Affordable Health Insurance Hard to Find For Native Americans
American Indians, just like other people in the U.S., are suffering due to a lack of quality health care. Leaders of over 500 major Native American tribes recently told President Barack Obama that one of the highest priorities in their community is gaining access to affordable health insurance. Due to a variety of factors, a disproportionate percentage of American Indians die from health-related causes, including diabetes, the flu, tuberculosis, alcoholism, and pneumonia. The disparity is most striking on reservations, but also impacts those living in cities. Proposals within the healthcare reform bill, as well as separate legislation, seek to remedy this situation; doing so will be a daunting undertaking.
The majority of Native Americans belong to federally-recognized tribes and receive health insurance through the Indian Health Service, a federal program. Obama has pledged to increase its budget by 13% to cover the nearly two million eligible American Indians. However, most are only able to take advantage of such health care if they reside on tribal reservations. An increasing percentage of American Indians live in cities, which have a handful of bare-bones IHS programs. Some have affordable health insurance through their employers (tribal or otherwise), but poverty and being uninsured are familiar to at least one third of the American Indian population.
On the one hand, the travails of the American Indian Service seem to highlight the failings of public entitlement health care. Bureaucracy and underfunding have resulted in rationing and sometimes deadly waits for care. “Life-or-limb” urgent cases are treated first. Other serious cases, such as brain surgery and diabetes treatment, are put on a waiting list. Specialists are hard to come by. Doctors, of which there is a shortage on American Indian reservations, are unable to treat everyone in time, and some people die from that neglect. Those equipment and employee shortages, combined with transportation issues, force many Indians to receive lower quality care: i.e. getting an unnecessary mastectomy to treat breast cancer instead of weekly radiation, because the closest radiation facility is five hours away. Ambulances often take hours to reach their destinations; distances are admittedly long, but such explanations don’t help when critical assistance is too late and the “golden hour” after problems began has passed.
However, many private insurers refuse to sell affordable health insurance in Indian Country (whose span reaches across several states), and many health care providers choose not to work in those areas. The healthcare reform proposed by the Democrats has the potential to make affordable health insurance accessible to the many Native Americans who qualify as low- or moderate-income. They will be able use subsidies for private health insurance, or enroll in a public option. This would expand the network of providers, increasing the availability of health care; an especially important point for the almost half of American Indians living outside tribal lands. Private insurance companies or Medicaid will then reimburse the Indian Health Service for treatment.
Legislators want to increase access to affordable health insurance by bringing more American Indians into the fold. Some doubt this will happen, for several reasons. Past experience has shown that, although a significant portion of Native Americans are eligible for Medicaid, relatively few apply. A major objection is that free health care for Indians is generally respected as a historical right; many feel that their loss of land and natural resources at the hands of the American government over the centuries have already pre-paid for health care. They fear that healthcare reform may cause some to deem the Indian Health Service redundant. While the IHS appears safe so far, the Senate has been scrambling to find costs it can cut from its budget to pay for their bill. Reducing direct payments to the IHS could do that. Also, there is a somewhat controversial proposal that would exempt American Indians from any mandate to buy health insurance, which some oppose since many of them already receive free health care.
Despite some trepidation, American Indians are generally optimistic regarding this issue. Life expectancies have risen for Native Americans, and the Indian Health Service has seen national improvements. Provisions in the healthcare reform bill, along with those providing more affordable health insurance options, include funding for research into disease and its unique impact on the American Indian body, in addition to increased funding for sorely needed preventative care programs. This administration has been praised for being more friendly towards American Indian interests than most others, so the community is hopeful concerning continued strides in health.
Can Computer Monitor Radiation Cause Cancer
Many computer users needlessly scare themselves about unwarranted fears that their monitors and computer hardware are slowly killing them. The truth, however, is that you will not contract cancer by being exposed to the radiation given off your computer monitor. Neither will you become infertile or suffer from any other debilitating or terminal disease.
Radiation is almost always associated with a negative connotation, but this thinking is based on low awareness. We are exposed to radiation everyday. By definition, radiation is any energy that travels from a source. Light, as well as heat and sound, are types of radiation. In fact, we get a generous serving of ultraviolet radiation every morning from the sun.
Our computer monitors and other electronic devices with screens, such as televisions and mobile phones, give off a certain type of radiation known as electromagnetic radiation (EMR). If you care to know, the fluorescent light bulb emits more EMR than our computer screens.
The idea that radiation from computer monitors can cause cancer dates back to the early 1990s when leading publications and journals disseminated poorly-researched studies that claimed this was the case. As you may well expect, a certain type of panic ensued among the masses. The public began to question not only the safety of computer hardware, but all the effects of other EMR-emitting devices.
To control the situation, carefully conducted research studies were conducted and the false claims were finally discredited. By that time, however, the computer myth that monitors cause cancer was firmly inculcated into many people’s minds.
It is high time we bust this myth! EMR from your CRT or LCD monitor will not adversely affect our health. These computer hardware are harmless and should not be viewed in fear.
Sitting all day in front of your computer is not good for you for reasons other than cancer-causing radiation. Without exercise, you are predisposing yourself to health problems. In this way, your computer can be the death of you. But you will most certainly not die of EMR.
