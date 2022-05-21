News
Adley Rutschman is so consistent he’s almost ‘boring’. That’s what the Orioles love about him.
There were times last season Buck Britton had to take a step back and realize what he was seeing. Then the manager of the Double-A Bowie Baysox, he watched Orioles top prospect Adley Rutschman play for 80 games. And over the course of those 80 games, the spectacular consistency from Rutschman would sometimes become less spectacular over time.
It was expected.
“We used to joke about it last year that it’s kind of boring, you know?” Britton said. “Cause he went 2-for-4, that’s what he was doing anyway; 1-for-3, drove in two runs. Like, I say that, it’s very impressive, but you know what you’re going to get from this guy. Adley was just being Adley today. It wasn’t like, ‘Wow, did you see Adley?’ You look at the numbers, you’re like, ‘Damn, this guy has been consistent the whole year.’”
That’s what stands out to many of those who have played with or coached Rutschman in the minor leagues. He’s the top prospect in all of baseball, a 24-year-old catcher who received his call-up to the Orioles (16-24) on Saturday — signaling the next and most significant step of the rebuild.
But beyond the glossy numbers — with an on-base percentage of .427 across three minor league levels this season — is an underlying beat that hardly moves the needle. His heart rate doesn’t soar. He’s not a spotlight-seeking star, even if the spotlight finds him anyway.
For the Orioles, that’s what makes them even more encouraged. The production is there. But the day-to-day consistency? That’s never in question.
“He’s a confident player,” Triple-A Norfolk outfielder and teammate Robert Neustrom said. “You see it in everything he does. He’s confident. He doesn’t stress too much. When he’s in the game, he’s locked in. I admire it, I know a lot of other people do, too. But I look up to the way he plays. And, man, he looks mid-swing.”
The call-up of Rutschman signals the next step in a rebuild that began in earnest in 2018, setting up for the top selection in the 2019 draft. That’s when executive vice president and general manager Mike Elias, in his first season, chose Rutschman out of Oregon State.
The direction has always led to the majors. It might’ve come sooner had a tricep injury not sidelined Rutschman at the start of major league spring training. He needed to ramp back up, beginning with a rehabilitation assignment last month with High-A Aberdeen, where he caught left-hander DL Hall, another top prospect making a return from injury with eyes on the big leagues.
“Being able to throw to a good backstop like that is always a great feeling,” Hall said, “to know you have a top-tier guy back there that’s going to help you get some balls called strike.”
Rutschman rose the ranks quickly, making a cameo appearance with Double-A Bowie before joining Triple-A Norfolk. Across three levels, he hit .309 with a .942 OPS and more walks (11) than strikeouts (7). Rutschman clubbed two home runs this week, but he also caught right-hander Grayson Rodriguez, the top pitching prospect in the majors.
In seven starts this season where Rutschman is catching for Rodriguez or Hall, they’ve combined to post a 1.80 ERA and have struck out 39.8% of the batters they’ve faced. Without Rutschman, Rodriguez and Hall have a 5.11 ERA in six starts, with all but one of those outings by Rodriguez. They’ve still posted a 34.6% strikeout rate in those starts.
“Somebody that knows me pretty well,” Rodriguez said. “Games go pretty smoothly with him behind the dish.”
When Rutschman first arrived at Triple-A this season, joining the Tides during a road trip in Nashville, Neustrom was surprised with how fluid Rutschman’s swing already was. The catcher had missed time, yet there was no sign of any malaise.
“That’s the thing about Adley, right?” Neustrom said. “When you watch him, he always looks mid-swing. When he came into spring training, he looked mid-swing. And when he came up here last week in Nashville, it was like, ‘You haven’t been playing?’”
He hadn’t. And perhaps that showed itself to start, with a slow week at the plate for the Tides. But he quickly righted himself. All the while, Rutschman’s demeanor didn’t change.
“He’s a joy to be around,” Britton said. “Smiles all the time. Does his work, prepares and plays in the game. And that’s part of it, too. Like, man, you have someone with this skill set, it’s just, it’s not about Adley. He couldn’t care less about what he does. He genuinely wants to win and he wants other guys around him to do well, too.”
The expectations heaped on Rutschman are immense. For a fan base starved of much hope at the major league level since the 2018 trade that sent infielder Manny Machado to the Los Angeles Dodgers, Rutschman is a light in the dark.
The fan base has clamored for this moment. And now it’s here.
“Adley’s awesome,” left-hander Nick Vespi said. “He’s exactly what the Orioles want out of him.”
Even if what the Orioles get might become somewhat “boring” after a while, when the consistency becomes more expected than impressive.
