Art Of Social Interactions – How To Master Them
Is man a social animal? Often this doubt comes to our mind. By nature man would like to be in touch with others at the family level or perhaps with those within the comfort zone. However, when it comes to being socially active and interacting with people away from the comfort zone more often than not we find ourselves struggling. We build walls made from paper and surround ourselves with it. We stutter and stammer when asked to speak in a gathering or converse openly and freely with acquaintances and perhaps even strangers.
Hence it would not be a bad idea to find out ways and means by which we can hone and sharpen our conversation skills and become socially more acceptable and relevant. Being a couch potato or becoming a professional channel changer would not take us much ahead in today’s fast changing world. Whether it is career, job, business, marriage, interpersonal relationship or other such things, there is no doubt that those who can win over people are the ones who are likely to succeed. Let us therefore try and find out some reasons why people flounder in social gatherings and what steps could be taken to remedy the situation. We also will look at the various ways by which one can master the art of social interactions.
Reasons Why We Draw Ourselves In A Shell
There are many reasons why many people, who otherwise are intelligent, smart and good looking, often flounder when it comes to being successful in socializing. First and foremost it is basically a fear of the unknown that plays a big role and builds artificial barriers which becomes impossible to break over a period of time. The next important reason could be attributed to low self esteem. This again is something that could literally destroy even a feeble attempt at socializing and being free with a crowd of people. The next important reason could be attributed to breaking the ice or getting the conversation. The fear of being ridiculed or being rebutted often is considered to be a major stumbling block. So it is important to nip these in the bud and the next few lines could be important as far as finding answers to the problems are concerned.
Learn To Break The Ice
Learning to break the ice is often considered to be the best way forward when it comes to mastering the art of social interactions. Simple things like complimenting a person for the kind of dress that he or she is wearing could be a great way forward. This would be a much better option than asking mundane questions like “how are you”, “may I know your name please” and so on. A simple smile and a shake of hands could also go a long way in breaking the ice and starting a conversation which is very important for any socializing.
Build Bridges
Whether one is dating a girl or trying to sell a product or service nothing happens by rushing things true. It certainly calls for building a rapport and more importantly building bridges of confidence and comfort. You could start off by talking about sports, films or other such topics of general interest. In fact it would always be better to make general comments rather than trying to impress or press home one’s point of view. There is a lot of difference in saying “I love football” instead of saying “I think football is the best sports”. The latter could be about trying to put forth your view strongly and this may not go well with the other person, especially when one is trying to build bridges and create rapport.
Be Good At Giving Rather Than Taking
People like to “get” rather than “give”. This is a common human psychology and when trying to master the art of social interactions” this should always be kept in mind. Hence perfecting the art of giving could be very useful. This however has to be done quite carefully and might not work all the time. You should know when to use the techniques and especially when it comes to girls one has to be very careful about it. Simple things or acts that make the girl happy or the prospective customers feel pleased could go a long way in socializing better, whatever the final objective might be. If you find that a girl is genuinely in trouble or not happy about something, you could offer your hand of help which in eight out of ten cases would be reciprocated.
Become Easily Approachable
The best way to become socially acceptable is to have an easily approachable body language. This is not very difficult to master and all that is required is a smiling face and a pleasant disposition. When in a party or social gathering you could come across people looking for or struggling to find their way forward. You could chip in and offer your help and a big and genuine smile from the heart could certainly work wonder in most of the cases. Being snobbish or maintaining a stiff upper lip and trying to throw one’s weight around would most certainly be the worst thing when it comes to socializing and building relationship.
Always Be Positive
It has been proven over and over again that being positive is something that has always worked very well in all situations and circumstances. Men and women in general would like to be surrounded by people who are always positive as far as their interactions are concerned. Attitudes that are positive are very contagious and they spread like fire. It would not be long before a positive person is surrounded by dozens of people and this without any doubt is one of the best tricks as far as sure-shot socializing is concerned.
Conclusion
At the end of the day, there is no doubt that we are in a people’s world and therefore it is important to find out ways and means by which we can improve our people’s skills. This is not a difficult job provided we know how to go about it. In most cases it calls for tweaking a bit of our approach towards people and making sincere efforts to get out of our comfort zone.
