West rushes more aid as Mariupol teeters and fighting rages
KYIV, Ukraine — The West moved to pour billions more in aid into Ukraine on Friday, as Russia shifted forces freed up by the imminent fall of the pulverized port city of Mariupol and fighting raged in the country’s industrial heartland in the east.
Ukraine said its troops repelled a Russian attack in the grinding, back-and-forth battle for the Donbas, the mostly Russian-speaking expanse of coal mines and factories that the Kremlin is bent on capturing.
Battered by their nearly three-month siege of the Mariupol, Russian troops need time to regroup, Britain’s Defense Ministry said in an assessment, but they may not get it.
With the battle winding down for the steel plant that represented the last bastion of Ukrainian resistance in Mariupol, Russia is continuing to pull back forces there, and their commanders are under pressure to quickly send them elsewhere in the Donbas, according to the British.
“That means that Russia will probably redistribute their forces swiftly without adequate preparation, which risks further force attrition,” the ministry said.
An undisclosed number of Ukrainian soldiers remained at the Azovstal steel plant. Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said more than 1,900 surrendered in recent days. Also remaining at the plant were the bodies of soldiers who defended it while tying down Russian forces.
Denis Prokopenko, commander of the Azov Regiment, which had led the defense of the plant, called them “fallen heroes.”
“I hope soon relatives and the whole of Ukraine will be able to bury the fighters with honors,” he said.
Pro-Moscow separatists have fought Ukrainian forces in the Donbas for the past eight years and held a considerable swath of it before Russia’s Feb. 24 invasion. But the effort by Russian President Vladimir Putin’s troops to take more territory there has been slow-going.
In a sign of Russia’s frustration with the war, some senior commanders have been fired in recent weeks, the British Defense Ministry said.
Meanwhile, Russian forces elsewhere in Ukraine continued to blast away at targets, some of them civilian.
In the village of Velyka Kostromka, west of the Donbas, explosions in the middle of the night Thursday shook Iryna Martsyniuk’s house to its foundations. Roof timbers splintered and windows shattered, sending shards of glass into a wall near three sleeping children.
“There were flashes everywhere,” she said. “The windows smashed, there was smoke everywhere.”
She grabbed the children and ran toward the home’s entrance. “But the corridor wasn’t there anymore. Instead, we saw the starry night,” she said.
The family finally was able to climb out of the wrecked house through a back window. They ran down the road to a neighbor’s home, where they hid in the basement.
Around 20 other houses were damaged and two people were lightly injured, said Olha Shaytanova, the head of the village.
In other developments:
— Russia will cut off natural gas to Finland on Saturday, the Finnish state energy company said, just days after Finland applied to join NATO. Finland had refused Moscow’s demand that it pay for gas in rubles. The cutoff is not expected to have any major immediate effect. Natural gas accounted for just 6% of Finland’s total energy consumption in 2020, Finnish broadcaster YLE said.
— A captured Russian soldier accused of killing a civilian awaited his fate in Ukraine’s first war crimes trial. Sgt. Vadim Shishimarin, 21, could get life in prison.
— The Group of Seven major economies and global financial institutions agreed to provide more money to bolster Ukraine’s finances, bringing the total to $19.8 billion. In the U.S., President Joe Biden was expected to sign a $40 billion package of military and economic aid to Ukraine and its allies.
— Putin said his country has faced a tide of cyberattacks from the West but has managed to fend them off. He charged that “an outright aggression has been unleashed against Russia, a war has been waged in the information space.”
On Friday, a governor in the Donbas said Russian forces attacked the cities of Lysychansk and Severodonetsk. Twelve people were killed and more than 60 houses destroyed across the region, Luhansk Gov. Serhiy Haidai said in a Telegram post.
But the attack on Severodonetsk was unsuccessful, according to both Haidai and Ukraine’s military, who said Russia took losses and retreated. Their claims could not be independently verified.
“It is hell there, and that’s not an exaggeration,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said of the campaign. He called the bombardment of Severodonetsk “brutal and completely senseless.”
McQuillan reported from Lviv. Associated Press journalists Yuras Karmanau in Lviv, Andrea Rosa in Kharkiv, Jamey Keaten in Geneva and other AP staffers around the world contributed.
Follow AP’s coverage of the war in Ukraine: https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine
Heat’s Jimmy Butler on pushback against Celtics, ‘If they did it, we can do it as well’
Sometimes the NBA playoffs can be as simple as get angry, get even.
The Boston Celtics did and did after their humbling Game 1 loss Tuesday night at FTX Arena at the start of these best-of-seven Eastern Conference finals.
