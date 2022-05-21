News
Alderamin On The Sky Season 2: Cancelled or Renewed?
When Madhouse’s military history anime first aired, many of us were blown away by its quality. Almost a year has passed, and fans are still waiting for the renewal of Alderamin On The Sky Season 2.
The studio, on the other hand, has declined to discuss the sequel any further. Is there any ray of hope left? Will Alderamin On The Sky Season 2 ever make a television appearance? Everything you need to know about it is right here.
The light book series Nejimaki Seirei Senki, also known as Alderamin On The Sky, first appeared in 2012 as a collection of short stories. It was serialized for a total of 14 volumes, with the final book published in 2018.
A popular anime production company, Madhouse, became interested in the concept in 2016, and the business decided to turn it into an anime series. Between July and September 2016, the anime series was broadcast on Japanese television stations.
Alderamin On The Sky Season 2: Renewal Updates
As of right now, Madhouse has not renewed Alderamin On The Sky for a second season. When it was first released, the fantasy animation captured the imaginations of thousands of people worldwide. Meanwhile, it received positive reviews from both audiences and critics, and it eventually became a fan favorite. Despite this, the show did not garner the amount of DVD and Blu-Ray sales that were anticipated. To put it bluntly, Nejimaki Seirei Senki sank horribly and was a complete and utter catastrophe for its producers.
Well, the show’s bad disc may be one of the reasons why Madhouse has decided not to renew Nejimaki Seirei Senki Season 2. After suffering a setback with the first installment, the studio may be reluctant to take the risk of releasing another. The Alderamin On The Sky LN novel and manga series, on the other hand, have both come to an end. Anime shows frequently serve as advertisements for the underlying material they are based on. As a result, the sequel has no content to advertise, which further diminishes the likelihood of returning in the future.
Will There a Hope for Alderamin On The Sky Season 2?
Yes, there is still hope for Alderamin On The Sky Season 2 due to the popularity of the anime and the overwhelming demand for its return, so long as the anime maintains its high quality. In today’s society, viewers have a great deal of influence on whether or not a show will be renewed.
It’s possible that Madhouse or any other studio will decide to take a chance on the series’ renewal if there is enough interest. So far, all we can do is join petitions in support of the second installment and communicate with the studios through social media platforms.
Release Date of Alderamin On The Sky Season 2
According to Madhouse, the popular manga turned anime has not yet been updated or is no longer in production. This means that for Alderamin on the Sky Season 2, there is still hope. Now, it appears that the release date in 2022 will be the most plausible.
Anime series such as Alderamin on the Sky
While you’re waiting for the second season of Alderamin on the Sky, other comparable anime could be entertaining to watch too.
Arslan Senki: The Heroic Legend Of Arslan
Aslan Senki: The Heroic Legend of Arslan is a breathtaking historical fantasy animation produced by Liden Films that premiered in 2015. The plot of the show centers around Arslan, a strange young Prince of Perth who, unlike his father, is not qualified to be king in the traditional sense. The fight has ravaged his kingdom, and he sets out on a trip to bring it back to its former glory.
The saga of Tanya the Evil
The saga of Tanya the Evil is a popular military fantasy anime series produced by Studio NUT (The Saga of Tanya the Evil Season 2) that premiered in 2017.
In addition to its original premise, which revolved around the time an arrogant Japanese office worker is condemned to reincarnate into another world, the series also won millions of fans’ hearts. Tanya Degurishav of the Imperial Army, a 9-year-old girl soldier, is reincarnated in her place, and she does not die of natural causes.
Minnesota PUC says it can write rules for carbon capture pipelines
A Minnesota agency has asserted its authority over carbon capture pipelines that could be a boon to the ethanol industry but have proven unpopular with some landowners and environmental groups.
After some questions about how to interpret state statutes, the Minnesota Public Utilities Commission on Thursday voted unanimously that it has existing authority to permit the siting of carbon dioxide pipelines.
There are two carbon capture projects in the works in Minnesota, one by Summit Carbon Solutions and the other by Navigator CO2 Ventures. Both companies are seeking to capture carbon emissions from ethanol plants and transport the liquefied carbon dioxide under high pressure through a pipeline network.