Geriatric Care Managers: A Collaborative Resource to the Physician Practice
The Emergence of Private Sector Geriatric Care Management
Geriatric Care Management, a multidisciplinary profession made up primarily of nurses & social workers, first emerged as a professional field about 15 years ago when experienced clinical professionals, across the country began, to leave traditional third party settings. Disillusioned with the large caseloads typical in non-profit and publicly funded agencies, and the limitations of third party payors such as Medicare, a group of about 100 practitioners in 22 states had begun to set up private consulting practices to help family caregivers of frail elders. They met to share ideas and to discuss how they conducted their private clinical gerontology practices. The result of these early meetings led to the formation of the National Association of Professional Geriatric Care Managers (NAPGCM). NAPGCM currently consists of more than 1500 professional geriatric care managers nationwide with a vast majority in individual or group practices. The national association exists to foster the profession of GCM through marketing and public relations, legislative activism and professional development. NAPGCM facilitates a yearly national conference, publishes a practice journal and several other publications. Additionally, individual state and regional chapters host regular chapter meetings and some also hold chapter conferences.
-What is a Professional Geriatric Care Manager? –
A Professional Geriatric Care Manager (GCM) is a human service professional who specializes in assisting elders and their families with long term care issues.
Geriatric Care Managers:
1.) Conduct care planning assessments to identify problems, eligibility for assistance and need for services;
2.) Screen, arrange and monitor in-home help and additional health and mental health services;
3.) Review financial, legal and medical issues and offer referrals to other professionals for dealing with problems and conserving assets;
4.) Provide crisis intervention;
5.) Act as a liaison to families and long-distance care givers;
6.) Offer guidance in identifying alternative housing options and facilitating transitions;
7.) Provide counseling, psychosocial support, education and advocacy for elders and their families.
Case Example Part 1
It was 4:45 p.m. on a Friday afternoon and Dr. Jack Braun had just hung up the phone after speaking with Susan Moore, a nurse with the local Visiting Nurses Association (VNA). Dr. Braun said to himself, “Flo again!” Susan had informed Dr. Braun that his patient, Florence Clark, had been found in her home by an elder protective service worker confused, short of breath and with seriously edematous legs and acute cellulitis in her left leg. Susan explained that there was evidence that Florence had not been taking her lasix for up to two weeks and she had recently fallen. Dr. Braun recommended that Flo be taken to the Emergency Department at the medical center for evaluation.
Dr. Braun had just seen Flo the week before. She seemed to be improving. Flo, a 92-year-old widowed woman, living alone in her own home, had been hospitalized twice this year, five months apart for congestive heart failure (CHF) after failing to correctly take her medications. While Flo’s hospitalizations were relatively long, she had improved both times after transfer to the same skilled nursing facility (SNF), where she received rehabilitation and nursing care for about eight weeks. Dr. Braun expected the same course would be repeated. Flo was adamant about not giving up her home and moving to an assisted living community. She was still independent with self care and was actually able to drive herself around town. Flo had lived with and been helped by her son, until his death two years ago. Flo was estranged from her only other child, a daughter, who lived out of state.
Dr. Braun said to himself, “there has to be somebody who could help this lady on a regular basis, someone who could give her support and encouragement, help her to be organized and deal with her when she gets noncompliant with her medications.” While Flo did have involvement with VNA, this help was intermittent as the VNA would take her on each time that she was discharged from the SNF. However, due to a recently imposed capitated reimbursement system for Medicare payments, and Flo’s relative stability after post acute rehabilitation, the VNAs involvement never lasted more than a week or two. Flo also had a case manager from the Area Agency on Aging (AAA) who, due to funding cuts, could only respond when a crisis emerged. Flo’s income, from dividends and social security, far exceeded the public agency’s income guidelines for ongoing case management. Dr. Braun remembered that Flo had a trust officer at a local bank, who handled her finances. The trust department also served as Flo’s Power of Attorney.
Dr. Braun called the trust department toexpress his concern about Flo’s inability to live independently and his idea for some type of ongoing professional involvement. The trust officer assured Dr. Braun that he would check into this possibility and get back to him.
Flo was hospitalized for eight days and then transferred once again to a SNF for rehabilitation and nursing care. A week after her transfer to the SNF, Peter McClelland called Dr. Braun to say that he had retained the services of a professional geriatric care manager to work with Flo.
