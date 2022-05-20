Finance
WordPress Admin Can’t Login – 6 Steps To Regain Access To WP’s Admin Dashboard (2018)
The WordPress admin area works in exactly the same way as the other parts of the system – through a login system (“/wp-admin”), you’re able to gain access to the backend dashboard, through which you’re able to add posts etc.
Whilst there are a number of potential causes of the problem, they’re all relatively simple to fix.
The most important point to make is that your system *may* have been infected with malware. I’ve experienced this issue before – hackers inject code into your WordPress system in the hope that it will distribute fake referral traffic for them.
If you have ANY malware issue with WordPress, you’ll need to get a technician to look at it. When it happened to us, our sites kept getting attacked and we had to move hosts in the end.
Obviously, malware is not going to be high on the list – the likely problem you have is either a plugin is preventing your login, or some other issue has prevented WordPress from authenticating you.
Causes
As mentioned, there are several common causes which typically lead the admin area to not work:
- Bad update prevented WordPress from updating its core files
- Certain plugins are preventing the login from occurring
- You’ve set your app to https:// and are continually experiencing a redirect loop
- Your system may have had its files changed on the server
- WordPress may have become infected with malware
The most important thing to note is that WordPress is built with PHP.
PHP is a scripting language which provides rudimentary “dynamic” functionality to Internet centric applications, allowing for the likes of dynamic pages, login/logoff functionality and more.
Whilst PHP has existed for many decades, and is supported by the majority of hosting providers, there are a number of instances where its applications may not run properly.
It’s likely the case that your WordPress installation is experiencing this issue, although there are a number of other problems (hosting/malware/coding issues etc) which be causing it, too.
To fix the problem, there are 6 “steps” you can take…
Solution
1. Clear Browser Cache
The first step is to clear your browser’s cache.
The “cache” of your browser basically stores websites, login information etc.
It exists to give your browser the ability to “save” the relevant files which allow it to load files/websites faster. You’d be surprised at how crucial it actually it.
It *can* be the case that the admin panel of WordPress hasn’t had its cache updated. Whilst a relatively rare issue, still can cause the login issue to occur:
- Chrome
- Click on the top “vertical dots” menu at the top right of the Chrome Window
- From the drop-down, select “Settings”
- Click on “Advanced” (you’ll have to scroll down)
- In the “Privacy and Security” section, select “Clear Browsing Data”
- Check every box and make sure “All Time” is selected
- Click “Clear Data” (blue box)
- Let it clean the cache
- Firefox
- Click on the “Horizontal Lines” menu at the top right of the screen
- Select “Options”
- Select “Privacy” (left sidebar)
- Click “Clear Your Recent History”
- Select all and ensure that “Everything” is selected
- Click “Clear Now”
- Let it clean the cache
- Microsoft Edge
- Click on the “dots” menu at the top right of the Window
- From the drop down, select “Settings”
- Scroll down to “Clear Browsing Data”
- Click the “Choose what to clear” button
- Select all available options and click “Clear”
- Let it clean the cache
This won’t solve the error, but should ensure that your browsers are not causing any further issues.
2. Gain Access To CPanel
The next step is to gain access to CPanel (or the equivalent control panel for your hosting).
EVERY WordPress has to be hosted somewhere; the way in which you are able to manage the various resources / server is dependent on which type of control panel your host may be running.
The point is that you need access to the files of your system.
With CPanel, this is done with “File Manager”; it may differ depending on the type of hosting you’re using…
- Log into your hosting provider
- Browse to the control panel and look for any way you can access the “File Manager” of your system
If you cannot access the file manager, you need to talk to your host – or – gain access via FTP.
If you want to use FTP, you’ll need to do the following:
- Download an FTP application (FileZilla was the one I used to use)
- Once downloaded, run the application
- Into the “IP” / “Address” box, type “ftp.yourdomain.com” (or whatever the FTP address is – your host will be able to tell you about it)
- Into the “username” & “password” boxes, you’ll need to type your FTP user details (again, your host can help if this is not something you know)
Once you gain access to the files of your system, you’ll be able to then start working on a fix.
3. Disable Plugins (Rename Folder)
Once you’ve gained access to the files, you then need to rename the “plugins” folder.