Now, as the series shifts to TD Garden for Saturday’s 8:30 p.m. Game 3, the Heat are hoping for the same after being thrashed Thursday night in Game 2 on their home court.
“They tried to embarrass us. They did embarrass us,” said forward Jimmy Butler, the Heat’s lone consistent presence through the series’ first two games.
The verbiage was similar from Celtics coach Ime Udoka about Game 1, of which he said of the Heat, “they punked us.”
“I think we were upset from that,” Udoka said of his team’s Game 2 pushback. “We were out-toughed.”
By their natures, Udoka and Heat coach Erik Spoelstra are generally soft-spoken. But both have steely glares that allow their messages to resonate with a simple stare.
Spoelstra often had that look throughout Thursday’s loss, the Heat’s first at FTX Arena this postseason.
“We really got outplayed in a lot of areas,” Spoelstra said ahead of the Heat taking flight Friday. “We just have to figure some things out.”
Based on changes in their approach on both ends of the floor in Game 2, the Celtics clearly went to school on their Game 1 failures. But the adjustment also transcended merely this week. When the Heat went to the zone that so stifled the Celtics in the teams’ meeting in the 2020 East finals, Boston this time carved apart the defensive alignment.
“Miami does a good job with it,” Celtics big man Al Horford said. “Coach Udoka just kept it very simple for us and he wanted us to go about it a certain way and play with pace. That’s what we did. Our guys kept making the right reads.”
So adjust, and readjust, as the Celtics did after from falling 4-2 to the Heat in those 2020 East finals.
But also consistently draw motivation from the bad and the ugly.
So in this case, draw inspiration from the same rearview mirror that proved so illuminating and reflective for the Celtics after Game 1.
“I don’t like to move on from this because it has to hurt. They tried to embarrass us. They did embarrass us,” Butler said calmly but pointedly. “So I think we got to realize that, use it as fuel, whatever you want to say, but realize the game can get out of hand when you’re playing against a really good team like them that can score the ball and get stops.
“Overall, we have to be better. We have a tough job to do to go over there and win, but if they did it, we can do it as well.”
Still, there is concern, considering the last time the Heat had a similar halftime playoff deficit to their 25-point gap at Thursday’s intermission was their 78-51 deficit in Game 2 of last season’s opening round against the Milwaukee Bucks, going on to be swept.
Just shy
In closing with 29 points Thursday, when he was held out of the fourth quarter because of the lopsided deficit, Butler fell one point shy of becoming the third player in the franchise’s 34 seasons to score 30 or more in at least three consecutive playoff games.
Dwyane Wade did it five times (along with one four-game such streak) and LeBron James did it three times (including a franchise-record five-game streak).
Butler scored 41 points in Tuesday’s series opener and has scored 20 or more in a postseason career-best seven consecutive games.
Thursday’s total moved him past Mario Chalmers and into fifth place on the Heat postseason scoring list. His 882 Heat career postseason points trail only Wade (3,864), James (2,338), Chris Bosh (1,163) and Alonzo Mourning (989).
MPCA to devote $2 million to 100 pollution assessments at commercial properties statewide
In the next five years, the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency wants to help as many as 100 owners of family-owned businesses, strip malls and other commercial properties both large and small take better stock of their environmental needs.
Free assessments will determine the presence of everything from asbestos contamination to lead-based paint. In some cases, clean-up plans will ready the property owner to make a case for further pollution control funding.
“We can’t use the money for clean-up but we can get it ready to go,” said Amy Hadiaris, supervisor of the MPCA’s voluntary investigation and clean-up program.
It’s a $2 million effort that comes with the general goal of focusing on retail corridors with a high number of businesses operated by people of color, such as University Avenue in St. Paul, Lake Street and West Broadway in Minneapolis, as well as the city of Cass Lake in the northern part of the state, home to the Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe community. Several of those Twin Cities sites still bear physical scars from the May 2020 riots.
The program is voluntary, but MPCA officials hope to make inroads in each of those corridors and others, such as the former Kmart site at Nicollet Avenue in Minneapolis, a 10-acre property likely harboring contamination from buried debris and an adjacent metal plating facility.
At the Uni-Dale Mall at University Avenue and Dale Street in St. Paul, the MPCA hopes to investigate potential vapor intrusion, which is when soil vapors — in this case from a former dry cleaning operation in the area — may leak into a building, contaminating the air. Getting cooperation from property owners will be key.
“We haven’t made site-specific contact yet,” Hadiaris acknowledged. “We’ll be reaching out to them and see. … Maybe they’ve already completely remodeled and don’t need our services anymore.”
In some cases, on top of environmental investigation and a clean-up plan, funding could pay for community engagement to help plot the redevelopment of a vacant or underused site.