Over the years, the field of geriatric care management has has identified a range of effective methods for helping elderly clients. GCM’s have learned to stay abreast of the rapidly growing and changing array of long term care alternatives. GCMs typically identify problems that distinguish their clients such as: failing health and physical function, increasing problems with mental function and unmet need for care and assistance and often inadequate housing. Additionally, clients commonly have either no family or diminished family involvement, some times due to estrangement but more commonly because of geographic distance in our increasingly mobile society. GCMs are rarely hired by the person needing care. They are far more likley to be retained for the client by a family member or another professional such as the client ‘s attorney, trust officer or accountant.
The Growing Profile of Geriatric Care Managers
GCMs in well established practices are likely to be members of the National Association of Professional Geriatric Care Managers at the “Advanced Professional Level” of membership. Advanced Professional members of NAPGCM hold a masters or doctorate degree in nursing, gerontology, psychology, social work, or another health or human service field and have had two years of supervised experience in the field of gerontology (NAPGCM Directory of Members’00).
The Affluent Client-
For many of all class levels, aging is a difficult process that can generate stress for the older person as well as for family members and others. People involved in long term care often grow quickly frustrated with the overall lack of available resources. While elders with higher incomes and assets may be more likely to create resources for care, there are also aspects to affluence that can impact negatively on an elder who is experiencing an increasing need for care. For example, many lower income elderly remain relatively integrated in their community due to such factors as living in senior housing or having many involved local family members, particularly adult children. Lower income elderly also tend to qualify for means tested community elder services such as case management through a public or non-profit agency and may be more inclined to participate in community programs such as local senior center activities.
By contrast, economic mobility in the elderly, can often lead to a lack of community integration as upper middle class or affluent elders may not have had children or had fewer children whose educational and career pursuits moved them far from their parents. Frail elders who are affluent may have recently discontinued a retirement lifestyle involving living in more than one home throughout the year, causing them to be less rooted in their community. As spouses and friends who are peers die, long standing social networks disappear without replacement. Living in larger suburban homes, affluent frail elders may be less visible in the community and less active, as leisure interests such as vacations theater and restaurants become less viable given their failing health and little or no companionship.
While financially affluent elders may be less known in the community, they may be well known by their physician and his or her staff. As patients, affluent elders may be more educated, more demanding and less willing to accept advice they might disagree with. Economic mobility, at the very least, creates the illusion that much of life can be managed and controlled. An elder who may have had a successful career as a high-level problem solver may not be accepting of the advice from their physician that he or she is no longer capable of managing their medication independently or operating an automobile safely. The children of affluent elders, particularly those who live far away, may be demanding of the physicians time beyond the office visit as they may have a desire to be involved and have opinions about their parent’s medical care but are unable to physically attend medical appointments with their parent.
As geriatric care management services are generally not reimbursed by a third party payor, the patient or a family member, pays the GCM out of pocket. Fees for private care management typically range from $80.$150. per hour. As a result of being a privately paid service, commonly, the clients of GCMs are at a minimum, middle-class and often moderately affluent to wealthy; excepting lower income elders whose GCMs services are funded by a family member, often a son or daughter.
Case Example -Part 2
Dr. Braun looked at his schedule of patients for the day and noticed that Flo was scheduled for 2:00 pm. It had been 12 weeks since her episode of acute CHF with three plus edema and cellulitis necessitating hospitalization. Flo had now been home for three weeks since being discharged from the SNF. Dr. Braun then glanced at a fax regarding Flo from a private care manager.Dr. Braun remembered this GCM from years ago as a former clinical social worker at the medical center. The fax explained that he was now a GCM in private practice and that Flo’s trust officer had retained him to coordinate Flo’s multiple long term care needs.
The GCM explained that he had visited Flo at the nursing home. Prior to her discharge home, he arranged for Flo to receive weekly nursing assessments from a private duty RN. This nurse will also be maintaining Flo’s medication box according to Dr. Braun’s orders. The care manager also explained that he assisted Flo with the hiring of a homemaker/companion who will work with her in her home and in the community, four days per week. The homemaker/companion will be assisting Flo with preparing low sodium meals (a recommendation from Dr. Braun) verifying that Flo is taking her medication and reporting any concerns to the GCM as well as doing housekeeping and assistance with shopping. The last page the fax to Dr. Braun comprised an overall summary of Flo’s progress including daily weights since her discharge from the SNF. The GCM would be attending the next appointment with Dr. Braun, and would be in regular contact with the trust officer, and would monitor her ongoing care needs at home. The GCM would also be exploring alternative care options including assisted living facilities that might better meet her needs in the future.