()
News
From Fuel Price Cut To LPG Subsidy: 6 Major Announcements Made By Nirmala Sitharaman Today | Check Here
From Fuel Price Cut To LPG Subsidy: 6 Major Announcements Made By Nirmala Sitharaman Today
Petrol and diesel prices were cut Saturday as union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman made several big-ticket announcements to help relieve the common man of the burden of inflation and rising prices. Sitharaman said prime minister Narendra Modi’s office had ‘specifically asked all arms of the government to work with sensitivity and give relief to the common man’. Major concessions included excise duty reductions for petrol, diesel, and LPG cylinder subsidies.
Here are 6 big announcements by Nirmala Sitharmaman:
- Prices of petrol and diesel would be slashed by ₹9.5 per litre and ₹7 per litre after the centre reduces excise duties by ₹8 and ₹6, respectively. This will affect revenue by about ₹1 lakh crore per year, the finance minister said.
- The centre will provide subsidy on LPG cylinders – ₹200 per cylinder – to around nine crore beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana scheme, subject to a maximum of 12 cylinders per year. This will have a revenue implication of around ₹6,100 crore a year, she said.
- In addition to the fertilizer subsidy of ₹1.05 lakh crore in the budget, an additional ₹1.10 lakh crore will be provided to further aid India’s farmers.
- The finance minister said the government will reduce customs duty on raw materials and intermediaries for plastic products in some cases and noted ‘this will result in reduction of cost of final products’.
- The government is re-calibrating customs duty on raw materials and intermediaries for the iron and steel industries to help reduce their prices. Import duty on some raw materials needed for manufacture of steel will be reduced and an export duty on some steel products will be levied.
- Measures are being taken up to improve the availability of cement and through better logistics to reduce the cost of cement, Sitharaman said.
The post From Fuel Price Cut To LPG Subsidy: 6 Major Announcements Made By Nirmala Sitharaman Today | Check Here appeared first on JK Breaking News.
News
7th Pay Commission: 2 lakh rupees will come in the salary account of the employees! DA arrears of 18 months will be available – decision will be taken in the cabinet meeting
7th Pay Commission: 2 lakh rupees will come in the salary account of the employees! DA arrears of 18 months will be available – decision will be taken in the cabinet meeting
7th Pay Commission DA Arear Big Update: Government is planning to give lump sum up to Rs 2 lakh to government employees
7th Pay Commission DA Arear Big Update: Government employees are waiting for 18 months Dearness Allowance (DA) for a long time. According to media reports, the government is planning to give a lump sum of Rs 2 lakh to government employees. A decision on this can be taken in the next cabinet meeting. Employees are continuously demanding withheld DA from January 2020 to June 2021.
Government is considering DA arrears
Government employees hope that the government will consider giving DA arrears. National Council of JCM Secretary (Staff Side) Shiv Gopal Mishra has also been demanding DA arrears for a long time. A decision on this issue can be taken in the next cabinet meeting.
Will get this much DA arrears
The DA arrears of Level 1 employees will be between Rs 11,880 to Rs 37,000. At the same time, Level 13 employees will get Rs 1,44,200 to Rs 2,18,200 as DA arrears. DA is given to government employees and public sector employees and pensioners. It is given to the employees to help them with their living expenses.
Money will come together in salary
A meeting of the Joint Consultative Mechanism (JCM) will be held with the officials of the Ministry of Finance, Department of Personnel and Training and Department of Expenditure. In this, the one-time payment of DA arrears is to be discussed. There have been reports that the government can give up to Rs 2 lakh to the employees as DA arrears. DA arrears depend on the level of the employees.
The post 7th Pay Commission: 2 lakh rupees will come in the salary account of the employees! DA arrears of 18 months will be available – decision will be taken in the cabinet meeting appeared first on JK Breaking News.
News
Ringling Circus is returning. Lions, tigers and Dumbo are not.
LAS VEGAS — In a cavernous audition space, one by one the circus performers contorted, flipped, spun, danced and stood on their heads (at one point while on another person’s head), drawn from around the world to this circus casting call. But there was one notable absence in a room filled with would-be ringmasters, macabre clowns and more than one person capable of hanging from a hoop suspended from the ceiling.
Not a single animal act.
Five years ago, the Ringling Brothers and Barnum & Bailey Circus packed up its proverbial big top for what it said was for good, ending a 146-year run in the face of slumping sales and a growing public distaste for the lion, tiger and elephant acts once synonymous with this circus. But over the past year, in places like Las Vegas, Ethiopia and Mongolia, the circus has quietly been evaluating talent and ramping up for a comeback.
