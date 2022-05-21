Finance
Affordable Health Insurance in the U.S.
Health insurance policies differ from country to country. Many affordable health insurance companies in the U.S. are very competitive, and this competition is beneficial for consumers. For selecting an affordable health insurance plan, you can rely on online quotes that are easy and fast. Privacy is the major issue for many consumers who prefer affordable health insurance quotes online. Most online insurance quote websites in the U.S. provide links to others, thereby hampering your privacy. Ensure that the personal information requested online by a health insurance company is used only to determine the customer?s benefits and options.
Most health insurance plans available in the U.S. are designed for individuals and families currently residing in America. Green card, H1, H4, F1 and F2 visa holders are also eligible for U.S. health insurance plans at affordable rates. The maximum limit of a U.S. health insurance policy is $8 million. The coverage options of U.S. health insurance plans include prescription drugs, dental, vision, pregnancy and child birth benefits. There are different individual health insurance plans to meet the needs of employers, labor unions and professionals, and the premiums for these plans are much lower than other policies.
Health insurance in the U.S. is flexible, affordable, guaranteed and renewable. Many insurance companies in America offer affordable health insurance plans and they allow consumers to choose their doctor, hospital and specialist. Many of these companies also provide high-quality health care insurance coverage. Most affordable health insurance companies in the U.S. only provide individual policies and not group or association owned plans. These health insurance policies provide lifetime benefits and financial protection.
Your Financial Independence Roadmap
Last time I introduced you to the three laws to successful wealth creation that will enable you to build a solid foundation to ensure you provide a very sustainable income in retirement. As I pointed out, many people forego the planning required to prepare for retirement until it is too late. However, this needn’t be the case. Even if you are about to retire or you have already retired you can still apply these principles to get your investments working for you.
In this article I want to address the first of these laws in more detail to show you how you can stop losing and start making money from your investments. If you remember, the first of the three laws to wealth creation was to ‘spend less than you earn’.
Throughout my career many people have asked me to show them how they can create wealth. In most cases they expect that I will give them the ‘holy grail’ of investing, the one thing that will make them millions. Instead, I ask them a simple question – ‘Do you have a budget?’ You know, that great wealth creation vehicle that many suggest you should have to help you become financially independent. If you are like most people, you probably think a budget will restrict your spending, hamper your lifestyle and generally make you miserable. However, none of this is true – a budget is simply a financial plan to succeed.
A budget lists your income and expenses, and lays the foundation as to how you either invest or spend your money. It allows you to have more freedom, more security and more wealth. Quite simply, it provides you with the flexibility to plan for the future, but more importantly take control of your life today and put you on the right path for your future.
It is usually this first rule that creates considerable angst amongst people. This is because most people do not have a budget. However, without a budget, how do you know how much you are actually spending, or more importantly how much you can save?
Usually it is not until people receive their group certificate at the end of the financial year that you hear the outcry ‘I got paid that much, what did I do with it all?’ Only when spending habits are quantified do we know how much we can save. I have never met anyone that could not save at least 10% of their income after completing a budget. Most people could in fact save 20% to 30% of their income and still maintain a good lifestyle.
If you begin to budget you will realise how much money is wasted through uncontrolled spending.
Budgeting is like your roadmap to financial independence – it provides you with a plan of attack that allows you to create your preferred reality. The bottom line is a budget will allow you to allocate your income appropriately so that you stop losing and start making money.
My advice to you is set some time aside to create a budget to quantify your spending so that you can begin to invest your income wisely.
Next time we will look at how to invest your surplus income wisely so as to create both capital growth and income.
Marine Insurance – Exchange Rates Insurance News
Large amounts of international trade and many limits and sums insured for Marine insurance contracts are negotiated in a currency other than Australian Dollars (A$).
Fluctuating rates of exchange between currencies are common with most entities exposed to this area implementing forms of hedging or risk management to reduce the likely impact on their business.
Where rapid and significant variances occur together, the best laid hedging and risk management plans may not be sufficient to completely eliminate impact on a business.
This bulletin highlights some of the exchange rate issues which may impact Marine insurance covers.
Currency and Trade
The currency of the United States of America (US$) is recognised as the international currency of trade, shipping and to a lesser extent,aviation. Some other currencies, notably the Euro have a showing in trade contracts however, the US$ is predominant.
