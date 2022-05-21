News
Archbishop: No communion for Pelosi over support for abortion
The Archbishop of San Francisco said Friday he will deny Holy Communion to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, a Democrat who has called herself a devout Catholic, because of her public support for abortion.
In a letter to Pelosi dated Thursday and made public Friday, Archbishop Salvatore J. Cordileone said that “you are not to present yourself for Holy Communion and, should you do so, you are not to be admitted to Holy Communion, until such time as you publicly repudiate your advocacy for the legitimacy of abortion. . .”
Pelosi had no immediate public response.
The archbishop’s move comes amid mounting tension within the church over abortion rights and how to handle high-profile politicians who publicly profess the Catholic faith and support for abortion rights despite the Roman Catholic Church’s longstanding teaching that killing an unborn child is evil.
Conservative Catholics have been frustrated with church leaders allowing prominent politicians like Pelosi and President Joe Biden to publicly tout both abortion rights and their Catholic faith with seeming impunity. But bishops have been divided over how to handle the controversy, leery of “weaponizing” the Holy Eucharist over a politically divisive issue that could drive liberal Catholics from the pews.
Last year, the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops met repeatedly over the matter, with Biden’s election amplifying calls for him to be denied communion over his support of abortion rights.
The bishops in November voted to approve a document that said “lay people who exercise some form of public authority have a special responsibility to embody church teaching in their service of the common good.” But it stopped short of calling for denying Holy Communion to public figures who express support for abortion rights and gay marriage.
The archbishop’s letter drew praise from Hugh Brown, vice president of the anti-abortion group American Life League, who in a statement Friday said “we hope and pray that Bishop Cordileone’s courageous action will lead the great deceiver, Nancy Pelosi, to a lifetime of repentance, contrition, and humility.” Brown called on Cardinal Wilton Gregory, Archbishop of Washington in the nation’s capital, “to immediately deny Holy Communion to faux Catholic Joe Biden.”
Liquor law rewrite, easing growler sales and other restrictions, sent to Walz for signature
Both chambers of the Minnesota Legislature on Friday voted to advance a broad rewrite of the state’s liquor laws, including a plan to let a handful of large breweries resume the sale of growlers from their taprooms and increase to-go sales options for microbreweries and distilleries.
That could mean Minnesota breweries and distilleries could open up new off-sale options in their taprooms in the coming days and weeks.
On a 62-4 vote in the Senate and a 111-21 vote in the House of Representatives, lawmakers approved a plan to let breweries that produced up to 150,000 barrels a year offer growler sales, up from the current 20,000 barrel cap. The move sends the bill to the governor for his signature and Gov. Tim Walz has said he plans to sign it into law.
The state’s six largest craft breweries — Castle Danger, Fulton, Indeed, Lift Bridge, Schell’s and Surly — were blocked from selling growlers under the cap. And the owners of Lift Bridge last year added a brewery in Wisconsin so they could produce more beer while not hitting Minnesota’s barrel cap.
Jamie MacFarlane, co-owner of Twin Harbors-based Castle Danger Brewing, got emotional talking about the bill’s passage on Friday afternoon. The brewery was among a group that has pushed to lift the limit since 2018.
“It’s incredible that it’s finally happening,” MacFarlane said. “I’m excited to not have to have people come this summer and ask, ‘Why can’t I get a growler?’”
The plan would also let smaller and medium-sized breweries sell four and six-packs from their taprooms. And it would allow micro-distilleries to increase the number of off-sale products they can offer and allow town ball baseball teams to sell alcoholic beverages. Resorts would also have the option to sell beer with an alcohol content higher than 3.2%. But 3.2% will remain the standard for grocery stores and convenience stores.
Stakeholders including craft beverage producers, wholesalers, liquor retailers and Teamsters for months ahead of the legislative session met in private to reach a deal on a liquor law rewrite that could appease everyone. Their feedback led to the omnibus liquor bill that came up for a vote on Friday.
“It has been almost a year of work,” the bill’s author Rep. Zack Stephenson, DFL-Coon Rapids, said noting he spent the legislative interim visiting breweries, distilleries, warehouses, liquor stores and other venues to better understand the problems with the state’s liquor laws. “It feels just amazing to be on the 1-yard line.”
