Advantages of Electronic Health Record System
In our society today, computers are ubiquitous. They have been used to simplify our lives and make our work easier and more accurate. In order to be a part of this fast spreading technology the medical industry is on its way to do away with the pen and paper system and embrace computers to keep and track patient medical records, hence electronic health record.
When an individual goes to his or her doctor with a complaint the doctor will obtain information from the patient in an attempt to build a complete story of the origin and probable causes of the complaint. Information obtained from the patient will include the patients past and present medical history, laboratory results, previous medical conditions and medications prescribed, radiological images etc., all make up the patients medical records. This information when put in a digital format is known as the individual’s electronic health record.
The present administration has made it a priority to move ahead with centralizing and putting patients’ medical record in digital format. A huge chunk of the economic recovery stimulus package has been earmarked for this project. It is hoped that when all is said and done, electronic medical records, a better way to keep records than pen and paper will be the order of the day.
Just like any new approach to doing things, EHR (Electronic Health Records) has its advantages and disadvantages. The advantages of Electronic medical record keeping includes:-
Better documentation
Doctors are legendary for illegible hand writings leading to inaccurate data entry by a second or third party. With EHR this problem will mostly become a thing of the past.
Lower Cost
It is hoped that the use of EHR will reduce healthcare cost in the long run and promote evidence based care. As information is readily available, and easily and quickly referred to before proceeding with the best treatment option, resources will be saved as the patient’s sick period is reduced.
Better storage
Huge amounts of information can be stored in digital format taking up a minuscule amount of space thereby eliminating file storage problems that presently exists with the pen and paper system.
Easy retrieval of information
With information in a digital format it is fast and easy to retrieve information saving time and manpower. With patients medical records just a mouse click away, Individuals previously involved in locating and retrieving files will be redeployed to other positions.
Reduced malpractice insurance premiums
With the legible and accurate documentation an electronic health record system provides, insurance companies tend to reduce malpractice premium for institutions using EHR system. Also in cases of litigation the information trail is easy to follow and will make a difference in the outcome of a case if things were ambiguous.
Increased level of medical care
With the patients complete medical record a few clicks away, a physician has immediate access to the patient’s medical information allowing for a faster and better response to providing medical care.
Accurate record keeping
EHR makes it easy to keep accurate records of who has access to patient’s information, when it was accessed and by whom. And when alterations are made to a patients record you can find out who altered it and when.
How to Study for the CPC Exam in a Short Time (Basically, How to Cram for the CPC Exam)
Trying to get certified as a medical coder by passing the CPC exam is a significant investment of your time and money. For some their careers as medical coders are on the line. Whether it’s your first attempt at taking the coding certification exam or not, the fact is that the CPC exam is not easy. In fact, as much as 60% of exam takers will fail. With so much riding on the line on this one exam, how do you cram for the CPC exam?
First of all, don’t expect miracles to happen. Prepare early for the CPC exam so you don’t have to cram last minute. Treat cramming as the final step of your overall study and test preparation, not the beginning. But if you’re going to cram, then read on.
Get yourself organized. If there is a time and place for proper planning and organization, this is it. Chart out how much time you have left and prioritize what you need to work on. Choose a good study technique that you know works for you. Flash cards and mnemonics are fine if you’ve been using it for some time, but this is not the time to start something new. Identify your best style of study, it could be rereading your notes, reviewing summaries, study groups, taking practice exams, or using audio-visual tools.
Also, try to eke out as much time as possible for study and review. Look for time that can be recovered such as waiting for the bus, sitting in the toilet, watching tv, going out for drinks, cooking, and etc. If you find yourself having some idle time but without your notes, then start to quiz yourself to review the information you’ve retained.
The CPC exam is an open-book multiple choice test. If you’re going to cram, then you’ll want to focus on memory recall rather than memory retention. Develop a plan and strategy for time management and looking up your book. You’re allowed to mark it up for easy reference, so make sure you take advantage of that. Look around, ask, or pay someone to show you the proven ways or methods to mark it up. Not all questions are equal when it comes to answering them, but they are worth the same number of points. A major problem that most CPC exam-takers face is not having enough time to finish it, so be efficient.
You can’t pass the CPC exam if you’re not actually in it. Keep yourself fit, mentally and physically. Maintain a positive, confident, and relaxed attitude so you don’t get nervous and choke in the exam hall. Even if you’re doing a cramming marathon, make sure you break it up a bit to have enough rest. Having enough rest is crucial because this is the time when your mind absorb and file away all the information.
Helpful ICU Kits Of Equipment By Vedanta Air Ambulance Bangalore With Highly Experienced Team
If you would like an emergency Air ambulance Service to shift your Patient from your town to another town with all the mandatory instrumentation then book out ambulance that is invariably able to assist you any time and from any place in India.