Renaming this folder gives you the ability to essentially disable any of the plugins that WordPress may be running. Obviously, this may cause temporary issues – but should remove this potential issue from the equation:
- Click into the “WordPress” installation folder (you can tell by the presence of “wp-includes” etc inside it).
- When you find the WordPress folder, browse to “wp-content”
- Inside this folder, you’ll find the “plugins” folder
- Rename the folder to something like “plugins_bk”
- Go back to your web browser and attempt to log into your WordPress installation again
If it works, you should re-download each plugin and try enabling each one until you find the cause of the problem.
If it doesn’t work, you need to try fixing some of the core settings of the WordPress system.
4. Change Admin Password In DB
The WordPress system – as mentioned – is built on PHP.
The beauty of the system lies in how it uses a database to store the various information / content for your site.
To this end, if you are having issues loggin in, you may need to change some of the settings inside the database.
Any legitimate host should provide access to database management portal. You can use it with the following:
- Click into the “control panel” for your hosting
- Look around for the “database” section (this varies from host to host)
- In most hosting providers, you’ll have “PHPMyAdmin” – click this (it allows you to manage your WordPress database)
- From the database which shows, select the one for your WordPress installation
- Browse to the “users” table
- Select your admin account
- In the “password” field, type a new password
- In the “type” field, select MD5
- Click “OK” to save the entry
- Try logging back into your WP installation
As mentioned, this is not an exhaustive list (each host handles this differently).
If you have trouble following the above steps, you’ll be best talking to your hosting provider OR a company able to provide support.
5. Make Sure You’re Not In An HTTPS Redirect Loop
One of the main causes of the admin area “lockout” problem in WordPress is what’s known as an “HTTPS redirect loop”.
This is basically where you will set your site to use HTTPS, and it will have another redirect facility preventing you from accessing the admin area.
To further this, the way that cookies work is specific to the domain you’re accessing. HTTP & HTTPS are considered entirely different entities, and thus logging into one variant does not permit you to access the other.
The fix for this is as follows:
- In the WordPress Database (as mentioned din Step 4), click on the “wp_options” table
- Look for the “siteurl” option
- Make sure it’s “http://… “
- Look for any other references to the site’s domain / protocol
- Ensure the “http://… ” reference with any that you find
- Clear your browser’s cache (step 1)
- Try logging into your system again
If this doesn’t work, it may be worth replacing your WordPress core files.
6. Replace WordPress Core Files
The next step is to replace the WordPress core files in your system.
To do this, we first need to ensure the “config” file for WP (“wp-config.php”) is kept secure:
- Access the files for WordPress again (from Step #2)
- Browse to your WordPress installation’s base folder
- Look for “wp-config.php”
- Download it to your PC
- After doing this, click onto your preferred search engine + look for “WordPress download”
- You should find the “WordPress.org” website
- Click the “download” button (blue)
- Once saved, you’ll need to unzip the files into a folder on your system
- Click back onto your hosting file manager
- Select the “WordPress” folder and rename it (something like “wp_bk” or similar)
- From here, create a new “WordPress” folder (with the same name as the original)
- Into this folder, upload all the new WordPress files you downloaded from WP’s site
- Copy wp-config.php into the base folder (it should overwrite what’s already there)
- Try accessing the site
If there are any issues with this, you’ll be able to simply rename your old WP directory back to its original name.
If you still are unable to resolve the problem, you will need to get some more specific support. There are actually several ways you can do this – either with the likes of online communities (such as Microsoft Answers or SuperUser), or from a committed source of support (your hosting account etc). Fiverr is also a good place to find people who’ll help resolve WordPress problems (but these guys will definitely need paying).
The point is that WordPress is generally quite a flexible platform, and the problem of not being able to access the admin area for your application is certainly not as unique as you may imagine. To this end, it will do your site justice to – perhaps – get a “checkup” from a WordPress company, who will be able to provide you with a rundown of what might be working well, and what may not. They should also be able to address the faulty admin area.
Business Computing: Web Hosting and Cloud Hosting
In most cases with businesses, web hosting providers are a requirement. Running a website means having to have space for data. It will always be a work in progress. The bigger the site becomes and the more traffic it generates, the more computing power and space you will need to keep it functional. It is like building a house; the more extensions you add, the more work it takes to upkeep the property.