Will there be a Season 6 of Station 19? Is It Confirmed?
TVLine has learned that BC has renewed Station 19 for a sixth season, with Krista Vernoff staying as showrunner.
Averaging 6.3 million total viewers and a 1.0 demo rating (with Live+7 DVR replay) over the first eight episodes of Season 5, the firefighter drama ranks third and second among all ABC dramas.
“It’s an honor to showcase the tales of our amazing first responders,” said Vernoff in a statement. “On our program and in real life, they risk their lives every day to keep us all safe.” “I am incredibly grateful to Disney and ABC for the early renewal of Station 19’s sixth season! It is a testament to the amazing effort of our outstanding cast, crew, writers, and creative team, as well as the commitment of our weekly viewers.”
The Grey’s Anatomy spinoff, which returns after its winter break on Thursday, February 24th, focuses on a close-knit group of Seattle firemen, including Jason George’s Ben Warren, who began his career on Grey’s before moving to Station 19. Leading the cast are Jaina Lee Ortiz, Boris Kodjoe, Grey Damon, Barrett Doss, Jay Hayden, Danielle Savre, Stefanie Spampinato, and Carlos Miranda.
ABC has already announced the sixth season renewal of the firefighting drama. This is anticipated to premiere in the fall of 2022, and it is not anticipated to be the last season. ABC cannot contemplate canceling the series at this moment due to its strong performance. There will be at least six seasons, but we anticipate more.
Station 19 Season 6 Release Date:
ABC renewed the sitcom for a second season on May 11 of this year. On October 4, 2018, the debut of the second season occurred.
The extension was announced on May 10, 2019 The debut of the third season was on January 23, 2020.
ABC renewed the comedy for a fourth season in March 2020, and the next season premiered on November 12, 2020.
In March 2020, ABC renewed the program for a fourth season, and the next season premiered on November 12, 2020.
In May 2021, it was confirmed that the program will return for a fifth season, which would premiere on September 30, 2021. The sixth season of this popular sitcom will begin on ABC in January 2022.
ABC has not yet provided a release date for the sixth season of Station 19. The production of the fifth season was delayed because the Omicron virus epidemic slowed production.
The ABC Network has not yet disclosed its plans for the television program “Station 19.” Nevertheless, based on the previous timetable, the probable debut date for the sixth season of Station 19 is Thursday, September 15, 2022.
Fortunately, it made it to our televisions and has now shown nine episodes, with just two more to go until the series concludes.
Station 19 Season 6 Cast:
- Jaina Lee Ortiz in the role of Andy Herrera
- Jason George as Ben Warren
- Grey Damon portraying Jack Gibson
- Barrett Doss in the role of Victoria Hughes
- Jay Hayden in the role of Travis Montgomery
- Danielle Savre as Bishop Maya
- Boris Kodjoe as Captain Robert Sullivan
- Stefania Spampinato as Carina DeLuca
- Miguel Sandoval as Pruitt Herrera
- Carlos Miranda portraying Theo Ruiz
Station 19 Season 6 Plot:
Many individuals view firemen as selfless heroes prepared to risk all to help others in need. However, they, like all humans, possess feelings, aspirations, and life experiences. Consequently, Andy is continuously anxious due to the intense rivalry. The management chooses him and another candidate for department head. It would be extremely embarrassing for them to yield to a man with whom they had open animosity. Andy lacked sufficient experience and had not yet established himself as a stress-resistant firefighter. The boss must be able to maintain his composure in any circumstance, act on his own initiative, and issue vital commands. Andy comes to understand, however, that he is falling in love with his opponent.
Fans May Petition For Bishop Back As Caption:
A lot of fans have taken to Twitter in the aftermath of the season finale to express their enthusiasm for the series’ future.
In addition, it is evident that many are excited about Maya Bishop’s return as captain, joking that the petitions have begun.
Get ready to be on the edge of your seat all night long… Don’t miss the #Station19 season finale TONIGHT at 8/7c on ABC. pic.twitter.com/RIozpqLLBV
— Station 19 (@Station19) May 19, 2022
Station 19 Season 5 Episode 16 Promo:
Season 5 Ratings:
The fifth season of Station 19 has an average 18-49 rating of 0.62 and 4.48 million viewers. Compared to season four, there is a decrease of 26 percent in the demo and 14 percent in live+same day viewing (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM). While these data do not reflect further delayed or streamed viewing, they are a fairly strong measure of a show’s performance, particularly when compared to other programs on the same channel. There may be other economic considerations that determine the destiny of a program, but in general, higher-rated series are renewed and lower-rated shows are terminated. Find out how Station 19 compares to other ABC television programs.
