News
Yankees hot start giving Aaron Hicks time to figure his way out of offensive struggles
BALTIMORE — Aaron Hicks slammed his bat to the ground and then his batting helmet after his last at-bat Thursday. There is no hiding the fact the center fielder is frustrated and pressing at the plate.
“I felt like today, and maybe a little bit yesterday, a little bit of pressing going on and he wanted it and was feeling that a little bit,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said of Hicks. “Certainly we gotta get him going … I felt like he was a little bit frustrated today. And that’s a result of probably pressing and obviously wanting it a little too bad. … You got to kind of strike that balance of being prepared and ready but also relaxing and doing your thing up there. So we’ll support them and keep working to get them there.”
Hicks struck out three times and did not get a hit in four at-bats in the Yankees’ 9-6 loss to the Orioles at Camden Yards on Thursday. That puts his slump at 2-for-44 with a double, two RBI, seven walks and 13 strikeouts over the last 14 games.
Hicks, 32, has played in 34 games this season, two more than his total for all of last season, when he was shut down to have wrist surgery. He played 54 of the COVID-19 abbreviated 60-game schedule in 2020, but just 59 games in 2019 because of an elbow injury that required Tommy John surgery.
He is basically trying to get back to the 2018 form that led the Yankees to sign him to a 7-year, $70 million extension in the spring of 2019. That 2018 season, Hicks slashed .248/.366/.467 with 27 home runs and 79 RBI mainly as the Bombers’ leadoff hitter.
But it has obviously been a struggle for him to regain that form while dealing with injuries that have kept him off the field. He has some cushion as the Yankees offense continues to ride their big sluggers and extraordinary pitching with the very old-school philosophy of ‘defensive first,’ up the middle (catcher, shortstop and centerfield) to the best record in baseball (28-10) heading into Friday night’s series opener against the White Sox at the Stadium.
Hicks struck out Thursday with the bases loaded in the sixth and again with a runner on first in the eighth as the Yankees tried to rally against the Orioles. He’s now 3-for-23 on the season with runners in scoring position.
While his walk percentage (16%) and chase rate (18.8%) are among the best in the majors (top 5%), the switch-hitter is struggling almost every other way at the plate. He is in the bottom 10% in hard hit percentage (29.2), barrel percentage (6.5) and xSLG (.413).
From the right side, Hicks is hitting .188/.313/.203 with a double and five RBI in 84 plate appearances this season. From the left, he is hitting .214/.371/.321 with a home run and two RBI.
“The right side is more natural for him. So I don’t worry so much about that side from him,” Boone said. “Especially if you know we have an off day and he jumps in there right handed. That’s more of the natural side for him. So again, he’s doing what he does as far as controlling the zone and getting on base. He’s kind of finding his way a little bit and hopefully continues to do that while eventually catching fire a little bit and get to where he’s making that real consistent hard contact.”
Hicks has ceded some time to Aaron Judge at center this season, but the Yankees are hesitant to play Judge there every day and cannot play Giancarlo Stanton in the field every day. With the Yankees offense strong, the record stellar, Hicks still has time to work his way back to being a big bat in the lineup.
()
News
Lizzy Caplan: Who Did The Actress Dated Before Marrying Tom Riley?
Do you know that Elizabeth Anne Caplan, a.k.a. our very own Lizzy Caplan, has recently given birth to her son in 2021. Our actress has been really happy ever since she met her husband Tom Riley on the sets of Now You See Me 2. Our girl has had quite the journey from her first acting role in the cult television series Freaks and Geeks to the voice role in the animated series Inside Job.
However, similar to an acting career, Lizzy had to go through quite a roller-coaster ride before finding her soulmate. Hence, we will talk about the people Lizzy Caplan dated before finding and getting married to Tom Riley.
Matthew Perry
Matthew and Lizzy first met on a studio lot in Hollywood. Since then they have were in a relationship from 2006 to 2012. Everyone was hyped when the F.R.I.E.N.D.S. actor and the Mean Girls actress started dating, but it didn’t last. Destiny had something else for them, and they separated their paths, becoming successful in their respective careers.
Matthew Langford Perry is a Canadian-American actor, comedian, producer, and playwright. He appeared as Chandler Bing on the N.B.C. sitcom Friends. Also appeared in several films like Fools Rush In, Almost Heroes, The Whole Nine Yards, and 17 Again. Now, he has expanded to video games and voice acting.
Perry used to date Yasmine Bleeth and Julia Roberts before dating Lizzy Caplan. After the relationship was no more, Perry became engaged to Molly Hurwitz in November 2020 but called off the engagement in June 2021.
James Marsden
For a while, Lizzy Caplan was rumored to be dating James Marsden 2014. The audience was quite excited she started dating the Bachelorette start, but we don’t know if the rumors were true. Nonetheless, maybe some things happen for the best, and Caplan and Marsden are both happy in their way.
James Paul Marsden is an American actor and singer. Marsden gained popularity by portraying Scott Summers / Cyclops in the X-Men film series. He also appeared in Superman Returns, The Notebook, and 10th & Wolf. He also appeared in the film Sonic the Hedgehog.
James Marsden was married to Lisa Linde in July 2000. The couple has two children: a son and a daughter. However, they divorced in 2011, with Linde stating that they had irreconcilable differences. Marsden also has a son with his former girlfriend, Rose Costa.
Lizzy Caplan’s personal life is not known, but we are happy that she found her soulmate in the British actor Tom Riley. Caplan and Riley became engaged in May 2016 in New York and made their debut as a couple at the Prague Opera Ball in February 2016. The two married in 2017 and gave birth to their son in 2021.