Dr. Braun felt significantly more reassured about Flo and wished several of his other patients would use the services of a GCM.
The Geriatric Care Manager and Physician Collaboration
The preceding case of Dr. Braun and his patient Flo is based is one example of the increasing collaboration of physicians interaction with the growing profession of fee based geriatric care managers, who have emerged to fill the void left by underfunded, inexperienced and overburdened public and non-profit community care providers.
Typically GCM involvement enhances the elder’s ability to manage his or her overall health care while also fostering collegiality and more efficient communication with the physician and the increasingly complex long term care service network.
When considering GCM-physician collaboration, the following four salient features emerge that underscore a physician’s opportunity to optimize the relationship between the acute care system and the chronic care needs of a frail elder with minimal social support.
1. The GCM can enhance the interaction between the patient and the doctor..
As was referred to in the case example, GCMs often attend medical appointments with their clients. Particularly when a client has multiple medical issues and medications and/or when the patient may have some cognitive impairment. The involvement of the GCM can serve to assure that information is accurately exchanged between the physician the elder, the SNf and the home and community care providers. Additionally, the GCM can take on the task of assisting with communication in terms of status changes or making or canceling appointments between the physician’s office and the patient. This is often done with phone calls or faxes to the physician or his or her nurse.
2. Ongoing assessment of an otherwise isolated patient.
Through regular contact the GCM is able to provide monitoring of the client ‘s overall status. GCM can also arrange for more in-depth regular assessment or provide formal assessment in the areas of health/mental health depending on professional qualifications and certification. The GCM can relay patient concerns while they are at a, “pre-crisis state,” allowing the physician to intervene before a hospitalization or even an urgent, same day, appointment becomes necessary.
3. A GCM’s involvement can reduce an elder’s need for a “social’ physician visit.
The GCM is typically a well trained, experienced and caring professional. Through the process of care management, a supportive relationship between the GCM and the elderly client usually emerges. Due to this relationship with a prominent caring professional, the elder may become less inclined to make intermittent appointments with his or her physician when there is no real change in status. Additionally, given the psychosocial support and advocacy provided by the GCM, the elderly patient is less inclined to use wi a time limited appointment to meet social needs, allowing the physician to enjoy a positive and productive doctor-patient relationship within that boundary
4. The GCM serves as a conduit of information between the physician and other health care providers and the elder’s family and/or other involved parties.
While there are times when a private and personal conversation between a physician and a patient or a patient’s family is necessary, there are other times when communication is more routine and does not require direct contact with the physician. As a professional with health care knowledge, the GCM can synthesize information pertaining to patient health problems, treatment options, changes in medications, etc. and communicate these to the patient’s family. GCMs routinely follow-up with family members via phone or E-mail immediately following medical appointments. An established and ongoing arrangement for communication with the GCM and long distance care givers or involved professionals, can reduce the amount of communication a physician needs to engage in beyond the patient visit.
Conclusion
This article is intended to illustrate the opportunity that exists for collaboration between physicians and professional geriatric care managers with the overarching goal of better serving frail elders. In addition to collaboration on individual cases, physicians and GCMs can be excellent referral sources for each other. Physician referrals to GCMs for patients with a clear need for and the means to pay for the service, can clearly assist in a development of a positive, time efficient and productive relationship between the frail elderly patient with multiple medical and resource problems and his or her physician. Likewise GCM’s serve their clients well when they refer them to physicians who demonstrate a specific competence, for working with frail older adults.
Authors Biographies
Robert E. O’Toole, LICSW, is President of Informed Eldercare Decisions, Inc., a private company specializing in elder life planning . A founding member of the National Association of Professional Geriatric Care Managers, he is a former editor of the Geriatric Care Management Journal.
450 Washington St., Ste. 108, Dedham, MA 02027
Phone: (781)461-9637 [email protected]
James L. Ferry MSW, LICSW is geriatric care manager based in Deerfield, Massachusetts. Jim is Ph.D. Candidate in Social Work at the State University of New York at Albany. His area of research is in the psychosocial aspects of geriatric care management. Jim would like to mention that his wife, Margaret A. Ferry MD provided him with some valuable insight for this article, from her vantage point as an internist and clinical endocrinologist.
