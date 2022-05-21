Finance
9 Strategies for Saving Money on Prescription Drugs
Prescription drugs sometimes cost a fortune. Most hospitals and doctors prefer prescribing branded drugs, which for many patients becomes a difficult to cope with situation. However, there are ways you can save money on prescription drugs such as:
#1. Find an Online Pharmacy
Using such an online portal, which is usually run by a licensed pharmacy, you can get your requirements at marginally attractive rates. You also have options to buy from a mobile app. When you install and sign up on an app, they might offer you discounts or credits, which you can use for your purchase.
#2. Go for Deals
There are many online places where you can find attractive deals to lower the cost of your purchase. Some deal portals give you gift coupons that can be used for shopping, dining or entertainment.
#3. Buy in Bulk
Some medical conditions require long-term medication. If you have to buy prescription drugs for a month or longer, you should buy them in bulk. This way, the retailer can offer you discount on your prescription medicine.
#4. Find and Buy from a Distributor:
Distributors source their supply directly from the pharmaceutical manufacturer. Therefore, they may have attractive low price offers for you. You can locate a nearby distributor on brand website.
#5. Buy from the Brand Store:
Finding a distributor could be a confusing task. However, locating a brand store is certainly not. You can get massive discount on prescription drug from a brand store.
#6. Look for a Government-Owned or -Aided Pharmacy:
The government makes many efforts in the interest of its citizens. They have opened drugs stores across the country to sell prescription drugs at affordable rates. You can purchase your prescription medicines from one such store.
#7. Generic Drugs:
Generic drugs are copies of branded drugs and are allowed for sales in the country. They cost lower than the branded formula. When visiting a pharmacy, ask for generic drugs to save money. There are less chances that you will find these drugs at a brand store.
#8. Ask the Doctor for Options:
Doing so will help you compare the prices of prescription medicines of different brands and make a smart buying decision. You will also learn which brands or medicines work best for you.
#9. Don’t Fall Ill:
This is the best way to save money on your annual prescription drug expenditure. Lead a healthy, mindful and disciplined lifestyle that blocks the chances of diseases and disarrays. And then, you will not have to spend a single penny on any kind of medicines.:)
How Crowdfunding Can Help Pay Medical Bills
Crowdfunding can help pay for medical bills… it really is that simple. You can crowdfund for just about anything, including medical bills. Many times people are placed in a medical crisis and aren’t sure where to turn. Medical bills can accumulate in no time and medical bankruptcy is a real thing. You’d be amazed by how many people in “your own crowd” are willing to help.
In a study published in January 2014 from the Center For Disease Control (CDC), one in four families experienced financial burdens of medical care.
This “financial burden” of medical care equates to medical bills that they can’t currently pay and are forced to pay monthly over time.
This study goes on to share that families with lower incomes were more likely to experience the financial burdens of medical care. Those families with incomes at or below 250% of the federal poverty level had the highest levels of any financial burden of medical care.
250% of the federal poverty level (based on guidelines for 2013) means that a family of four with an annual income of $58,875 or lower were at the highest level of the population feeling the financial burden of medical care for a loved one. That’s our middle class America. Those are the families living paycheck to paycheck and not prepared for a medical crisis.
The is a baby with his eyes closed and an oxygen canula in his nose. He was born with a bad heart, a weak immune system, and problems eating which caused a condition labeled by doctors as “failure to thrive”. Isaac spent the first year of his life in and out of hospitals in Las Vegas and at Stanford where he underwent multiple heart catheterizations and procedures, open heart surgeries, and had a feeding tube placed surgically to ensure he received the proper amount of nutrients. Isaac’s family had great insurance, covering 80% of all medical costs. But, they still spent over $100,000 out-of-pocket the first year of his life in deductibles and medical related expenses.
Shocking… right?
I know… My name is Kathy, and I’m Isaac’s mom.
I remember people asking us if they could have fundraisers for us, give us money… they would offer to do anything just to help. At that time, I could not have imagined the costs that we would incur, nor could I imagine all the things that insurance doesn’t cover. You assume that you pay for insurance, you’ll have a deductible… The End.
If that were only so.
Words of Advice:
Start a Crowdfunding Campaign Immediately
Don’t be too humble to let other people offer to help you. You really can’t imagine the costs of things in the medical world and how they add up. It is TOO hard to think about money when you’re talking about the healthcare of someone you love. You want anything and everything done… you’ll worry about the bills later.
From a Mom that’s Been There
Don’t expect the people in the middle of a medical crisis to be thinking clearly (well, I sure wasn’t). If you’re related to the family or just a loving friend… talk to them about the medical bills and the reality of the situation. Talk with them about what they need now and what their needs may be in the future and help them come up with a budget and plan to get everything their loved one needs. From bills, equipment, therapy sessions… even therapy dogs, all these things can be a necessity now or in the future.
How exactly will crowdfunding help pay my medical bills?
Well, they can’t send a check to the hospital for you, but they can offer you a platform that will help you tell your story as well as share it with your friends and family. The right crowdfunding platform will provide support for you all along the way, from guidance writing your story, picking pictures to post, sharing on the social media channels, and even help writing press releases to get national exposure.
