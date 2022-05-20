Finance
Why Do Students Like Online Learning?
A growing number of the student population is demanding the introduction of online learning from educational institutions. They say online learning offers them the freedom to learn anytime and from any location. Online learning also presents full-time working professionals with the opportunity to enhance their knowledge and skills whilst not having to go on a sabbatical from their employment.
Immense Flexibility
Online education allows a person to attend a course without having to be anxious about time and location restraints. Students just need access to a computer or a laptop with an internet connection to enroll for courses and complete the same at their leisure.
Student-centered Teaching
Online learning enables student-centered teaching by encouraging higher interaction and engagement amongst students. They can choose their time of study as well as when they would like to appear for examinations. They can view the courses anytime as offered by an institute and ask questions to the administrator to clarify doubts.
Course Material is Accessible 24 Hours a Day
One can access course materials, assessments, exam schedules, and much more information, 24 hours a day. Students can also download a class brochure or such similar materials to view it at their convenience.
Participation Increases
Attendance in classes can considerably increase with the usage of Cloud-based learning systems. It is because students can easily enroll in a class online rather than having to travel all the way to the institute to fill up a form. Live chats and discussion forums can assist in developing greater communication between students and with the teachers.
Easy Delivery of Coursework and Evaluation Reports
Online instructors can easily deliver all coursework, assessment sheets, evaluation reports, and so on by uploading the same online. Students can instantly view their test marks and quickly receive the performance report at the end of the test via the internet. They can also freely download the report to take a print of the same, anytime.
Cost Saving
Students can easily save a significant portion of their hard earned savings once they decide to learn online. Student activity fees, accommodation costs as well as traveling costs, etc., get saved because of the ease to proceed with their education from the comfort of their homes.
Increased Bonding Among Students
Online discussions and chats help in developing a long-lasting bond between the student fraternities; in addition to conversing about course materials, they can freely chat about their personal lives as well. Learners also get a chance to think longer regarding what they want to say and comment on a post.
Facilitates Team Learning
Virtual classrooms facilitate team learning by allowing large groups of people to come together and discuss about a lesson or a project. Online learning doesn’t leave any room for mis-communication since students can question their teachers anytime within a forum. Learners are free to share their thoughts, ideas and thrash out issues within the student forums and virtual classrooms.
Adding An Online Quiz Maker To Your Coaching Business – Recipe To Success
Over the past decade coaching businesses are flourishing rapidly. According to Crisil Research report, in the year 2014-15, tutorial business witnessed a market growth of almost 75,629 crore that remarkably increased from 40,187 crore that was in the year 2010-11.
In the year 2015 a study was conducted by Global Industry Analysts, it declared that the global private tutoring market is projected to surpass $102.8 billion by 2018. If we further probe into the GIA figures then India is leading the path of online tutoring by offering varied professional and academic courses at affordable costs.
Other followers of this league are United States, Europe, and Asia-Pacific (notably Hong Kong, Japan, Singapore, South Korea, and China) that are responsible for more than 90% of the global private tutoring market.
According to a survey held by ASSOCHAM’s, a massive number of close to 87% of primary school children and up to 95% of the higher secondary attend private coaching classes.
With such escalating figures of the coaching market we can very well infer the productivity of this business and to make it well fit for the market, an online exam maker is undoubtedly a supportive tool. Those days have long gone when coaching institutes used to follow the rudimentary pattern of conducting paper based tests. Now candidates prefer to enroll themselves in coaching institutes that can offer them latest practices.
So, here we are providing you an insight to the benefits of using an online quiz maker which holds a key to the growth of your coaching business; keep reading to know how.
Parent’s satisfaction- Effective way to maintain your progressive student count
Various features of online examination software make it a handy tool for coaching institutes. Parents who enroll their children for coaching pay a lot of fees and in return they expect to be regularly updated about the progress of their child. With an ease to conduct online test the administrators get the option to instantly share the computed result with the parents, on a steady basis. Preparing an online exam is not a time taking procedure neither does it involve vast logistic so you can easily develop test series to maintain a regular report of your students.
Earning reputation in the market
These days one can easily find a coaching institute in almost every lane that promises to give 100 percent result but it is all in words. Online examination platform lends a practical approach for showing the parents what you have in store, for their child. Parents prefer coaching centers that can practically demonstrate the ways of assisting the student’s in achieving their goal. This makes your coaching center stand and achieve a reputation in the market.
