dispatch