The decision means those companies must file for a siting permit with the PUC. Without statewide authority, permitting would have been left up to individual counties along the pipeline route.
Capturing greenhouse gas emissions would lower the carbon score for the ethanol plants and give them access to sell fuel for a premium price in low-carbon fuel markets such as California.
But some landowners in the path of proposed pipelines have expressed concerns about safety, damage to farmland and drain tile, and the use of eminent domain by companies to gain right-of-way.
The PUC decided that pressurized carbon dioxide is a toxic or corrosive gas, therefore subject to the PUC’s existing regulatory authority.
Attorney Hudson Kingston, representing Public Employees for Environmental Responsibility, also testified that legislators “were saying that the commission should be regulating things that can kill people or things that can leak acid into waterways, and in both respects, these pipelines meet that definition as well.”
Representatives from Summit and Navigator argued that the PUC did not have regulatory authority.
The Summit pipeline would run through 10 counties in Minnesota: A feeder line Otter Tail and Wilken counties going west into North Dakota and a line through Kandiyohi, Chippewa, Renville, Yellow Medicine, Redwood, Cottonwood, Jackson and Martin counties going south into Iowa.
In addition to clarifying its authority, the PUC will undertake a rule-making process to clarify pipeline regulations.
“It’s important to update our rules,” PUC Chair Katie Sieben said in an interview after the meeting, adding that “CO2 wasn’t even contemplated,” as a pipeline product when current rules were written.
Minnesota lawmakers agree on $18 million drought relief package
Farmers and ranchers hit by historic drought conditions last year could see state aid under an $18.4 million compromise agreement at the Capitol.
Members of a legislative conference committee for weeks have grappled with the right amount to send to producers, and on Friday they introduced a negotiated plan with three days left in the legislative session. The proposal would free up $8.1 million in grants and other payments to livestock and specialty crop producers and $2.5 million in loans that could be issued through the state’s Rural Finance Authority.
To be eligible, a farmer or rancher would have to apply with the state and prove that they were in a county designated as a primary natural disaster area after the 2021 drought or in a contiguous area. They would also have to list their excess expenses for feed, transportation and other needs attributed to the drought. Applicants could receive up to $7,500 or the total of their additional expenses, whichever is less.
“Yes, we’re past the drought but the lingering effects (continue),” Minnesota Agriculture Commissioner Thom Petersen said, noting that some livestock producers looked to sell off their animals months after the heat dried out food sources. “I’m hopeful that this money will be able to help pay a bill or two.”
The proposal would also allocate $1 million to the University of Minnesota Board of Regents to buy additional diagnostic equipment for the Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory for chronic wasting disease, African Swine Fever, avian influenza and other animal illnesses. And it would send $1.5 million to the Department of Agriculture’s emergency account.
Farmers and ranchers for months have called on lawmakers to approve relief funding to help offset the hit of the 2021 droughts. And in August, legislative leaders and the governor, along with Minnesota agriculture industry leaders reached a deal to do so.
But in the months since, Republican lawmakers said they wouldn’t agree to a special session to take up the proposal without also considering the termination of Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm. And during the legislative session, Democrats and Republicans clashed over provisions tacked onto the bill in either chamber.
House Democrats wanted to include $13 million in funding to replant dried-out shade trees and seedlings affected by drought and to create grants for water infrastructure. Republicans sought to build in aid payments for deer farmers affected by laws aimed at preventing the spread of chronic wasting disease.
Ultimately, the aid payments for deer farmers were removed, but lawmakers included $5 million in funding to the Department of Natural Resources to pay for replacement seedlings and $300,000 to help resolve well interferences reported during the drought.
One member of the panel on Friday said the state needed to do more to raise awareness about the funds once they passed since farmers were faced with a new set of problems this year.
“Drought now is one of the farthest issues from our mind, we’re being inundated by rain,” Rep. Paul Anderson, R-Starbuck, said.
The bill moves next to the chambers for possible approval. From there, it could be signed into law by DFL Gov. Tim Walz.