9 Strategies for Saving Money on Prescription Drugs
Prescription drugs sometimes cost a fortune. Most hospitals and doctors prefer prescribing branded drugs, which for many patients becomes a difficult to cope with situation. However, there are ways you can save money on prescription drugs such as:
#1. Find an Online Pharmacy
Using such an online portal, which is usually run by a licensed pharmacy, you can get your requirements at marginally attractive rates. You also have options to buy from a mobile app. When you install and sign up on an app, they might offer you discounts or credits, which you can use for your purchase.
#2. Go for Deals
There are many online places where you can find attractive deals to lower the cost of your purchase. Some deal portals give you gift coupons that can be used for shopping, dining or entertainment.
#3. Buy in Bulk
Some medical conditions require long-term medication. If you have to buy prescription drugs for a month or longer, you should buy them in bulk. This way, the retailer can offer you discount on your prescription medicine.
#4. Find and Buy from a Distributor:
Distributors source their supply directly from the pharmaceutical manufacturer. Therefore, they may have attractive low price offers for you. You can locate a nearby distributor on brand website.
#5. Buy from the Brand Store:
Finding a distributor could be a confusing task. However, locating a brand store is certainly not. You can get massive discount on prescription drug from a brand store.
#6. Look for a Government-Owned or -Aided Pharmacy:
The government makes many efforts in the interest of its citizens. They have opened drugs stores across the country to sell prescription drugs at affordable rates. You can purchase your prescription medicines from one such store.
#7. Generic Drugs:
Generic drugs are copies of branded drugs and are allowed for sales in the country. They cost lower than the branded formula. When visiting a pharmacy, ask for generic drugs to save money. There are less chances that you will find these drugs at a brand store.
#8. Ask the Doctor for Options:
Doing so will help you compare the prices of prescription medicines of different brands and make a smart buying decision. You will also learn which brands or medicines work best for you.
#9. Don’t Fall Ill:
This is the best way to save money on your annual prescription drug expenditure. Lead a healthy, mindful and disciplined lifestyle that blocks the chances of diseases and disarrays. And then, you will not have to spend a single penny on any kind of medicines.:)
How Crowdfunding Can Help Pay Medical Bills
Crowdfunding can help pay for medical bills… it really is that simple. You can crowdfund for just about anything, including medical bills. Many times people are placed in a medical crisis and aren’t sure where to turn. Medical bills can accumulate in no time and medical bankruptcy is a real thing. You’d be amazed by how many people in “your own crowd” are willing to help.
In a study published in January 2014 from the Center For Disease Control (CDC), one in four families experienced financial burdens of medical care.
This “financial burden” of medical care equates to medical bills that they can’t currently pay and are forced to pay monthly over time.
This study goes on to share that families with lower incomes were more likely to experience the financial burdens of medical care. Those families with incomes at or below 250% of the federal poverty level had the highest levels of any financial burden of medical care.
250% of the federal poverty level (based on guidelines for 2013) means that a family of four with an annual income of $58,875 or lower were at the highest level of the population feeling the financial burden of medical care for a loved one. That’s our middle class America. Those are the families living paycheck to paycheck and not prepared for a medical crisis.
The is a baby with his eyes closed and an oxygen canula in his nose. He was born with a bad heart, a weak immune system, and problems eating which caused a condition labeled by doctors as “failure to thrive”. Isaac spent the first year of his life in and out of hospitals in Las Vegas and at Stanford where he underwent multiple heart catheterizations and procedures, open heart surgeries, and had a feeding tube placed surgically to ensure he received the proper amount of nutrients. Isaac’s family had great insurance, covering 80% of all medical costs. But, they still spent over $100,000 out-of-pocket the first year of his life in deductibles and medical related expenses.
Shocking… right?
I know… My name is Kathy, and I’m Isaac’s mom.
I remember people asking us if they could have fundraisers for us, give us money… they would offer to do anything just to help. At that time, I could not have imagined the costs that we would incur, nor could I imagine all the things that insurance doesn’t cover. You assume that you pay for insurance, you’ll have a deductible… The End.
If that were only so.
Words of Advice:
Start a Crowdfunding Campaign Immediately
Don’t be too humble to let other people offer to help you. You really can’t imagine the costs of things in the medical world and how they add up. It is TOO hard to think about money when you’re talking about the healthcare of someone you love. You want anything and everything done… you’ll worry about the bills later.
From a Mom that’s Been There
Don’t expect the people in the middle of a medical crisis to be thinking clearly (well, I sure wasn’t). If you’re related to the family or just a loving friend… talk to them about the medical bills and the reality of the situation. Talk with them about what they need now and what their needs may be in the future and help them come up with a budget and plan to get everything their loved one needs. From bills, equipment, therapy sessions… even therapy dogs, all these things can be a necessity now or in the future.
How exactly will crowdfunding help pay my medical bills?
Well, they can’t send a check to the hospital for you, but they can offer you a platform that will help you tell your story as well as share it with your friends and family. The right crowdfunding platform will provide support for you all along the way, from guidance writing your story, picking pictures to post, sharing on the social media channels, and even help writing press releases to get national exposure.
Crowdfunding can help you pay for your medical bills by allowing YOU to take care of your family and letting your “crowd” help YOU. Donations will be made by people you have inspired and want to help you. These people will have a platform to donate to you on their schedule and an amount that is within their means. They will be assured that the funds are going directly to YOU and not an anonymous organization.
You are not alone in your medical crisis. Crowdfunding is a viable source for helping to pay for medical bills and other medical related necessities.
