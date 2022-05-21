Aflac Careers – Six Important Considerations

Share Pin 0 Shares

Quack Quack so the commercial goes. Aflac is one of the best know insurance companies in the United States. The company was started in 1955 and has grown to insurance 50,000,000 people in USA and Japan. It also boasts 185,000 licensed sales agents. It has truly been a success story, but is the opportunity still viable for you?

Before starting your Aflac career it’s wise to check Aflac reviews and get a feel of the company and what it takes to be successful selling Aflac ins. Below are six very important considerations we will cover in this article.

Since Aflac is an insurance product you are required to get an Insurance License before you can start making any money. Each state is a little different, but normally it takes a few weeks to study for and pass the licensing test. Also, it will probably cost a little less than $1000 for your study course and licensing fees. To keep your license active you are also required to pay for continuing education and renewal fees.

Once you have your license you are ready for training. This is the first stumbling block. Training is done by the local manager. Some are very good, but others are too busy trying to make a living or too busy hiring other sales reps to help you. If you are new to sales it can be very frustrating, but if you’re an experienced salesperson you can wade in.

Even though Aflac has a huge advertising presence all of your sales will come from you cold calling. Don’t expect any leads. Cold calling is not for the timid, but if you have a solid work ethic and skin that is not too thin you can get results. Just remember you need to see 25 businesses a day and have 2 or 3 serious sit downs with the business owners each day to be successful. Once you get the hang of it, it’s not too hard.

A lot of new agents won’t get the hang of it which is why there is a very high turnover rate with Aflac. Some of the biggest complaints new agents have is hearing business owners say you are the 5th Aflac agent I have seen this year. Having so many inexperienced agents also creates another problem and that is misinformation to customers. There is a vocal percentage of dissatisfied customers and I am sure poorly trained sales reps adds to the problem.

Sales rep’s satisfaction usually boils down to income. Most managers paint a picture that many reps are making $50,000 to $100,000 per year. Where in fact, it’s closer to $25,000 if they even make it one year. Yet there are always going to be a few that hit the jackpot.

Lastly, you need to understand this is an all commission job. As such don’t expect to start receiving any pay checks for at least two months after getting your license and actually start cold calling. If you are successful your checks will start out slow, but will increase over time.