James L. Ferry MSW, LICSW
Advantage Care Consultants
P.O. Box 307 ,Deerfield, MA 01342 (413) 775-4570 [email protected]
New Book Shares One Pastor’s Unique and Personal Relationship With God
In Rushing the Floodgates of Heaven: For Those Who Are Thirsty!, Nathan French, a pastor in Washington State, provides a special look at the personal conversations he’s had with God. French previously wrote It’s NOT Meant to Be a Secret: God Wants to Talk to You, in which he shared his dramatic story of drug use and a failed suicide attempt-failed because he believes God intervened to save him for better things. Nathan’s father, himself a minister, came to bring him home and help the healing begin. In addition, his mother has been his chief supporter and the editor of his writings, fully believing in her son’s ability to communicate with God and convey His words. God has clearly blessed Nathan with phenomenal parents.
In Rushing the Floodgates of Heaven, Nathan shares with readers the personal journal entries he made between September 2011 and April 2012, picking up where his first book left off. In each entry, he records what he hears God telling him. These are not prophecies like those of Isaiah and Jeremiah, but more like friendly conversations, although the voice of the Old Testament God is heard clearly here as is the gentle voice of Jesus. Besides the words themselves, Nathan often has visions of Jesus doing simple things such as sitting beside him that reflect the personal closeness that God wishes to have with all of His children.
In the passages, we receive a few hints about Nathan’s conversational process with God. Nathan writes down what God tells him. In one passage, God says:
“When I speak these things to you, it is important to remember that you do much better when you do not have your own thoughts in the way. Write only the word I give you next. Your faith brings the next word forth. That is how you know it is from Me because surely if you did this apart from Me, you would not have complete sentences.”
In another passage, God remarks:
“Notice that when you write by faith, you don’t know what the next word is going to be until you write down the last one. Write by faith-not by thoughts. Process information by My Spirit, which bypasses the mind and sends signals from the heart. The purer the heart, the purer the signal. Root out all that is not from light and let My light shine.”
But more important than the process of how Nathan communicates with God are the words God shares with him.
Some of these words are quite dramatic. For example, during a church service, God tells Nathan:
“Point to the solution-don’t focus on the problem. Always remember that I reward every act of faith. Put your foot in the water and strike the rock the way I tell you to. I am preparing to bring fire, and every person will experience Me. Raise your hands to the sky; then drop them down and say, ‘I release the Holy Fire of heaven.’ I will come down to purify my saints.”
Following this message, Nathan tells us that “During the church service, one young man was freed from addiction. His feet were so hot that he took his shoes off for several days.”
All the messages have daily themes or topics, and sometimes there are multiple ones per day. Topics discussed include how people treat Santa Claus compared to God, the importance of forgiveness of others, forgiveness of sins, the value of unity among Christians, guidance on how Nathan should serve as pastor, gossip, jealousy, obedience, and the need for people to return to the Lord. I love the passage about the importance of Unity among Christians when the Lord says: “Everyone has issues and hurts that need help. People need each other-the days of Lone-Ranger-Christianity are over. Unity requires more than one.”
About Nathan’s church, The Rock of the Harbor, God tells Nathan to explain to people when they ask what the church’s mission is: “We are a non-denominational Christian Church that is non-competing. We welcome people from all walks of faith with a focus on love and acceptance. Our vision is to unite the body of Christ. Testimony, prophesy, healing, and deliverance are a regular part of our ministry. Equipping the body of Christ in the fullness of God is our mission.”
In one passage, Nathan is conversing with God, not knowing his parents in the other room are listening to the blind singer Andrea Bocelli on TV. During their conversation, God tells him, “The reason my blind singer can sing with such purity and power is because he cannot see the audience. When you no longer notice the audience and just do according to My purpose, it will become the open door through which many will walk. My will is to bring you victory. My will is to tear down strongholds. A stronghold cannot exist in total surrender. I do not tear down strongholds unless I receive a request giving permission.”
In another passage, God calls Christians to repentance and self-examination:
“Too many Christians do not know how to do a proper self-check. The hurts of rejection, abandonment, and the fear of not measuring up or the haunting of past sins keep them from wanting to examine themselves. It is like having a room in your house that you put junk into-the more time that goes by, the more junk gets collected and the more you do not want to go in there. The bigger the mess, the more the torment and the less the peace.
“The secret is to clean out the chambers of your hearts and keep them clean by often evaluating what you are putting into them. Constant evaluation and reflection will help you let go of offenses and bitterness from offenses caused by judging. Perfect peace is found when the house is clean and in order. To get your house in order means more than your place to live or your environment-it means your body, soul, and spirit. To have perfect peace, one must spend time with Me and My words. Then you can see clearly into the mirror and know what needs to be corrected.”