On Wednesday, the company announced that it will officially return, with its first show Sept. 28, 2023, and a tour of more than 50 cities, but without any animals.
“Ringling has always evolved: Logically, in order to be successful for 146 years, you constantly have to change,” said Kenneth Feld, CEO of Feld Entertainment, which purchased the circus in 1967. Feld is betting big on a revamped show that is centered not around things like elephants standing on their hind legs, but on narrative storylines and human feats.
“It has been through every economic upturn and downturn that we’ve had,” said Feld of the circus. “It’s been through two pandemics now; it always adapted.”
The circus is just part of the Feld entertainment lineup, which also includes franchises like Disney on Ice and Monster Jam, where giant trucks perform stunts. The company blames the collapse of its circus not on the condemnation of animal welfare activists, but on what it called an outdated business model. In an era where video games and the metaverse compete for children’s attention, it toted things like its trapeze equipment, motorcycle cages and a crew of 500 people and 100 animals around the country in mile-long trains, an expensive endeavor.
As some states, like New York and Illinois, began to move toward banning the use of elephants in traveling shows, Feld retired its herd, with the final elephant appearance in 2016. It sold off the trains with its purpose-built cabins for the cast after the closure in 2017. Performers will drive or fly from city to city in its new iteration, and stay in hotels — a tremendous savings made practicable by the fact that there’s no longer a need to check in, say, a big cat.
Not everyone is convinced that Ringling Bros 2.0 is a sure thing.
“They can call it a circus, but I think their audience is going to be disappointed,” said a competitor, Justin Loomis, co-founder and producer of the Loomis Bros. Circus. It still features 12 ponies, five tigers and Ellie and Tina, its two elephants; Loomis navigates restrictive laws by skipping tour dates in cities where they are banned.
“People are going to go under the assumption it is what they remember, and then when they arrive and purchase their ticket and sit through the show, they are going to be like, ‘Where were the animals?’” he said.
Indeed, when Ringling closed in 2017, it was still selling elephant-shaped plastic mugs at its concession stands. But Feld Entertainment has sculpted its return around the concept of circus as a “365-day-a-year experience,” although what that exactly looks like is still a work-in-process. Ringling-branded household items like toiletries are not out of the question, Feld said; a Ringling and Barnum & Bailey TikTok channel will debut in January 2023, according to the company, and there are plans for branded NFTs, or non-fungible tokens.
It has also hired Giulio Scatola, a veteran of Cirque du Soleil, another human-only circus, as its director of casting and performance for the new production, which it is continuing to herald as “The Greatest Show on Earth.”
Citing influences like the television show “America’s Got Talent,” where the personal journey of contestants is as much on display as their art, Scatola is hatching a narrative show, rather than the three-ring extravaganzas of yore, that will weave its performers’ backstories into the tale. In addition to casting calls around the world, he has solicited online submissions, looking for “people with stories and people who are able to use their bodies to tell that story.”
Animals, though, have been part of the circus’ story since its inception in 1768, said Jennifer Lemmer Posey, the curator of circus at the John and Mable Ringling Museum of Art in Florida. That’s when the “ring” of the three-ring extravaganza was invented: at 42 feet in diameter, it is prescribed to fit a galloping horse with a trick rider atop. “At its heart, there is that relationship,” she said.
“But the circus has to respond to the world around it in a really flexible way,” she added. “We carry these computers in our hands, and it is so hard to awe us in the way that it used to be.”
The move by Ringling Brothers has been applauded by animal rights groups.
“Feld’s decision to bring the circus back without animals sends a very clear message to the industry that the circus can dazzle audiences with willing human performers and that no animal needs to be exploited,” said Rachel Mathews, director of the captive animal law enforcement division of the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals Foundation.
In 2009, PETA conducted a hidden-camera investigation into the treatment of Ringling’s elephants. In 2011, the U.S. Department of Agriculture ordered Feld Entertainment, the circus’ parent company, to pay a $270,000 penalty to settle violations of the Animal Welfare Act for its treatment of performing animals.
“What people see in the circus is a display of human dominance,” Mathews said. “The fact is, the public doesn’t want to see that anymore.”
Criticism of animal acts in the circus dates back to at least the 1920s, when the Ringling circus, facing pushback from a growing animal rights movement, removed lions and tigers for about a decade, according to Greg Parkinson, the former executive director of Circus World Museum, in the Ringling family’s hometown, Baraboo, Wisconsin. (The sea lion and elephant performances stayed on.)
While the circus, with its striped tent and old-timey aesthetic, can feel preserved in amber, it has actually evolved, often in response to shifting societal mores, said Parkinson, who is also editor of the journal of the Circus Historical Society, “Bandwagon.”