All in all, we congratulate Lizzy on the birth of her child, and the audience wishes Lizzy and Caplan the best of luck with their newfound parenthood.
The post Lizzy Caplan: Who Did The Actress Dated Before Marrying Tom Riley? appeared first on Gizmo Story.
News
7th Pay Commission: Big news! Minimum basic salary of the employees will be Rs 26,000, the government has approved
7th Pay Commission: Big news! Minimum basic salary of the employees will be Rs 26,000, the government has approved
7th Pay Commission latest update: Central government employees have been demanding for a long time to increase the fitment factor. They can get to hear some good news related to this soon. Because the government has approved increasing the minimum basic salary. Now the minimum basic salary of the employees will be 26 thousand rupees.
New Delhi : It is coming in many media reports that the government may soon give approval to increase the fitment factor. Government employees unions have been demanding for a long time to raise the minimum wage from Rs 18,000 to Rs 26,000 and increase the fitment factor from 2.57 times to 3.68 times.
Government will increase the fitment factor
If the government announces an increase in the fitment factor of central employees, then their salary will increase. At present, the employees are getting salary under fitment factor on the basis of 2.57 percent, which is increased to 3.68 percent, then the minimum wage of the employees will increase by Rs 8,000. This means that the minimum wage for central government employees will increase from Rs 18,000 to Rs 26,000. At present, the minimum basic pay is Rs 18,000, which has to be increased to Rs 26000.
Salary will increase so much
If the fitment factor is increased to 3.68, the basic pay of the employees will be Rs 26,000. Right now if your minimum salary is Rs 18,000, then excluding allowances, you will get Rs 46,260 (18,000 X 2.57 = 46,260) as per 2.57 fitment factor. Now if the fitment factor is 3.68 then your salary will be Rs 95,680 (26000X3.68 = 95,680).
Earlier this was the basic salary
The Union Cabinet had in June 2017 approved the recommendations of the Seventh Pay Commission with 34 amendments. The entry level basic pay was increased from Rs 7,000 per month to Rs 18,000, while the highest level i.e. secretary was increased from Rs 90,000 to Rs 2.5 lakh. For Class 1 officers, the starting salary was Rs 56,100.
The post 7th Pay Commission: Big news! Minimum basic salary of the employees will be Rs 26,000, the government has approved appeared first on JK Breaking News.
News
Glenview home once owned by former Cubs Hall of Famer Ryne Sandberg sells for $831,000
A five-bedroom, 3,200-square-foot house in Glenview that former Chicago Cubs Hall of Famer Ryne Sandberg owned from 1985 until 1993 sold for $831,000.
Sandberg and his then-wife, Cindy, bought the property on Iroquois Drive from homebuilder Allstate Development in late 1985 for $144,000. It’s not known whether that amount included all the home’s construction costs or not, but the Sandbergs wound up selling the house in 1993 for $450,000, several months after they paid $950,000 for two units on the 64th floor of Lake Point Tower on Chicago’s Near North Side. Locally, Sandberg now owns a home in Lake Bluff.
The family that bought the Glenview house from the Sandbergs in 1993 sold it in September. Located in the Indian Ridge area of Glenview, the two-story house has 3-1/2 bathrooms, a primary bedroom suite with a walk-in closet and a recently remodeled bathroom, an inlaid hardwood floor in the foyer, dining room and family room, and an office with French doors on two sides and a wall of cherry built-in shelves and cabinets.
Other features include a family room with a vaulted ceiling and a fireplace, a Juliet balcony and a kitchen with granite countertops, under-cabinet lighting, 42-inch cherry cabinets, soft-close drawers, a center island with seating and a breakfast area with a bay window. Outside on the 0.27-acre property are two brick patios, a brick paver driveway and an in-ground sprinkler system.
The sellers first listed the house in July for $850,000, and they went under contract to sell it just five days later.
The house had a $12,810 property tax bill in the 2020 tax year.
Sue Tharp of RE/MAX was the listing agent.
Goldsborough is a freelance writer.
Join our Chicago Dream Homes Facebook group for more luxury listings and real estate news.
()
Yankees hot start giving Aaron Hicks time to figure his way out of offensive struggles
Lizzy Caplan: Who Did The Actress Dated Before Marrying Tom Riley?
How to Set Up Your Own Scuttle Social Bookmarking Site in 10 Steps
7th Pay Commission: Big news! Minimum basic salary of the employees will be Rs 26,000, the government has approved
Strengthen Your Web Presence With WordPress Web Development
iZUMi Finance Raises $30M to Expand Their Ecosystem
Beginner Guide: Shopify Vs Woocommerce – Which Is Superior Platform?
Glenview home once owned by former Cubs Hall of Famer Ryne Sandberg sells for $831,000
Sales Lead Generation: 8 Powerful B2B Sales Lead Generation Techniques To Help You Reach Your Sales
MyPillow’s Mike Lindell sanctioned over ‘frivolous’ election suit
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
Benefits of Ayurvedic Back Pain Treatments
Primary Knowledge About Abortion
Benefits and Trends of Digital Transformation in Healthcare Industry
How Is Project Management Changing in 2022: Key Trends
7 Health Benefits of Vitamin B12
Anxiety Management Tips That Will Make A Difference
Are DNA Tests Fake?
What is Headless WordPress and How to Use it?
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
-
News2 weeks ago
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Benefits of Ayurvedic Back Pain Treatments
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Primary Knowledge About Abortion
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Benefits and Trends of Digital Transformation in Healthcare Industry
-
startup4 weeks ago
How Is Project Management Changing in 2022: Key Trends
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
7 Health Benefits of Vitamin B12
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Anxiety Management Tips That Will Make A Difference