Result oriented
When a candidate achieves high score then his/her achievement is directly proportional to the repo of the institute.
An online exam maker platform constitutes of various preparatory examination attributes that prepare a candidate in advance to perform well in the competitive exams. Continuous exposure to the setup of competitive exams with the preference to conduct online test identical to the same format can reduce the nervous factor in the students, in return procuring maximum candidates with positive result. This way the coaching center acquires a tag of being result oriented.
Sell and earn
Selected online examination platforms have got a feature in which you get a choice of selling your test series to the candidates who find them relevant and are willing to purchase. You can create your very own question paper that is significant and can attract the attention of buyers this way you get a profit by publishing it in the market. So, be wise while selecting online examination software, keeping in mind that this feature can get you some added profit.
Conclusion
If we put some light on the recent survey conducted by ASSOCHAM, then coaching centers providing admission to IIT’s and other engineering colleges are in itself minting a whopping amount of 10,000 crore every year and constitute a big part of the coaching industry in terms of minting money. To be a part of this race one needs to upgrade teaching techniques by the application of an online quiz maker which is a vast platform and has got endless possibilities for the administrators to use it as a magic wand in achieving the desired result for their candidates. Coaching centers that are still running on the old pattern have lost their charm and are outdated for today’s time. So rather get upgraded to modern technologies and stand out of the group by being an achiever.
Contemporary Modern Perspectives in Psychology
Psychology has made tremendous progress since its humble beginnings in the late 19th century. Some schools such as behaviorism and psychoanalysis have undergone a lot of changes but are still popular and have a large number of followers.
Contemporary or present day psychology is a combination of the best ideas drawn from the contributions of all its founders. Some new ideas or perspectives have been added too.
Psychology perspectives refer to how psychology approaches or looks at different topics within its field. Modern psychology looks at the various issues relating to human behavior from five perspectives. These five major perspectives discussed by Teachers Training Program are:
1. The Biological Perspectives.
2. The Behavioral Perspectives.
3. The Cognitive Perspectives.
4. The Psychoanalytic Perspectives.
5. The Subjectivist Perspectives.
The Biological Perspectives
Psychologists have for long been interested in studying the relationship between our biological (body) systems and behavior. They have been especially keen to know the role of the brain with regard to human behavior. The brain which contains over 10 billion nerve cells with infinite connections between them, is, perhaps, the most complex structure in the universe.
The biological approach is concerned with understanding the role played by our brain in various psychological processes such as emotion, reasoning, learning, motivation and so on. It seeks to describe the neurological process that underline behavior and mental processes. For example, the biological perspective would attempt to understand and look at depression in terms of what chemical are produced in the brain and whether they are any abnormal changes in the levels of neurotransmitters. It would also study face recognition with regard to role played by the particular region of the brain such as the left or right hemisphere.
Thus, biological approach attempts to know which are the specific areas of the brain that influence or affect our behavior and how the nerves system, the hormones secreted by the different glands and other changes in our body affect the way we think, feel and behave.
The Behavioral Perspective
The behavioral approach focuses on explaining nearly all behavioral in terms of stimuli and responses and as resulting from conditioning and reinforcement. For example, a psychologist with a behavioral perspective would attempt to explain obesity as an outcome of people’s tendency to overeat (a specific response), in the presence of a specific stimuli (such as watching television).
According to the behavioral approach, human behaviors that are rewarded or rein forced are likely to be repeated again in the future. An example by Pre Primary Teachers Training, when a child hits another child (aggressive behavior) and is able to get the toy of the other child (behavior is rewarded), then the child is more likely to act aggressively in the future.
The Cognitive Perspective
The cognitive approach focuses on mental processes such as perceiving, remembering, reasoning, deciding, and problem solving.
The cognitive approach recognizes that in order to fully understand human behavior it is very important to study the role played by mental processes. If we totally ignore the mental processes like the behaviorists did then we would be adopting a very narrow approach and would get an incomplete picture of the dynamics of human behavior.
Cognitive psychologists believe that it is possible to study mental processes objectively. According to them the human mind is similar to a computer and acts on information just as the computer does.