In northeastern Minnesota, floodwaters rise toward a record and swamp lives
LAKE KABETOGAMA, Minn. — It’s not so much that Sandy Point Lodge and Resort is situated on this big, beautiful lake these days. It’s more like in the lake.
The 25,000-acre lake that has been the lifeblood of this resort community for a century or more, the reason people come here to visit and fish and to live, is once again playing the villain.
“You could get mad or angry … but that’s not going to help. So you just wake up every day, take a deep breath, and go back to work to keep the water out,’’ said Jennifer Gelo, who has owned the lodge with her husband, Gordon, for two decades.
Floodwaters along the entire Rainy River watershed continue to rise, from Lake Vermilion on the south to Lake of the Woods to the north, blowing past the modern-day flood high-water mark set in 2014 in some areas and now approaching the record flood level of 1950.
The problem is especially bad this week on Crane, Namakan and Kabetogama lakes where homes and businesses are fighting a constant battle to keep water out.
“We thought 2014 was bad, but it’s already way past that and it’s still coming up,’’ said Gordon Gelo.
The main lodge building is now ringed with sandbags, with more coming all day long Thursday, as family, staff and friends continued a desperate attempt to keep the lake out of the building. Seven of the resort’s 12 guest cabins already are surrounded by water and unusable. Porta-potties have been brought in because the septic system may become inundated. Sump pumps are running 24/7 to move out any water that flows past the sandbag dike.
“We had one cabin that was pretty well sandbagged, but then the wind came up yesterday and the waves blew the sandbags down,’’ Gordon Gelo said.
Volunteer firefighters brought in bigger pumps to help move more water as the dike was rebuilt.
“We’re past trying to save docks now. We’re trying to save homes,” said Bryan Wichner, chief of the Kabetogama Volunteer Fire Department.
Forecasters for the National Weather Service in Duluth predict the Namakan/Kabetogama system will rise another 11-13 inches over the next week before cresting near the record high-water mark. Rainy Lake also is expected to rise more than a foot over the next week and then, as it continues to receive water from Namakan, rise even higher later in May.
How much higher all the lakes and rivers along this system go depends on the amount of rain that comes over the next few weeks. Over the next seven days, the National Weather Service forecasts between a half inch and an inch of rain. May and June are usually the region’s wettest months.
“It could eclipse the (1950) record,’’ said Joe Moore, National Weather Service meteorologist. A flood warning remains in effect for the Rainy River watershed through May.
“This is a long-term hazard, and water levels will take a long time to decrease throughout the summer,” Moore added, noting additional heavy rainfall could cause even higher levels than are currently expected.
Just down the lake, Nyles Wilkins, owner of Pine Aire Resort, was wearing a pair of waders while working on a rental fishing boat in his flooded driveway, just outside his flooded garage. He had spent seven of the last eight days filling sandbags at the township hall — some for his place, most for his neighbors — but he needed to get some work done in preparation of resort guests arriving this weekend to go fishing. Despite the flood, and even as resort owners are busy trying to save their buildings, guests continue to arrive. And many of them are helping out.
“I had 11 of my guests who were here for the fishing opener come out and help me fill sandbags,’’ Wilkins said. “People have been just fantastic. I guess people who have been coming up here for 20 years with us are sort of like family now.”
Others agreed.
“We have guests calling asking what they can do to help,’’ Jennifer Gelo said.
Few, if any, of the resort owners have flood insurance. And business risk insurance generally doesn’t cover slow-rising lake floods. Resort owners will have to rebuild docks and waterfront buildings and, potentially, rebuild entire cabins that become flooded. Most have had to turn away business at what should be the busiest time of year.
“I never got a penny back in 2014,’’ Wilkins noted.
Wilkins’ main lodge is surrounded by a 2-foot wall of sandbags with pumps running constantly. He had about a foot of clearance before the sandbags were topped. Nearby, several of his cabins were less than a foot from being inundated.
Still, Wilkins remained hopeful, even upbeat.
“It seems to be slowing down a little. … It only came up an inch last night,” he noted. “It had been coming up 4 or 5 inches every day earlier in the week.”
