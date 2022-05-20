News
Winderman’s view: A case of shocked and awed, plus other Heat-Celtics thoughts
Observations and other notes of interest from Thursday night’s 127-102 NBA playoff loss to the Boston Celtics:
– Yes, the Celtics hit 3-pointers as if they were layups.
– Yes, they excelled when getting out in transition.
– Yes, the offensive numbers were overwhelming in the first half, with 70 (70!) points at intermission.
– And yet this was about the other end.
– The defense that made the Celtics the NBA’s best team over the second half of the season.
– This is the code the Heat now must crack, the one that includes Marcus Smart and Al Horford.
– The one where Robert Williams and Grant Williams takes them to the next level.
– The one where it can’t simply be Jimmy Butler shooting free throws as the Heat’s offensive bailout.
– For months the Heat have worked their own defense.
– And that often has been good enough.
– As well as enough to spark the offense.
– But this, now, is where Tyler Herro has to take it to another level.
– Or Victor Oladipo.
– Or where the Heat’s 3-pointers have to flow like the Celtics’ did Thursday.
– The home winning streak is over.
– And now there must be a playoff road victory.
– Without the comfort of how they went into Atlanta or Philadelphia.
– Three rounds in, the challenge arguably begins now.
– With Kyle Lowry out again, Gabe Vincent again was in the Heat starting lineup.
– With the usual other four of Butler, Bam Adebayo, P.J. Tucker and Max Strus.
– With the start, Butler tied Moses Malone and Dennis Rodman for 80th on the NBA all-time playoff list, moving past Kenyon Martin.
– With the start, Butler also tied Goran Dragic for ninth on the Heat all-time playoff list.
– Butler also tied Dan Majerle and Jamal Mashburn with the appearance for 18th on the Heat all-time playoff list.
– With Smart and Horford back for the Celtics, they opened alongside Jayton Tatum, Jaylen Brown and Robert Williams.
– Smart, recently named 2022 NBA Defensive Player of the Year, opened defensively against Butler.
– Making this nothing like Game 1 for Butler.
– Tyler Herro and Dewayne Dedmon entered as the Heat’s first two reserves.
– With the appearance, Herro tied Chris Andersen for 17th on the Heat all-time playoff list.
– Victor Oladipo followed.
– And then Caleb Martin for nine deep.
– It later reached the point of Duncan Robinson.
– Vincent’s second assist moved him past Shane Battier for 24th on the Heat all-time playoff list.
– Butler hit several milestones, including passing on the NBA all-time playoff scoring list Sidney Moncrief, Terry Porter, Rick Barry and Joe Johnson, while also passing Mario Chalmers for fifth on the Heat all-time playoff scoring list.
– Butler’s sixth conversion from the field moved him past Dick Barnett for 99th on the NBA all-time playoff list.
– Heat coach Erik Spoelstra was asked pregame about being proactive or reactive with his coaching adjustments.
– “I don’t know,” he said. “It really, like it’s so broad. It depends on the game. It depends on who you ask. I know, it usually comes down to, you know, ball in the air, ball on the floor, who is winning those big-muscle areas.”
– There was not a lot of proactive or reactive in this one.
– When the Heat defeated the Celtics in the 2020 East finals, it was with a heavy dose of zone. Spoelstra was asked about the possibility this time around.
– “It depends,” he said. “You know, that team we had two years ago is totally different. So even [don’t] think you could compare it. It just depends what’s called for in the game.”
– Spoelstra again was asked Thursday about Adebayo’s defensive versatility.
– “We have so many guys that are committed defensively, but you know, for us to be the best version of our defense, it’s in large part because of Bam and his toughness, his versatility, his size, his quickness, his ability to defend in any scheme,” Spoelstra said. “We feel like the last two or three years he could be in the conversations for Defensive Player of the Year because of that. And this year, our team defense backed that up as well. Yeah, so he’s vital to what we do.”
– Celtics coach Ime Udoka acknowledged Thursday that his team’s drop coverage in Game 1 may have been too deep of a drop.
– “I think we were too low with our bigs being that far back,” he said. “We didn’t want them that far back. So an adjustment we want to make is being up especially with Herro and some of those guys looking to come off and shoot.”
– Celebrating his 36th birthday, former Heat guard Mario Chalmers was among those in the crowd.
– As was former Heat championship guard Jason Williams.
Other voices: Black Lives Matter is a good cause. Dubious spending hurts the cause
A closer inspection of the nonprofit tax form filed by the Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation reveals even more unseemly details about the group’s financial mismanagement than previously known. The group came under initial scrutiny after New York Magazine reported that the organization had secretly purchased a $6 million mansion in Los Angeles that had occasionally served for board members’ private enjoyment.
Black Lives Matter was founded in 2013 after a self-appointed neighborhood security enthusiast stalked and killed Black teenager Trayvon Martin in Florida, then was acquitted. The movement’s funding and following grew dramatically in 2014 after an officer shot and killed Michael Brown Jr. in Ferguson. It had another major surge, reaching $90 million in funding, in 2020 after police in Minnesota murdered George Floyd.