For example, freak shows — where bearded ladies, strongmen, obese people and racial minorities were put on display as objects of curiosity — were once part and parcel of many shows. But by the middle of the last century, these displays were largely phased out from most circuses, including Ringling, and were increasingly seen as exploitative or racist by the public.
“Thrills, spectacular acts, the costumes and people; the human emotions they stir are constant,” Parkinson said. “But the method that showmen and show-women present those things that have thrilled the American public are constantly changing.”
Certainly, other circuses have been able to operate animal-free, though it can be an adjustment. Reopening without animal stars was a problem for the Mexico-based Circo Atayde Hermanos, recalled Christopher Stoinev, 22, whose family operates the business. The circus, he said, had to transfer its elephants, Safari and Tommy, to zoos after a law banning wild animal performance took effect in 2015, he said.
“Once we stopped using animals, our circus really took a turn for the worse because no one wanted to come see a show if there weren’t animals,” Stoinev said at the Las Vegas auditions for the new Ringling show. His act? Juggling. He left his family’s four performing Chihuahuas at home.
The Hermanos circus, like Ringling, has also evolved; it ultimately rebounded, he added, by shifting to theatrical storytelling in the absence of pachyderm wow. “After a while, we started to figure out ways to live without having animals in our show,” Stoinev said.
And the animals themselves have moved on. At Ringling’s final show in Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Uniondale, New York, Alexander Lacey, 46, a big cat trainer, paused his act to decry the loss of wild performing animals. Without personal experiences with such creatures like the circus affords, he said then to the audience, he feared people would lose interest in conserving them in the wild.
With circus work circumscribed, today Lacey’s 14 big cats, including a leopard named Mowgli who used to ride on a float at the Ringling circus, now perform at Krone Farm, his family’s feline ranch in Munich.
“The animals are going to be missing out on the opportunity of the next generation caring about them and giving a damn about them,” Lacey said in an interview from Germany. “If people don’t see lions and tigers around them, they really don’t think about them. I think the animals are really going to miss out in the long run.”
For some, Ringling’s return is about something other than a retooled circus, representing the hope of resurrecting a tradition that not only offers employment but also a way of life.
In Las Vegas, Skyler Miser stood with her mother and father, Tina and Brian, just after her audition, anxiously awaiting a callback. Her parents had been Ringling’s human cannon balls and were devastated by the closing.
Out back on their property in Peru, Indiana, is one of the decommissioned circus train cars similar to the one in which Skyler grew up on the road. Her father flashed his phone screen saver: Skyler, age 11, being shot out of a cannon for the first time. That day, the Misers learned that their daughter will likely be Ringling’s next human cannon ball in the new, animal-free show.
“The humans really have to step up their game,” said her mother as they headed back to Indiana, where Skyler plans to spend the summer practicing with the cannon they keep at home. “They have big footprints to fill.”
Rails Hosting – 10 VPS Providers That FULLY Support Ruby on Rails
Adley Rutschman is so consistent he’s almost ‘boring’. That’s what the Orioles love about him.
Choosing the Right Car Insurance Company – Car Insurance Quote Comparisons
From Fuel Price Cut To LPG Subsidy: 6 Major Announcements Made By Nirmala Sitharaman Today | Check Here
7th Pay Commission: 2 lakh rupees will come in the salary account of the employees! DA arrears of 18 months will be available – decision will be taken in the cabinet meeting
10 Features of Shopify That Make It the Best CMS
Ringling Circus is returning. Lions, tigers and Dumbo are not.
Giants might have gotten No. 1 overall caliber player in tackle Evan Neal
Five Or More Reasons To Buy Allstate Auto Insurance
Readers and writers: What was it really like to live on the Gibbs Farm back then?
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
Benefits of Ayurvedic Back Pain Treatments
Primary Knowledge About Abortion
Benefits and Trends of Digital Transformation in Healthcare Industry
How Is Project Management Changing in 2022: Key Trends
7 Health Benefits of Vitamin B12
Anxiety Management Tips That Will Make A Difference
Are DNA Tests Fake?
What is Headless WordPress and How to Use it?
Basic requisites of running a soap industry
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News2 weeks ago
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Benefits of Ayurvedic Back Pain Treatments
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Primary Knowledge About Abortion
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Benefits and Trends of Digital Transformation in Healthcare Industry
-
startup4 weeks ago
How Is Project Management Changing in 2022: Key Trends
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
7 Health Benefits of Vitamin B12
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Anxiety Management Tips That Will Make A Difference
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Are DNA Tests Fake?