I could quote many more passages from the book as examples. Instead, I’ll just say there are a few amazing stories in the back of the book of times when God has told Nathan to speak to certain people that have allowed him to help bring them to Christ. There are a couple of stories of what might even be considered miracles, such as how Nathan got money to buy a house and how he asked God to let him meet Joel Osteen and God did so for his birthday.
I am sure there will be skeptics out there, but that is why you need to read Rushing the Floodgates of Heaven for yourself. The Lord works in mysterious ways, so we never know how He will choose to speak to us. Perhaps He’s drawn your attention to Nathan’s book for a reason.
Top 10 Option Investment Strategies
Neutral to Bullish Strategies
1. Long Call: Simply buy a call option on a stock. This provides unlimited upside potential and caps the associated risk at the amount paid for the stock option. For Example, say you have $1600 and think Google (GOOG) will increase in value: say it is currently trading at $500 a share but you only have enough money to buy 3 shares. Instead of buying the shares you decide to buy call options on Google (GOOG). Let’s say you want to be conservative and only buy options trading write at the money (strike of $500). Now you just need to choose the expiration month (do you think the stock will increase in value soon or will it take a while?) Say you believe Google (GOOG) will increase in value within 1 month. You buy September 500 Calls for $16 (you have $1000 so you can afford 1 contract (sold in 100 board lots). As long as Google (GOOG) Trades at $516 at expiration in September you have made a profit.
Say GOOG is trading at $550 at expiration of the call options:
If you had bough 3 shares your profit would be ($550-500)*3 = $150.
If you bought the Call Options your profit would be {(550-500)-16}*100 = $3400.
2. Put Writing (Short Put): Simply sell put options on a stock. This provides you with the option premium while your maximum risk is strike price of the option minus the premium received. Your max risk scenario would only occur if the price of the stock went to $0. For this strategy an investor will normally have a neutral to bullish market forecast. Say you are interested in Apple (AAPL) and think it will appreciate in value or remain the same. You can sell Puts on Apple (AAPL) and received the option premium in exchange for the risk that the stock may decrease in value up to the expiration of the stock options you sell. Say Apple (AAPL) is trading at $120. To be conservative you write put options with a strike price at the money ($120) for $6 each and an expiry in 1 month. Say you only write 1 contract, you will receive $600. While you are waiting for the option to expire you can invest that $600 elsewhere say in Google. At expiry, as long as the Apple (AAPL) is trading above (120 – 6 = $114) you have made a profit.
3. Married Put: This strategy is implemented by buying the stock and buying a put on the stock. This provides you with protection against a price decline while you can still participate in all upside in the stock price. The risk/reward profile is very similar to the Long Call; that’s why this strategy is also referred to as a ‘synthetic call.’ Lets go with Starbucks (SBUX). You buy 100 shares at $25 a piece for $2500 and want to protect yourself against a decline in Starbuck’s (SBUX) stock price so you buy puts right at the money because you are being very conservative. Say you only want to protect your stock from a decline for 1 month. You buy puts with a strike of $25 1 month to expiration for say $1. Now, the most money you can loose over the month is the $1 you paid for the put while you still can participate in any upside so as long as the Starbucks (SBUX) is trading above $26 at expiration you have made a profit.
Neutral to Bearish Strategies
4. Long Put: Simply buy Put Options on a stock. This strategy is implemented when an investor has a bearish forecast for a stock. Say you think Google (GOOG) will decrease in price over the next month. Instead of shorting Google (GOOG) you decide to buy put options on Google (GOOG) because you don’t want to put so much money at risk. Say Google (GOOG) is trading at $500. If you were to short the stock you need to be able to cover you position. Say you have $1500, you would be able to cover shorting 3 shares. If you buy puts and are conservative you could write at the money $500 puts for one month out for say $15. You could afford 1 contract (100 shares). If you had just shorted the stock you would profit as long as the stock declines in value, but you have unlimited up side risk. With the put options on Google (GOOG) your risk is limited to you initial investment while your rewards could be substantial.