A mile or so down the road, about two dozen people were busy filling sandbags at the town hall, including staff from Voyageurs National Park and a youth crew from the Minnesota Conservation Corps. Several local residents also were helping as were some people who came from far away. A class of eighth graders from Little Fork was scheduled to help Friday.
“I saw something saying they desperately needed volunteers, so I came up,” said Lee Arman, of Lino Lakes, Minnesota. “I bought my camper up to stay in. … You try to do what you can to help people who are in this much need.”
St. Louis County had delivered 33 dump truck loads of sand to Kabetogama Township through Thursday and more than 19,000 bags have been filled.
“We’re going to need a lot more sandbags. And a lot more people to help,’’ said Mary Manninen, township clerk.
John Stegmeir, township supervisor, said more volunteers are badly needed for at least the next week or so to get more sandbags in place. But they may be needed for much longer.
Hydrologists “don’t seem to be able to tell us when the water is going to peak. It just keeps coming up,” Stegmeir said. “We’re going to need volunteers not just next week, but into next month. … All of these sandbags are going to have to come back out, too.”
Downstream on the Rainy River system, Lake of the Woods rose 10 inches over the past seven days and is expected to rise another 7 inches over the next week, surpassing the 2014 flood levels. Water continues to flow into the big lake at more than twice the rate that it can flow out.
All that water continues to head north, into the Winnipeg River system, on its way to Hudson Bay.
Governor activates National Guard to help
Gov. Tim Walz on Thursday signed an executive order activating the Minnesota National Guard to support flood operations in Northeastern Minnesota. At the request of sheriffs and emergency management directors of St. Louis and Koochiching counties, the governor declared a peacetime emergency and authorized the Minnesota National Guard to provide logistics and operations support with the production and staging of flood protection materials like sandbags.
“As severe weather pushes flooding beyond historic highs, I’m incredibly grateful that the members of our National Guard have again raised their hands to help their neighbors,” Walz said in a statement. “I’ve seen firsthand the impact flooding is having on our farmers and communities, and we will ensure that our fellow Minnesotans continue to receive the support they need.”
Hydrological convergence
The great flood of 2022 has been caused by a hydrological perfect storm. Deep snow covered most of the region well into April — up to twice the usual winter precipitation in some areas. Then record rainfall fell in April on top of the melting snow. But because the ground was still frozen and couldn’t soak in, almost all that water was running off at once. Continued rounds of rain and thunderstorms have continued in May adding to the problem.
On Thursday, water was flowing into Namakan Lake at about 33,000 cubic feet per second, but could only get out at about 27,000. Because Kabetogama is connected to and at the same level as Namakan, Kabetogama is flooding as well. Water was flowing into Rainy Lake from all sources at about 65,000 cubic feet per second, but only able to flow out at 37,000. As long as inflow remains higher than outflow, the lakes will continue to rise.
Voyageurs, Superior National Forest, BWCAW impacted
The Rainy River watershed stretches as far east as the Gunflint Trail, and parts of the Superior National Forest and Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness have been impacted by the flooding, with some lakes and rivers backed up into campsites and some forest roads covered in standing water.
Forest Service officials are warning visitors to call ahead to the nearest district ranger office to see what campsites and roads might not be accessible.
Anyone planning to visit the area should call ahead to make sure their campsite or lodging facility is accessible. Some boat ramps, docks, campsites, access roads and other facilities across much of the region are underwater.
Hazards across many lakes
St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office officials are warning all boaters on northern lakes to be on the lookout for floating debris, not just on the heavily flooded border lakes but on the many lakes that are seeing high water.
The debris includes pieces of buildings and lawn furniture and big logs and tree trunks that may be hard to see on the water.
The water also has submerged previously visible rocks and the hazards that now may be lurking just underwater.
“Due to rising levels, water routes that people may have used in the past may not be a safe navigational route now, and new hazards are emerging daily,” said Jason Lukovsky, St. Louis County undersheriff. “We’re also asking boaters to be aware of the damage they may cause to shorelines from their boat’s wake.”
