An Overview of SEO in 2015
Algorithm changes that have been occurring in the Internet landscape recently are of no surprise to the countless number of SEO practitioners. For the newbie marketer who is in the process of starting their career in marketing online, these changes can be quite confusing.
Content
Those, however, who have been in the SEO business since its earlier days, when content was vital and search engines did not have to battle a lot of spam, acquiring a good rank essentially meant putting out good content on the web. The concept was simple, but required some work and creative techniques, since quality content that benefited the users was needed in order for a blog to reach the target audiences.
Backlinks
When the backlinks came about, they became a superior ranking factor, and though the intent was good, it managed to create a wave of Grey hat automated utilities to send out spammy backlinks in the thousands, with the hopes of exploiting a loophole in the search engine algorithms.
For individuals who view SEO from this point, the good old days are long gone. With Google’s Penguin and Panda now standing guard on the web against spam and poorly done content, backlinks in their essence can be harmful to a blog or website. It may then be a cause of wonder how SEO these days can be achieved even with Panda and Penguin keeping watch? The answer is simple – return to the basics.
The Basics
When crafting a marketing piece of content, think of it on a personal level; as an user, what would make the content worth reading? What would be the attraction? Does it contain information and details that are valuable, or is it simply an entertaining yet pointless piece? Obviously, one should also consider the SEO components that factor into the whole search engine ranking equation.
Automation
This piece is to help readers and SEO practitioners to understand that the modifications that are occurring at the moment in SEO are mainly geared to bring us in a time when content is truly king. The days when poor quality blog content and spammy automated backlinks ruled are gone. The use of automated tools for building links is expected to die soon enough.
Promoting videos
The same values now apply in SEO videos. Regardless if one choose to host the video on a professional hosting platform or via YouTube, the basic SEO components mentioned previously still play a vital part for viewers to be able to find a video. After the keywords are properly researched, they must be included in the video title and its description. Find the time to correctly transcribe the video or acquire the services of someone to complete this task. Uploading the text version is a must since it will offer a significant chance for the video to appear in the SERPs.
Tips for YouTube SEO
- Content of the video
- User interest and engagement
- Video content components
- Keywords
- Video title
- Video description
- Video tags
- Transcription of the video
- Authority of the channel
- Delivery of content
Note that the tips are listed down based on order of importance for a successful video SEO on YouTube.
Clearly, optimizing videos for the search engines – particularly in YouTube – is basically similar to any website SEO. However, take notice that the top of the list prioritizes the Content of the Video, as well as the User Interest and Engagement. A video that has zero content value and is unable to engage its viewers will lead to it being ignored. Google is able to detect the lack of shares or interest and will therefore conclude that the video is useless.
Life Over the Horizon
It is truly said by Christopher McCandless, “The joy of life comes from our encounters with new experiences, and hence there is no greater joy than to have an endlessly changing horizon, for each day to have a new and different sun “.
When I was a teenager, the West, as always, seemed the epicenter of possibility and opportunity. Through this article I want to share my experiences as a young immigrant in the western world over the last 20 years. I was only fifteen years old when my parents decided to move our base from India to the United States of America. Being a young teenager, like all at that age, I was very excited with the idea of Immigration and becoming an American citizen, exploring that part of the world I had read so much in the books. Coming from an Armed Forces back ground my life was always adventurous and fast-moving with exposure to many states, cities, cultures and wonderful diversity that is India. Like all Fauji (army) kids, as they are called I lived in a very adventurous but protective environment where we are in some way spoilt to the core with comfort, security and down to earth joys of life. I loved that life.
I finished my board exams and we travelled first to UK for a holiday, which was wonderful and mesmerizing, being my first international exposure and then reached the dream destination of all The USA. The first few weeks were like a dream, where everything was perfect, we holidayed in Washington, Orlando and Seattle. Then slowly we were getting into the realities of life and the challenges of new immigrants. I joined a school where I felt lonely and odd because my accent was different than most others and I could not quite understand the spoken language of many students and vice versa. My way of thinking and also the concept of my public school education was very different in India, but soon my teachers began to understand the inherent strength of my educational knowledge base including the grammatical correctness of my written English which was lacking in my class-mates. Along with this I joined a summer job at the airport where we were supposed to assist passengers in all manners, language, disability, location guidance etc. On the very first day I helped a passenger to a particular destination at the airport, she gave a tip of 5 dollars. I took the money but as soon I reached home, I cried my heart out to my father saying that in India we tip the poor and here I am getting tipped. I was feeling small. My father tried to explain to me that it is the culture here and there is nothing wrong, this is the way of showing courtesy, but I was too upset to understand then. So this was my first experience to the new culture of the west. My work continued through the summer, and I still remember by the end of summer if I was not tipped I use to get upset that I did not make enough pocket-money. I met an elderly gentleman a co-worker who I learnt had just retired as a senior manager from Boeing.
