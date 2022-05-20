Finance
Which Platform Is Ideal Between Shopify and Magento for an E-Commerce Website Development?
E-commerce websites are the ideal junction of buyers and sellers. Businesses and sellers now don’t need to worry about how to expand their products and services to the maximum audience as websites are accessible beyond boundaries and customers can also buy their choice of products by placing an order from anywhere at any time.
The craze of e-commerce websites has led to the rise of a challenging situation among the developers to choose from thousands of e-commerce platforms available in the market. The primary condition of an online store is to develop the proper functionality to make the site user-friendly.
Among so many options available in the market, developers are in praise for two most trending platforms Shopify and Magento for developing online retail websites.
Let’s focus on some in-depth characteristics of these two platforms that make them unique among others.
Shopify
Advantages:
• Shopify is considered as the most reliable e-commerce website for building an easy to use online retail website.
• Shopify offers easy coding in HTML and CSS.
• Website built on Shopify platform is user-friendly with easy drag and drop interface and many such simple features that offer the user a seamless user experience.
• Shopify powered e-commerce sites offer the customer uncomplicated experience in buying and checking out.
• Shopify takes few minutes to set up a complete e-commerce store.
• The platform is ideal for non-technical people and small businesses as it is a hosted platform one don’t need to update the modules or worrying about the technical complications.
• With the simple interface, Shopify offers the retailers to easily create and manage categories, to add products without causing any major complications.
• For SEO optimization Shopify is the ideal among all other platforms in the market. It offers the SEO professionals to edit ‘title’, ‘tags’, ‘meta description’, ‘pages’ etc.
• Shopify offers 24*7 active customer support. Customers with issues can reach the support team anytime through e-mail, chat, and phones.
• Retailers also get guided by Shopify to keep their website in a good form.
Disadvantages:
• Though Shopify offers more than thousand themes and templates but the price range of premium theme is quite high.
• The advanced plan of Shopify though provides the retailers to make promotions and offers, the basic plan does not support discount and sales.
Magento
Advantages:
• Magento is ideal for tech-savvy online retailers for creating unlimited opportunities.
• Magento offers the retailers to manage the servers on their own where they can make changes according to the requirement.
• Magento offers the most cost-effective options in choosing themes and templates which are quite a user- friendly and responsive to any designs.
• The basic version of Magento helps in making better sales by offering cross-selling, up-selling and product comparison features.
• Magento is extremely SEO optimized.
• Magento is ideal for large businesses and requires a one-time investment on server and store development.
Disadvantages:
• For non-technical people choosing Magento is a total thumb down as the platform is not that user- friendly.
• Magento is free but one may have to bear extra cost for the plug-ins in addition to paying monthly fees to the hosting provider.
• The major drawbacks of Magento are the lack of active customer support system. One may find it difficult to resolve technical issues or may have to partner with a Magento forum or may have to solve the problem on their own.
Developing an attractive and user-friendly e-commerce website will always be the priority for the developers and engineers and choosing the right platform is the ultimate key to whooping success in online retail business.
Finance
Advantages of Building a Website Or Blog on WordPress
Today, anybody who wants to make money online needs to have a website. While they can be fairly simple to build, some internet users still find the process of learning HTML and other programming languages a bit difficult. Because of this, a site building system such as WordPress can make used. Not only is it a lot easier than design and programming systems, it’s also affordable, convenient, and great for search engine optimization.
Some people choose to use WordPress simply for their blogging, and some people use it to build a regular site. Whatever it’s used for, it provides users with a lot of benefits – especially for webmasters who want to publish a lot of content. It’s designed for building a standard website and to organize the content. There are thousands of free templates available for creating a unique blog or website.
Here are more advantages of using WordPress:
- It’s completely free.
- Traffic isn’t as difficult to generate as it is with traditional websites.
- The built-in visual editor is simple to use, even for beginners.
- The templates are customizable.
- Plenty of add-ons, including polls, contact forms, plugins, sitemaps, etc.
- Provides PHP and MYSQL support.
- WYSIWYG content editor that shows the pages in real time as they are created.
- Tags are easy to add and configure.
- New content is published instantly.