The Psychoanalytic Perspective
The psychoanalytic approach is based on the ideas of Sigmund Freud. This perspective emphasizes that unconscious processes influence our behavior. These unconscious processes comprise of beliefs, fears, and desires that a person is unaware of but which nevertheless influence his behavior.
According to the psychoanalytic approach, we are born with certain aggressive and sexual impulses that are forbidden from expressing them by our parents and the society. As a result they merely move out from awareness in to the unconsciousness. However, these impulses do not disappear but expresses themselves through socially accepted behaviors or in the form of mental illness and emotional problems. For example, a person may express his aggressive instincts by taking part in violent sports such as boxing and wrestling.
The Subjectivist Perspective
The subjectivist perspective emphasizes on the importance of perception. According to this approach human behavior does not depend on the objective world but it is a function of the perceived world.
The objective world is what truly exits in the real world. The perceived world is what the individual experiences and the meaning he gives to those experiences. How a person perceives the world or a situation depends on his culture, personal history, and present motives.
According to the subjectivist approach, perceptions are very important in understanding behavior because an individual’s behavior at any time is based in part on perceptions of the situation. Our responses to the various stimuli in the environment are based on our perceptions. We define reality based on our perceptions. For example, studies have found that people tend to overestimate the physical size of higher value coins than for coins of lower value.
An interesting psychological phenomenon that this approach highlights is native realism-the tendency of people to see their subjective construction of the world, as a true and accurate picture of the objective world.
According to Early Childhood Education Training the influence of the subjectivist approach has been strong in social and personality psychology. For instance, how people interpret other people’s behavior depends on their perception.
The different perspectives discussed above represents the different modern approaches to the study of psychology. They are not mutually exclusive but merely focus attention on different aspects of the same subject. In other words, the different approaches are merely different ways of studying the same phenomenon. Many psychologists take an electric approach. They take the best of each approach and use it to study complex psychological issues.
Out of the five perspectives discussed, with the exception of the biological perspective all other approaches (behavioral, cognitive, psychoanalytic and subjectivist) are purely psychological in nature. The biological approach, however takes, takes help from other fields such as physiology and other branches of biology.
The biological approach has often been described as reductionism. In reductionism psychological notions (ideas) are reduced to biological ones. That is, different psychological issues are explained with biological reasons.
However, it must be noted that is not possible to follow the reductionist path for all psychological issues. Psychological explanations are also very important. Psychological concepts, findings and principles serve as the starting point for biological scientists to conduct their research. For example, psychological findings regarding memory will direct biological researches to search for the different areas of the brain involved in it. Besides, any explanation of various psychological phenomenon without taking in to account our past and current environment would be an incomplete one.
Myths, Beliefs and Perceptions Regarding Single-Parent Families
Single-parenting is a global phenomenon that is on the rise. In many societies single-parent families are perceived to be dysfunctional, and the contributors to many social ills. Studies targeted on the single-parent family have predominantly focused on the dysfunctions of this family structure and ways in which this nontraditional family design is disparate from the traditional two-parent or extended family.
Despite the global existence of the single-parent family structure for many years, most societies are still challenged in their ability to embrace and support this phenomenon based on the notion that two adults supporting each other in the raising of children is the only true definition of family.
The strengths of single-parents are often shadowed by myths and negative assumptions. An investigation of social work students’ perception of single- parent families revealed that while the students perceived women and people of color as oppressed, they did not have the same opinion of single-parents. Instead, they viewed the single-parent status to be the result of individual choice that results in self-imposed hardships. Rhodes & Johnson (2000) suggest that there is evidence of a “social injustice issue” that separates the single-parent population from other at risk populations.
Common myths regarding single parenting:
Two adults supporting each other in the raising of children is the only true definition of family.
Single-parent families are abnormal and dysfunctional.
Single-parent families are contributors to many societal ills.
Single-parent families are not part of an oppressed group.
Single-parent families are a vulnerable group with no identifiable strengths.
Single-parenting is result of individual choice and poor judgment.
The hardships experienced by single-parent families are self-inflicted.
Never-married single mothers are promiscuous females with poor judgment.
Single-parent families are problematic and doomed for failure.
Boys raised by single mothers are destined to end up in prison.
Girls raised in single-parent households are likely to become single mothers themselves.
The teenage single-mother population primarily comprises of black, poor, urban girls.
Living in a single-parent household is a threat to the physical and emotional well-being of a child.