He told me that he did not necessarily have to work, he could sit at his big house and just do gardening. He came there just to have fun. At another instance we found a war veteran a US Marine officer driving a Taxi. He said he did that as a matter of pleasure since in no other occupation he meets so many strangers with whom he enjoys interacting. There I learnt the value of human dignity. No work is small, and no work makes you feel bigger than your life-size. Political and business class here have a lot to learn from them. Then I got back to my school. I was gradually getting adjusted in the new environment but missed my life in India to the core. On any opportunity I would be ready to rush back to India. Over the next few years I experienced many aspects of the new society, some were good and some made me think. We often travelled to Vancouver in Canada, merely two hours of a wonderful scenic drive. Another aspect I learnt that when living abroad Indians are more cohesively Indian than in their home land where they remain rudderless.
My life continued with spells of stay in India and America. People in India envied me where as I envied them. Then came a phase in my life where I moved forward, did my professional degree and joined Bank of America in the Investment branch. I was doing well professionally and by now had no conflict with the Western life. We generally travelled to India once a year and now I started seeing the positivity in my new resident country also. I started realizing the scope of opportunities there. The quality of life, whether you are rich or poor, it is essentially the same as you eat similar food, you get quite easily all the basic comforts of life, there is dignity of labor, dignity of any work you do and most importantly no corruption at the level of common man’s life. It took me many years to understand this but I now know for sure what I am today is because of the multiple exposure I got in my life. I do not say that as an Immigrant there would not be problems, definitely there would be because we come from different culture and upbringing and go through the pangs of transformation. But that is all a phase, like the first time a small child is put in a boarding school and cries under a bed sheet.
Today my family members are well settled in America with children doing very well and getting the best education and opportunities. I lived in USA for 15 years and have had many opportunities to see the world around, West and East, both offering quality life style to the enterprising fortune seekers. I am back in India, equally comfortable and running my own Immigration and Visa company after completing my Masters in International Business. I myself as an immigrant who has seen the best of life in India and then the experience of struggle of a new immigrant, a phase where one wants to run back to the life of home country, now into a phase today where I love both the worlds equally for what they have given me and my family.
Today I am the Managing Director of AKKAM Immigration and Allied Services which provides solutions and meets all requirements concerning immigration, study visa’s and allied services to multiple destinations across the globe. I feel all immigration consultants and agents can guide clients with authenticity if they themselves have experienced the realities, challenges, and opportunities in immigration ventures. I would always advice all my clients, friends and family that life is a onetime blessing, spread your wings and experience the move towards the Horizon, a lot awaits you, distant dreams, some dark clouds and wonderful colors beyond the Horizon.
How to Build a Tutor Website
The single easiest and most cost-effective thing you can do to promote your tutoring business is to get yourself a website set up. There are hundreds, probably thousands, of companies that can assist you in this effort, and you can pay pretty much anything from a few hundred pounds to several thousand, but it is preferable to do it all yourself – from the point of view of cost obviously, but also as you’re going to want to update it frequently to keep your audience engaged.
Setting up a website can be complicated, and the steps required are laid out in this article. If setting it all up yourself seems too daunting, skip to the ‘Easy Options’ section further down.
Domain Names
You will need a something address for people to type in when they’re looking for you. The.com variants are the most popular, and the geographical options come in second. The geographical domains like.co.UK are helpful in some respects since although you could be global in reach, anybody wanting to secure your services will be grateful for an indication of where in the world you are. You really cannot access the Internet today without stumbling over companies that will register a domain for you left and right. Make sure you read the terms and conditions carefully and remember price does not always indicate value – specifically, some of the companies offering free domain registrations only do so to tie you into a contract of some sort.
Hosting
Once you have secured a domain name, you need a place to park it. This is known as hosting, and will typically be expressed in terms of disk space and bandwidth. Should you be in the market for these things, compare available offerings and choose one that fits your budget – none will be very expensive. DreamHost and Black Chili both offer popular packages for all budgets.
Make sure the company you choose offers good performance – search engines now penalise slow performing sites, and visitors will likely click ‘back’ if your site doesn’t load in a couple of seconds. Black Chili have been independently tested by LoadImpact, and results show typical sites load 6 times faster on their platform.
Email will be included in this setup, so once you have asked a company to host your domain for you, someone wishing to send an email to you will be able to, though a bit more work is needed for a functional website.
Design
This section is where the real work is, and there is more than sufficient material on website design to create books on this subject alone. From the point of view of a tutor who needs a website, there are several shortcuts available that will make the creation of a website quicker, easier and cheaper.
Not so long ago, if you wanted to build a website you would need to master several flavours of code, HMTL being the one you have most likely already heard of. Now, if you wanted to embrace our philosophy and learn to do everything yourself in pursuit of being a rounded professional, you could be looking at several months of reading, experimenting, and in all likelihood eventually building a website that you’re not happy with anyway. You could, of course, be using that time more profitably and interestingly on tuition. Fortunately for us all, there are loads of options available to you that will make it possible to design your website without learning any code at all!