The simplicity of WordPress is perhaps its greatest advantage. Many people need websites, but don’t have the money to hire designers or the knowledge to make one on their own. This content management system can be accessed through a web browser. A site or blog can be created in no time. The content can be updated and edited at anytime.
Professionals love making websites with WordPress as well, especially due do the fact that the content is picked up almost instantly by Google. Search Engine Optimization (SEO) ordinarily could take months to work, but with this type of system, new pages are picked up quickly. RSS feeds are available, and are automatically updated whenever new content is added.
This website and blogging solution is continuously developed. There are thousands of users who are developing new plugins and themes everyday to make the system easier to use for everybody. The codes are updated constantly with improved functionality. The codes meet all standards, which allow for faster loading websites and easier use.
Users who already have their own domain can still use WordPress, as several web hosts are optimized for it. These web hosts also provide a large number of premium templates, themes, tutorials, and add-ons that are only accessible for members. Unlike a lot of hosts, WordPress hosting solutions usually don’t require any downloads. A website or blog can be built and updated online through regular browsers!
Finance
How To Use WordPress To Create A Simple Website
You may have heard of WordPress, which is a highly popular open-source software that most Bloggers use to create their blogs. In this article, I am going to share with you how you can use this software to build a small website for your business to market your services or products. The following 5 steps are applicable as long as you use the latest version 3 of WordPress.
The first step is to plan your website layout. You should write down the sitemap for your website on a piece of paper so that you are clear of the structure. For example, what are the names of the pages you want to create in your site? If I am running a tuition centre, I will want to have the pages – Home, About Us, Tutors List, Subjects We Teach and Contact Us.
The second step is to install the WordPress on your server. You can easily register a web hosting account nowadays with so many choices available online. Most of the web hosting providers support the WordPress software. You can also Google for ‘websprout consulting webhosting’ to register for a web hosting account to host your WordPress website.
Once you have the web hosting account, you can just install WordPress by logging into the Cpanel and select Fantastico or QuickInstall and you will have your WordPress site installed within a few clicks!
The third step is to log in to the back-end (by going to /wp-admin folder) of your newly setup WordPress website to delete all the posts. Since you are creating a simple website, you would not need the default posts that comes with the installation. To delete all the default posts, just log-in to the back-end and select posts. Move all the posts to Trash in order to delete them. You may have only one post to delete since your installation is new.
Fourth step is to start creating the pages that you want. To create pages for your website, go to the back-end and click ‘Pages’ then ‘Add New’. This will allow you to add the pages that you want. Once you have published the pages, you will be able to see the links to the pages appearing in the top navigation bar. It is that simple!
The last step is to set a page as your home page. For this, you need to go to the ‘Settings’ then ‘Reading’ in the back-end. Under the ‘Front Page Displays’ option, Select ‘A static page’ and choose the page that you want to set as home page so that it will display on your home page by default.
The above 5 steps are all you need to do in order to create a simple website easily with WordPress. I hope you find this article useful!
Finance
WordPress Admin Can’t Login – 6 Steps To Regain Access To WP’s Admin Dashboard (2018)
The WordPress admin area works in exactly the same way as the other parts of the system – through a login system (“/wp-admin”), you’re able to gain access to the backend dashboard, through which you’re able to add posts etc.
Whilst there are a number of potential causes of the problem, they’re all relatively simple to fix.
The most important point to make is that your system *may* have been infected with malware. I’ve experienced this issue before – hackers inject code into your WordPress system in the hope that it will distribute fake referral traffic for them.
If you have ANY malware issue with WordPress, you’ll need to get a technician to look at it. When it happened to us, our sites kept getting attacked and we had to move hosts in the end.
Obviously, malware is not going to be high on the list – the likely problem you have is either a plugin is preventing your login, or some other issue has prevented WordPress from authenticating you.
Causes
As mentioned, there are several common causes which typically lead the admin area to not work:
- Bad update prevented WordPress from updating its core files
- Certain plugins are preventing the login from occurring
- You’ve set your app to https:// and are continually experiencing a redirect loop
- Your system may have had its files changed on the server
- WordPress may have become infected with malware
The most important thing to note is that WordPress is built with PHP.
PHP is a scripting language which provides rudimentary “dynamic” functionality to Internet centric applications, allowing for the likes of dynamic pages, login/logoff functionality and more.