Basically what you do with a web host is sign up for a plan based on what your website needs in order to be accessible. The web host uses several servers to connect you to high speed internet. Now, the reason businesses often turn to a service instead of self-hosting is predominantly for cost effective website running. Having the right amount of servers to keep up with the demand takes a lot of time and consistent work. By outsourcing the service, companies actually save money with its management. See, when a site gets more traffic than a server can handle, the site crashes. That is what happens when you go to click on a link and it is too slow or it cannot be retrieved. Web host professionals with 24-hour customer service for companies take away the stress of website functionality by providing enough computing power to survive swarms of site visitors. The plans often go yearly and at a steady rate.
Another option businesses could really benefit from is cloud hosting. Cloud computing is the cutting edge of efficiency. It is used in major social networking sites and online stores. The “cloud,” as we call it, is a term to describe a cluster of computers. Traditional web hosting runs on particular servers and computers acting as individual pieces to a whole purpose. The cloud, on the other hand, conjoins the efforts of all the computers to create one collective space where applications, sites, and data run independent of the individual machines. A cloud host allows you to activate and deactivate the amount of computing power based on the traffic at any given moment.
Premium services like these allow businesses to focus their attention on other concerns for the website, such as functionality in design and ease of use. Knowing that the site can handle what you throw at it makes structuring it much more open-ended. It will not be as limited because you can change your plan to fit a new requirement.
How to Fix a Corrupted WordPress Database
WordPress is controlled by its database. You cannot display a post properly if your database is corrupt, as sometimes the categories and tags are all wrong, or sometimes you cannot even log in.
However, corrupted databases for WordPress happens more than you would have liked. And it could be because of a variety of reasons, such as installing a faulty plug-in, your WordPress being hacked, a server crash, hardware failure on your server, or a bug in MySQL, or for no particular reason it seems.
Before you panic, though, take a deep breath and know that there are simple ways to fix a corrupted database.
So what do you do when the dreaded error message, “… is marked as crashed and should be repaired” crops up?
Fix corrupted WordPress databases via SSH or PhpMyAdmin, or cPanel
a. PhpMyAdmin – find the suspected WP database and check the table that has been corrupted.
Then look for the drop-down box and select “Repair table” from the options.
b. Secure Shell
• Log into your shell, then access the databases by keying this in mysql -u username -p database_name.
• View all the databases by typing in show databases.
• Then type in use database_name; to access the database.
• Type in show tables to view all the tables. Look for the corrupted table from the list.
• Type in check table wordpress_table_name to ensure that this is the table that is giving you the error.
• Now it’s time to repair the corrupted table. You can do this by keying in repair table wordpress_table_name.
c. In cPanel:
• Log into cPanel and find your MySQL Databases.
• Select the database from the dropdown list under MySQL Databases.
• Click the Repair DB button.
If the SSH option seemed rather long for you, try this shortcut:
• type in mysqlcheck database_name to see which tables has crashed.
• then type in mysqlcheck database_name –auto-repair to repair the corrupted files.
You could also set up WordPress to automatically repair corrupted databases by adding this line:
define(‘WP_ALLOW_REPAIR’, TRUE);
into your wp-config.php. This works only for WordPress version 2.9 or later.
Two things that you should always do with regards to WordPress databases: Backup and Optimize.
Optimizing your database is very much like defragging your hard drive. It is a way to clean up your database so that it runs smoothly. Optimizing helps clean up your database and frees up server disk space.
Check out the following plug-ins to help you optimize your database:
• WP-Optimize: This plug-in allows you to optimize and clean up your database and perform other tasks easily and with just a few clicks.
• Clean Options: If you have orphaned options in your database, this plug-in could help you easily clean them up.
• WP Database Optimize: This allows you to set up a schedule for your optimization.
Backing up your database should help you get back on your feet if more database problems arise and these suggestions do not work. Instead of losing your blogs, articles and readers, you can just restore a previous backup of your WP installation.
And that’s how you fix a corrupted WordPress database.