The causes were absolutely the right ones: promoting social justice and organizing to fight all forms of racial oppression. But the group’s founders were rank amateurs who apparently had no idea how to run a nonprofit and ensure proper financial management so that generous donations weren’t wasted or abused.
Local Black Lives Matter chapters formed across the country, with 12 of them receiving grants of $500,000 each, The Associated Press reported. Family foundations formed in honor of Martin received $200,000 contributions, while the foundation formed by Brown’s mother, Lezley McSpadden, received $1.4 million.
But the big money was doled out internally. More than $2.1 million went to Bowers Consulting for operational support, staffing and fundraising. That firm belongs to Shalomyah Bowers, the foundation’s former deputy executive director. Another $840,000 went to Cullors Protection LLC, owned by the brother of Patrisse Cullors, the foundation’s co-founder and executive director. Another $970,000 went to a company founded by Damon Turner, the father of Cullors’ child.
In all, this has the distinct odor of personal enrichment and nepotism. It’s hardly the first time philanthropy has been abused, nor is it the first time that those caught in the act offered up flimsy excuses. Despite being 9 years old, it wasn’t until recently that the organization filled out its first Form 990, the federal tax form required of nonprofits to detail their expenditures and executive compensation.
Those forms are available for public inspection specifically so that donors can track the group’s efficiency. If a nonprofit steers a lot of funding toward administration and compensation, that’s a clear warning sign of wasteful practices — meaning that donations won’t be going to the good cause donors intended.
The natural tendency of people horrified by tragedies such as those involving Martin, Brown and Floyd is to donate generously. That’s good. But the first order for donors must be to ensure the organization and its leaders are qualified to deploy the funds properly. No one advances the cause of racial injustice with self-serving contracts and a $6 million mansion.
— The St. Louis Post-Dispatch
Trudy Rubin: Sweden and Finland are joining NATO because Europeans can’t stay neutral about Putin’s war
Only days ago, Russian foreign ministry officials were warning Finland about “retaliation” if its leaders applied to join NATO. Former Russian president Dmitry Medvedev spouted dire nuclear threats, and many Western pundits warned about the danger of further NATO expansion.
Yet on Monday, after top Finnish and Swedish officials announced plans to join NATO — abandoning a long history of military nonalignment — Vladimir Putin did an about-face. He said there was “no immediate threat to Russia” if Finland and Sweden joined the Western military alliance.
This reversal is a perfect illustration of how Putin’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine has boomeranged.
Putin has forced nonaligned nations near Russia to choose between submission to Moscow or seeking protection for their independence. “What we see now (is that) Europe, the world, is more divided,” Finland’s President Sauli Niinistö told CNN in explaining his country’s decision to join NATO, adding that Putin does not respect nonaligned countries.
Putin’s attack on Ukraine awakened Europeans to the danger he poses to any country he considers part of Russia’s rightful sphere of influence. But Russia’s dismal military performance in Ukraine also makes clear that Putin can’t afford to expand his war beyond Ukraine. Swedes and Finns believe the Kremlin’s nuclear saber-rattling is aimed more at his domestic audience than at them.
This week, I spoke by phone with Elina Valtonen, deputy head of the National Coalition Party, the main Finnish opposition party, which has long supported NATO membership. From Helsinki, she spoke about how Russia’s Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine dramatically changed Finnish public opinion.
Before the Russian attack, a majority of Finns had long opposed NATO membership, Valtonen told me. “The invasion caused a striking shift in the polls to become a full member with Article 5 protection,” she continued. (Article 5 states that an attack on one NATO member is an attack on all.)
According to Finnish polls, that support rose from 53% in February to 62% in March and 76% in May — and increased to 83% if Sweden joined at the same time.
“One of our main fears,” she said, “and a reason why Finland didn’t seek membership earlier, was the concern about Russian retaliation,” given that Finland shares an 830-mile border with Russia. “But people know now if they don’t act now things could be worse later. We have one of the strongest defense forces in Europe, along with cyber capacity. We are very well prepared.”
Indeed, Finland’s history shows remarkable similarities to the brave Ukrainian military performance against Russian forces. In 1939, the Soviet Union demanded that neighboring Finland cede substantial border territory to Moscow. When it refused, the Soviets invaded, but the vastly outnumbered Finns held them off for two months, inflicting heavy losses. “You had a motivated army fighting for independence,” said Valtonen.
“My grandparents and family members never forgot,” Valtonen continued. She said the courage of Ukrainians and of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy “reminds me of the experience and mindset I heard from them.”
Following World War II, Finland was forced to accept a form of nonalignment often referred to as “Finlandization,” in which they had to cede substantial territory but retained nominal independence with substantial political interference from Moscow.