Sale and purchase agreements will often impose the trade currency of choice as US$ which eventually leads most non-USA domiciled traders, sellers or buyers into a foreign currency transaction and exposure to exchange rate fluctuation.
Business plans, projects and actual transactions which establish profit or transaction margins on an expected exchange rate level can be eroded or extinguished where rapid exchange rate fluctuation occurs.
Likely Marine Impact
(where exposed to foreign currency or overseas supply)
Hulls – revaluations may be desirable as machinery/parts cost increase.
Cargo – Limits of liability may need review and a watch put on turnover and sendings to ensure a blowout in figures does not give the insured a surprise at time of adjustment.
Liability Limits – may need review.
Claims Impact
Claims requiring payment in foreign currency will need conversion from A$ with resultant monitory impact to the claims record of the insured. The replacement of components and parts sourced from overseas may attract inflationary influences due to exchange rate fluctuation.
Insurer Capacity
Insurer per risk capacities will often be established on an annual basis following renewal of treaty reinsurance. Rapid and significant variations in exchange rates can lead to short term capacity constraints on risks with large limits or sums insured in foreign currency.
Where rapid and significant exchange rate variations occur, care should be taken to accurately assess and react to any adverse impact on insurance coverage.
Disclaimer: This bulletin is for information purposes only and is not legal advice.
Want A Good ROI On Your Rental Home? Hire A $600 Maid!
As a Charlotte property manager for a good nine years now, I’ve seen a lot of rental homes come and go; some rented quickly and some didn’t. Most of the houses weren’t perfect, but almost all of the houses that rented quickly had one thing in common- they were really clean. And you may be surprised on how many really dirty homes are on the rental market!
“Cleanliness is next to godliness” is the popular axiom, and it’s also a heck of a differentiator in the rental home business. The #1 secret of renting a home quickly is making sure it is really clean. That’s it. If you can get someone to look inside the home and it is really clean, the closing ratio is 80%-90%. I’m not joking. If the cleanliness does not meet the tenant’s expectations, it is the top thing property managers hear about.
But how clean is clean? Is a $150 baseline cleaning job sufficient or is a $600 cleaning job necessary (where every surface is touched by a great team of maids and one could ice skate on the floors after eating off of them)? That’s a tough question. Every tenant has a different idea of what is “clean”.
Rental homes are about ROI. So the real question is, “Is $600 a good investment that will procure a higher rental rate?” Most owners are not going to be happy paying $600 to clean a home that they don’t live in, when they would never pay $600 to clean a home that they do live in! But is it smart to do it anyway?
Renting out homes isn’t rocket science. It’s about the value proposition each house makes versus the other houses on the market. For example, if you go to the grocery store and see that regular bread is $1 a loaf and the whole wheat bread is $2, which do you pick? If you don’t see value in paying an extra $1 for whole wheat, then you’ll pass and buy the regular loaf. If a clean house is renting for $1,500 and a dirty house is renting for $1,400, which do you pick? It’s that simple. And a lot of people will pay extra for the value of a really clean home.
Before landlords have a heart attack and think that it is necessary to get a $600 cleaning job on all their vacant rental homes, I’ll give the caveat that it isn’t always prudent. The higher the value of the home, the nicer the cleaning job should be. This also works from a ROI perspective. If a really clean house allows the market to charge an extra 5% a month of rent (which isn’t unreasonable), then:
1. $1,000/month home becomes a $1,050.00/month home. On a one-year lease, that’s an extra $600 annually. A $600 cleaning probably isn’t warranted (0% ROI), but a $300 cleaning would deliver a nice ROI (100%).
2. $2,000/month home becomes a $2,100/month home. That’s an extra $1,200 annually. A $600 cleaning job would be warranted if it produced a ROI of 100%.
Besides the empirical ROI dollar figures, there are also the soft numbers to consider. Clean tenants who take care of rental homes like to move into really clean, rental homes. And guess what? Most of them are turned off by dirty homes and won’t move into them. The tenants who are willing to move into dirty homes usually are not concerned about the condition of the homes like the clean tenants are. So which type of tenant do you want to attract to your rental home?
With rental homes, ROI is king. And a $600 maid service can push you further into the black!