Say Google (GOOG) in one month is now trading at $450:
If you shorted the stock your profit would be ($500 – $450) * 3 = $150
If you purchased the puts your profit would be ($500 + $15 – $450) * 100 = $6500
5. Call Writing: Simply Write (Sell) call options on a stock. This provides you with the option premium while your maximum risk is infinite (the stock can potential increase to infinity, ha). For this strategy an investor will normally have a neutral to bearish market forecast. Say you are interested in Apple (AAPL) and think that it will depreciate in value over the next month or remain the same. You can sell Call options on Apple (AAPL) and receive the option premium in exchange for the risk that the stock may increase in value over the month. Say Apple (AAPL) is trading at $120 and you are going to be conservative and write put options with a strike price at the money ($120). You receive $5 in premium. As long as the price of Apple (AAPL) is less than (120 + 5 = $125) at expiration, you have made a profit.
6. Protected Short Sale: This strategy is implemented by shorting the stock and buying a call option on the stock. This provides you with protection against an increase in the price of the stock while you can still participate in the decline in the stocks price. The risk/reward profile is very similar to the Long Put; that’s why it is also know as a ‘synthetic Put.’ Let’s go with Starbucks (SBUX) again. You can short 100 shares at $25 a piece for $2500 and want to protect yourself against a rise in the stocks price so you buy calls on Starbucks (SBUX) right at the money because you are conservative. Say you only want to protect your stock from a decline for 1 month. You buy calls on Starbucks (SBUX) with a strike of $25 and 1 month to expiration for $1. Now, the most you can loose over the month is the $1 you paid for the put while can still participate in any decrease in the stock price. As long as Starbucks (SBUX) is trading for less than $24 at expiration you have made a profit.
Neutral Option Strategies:
7. Short Straddle: This strategy is implemented by simultaneously writing a put and a call option on the same stock with the same strike price and the same expiration date. This way, as long as the stock price remains somewhat stable you will profit. For example, say Google (GOOG) is trading at $500 and you think it will remain near that price over the next month: sell Google (GOOG) $500 Calls for $16 and sell Google (GOOG) $500 Puts for $15, both with expirations of about 1 month. As long as the price of Google (GOOG) at expiration in one month is trading above ($500 – (15 + 16) = $469) and below ($500 + (15 + 16) = $531) you have made a profit.
8. Short Combination (Short Strangle): This strategy is similar to the Short Straddle as you write a call and a put option; however, the difference is that with a short combination you use different strike prices. This way you can increase your window of profit opportunity just incase there is a price move. For example, say Apple (AAPL) is trading at $120/share and you think the price will remain somewhat stable over the next month but are a bit more causes than the Short Straddle Investor: sell Apple (AAPL) $130 Calls for $2 and sell Apple 110 (AAPL) Puts for $3; both with one month to expiration. As long as the Apple Shares remain above (110 – 3 – 2 = $105) and below (130 + 3 + 2 = $135) you have made a profit. This way you will receive less option premium but are more likely to make a profit.
9. Long Straddle: This strategy is the opposite of the Short Straddle; an investor will simultaneously buy a call option and a put option on the same stock with the same strike price and same expiration date. Investors use this strategy when they think a large price more will occur in a stock but are unsure of which direction the stock will move. This strategy can work well when a major anticipated decision is about to be made for the stock: buy-back program, law suite, new technology, earnings reports, presidential election. For example, say the United States Presidential Election will occur in the next month and you want to find a way to profit. Some stocks will move depending on which candidate wins and you decide to focus on Starbucks (SBUX). Say one candidate wants to increase taxes on milk and the other wants to decrease them. You know this will effect Starbucks (SBUX) bottom line so you decide to implement a long straddle because you are not sure which candidate will win. You buy calls and puts with the same strike price on Starbucks (SBUX) and same expiration month. When the decision is announce the stock will most likely move dramatically in one direction. As long as the stock moves in one direction more than the amount that you paid in option premium you will profit.
10. Time Spreads (Calendar Spreads): This strategy is implemented by buying and writing an equal number puts or calls on the same stock with different expiration dates but the same strike prices. Normally time spreads have a neutral basis but they can also be designed for a bullish or bearish basis. For example, sell $500 Calls on Google (GOOG) with 1 month to expiration and buy $500 Calls on Google (GOOG) with 6 months to expiration. You can make a profit if the Calls with a shorter time to expiration erode in value faster than the longer term calls. This tends to work as the time value component of an options value usually erodes faster the shorter the term to expiration. However, you need to consider other aspects of the options price like volatility.