Some European leaders are still urging Ukraine to accept a form of “Finlandization” as a compromise with Putin. But the term has become a dirty word to Finns. “We are not terribly proud of the concept,” Valtonen said. “It is wise to know that the mindset of Russia hasn’t changed from Soviet times.”
Putin’s aggressive, Soviet-style behavior is also why Sweden has dropped its 200-year-old tradition of neutrality to apply for membership in NATO. Politicians such as Hans Hallmark, deputy chairman of the Swedish parliament’s Foreign Affairs Committee, point out that — similar to Finland — Stockholm had been pursuing a “long farewell” to neutrality since the breakup of the Soviet Union. The Swedes joined the European Union in 1995 and have pursued ever stronger cooperation with NATO.
When their closest historic and cultural ally, Finland, made the decision to join NATO, “the train started to leave the station,” Hallmark told me by phone from Stockholm. “It was necessary for Sweden to jump on board.” He is confident that this decision will make Europe safer, as neighboring Sweden and Finland will join with the three Baltic states, Norway, and the United Kingdom in protecting Northern Europe.
Hallmark said Sweden is grateful for NATO countries’ pledges of support in the risky period between applying for membership and being accepted — which requires ratification by all 30 NATO members. “Sen. Mitch McConnell, who just visited Helsinki, assured us the U.S. Senate will work to speed up ratification, which is of great importance,” said Hallmark.
That’s encouraging news, since more and more MAGA-loyal Republican legislators, and Fox News pundits, have been voicing reluctance to support Ukraine.
The Finns and Swedes have recognized that there is no neutrality when it comes to dealing with an aggressor willing to seize and destroy another European country.
This is not the time for concessions or the “Finlandization” of Ukraine. It’s the time to push Putin back.
Trudy Rubin is a columnist and editorial-board member for the Philadelphia Inquirer, P.O. Box 8263, Philadelphia, Pa. 19101. Her email address is [email protected]
Orlando Magic eager to ‘fall in love’ and make the No. 1 pick — not trade it
For the Orlando Magic, securing the No. 1 pick in the 2022 NBA draft can alter the trajectory of the franchise’s rebuild.
No. 1 picks have historically been multi-time All-Stars. And in the Magic’s case, coming to Orlando as the No. 1 pick has usually preceded a Hall-of-Fame career (Dwight Howard, Shaquille O’Neal).
Even with the pressure and privilege that comes with having the top pick, president of basketball operations Jeff Weltman assured the Magic’s month-long process before the June 23 draft won’t change.
Orlando also has two second-round picks for the draft at Nos. 32 and 35.
“We’ll do our due diligence on as many prospects as we can,” Weltman said. “There’s no reason not to. We’re building a roster full of young, high-character [and] talented players in an organization that’s sound throughout. There will be a lot of players who are eager to visit us. There’s no reason for us to limit our selectivity at this point. We want to meet all the top guys, get to know them and go through the process.”
The Magic continued their scouting during this week’s draft combine, with Wednesday’s sessions including body measurements and on-court drills.
Thursday consisted of scrimmages between players who’ll likely be selected later in the first or second round. Friday will feature more scrimmages.
“We get to choose who we feel is the best fit for our team and who we feel will have the biggest long-range impact,” Weltman said. “With that will come a lot of conversations. It’ll be interesting to see the calls that’ll come up. We get to familiarize ourselves now with elite prospects and add one to our team.”
One of the elite prospects the Magic plan on speaking with is Iowa forward Keegan Murray, who’s projected to be a high lottery pick.
Murray said Thursday he was scheduled to interview with Orlando “in the upcoming days.”
Duke’s Paolo Banchero, Gonzaga’s Chet Holmgren, Purdue’s Jaden Ivey, Kentucky’s Shaedon Sharpe and Auburn’s Jabari Smith are other players expected to be selected high in the draft.
The quintet’s Thursday media availabilities were canceled for unknown reasons by the NBA. Those players were able to speak with team officials this week and will start their workouts at organizations’ facilities after the combine ends.
“I feel as they start to make the rounds, teams will start to fall in love with guys, which is what generally happens,” Weltman said. “Leverage [will] kind of unfold from there. We’ll have a lot of interesting discussions with teams. Obviously, we don’t go into this thing looking to trade our pick. We look to add a really talented, young [and] high-character guy to our talent base and roster.
“This really doesn’t change the way we’ll approach the draft. We’re really excited to be able to fall in love with somebody and pick that player.”
When asked if there was someone he already had in mind for the No. 1 pick, Weltman responded there wasn’t.
“It wasn’t too long ago I could answer that question in the affirmative, but the way that players are coming into the league has changed so dramatically over the last 10 years or so that there’s such an incomplete resume until you get the visits and flesh out the rest of the process,” he said. “We’re going to go in with an open mind. When guys come in after one year of college, and some situations not even that, this rest of the process to complete the application is really important.”
This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com. Email Khobi Price at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter at @khobi_price.