The Importance of WordPress Website Security
Some people think that they don’t need to care much about the security of their WordPress website. Unfortunately, most people realize the importance of security only when their website or blog gets hacked. WordPress is on the list of most user-friendly and popular content management systems that you can find these days. At the same time, this platform is a common target for spammers and hackers.
According to a recent report, 9 out of 10 sites that get hacked are based on WordPress. However, it is important to keep in mind that WordPress is one of the most secure platforms. In the same way, if your website is properly maintained and secured, it won’t be easier for hackers to attack it.
Actually, most hackers don’t attack unpopular platforms. Therefore, they attack WordPress websites because 61% of websites of today are WordPress based.
Now, you may be wondering why your website is at risk despite the fact that it has very low traffic. Actually most hackers hack small, unpopular website not to delete important files or steal data. Their goal is to use your web server in order to send spam emails. Actually, after hacking your website, they will install a special software program that will send a lot of spam emails. And you won’t realise that someone is taking advantage of your server without your permission.
You don’t need to be scared. We are going to share with you a few important tips that will help you to secure your WordPress website.
1. Don’t Go for Premium Plugins that are offered for Free
If you are running your online business on a tight budget, you are looking for ways to save money. This is completely understandable. However, it is not a good idea to download your desired premium plugins from any website they are sold on. What you need to do is go to the official website of the plugin whenever you need to reinstall that plugin.
What happens is that free plugins contain malicious software such as Malware. Therefore, you may want to buy the plugin you need from the official website of the service provider.
2. Use.htaccess to Protect your Important Files
If you have been an experienced WordPress user, you may have accessed and used the.htacces file. Once you have changed this file, know that it will have a great impact on the security of your website.
If you have never worked with.htaccess, you need to know about it first. Basically, this file is responsible for the configuration of your web server. Besides, it contains specific rules that your web server follows in order to handle the files of your website.
Primarily, this file is used for creating user-friendly URLs for each web page. Aside from this, it is also used to make necessary security-related modifications to your website.
Given below are a few things that the file will allow you to do to your WordPress website as far as security is concerned:
- Block suspicious IP addresses
- Deactivate directory browsing
- Allow selected IP addresses to get access to wp-admin
- Block bad bots
3. Hide your Author Usernames
It is not a good idea to use WordPress defaults. The reason is that almost every WordPress user knows the default username that WordPress uses for each website. Often, the default author username of a WordPress website is administrator. Therefore, you have to change it. If you don’t change it, it will be easier for hackers to access your website and use its contents and other features.
If your website has more than one author and no one of them is the administrators, you are good to go. However, if you have a small website and you are the only administrator and Arthur, you may want to create a separate user for your post. Don’t forget to assign the author role to the user. This is important because you cannot allow that user you have all the rights to make necessary changes to your website. In other words, the user should have a limited access.
4. Hide your site Login Page
If your security strategy involves hiding login pages and files, it won’t be enough. After all, all these elements of your WordPress website are not going to prevent hackers from getting access to them. But it will at least make it more difficult for them to hack your website. Hiding your site longin page won’t require more than a few seconds if you opt for the right method, such as a plugin.
If you move or rename your WordPress login page, it will make it much harder for a hacker to get unauthorized access. Actually, most types of attacks are programmed. Therefore, if you have a different login page, they will have to invest in much more effort to attack your website.
You can choose from a lot of plugins that can make this job easier for you. For example, you can try out WPS Hide Login for this purpose.
5. Go with a Reliable Hosting Company
According to statistics, 4 out of 10 websites are hacked just because they were more vulnerable. This vulnerability is due to the hosting platform. Therefore, it is a great idea to choose a host that has a high-security level. Given below are a few features of a good hosting service:
- Malware scanning and detection of suspicious files
- Automatic theme updates
- Firewall protection
- Optimized for word WordPress
- Support for the most recent version of mySQL and PHP
These are just a few important things that can help you choose the right hosting company. Choosing the most popular and reliable provider is a great idea if you want to be on the safe side.
In short, if you are looking for tips to secure your WordPress website, we suggest that you follow the tips given in this article. It is not a good idea to ignore the security aspect of your website if you are serious about what you are doing. Remember the security of your website is of paramount importance.