We always equipped to take off for long-suffering patient care from one place to another desired place. It allowances unharmed carrying Patient from Bangalore to another metropolitan in whole India with ICU curative support. We are all the time and anywhere available in the vital situation of your loved ones. This supply instantaneous is carrying the patient from one place to other any destination in India with all health faculty like- ventilators, cardiac machine, infusion pump, and other medical tools according to the patient’s situation. Our company is highly urbanized and most excellent service supplier all over in India. Most of the grave patients are being transferred to Bangalore to other cities in India with a fully packed medically arrangement. The Cost is very reasonable; we provide the giving out of Vedanta Company is so undomesticated and full of life to the patients. It has believable ICU services, inexpensive, cost, and helpful treatment throughout the transferring time of patients.
Our Company is totally ready to take to the air from Bangalore to shift crisis patients from one place to another desired destination. Therefore if you are searching for cut-rate service then you may end your search with our company which is obtainable with an entire medical way out next to with word class amenities to modify patient anywhere within and beyond India.
Many people ne’er offer a lot of thought to air car transport till emergency or important unhealthiest strikes. Having the ability to form necessary medical choices below nerve-wracking circumstances is commonly troublesome for the patient and members of the family. If your beloved condition is extremely important when you want to visit our company.
Technologically advanced facility:
- All method is managed by the health team and the greatly practised employees
- Guarantee the uppermost average of care and safety in all forms of Patient transportation
- Proper make sure of all features of patient requirements
- Make available a peer to peer relocate facility without any extra money
This Air Ambulance in Bangalore is one of the most greater and considerable Service providers which has from superior to conclusion crisis health support is reachable it has started medical charted jet and marketable airline services available which is full-fledged service to the severe and the needy ones. It has many wings of aircraft by that the individuals will effortlessly get its spare services by sitting one place by booking their calls through online and offline or as per the principles. It reduces the foremost common ICU fittings to the poverty-stricken within which MD doctors, paramedical technicians, medical staffs, nurses and every one forms of instrumentation such as- advanced ventilator, heart monitor, suction machine, infusion pump, nebulizer machine, gas cylinders, pacemakers, electronic device further as all life provisions from one town to a different town. This Air Ambulance from Bhubaneswar provides a really high-quality service – a service of compassionate patient care.
Medical Billing – What’s All The Hype About?
We see so many ads for Medical Billing. Earn lots of money! Work from home! No experience needed! The ads say anyone can make lots of money doing medical billing, but is it really true?
Medical insurance billing has become much more complicated in recent years. If a doctor is to be paid well for his services, the insurance billing is a very large part of his practice.
There is a lot more to medical billing than just sending a claim in to an insurance company and sitting back to wait for the payment. Each company has its own rules and in order to get paid, we must know them and follow them. How do you learn these rules and where do you turn for medical billing information?
Because it has become so complicated, it has become increasingly difficult to find employees who can handle this time consuming job. A doctor’s office is a busy place and his employee may not have half an hour to wait on hold while checking on a claim, for a customer service representative to tell her that the claim is “not on file”.
Since their income, and ultimately the success of their office relies so heavily on the billing being done effectively, Doctors have found it increasingly cost-effective to outsource their medical billing to professionals who can concentrate solely on his billing. If the billing service is being paid on the basis of their results, the doctor is more likely to maximize his receivables.
The medical billing service is going to concentrate their efforts on getting every claim paid when the service is paid according to their results while a billing person in the office is more likely on a busy day to say “Forget it. This claim isn’t worth another phone call!!” Unfortunately in most offices this claim will be written off and the doctor will never know.
There is so much involved with billing that most people, including the doctors, don’t even realize. The claims have to be submitted properly, and timely, on the correct forms.
If claims are being submitted electronically, reports need to be read and acted upon. When payments are received, they need to be analyzed to make sure they were processed correctly, and then posted.
If there is a patient responsibility after payment is made, then a patient statement needs to be sent. If the claim is denied, or not paid properly, it needs to be handled, and handled quickly. If the denial or incorrect payment is not acted upon right away, you may not be able to correct it.
Some companies only allow a certain amount of time to request a reversal. Aging reports need to be run regularly to make sure nothing else is slipping through the cracks. Most offices lose thousands of dollars a year due to claims slipping through the cracks; either processed/denied incorrectly, or not processed at all. If you are not working your aging reports – you are losing money!
But the Medical Billing Services aren’t getting rich like the ads portray. There is no simple easy way to do medical billing that the doctor’s office doesn’t know about.
There is still plenty of work to do to file the medical claims and get them paid. Don’t expect that you can start this business without some background or education. There is much medical billing information you need to know to successfully run a billing business.
Medical billing is not a get rich quick scheme. If you are considering starting such a business, you should have a great interest in the field and a willingness to learn much more.
As with any other business you would consider starting, do your homework. Research the field, read as much medical billing information as you can and make sure you know what you are getting into. After all, it takes a lot more than a computer and a kitchen table to do a good job and run a successful business. Make sure you understand what is going to be required of you.
There is a lot of Medical Billing Information out there. Make sure the information you get is from a reliable source. With a growing field such as this, unfortunately there are also a lot of scam artists trying to sell you information that is worthless.