The Easy Options
Content Management Systems, known henceforth as CMS, have completely revolutionised the business of building a website. Moving the enterprise from professional design outfits to become achievable to anyone with a few hours to spare. That’s not to say you wouldn’t get a better result from a design studio, which you very likely would… but you would also have to pay for that privilege. A CMS driven website could be up and running in around an hour.
WordPress
At the time of writing, WordPress powers around 50% of the sites you see on the internet, and it has several advantages:
It is free
It is easy to install
It is easy to customise, with FREE templates available
It is easy to update, very much like a word-processing software package
It is responsive – so will display well on mobile devices and tablets
It has plugins for any function you want
You will have noticed how often we mentioned it being easy because it really is easy. Once you have found an Internet hosting company, it is all but certain they will provide you with the means to install WordPress with a click of a button. You will be asked for basic configuration details including usernames and passwords. Please write them down somewhere, because 1) you’re going to need them and 2) it would be a real shame to be locked out of your own website!
Once you have installed WordPress you will need a template. There are several built into the installer, most of which are inoffensive and ready to go. There are also template sites accessible via your favourite search engine that can provide you with templates tailored to your needs for minimal cost. For a little more they will install them for you as well, though the process is far from difficult. Pretty much all you need in either event is a logo and some content. That logo could be anything right now: perhaps a photo you have taken, a royalty-free image from the internet or something custom. There are many freelancer sites where you will be able to find someone to put together a simple logo for you for the price of a cup of coffee.
Armed with some hosting, some WordPress, and a template, we’re on to content. The basics will be:
Contact details.
A ‘Bio’ section, about you.
Details of tuition services: levels and specialisms.
This content will help your tutor website appear in search engine results, making it more likely that people searching for a tutor will find you, but for now, note that the more often you update your site the better from a search point of view. Up to date website content shows the world you are actively working in tuition, giving the impression of someone who is engaged and passionate about their work.
Web Builders
One of the coolest recent innovations in the website space in recent years has been the rise of the on-screen web builder. Armed with little more than an account with a suitable hosting company and the software you use to browse the Internet, you can create your own website in a few clicks. Companies like Wix and Black Chili provide their own variants of this system, and you’ll find a ‘how to’ video guide here, taking you through the whole process from start to finish. Using a web builder system, a full website can be created in as little as 15 minutes!
Professional Directories
Though WordPress and Web Builders have made the creation of a top-quality website a realistic proposition for you, me and anyone else with basic computer skills, there is an even easier option – redirection. With a handful of clicks, you could save all the website creation stuff full stop and get on with teaching.
From within your hosting service, your domain name can be configured to redirect to another site, so you could simply set it up to do that. Once redirection is enabled, anybody clicking on http://www.yourwebsite.com could be directed to social media or your pages on one of the specialist Internet tuition platforms – like Tutorially™! Once you’ve signed up, http://www.tutorially.co.uk/yourpage could display all your information to the world. This provides a very quick and easy means to display something informative and easily navigated to your audience, and in the case of Tutorially™ your tuition specialisms and availability will be shown, and the ability for students to book directly over the Internet is provided – a very attractive option!
Blogging Can Help Expand Business Opportunities
Looking for new ways to expand your business and marketing? Seeking new avenues to reach more clients, customers, prospects and even partners for your business? Need a low cost, high impact resource for client acquisition and retention? You should consider adding the practice of blogging to your marketing strategies.
Although the beginnings of the Blog started as an online diary for individuals, blogging can deliver great results for businesses. With an online blog, your business can build its brand, reach new clients and prospects, communicate with current clients and prospects and generate new avenues of income for a very low cost. The art of blogging can take some time to master, but even the most rudimentary attempts can bring great results.
Blogging is nothing more than a series of related articles published on a website. There are political blogs, technology blogs, medical blogs, personal blogs and many more types of blogs currently online. Each is used to teach, share and inform readers about ideas, techniques, products and services and even interesting news. With such a variety of ways to communicate, finding the right voice for your business is not difficult at all.
Start by determining what you want your blog to do. Are you planning to teach others how to use your products? Maybe you could inform readers on updates and new options available with your services. Even posting testimonials from current customers and clients can be your goal. Or maybe, you can use multiple reasons.
Once you know what you want to communicate, then determine which blogging platform you plan to use. There are a number of free blog software programs as well as a few paid ones. Each has its own pros and cons, but along the lines of free blogging platforms, WordPress is one of the most popular and comes in both a free hosted service (WordPress.com) and as a self-hosted software program that you host on your own website. Hosting your own provides you with many more options and more flexibility, but requires more attention with setup and configuration.
After choosing and if needed, installing, the software you plan to use, its time to begin blogging. Start with a simple topic and simply write an article about your business. It can be an announcement about a new service or a quick testimonial from a client. You will find that one article can quickly spawn another, and before long you can add a number of articles for your blog.
Continued blogging will help build a greater audience, and with that audience you can pitch ideas, new products and even generate revenue with outside advertising. The point is that you can use a blog to communicate in ways that many businesses are not doing. With so many people using the internet to find what they are needing and wanting, a blog can help attract more opportunities to connect with clients and prospects.