Whilst PHP has existed for many decades, and is supported by the majority of hosting providers, there are a number of instances where its applications may not run properly.
It’s likely the case that your WordPress installation is experiencing this issue, although there are a number of other problems (hosting/malware/coding issues etc) which be causing it, too.
To fix the problem, there are 6 “steps” you can take…
Solution
1. Clear Browser Cache
The first step is to clear your browser’s cache.
The “cache” of your browser basically stores websites, login information etc.
It exists to give your browser the ability to “save” the relevant files which allow it to load files/websites faster. You’d be surprised at how crucial it actually it.
It *can* be the case that the admin panel of WordPress hasn’t had its cache updated. Whilst a relatively rare issue, still can cause the login issue to occur:
- Chrome
- Click on the top “vertical dots” menu at the top right of the Chrome Window
- From the drop-down, select “Settings”
- Click on “Advanced” (you’ll have to scroll down)
- In the “Privacy and Security” section, select “Clear Browsing Data”
- Check every box and make sure “All Time” is selected
- Click “Clear Data” (blue box)
- Let it clean the cache
- Firefox
- Click on the “Horizontal Lines” menu at the top right of the screen
- Select “Options”
- Select “Privacy” (left sidebar)
- Click “Clear Your Recent History”
- Select all and ensure that “Everything” is selected
- Click “Clear Now”
- Let it clean the cache
- Microsoft Edge
- Click on the “dots” menu at the top right of the Window
- From the drop down, select “Settings”
- Scroll down to “Clear Browsing Data”
- Click the “Choose what to clear” button
- Select all available options and click “Clear”
- Let it clean the cache
This won’t solve the error, but should ensure that your browsers are not causing any further issues.
2. Gain Access To CPanel
The next step is to gain access to CPanel (or the equivalent control panel for your hosting).
EVERY WordPress has to be hosted somewhere; the way in which you are able to manage the various resources / server is dependent on which type of control panel your host may be running.
The point is that you need access to the files of your system.
With CPanel, this is done with “File Manager”; it may differ depending on the type of hosting you’re using…
- Log into your hosting provider
- Browse to the control panel and look for any way you can access the “File Manager” of your system
If you cannot access the file manager, you need to talk to your host – or – gain access via FTP.
If you want to use FTP, you’ll need to do the following:
- Download an FTP application (FileZilla was the one I used to use)
- Once downloaded, run the application
- Into the “IP” / “Address” box, type “ftp.yourdomain.com” (or whatever the FTP address is – your host will be able to tell you about it)
- Into the “username” & “password” boxes, you’ll need to type your FTP user details (again, your host can help if this is not something you know)
Once you gain access to the files of your system, you’ll be able to then start working on a fix.
3. Disable Plugins (Rename Folder)
Once you’ve gained access to the files, you then need to rename the “plugins” folder.
Renaming this folder gives you the ability to essentially disable any of the plugins that WordPress may be running. Obviously, this may cause temporary issues – but should remove this potential issue from the equation:
- Click into the “WordPress” installation folder (you can tell by the presence of “wp-includes” etc inside it).
- When you find the WordPress folder, browse to “wp-content”
- Inside this folder, you’ll find the “plugins” folder
- Rename the folder to something like “plugins_bk”
- Go back to your web browser and attempt to log into your WordPress installation again
If it works, you should re-download each plugin and try enabling each one until you find the cause of the problem.
If it doesn’t work, you need to try fixing some of the core settings of the WordPress system.
4. Change Admin Password In DB
The WordPress system – as mentioned – is built on PHP.
The beauty of the system lies in how it uses a database to store the various information / content for your site.
To this end, if you are having issues loggin in, you may need to change some of the settings inside the database.
Any legitimate host should provide access to database management portal. You can use it with the following:
- Click into the “control panel” for your hosting
- Look around for the “database” section (this varies from host to host)
- In most hosting providers, you’ll have “PHPMyAdmin” – click this (it allows you to manage your WordPress database)
- From the database which shows, select the one for your WordPress installation
- Browse to the “users” table
- Select your admin account
- In the “password” field, type a new password
- In the “type” field, select MD5
- Click “OK” to save the entry
- Try logging back into your WP installation
As mentioned, this is not an exhaustive list (each host handles this differently).