The push for changes came after years of gridlock between stakeholders in the distribution system and after craft breweries launched public pressure campaigns to convince lawmakers to lift caps on the barrels of beer they can produce each year while still offering to-go sale options in their taproom.
At the Capitol, liquor law changes are rare and slow-moving. And the head of the Senate Commerce Committee said he wouldn’t consider any tweaks until all groups involved could reach a “peace in the valley” agreement. Ultimately, the compromise proposal met that standard for Sen. Gary Dahms, R-Redwood Falls, said on the Senate floor and he urged members to quickly approve it.
There was little opposition to the plan in either chamber but a few legislators raised concerns about making more alcohol sale options available without also putting up additional state funds for alcohol addiction education and treatment programs.
“Just think what this is doing to the families, to the communities that we represent, as well,” Sen. Mark Johnson, R-East Grand Forks, said. “If we increase the access to this, I hope that we’re also paying attention to our responsibility to what is going on at home.”
Others raised frustrations that the proposal didn’t go far enough to open up new options for alcohol sales for grocery stores and mini-marts or craft beverage producers.
Surly Brewing said it would still have to file state and city paperwork and get supplies sourced in the next few weeks but hoped to have growler sales back up and running this summer. MacFarlane, with Castle Danger, said she hoped that after getting appropriate sign-offs from the state and city that the Castle Danger could offer growlers again in one to two weeks.
Postponement gives the Chicago White Sox some needed rest for their weekend series against the New York Yankees
The Chicago White Sox pitchers took a lot away from their first series against the New York Yankees last week at Guaranteed Rate Field.
The Yankees won three of the four games, but the pitching made strides as the series went along. The Sox allowed 25 runs in the first two games and seven the last two.
“(We learned) the importance of getting ahead and staying on the attack instead of falling behind in hitters’ counts, relying on making a really, really good pitch,” starter Dallas Keuchel said earlier this week in Kansas City, Mo. “As easy as it sounds, it’s tough sometimes.
“That’s really the main point. Moving forward, we want to do a better job. (Pitching coach) Ethan (Katz) has really preached that, so that’s a testament to what he’s been saying. If we can get that on track, I think we’re going to be really, really good.”
Keuchel was slated to start Friday against the Yankees at Yankee Stadium, but the game was postponed because of impending inclement weather.
It will be made up as part of a doubleheader Sunday, with the first game starting at 2:05 p.m. Central time.
The postponement gives the Sox some relief after playing five games in four days in Kansas City.
“This is better for everybody,” Sox manager Tony La Russa said. “It’s a good day for our bullpen. It gives (Kendall Graveman) a day and (Liam) Hendriks. We could have played, but this time of the year we’ll take it.”
Keuchel will be on the mound for Saturday’s game, which begins at 12:05 p.m.
Johnny Cueto will pitch Game 1 of Sunday’s doubleheader and Michael Kopech in Game 2. The Sox on Friday returned Kopech from the paternity list and optioned reliever Ryan Burr to Triple-A Charlotte.
Keuchel (2-3, 5.54 ERA) is coming off back-to-back impressive outings, most recently Saturday against the Yankees when he allowed four hits, walked three and struck out three in five scoreless inning.
“I’d still like to get better on maneuvering the counts in my favor,” he said. “Instead of playing catch-up 2-0 or 1-0, I’d like to be hovering 60 or 70% first-pitch strikes. And that’s not out of the realm (of possibility).
“Some of my best years have been 68, 69, 70%. A few bad years have been right around 50, so it’s a coin flip. Most of the stuff (Katz) preaches is what I want to do every time out as well.”
Keuchel did not factor in the decision Saturday, a game the Sox won 3-2 on Luis Robert’s RBI single in the ninth inning. After the 86-pitch outing, Keuchel expressed disappointment in not pitching in the sixth inning, which led to a conversation the next day with La Russa.
“We, the team, are mostly appreciative and excited about the five innings he pitched,” La Russa said Sunday. “His history, since I’ve been here, in the sixth inning has been not good.”
Keuchel pitched a season-high six innings May 8 in Boston. He allowed two runs, both in the sixth, on eight hits in the 3-2 win.