Crowdfunding can help you pay for your medical bills by allowing YOU to take care of your family and letting your “crowd” help YOU. Donations will be made by people you have inspired and want to help you. These people will have a platform to donate to you on their schedule and an amount that is within their means. They will be assured that the funds are going directly to YOU and not an anonymous organization.
You are not alone in your medical crisis. Crowdfunding is a viable source for helping to pay for medical bills and other medical related necessities.
Advantages of Electronic Health Record System
In our society today, computers are ubiquitous. They have been used to simplify our lives and make our work easier and more accurate. In order to be a part of this fast spreading technology the medical industry is on its way to do away with the pen and paper system and embrace computers to keep and track patient medical records, hence electronic health record.
When an individual goes to his or her doctor with a complaint the doctor will obtain information from the patient in an attempt to build a complete story of the origin and probable causes of the complaint. Information obtained from the patient will include the patients past and present medical history, laboratory results, previous medical conditions and medications prescribed, radiological images etc., all make up the patients medical records. This information when put in a digital format is known as the individual’s electronic health record.
The present administration has made it a priority to move ahead with centralizing and putting patients’ medical record in digital format. A huge chunk of the economic recovery stimulus package has been earmarked for this project. It is hoped that when all is said and done, electronic medical records, a better way to keep records than pen and paper will be the order of the day.
Just like any new approach to doing things, EHR (Electronic Health Records) has its advantages and disadvantages. The advantages of Electronic medical record keeping includes:-
Better documentation
Doctors are legendary for illegible hand writings leading to inaccurate data entry by a second or third party. With EHR this problem will mostly become a thing of the past.
Lower Cost
It is hoped that the use of EHR will reduce healthcare cost in the long run and promote evidence based care. As information is readily available, and easily and quickly referred to before proceeding with the best treatment option, resources will be saved as the patient’s sick period is reduced.
Better storage
Huge amounts of information can be stored in digital format taking up a minuscule amount of space thereby eliminating file storage problems that presently exists with the pen and paper system.
Easy retrieval of information
With information in a digital format it is fast and easy to retrieve information saving time and manpower. With patients medical records just a mouse click away, Individuals previously involved in locating and retrieving files will be redeployed to other positions.
Reduced malpractice insurance premiums
With the legible and accurate documentation an electronic health record system provides, insurance companies tend to reduce malpractice premium for institutions using EHR system. Also in cases of litigation the information trail is easy to follow and will make a difference in the outcome of a case if things were ambiguous.
Increased level of medical care
With the patients complete medical record a few clicks away, a physician has immediate access to the patient’s medical information allowing for a faster and better response to providing medical care.
Accurate record keeping
EHR makes it easy to keep accurate records of who has access to patient’s information, when it was accessed and by whom. And when alterations are made to a patients record you can find out who altered it and when.
How to Study for the CPC Exam in a Short Time (Basically, How to Cram for the CPC Exam)
Trying to get certified as a medical coder by passing the CPC exam is a significant investment of your time and money. For some their careers as medical coders are on the line. Whether it’s your first attempt at taking the coding certification exam or not, the fact is that the CPC exam is not easy. In fact, as much as 60% of exam takers will fail. With so much riding on the line on this one exam, how do you cram for the CPC exam?
First of all, don’t expect miracles to happen. Prepare early for the CPC exam so you don’t have to cram last minute. Treat cramming as the final step of your overall study and test preparation, not the beginning. But if you’re going to cram, then read on.
Get yourself organized. If there is a time and place for proper planning and organization, this is it. Chart out how much time you have left and prioritize what you need to work on. Choose a good study technique that you know works for you. Flash cards and mnemonics are fine if you’ve been using it for some time, but this is not the time to start something new. Identify your best style of study, it could be rereading your notes, reviewing summaries, study groups, taking practice exams, or using audio-visual tools.
Also, try to eke out as much time as possible for study and review. Look for time that can be recovered such as waiting for the bus, sitting in the toilet, watching tv, going out for drinks, cooking, and etc. If you find yourself having some idle time but without your notes, then start to quiz yourself to review the information you’ve retained.
The CPC exam is an open-book multiple choice test. If you’re going to cram, then you’ll want to focus on memory recall rather than memory retention. Develop a plan and strategy for time management and looking up your book. You’re allowed to mark it up for easy reference, so make sure you take advantage of that. Look around, ask, or pay someone to show you the proven ways or methods to mark it up. Not all questions are equal when it comes to answering them, but they are worth the same number of points. A major problem that most CPC exam-takers face is not having enough time to finish it, so be efficient.
You can’t pass the CPC exam if you’re not actually in it. Keep yourself fit, mentally and physically. Maintain a positive, confident, and relaxed attitude so you don’t get nervous and choke in the exam hall. Even if you’re doing a cramming marathon, make sure you break it up a bit to have enough rest. Having enough rest is crucial because this is the time when your mind absorb and file away all the information.