If you have trouble following the above steps, you’ll be best talking to your hosting provider OR a company able to provide support.
5. Make Sure You’re Not In An HTTPS Redirect Loop
One of the main causes of the admin area “lockout” problem in WordPress is what’s known as an “HTTPS redirect loop”.
This is basically where you will set your site to use HTTPS, and it will have another redirect facility preventing you from accessing the admin area.
To further this, the way that cookies work is specific to the domain you’re accessing. HTTP & HTTPS are considered entirely different entities, and thus logging into one variant does not permit you to access the other.
The fix for this is as follows:
- In the WordPress Database (as mentioned din Step 4), click on the “wp_options” table
- Look for the “siteurl” option
- Make sure it’s “http://… “
- Look for any other references to the site’s domain / protocol
- Ensure the “http://… ” reference with any that you find
- Clear your browser’s cache (step 1)
- Try logging into your system again
If this doesn’t work, it may be worth replacing your WordPress core files.
6. Replace WordPress Core Files
The next step is to replace the WordPress core files in your system.
To do this, we first need to ensure the “config” file for WP (“wp-config.php”) is kept secure:
- Access the files for WordPress again (from Step #2)
- Browse to your WordPress installation’s base folder
- Look for “wp-config.php”
- Download it to your PC
- After doing this, click onto your preferred search engine + look for “WordPress download”
- You should find the “WordPress.org” website
- Click the “download” button (blue)
- Once saved, you’ll need to unzip the files into a folder on your system
- Click back onto your hosting file manager
- Select the “WordPress” folder and rename it (something like “wp_bk” or similar)
- From here, create a new “WordPress” folder (with the same name as the original)
- Into this folder, upload all the new WordPress files you downloaded from WP’s site
- Copy wp-config.php into the base folder (it should overwrite what’s already there)
- Try accessing the site
If there are any issues with this, you’ll be able to simply rename your old WP directory back to its original name.
If you still are unable to resolve the problem, you will need to get some more specific support. There are actually several ways you can do this – either with the likes of online communities (such as Microsoft Answers or SuperUser), or from a committed source of support (your hosting account etc). Fiverr is also a good place to find people who’ll help resolve WordPress problems (but these guys will definitely need paying).
The point is that WordPress is generally quite a flexible platform, and the problem of not being able to access the admin area for your application is certainly not as unique as you may imagine. To this end, it will do your site justice to – perhaps – get a “checkup” from a WordPress company, who will be able to provide you with a rundown of what might be working well, and what may not. They should also be able to address the faulty admin area.
Which Platform Is Ideal Between Shopify and Magento for an E-Commerce Website Development?
Advantages of Building a Website Or Blog on WordPress
A bear market is hitting Wall Street. Here’s what that means
How To Use WordPress To Create A Simple Website
Wisconsin’s high court broadens who can carry concealed guns
Long Liquidations Continue To Rock Market As Bitcoin Struggles To Settle Above $30,000
WordPress Admin Can’t Login – 6 Steps To Regain Access To WP’s Admin Dashboard (2018)
Two teens charged with fleeing police in stolen cars, crashing near the state Capitol
Weekend things to do: $3 Brightline date destinations, Chris Bosh’s new beer, top tribute bands in Boca Raton
Blippi’s Net Worth 2022 – How much does Blippi make per year?
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
Benefits of Ayurvedic Back Pain Treatments
Primary Knowledge About Abortion
Benefits and Trends of Digital Transformation in Healthcare Industry
How Is Project Management Changing in 2022: Key Trends
7 Health Benefits of Vitamin B12
Anxiety Management Tips That Will Make A Difference
Are DNA Tests Fake?
What is Headless WordPress and How to Use it?
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
-
News2 weeks ago
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Benefits of Ayurvedic Back Pain Treatments
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Primary Knowledge About Abortion
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Benefits and Trends of Digital Transformation in Healthcare Industry
-
startup4 weeks ago
How Is Project Management Changing in 2022: Key Trends
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
7 Health Benefits of Vitamin B12
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Anxiety Management Tips That Will Make A Difference