“I’m a big believer in earning stuff,” said Keuchel, the 2015 American League Cy Young Award winner with the Houston Astros. “I like to think that my baseball card says I’ve earned some stuff, but at the same time you have to reinvent yourself every five days to be who you want to be. I’m no different.
“Everybody in this room is the same. I did tell him that the only time I’ve gone in the sixth inning is Boston this year. So the numbers are going to be skewed a little bit. The more I like to be where I’m at, the more it’s going to get better. Both of those runs came on some soft contact. Those numbers work in my favor more so than just seeing two runs on the board in the sixth inning in Boston.
“Take the good with the good.”
Keuchel is pushing forward and said he’s “nowhere near where I want to be.”
“The last couple of outings have been a nice trend,” Keuchel said. “But I’d rather be finishing really really strong, so I’d rather get that first bad one in Cleveland (10 runs, eight earned, on 10 hits with one walk in one-plus innings April 20) out of the way early than late as tough as it is to look back and see. Just one of those things where we’ll talk about it here hopefully in July and August and lot more wins under the belt, lot more team wins and going six, seven innings.”
Will We Ever Get to See LA’s Finest Season 3?
The spin-off of Bad Boys’ franchise, LA’s Finest is a great action crime TV series. Unfortunately, there are reports saying that there won’t be LA’s Finest season 3.
Created by Brandon Margolis and Brandon Sonnier, this American comedy action TV show premiered on May 13, 2019, on Spectrum. The second season followed, released on September 21, 2020, on Fox. In December 2020, this show finally arrived on Netflix, helps it to even more gain its popularity.
Produced by Sony Pictures Television, this show follows the story of two female cops, Sydney Burnett and Nancy McKenna. Both of them are trying to take on the crime in LA’s busy streets. This series is full of actions as well as comedy and drama.
The show relatively receives mixed responses. Some critics may not see the TV series as great, but its audiences love the show and it successfully gains a loyal fan base.
Critics have praised Gabrielle Union’s performance as Sydney Burnett. However, the series sadly gets into the Ten Worst Shows of 2019 according to TVLine.
That being said, it doesn’t stop the fans for wanting to see what happens next in LA’s Finest season 3, considering how the second season ends with a cliffhanger. But will we ever get to see one?
Will There be LA’s Finest Season 3?
Unfortunately, on October 14, 2020, it has been officially announced that the show has been canceled, and therefore there won’t be LA’s Finest season 3. This show—and the fans—then has to be satisfied with only two seasons.
This makes the fans are very disappointed, given how the second season ends. At the end of the previous season, we can see that Syd and Nancy’s car explodes right after the funeral. We can also see that there is a mysterious car that is watching the explosion, who might be the one who wants to blow up the car and wants both of them dead.
Sadly, since there is no LA’s Finest season 3, fans will not know the answer yet. Unless, there is another platform or network which wants to pick up the show and give us the answer we deserve. But until then, fans apparently have to accept reality that this TV show ends with mysteries.
The Reason Behind LA’s Finest Season 3 Cancelation
There is no solid reason behind the cancelation of LA’s Finest season 3. However, there is a theory that the cancelation is related to Black Lives Matter protests and the death of George Floyd in the hand of cops, that resulted in the backlashes that many cops have to face.
Considering that this show revolves around two cops and glorify the police, this will be seen as tone deaf to continue it at the time when cops come under fire. At least that is the reason why the second season release date was pushed back.
Despite that, LA’s Finest has been such a huge hit on Netflix (The Queen’s Gambit), so there is still a glimpse of hope that the network will eventually pick up the show.
But anyway, that is just a theory and guess from the fans. The cancelation might as well have something to do with the ratings and budget, or any other reason. Since the creators never blatantly tell us the reason why they cancel LA’s Finest season 3, we probably will never know why.
LA’s Finest: The Cast
LA’s Finest is full of brilliant actors and actresses. However, until they continue LA’s Finest season 3, we may never see them in the same show again.
They include Jessica Alba as Detective Nancy McKenna, Gabrielle Union as Special Agent Sydney Burnett, Ryan McPartlin as Patrick McKenna, Sophie Reynolds as Isabel “Izzy” McKenna, Duane Martin as Ben Baines, Ernie Hudson as Joseph Vaughn, and Zach Gilford as Ben Walker.
