ASK IRA: Is it time for Bam Adebayo to step up for Heat?
Q: I don’t think we can beat the Celtics if our second-best player, Bam Adebayo, can’t give us a double-double, 18 to 20 points and at least 10 rebounds, the rest of the series. I admire greatly the job that Gabe Vincent and Max Strus have done. They have done their part and we can’t expect stellar performances from them every night. I do expect a level of consistency from our stars. Jimmy Butler is on an island by himself offensively. Bam has shown a disturbing lack of aggression at this stage of his career and on the big stage. He often gets deep in the paint only to pass out to spot-up shooters. He has to finish at the rim and demand they help his defender, which will give our shooters better looks. This is not just a one game reaction; it’s a disturbing pattern. – Robert, Weston.
A: Agreed, even though in this space I continually have stressed that go-to scorer, or even high-volume shooter, is not who Bam Adebayo is and what Bam Adebayo is. But at moments of truth (and it appears we are at such a moment), your max players or near-max players have to play to their pay grade. It’s one thing to be so fully occupied with a Joel Embiid on one end that your focus has to be elsewhere. But the Celtics do not present such a singular challenge. But remember, even the last time the teams met in the playoffs, it was Bam’s block of Jayson Tatum that stood as his most memorable play. It is that end of the court where he still places his priority. At the moment, that might be somewhat misguided.
Q: Ira, Have the playoffs shown that although Tyler Herro is a decent player, he is not someone who can carry a team to victory? He doesn’t seem close to matching all of the hype and publicity he gets. He is instead showing to be a support or role player at a time when Miami needs more from him. – Rich, Plantation.
A: To Tyler Herro’s credit, he has done enough over the course of his career to make himself a focus of opposing defenses, which has been the case both against the 76ers and Celtics. So the respect certainly is there. But this question also dovetails with the question above, considering the contract extension received by Bam Adebayo. Can the Heat afford to do that twice? And it is a legitimate question, considering Tyler is up for an extension this offseason.
Q: The Heat are a very athletic team. Why not go straight-up man on defense as opposed to constant trapping? Stay home on the Celtics’ players. Don’t give them open 3-point shots. – Stuart.
A: Which is fine, as long as you’re fine with a constant series of Max Strus getting set up defensively for isolations against Jayson Tatum. And, from there, other Celtics getting their one-on-ones against the defense of Tyler Herro, and, now, perhaps even Duncan Robinson.
()
Stranger Things Season 4 Release Date
Get ready for the horrific journey in your way because the Upside-Down has returned! Yes, that’s right! We are talking about Stranger Things finally returning after the long break with Season 4. COVID-19 may have delayed its production, but this was worth the wait.
Stranger Things Season 4 will be a new kind of experience with the kids in high school… and separated from each other. Eleven, a.k.a. Jane Hopper, will finally find her place in the real world without her powers. Max is still grieving for her brother. And last but not the least, we are supposed to see the actual big bad of Hawkins.
When And Where Is Stranger Things Season 4 Releasing?
Stranger Things Season 4 will be released in two volumes: Volume 1 on May 27, 2022, and Volume 2 on July 1, 2022. It will be released worldwide on Netflix.
What Is ‘Stranger Things’ about?
Put sci-fi, horror, drama, and even comedy in a mixer and get Stranger Things. It is an American television series on Netflix. It has human experimentation, awkward teenagers, paranoid parents, a kind-of superhero, and weird monsters—everything you could ever ask for.
Strangers Things is about the scientific experimentation of humans with the supernatural and paranormal. The experiments eventually opened an alternate dimension called “Upside-Down” and a girl with psychokinetic abilities. The story is about how some children investigate and save their town, Hawkins, from the creatures of the Upside-Down.
What Will Season 4 Be About?
Season 1 started with the abduction of Will Byers by one of those creatures. While his mother and the Sheriff are looking for him, his friends meet Eleven, a psychokinetic girl who eventually leads them to Will. Season 2 had the creatures spying on them and Eleven closing the portal for good. Next season started with the Starcourt mall, below which the Russians experimented on the same portal again, allowing people to be possessed and killed by those creatures.
Season 4 will show us how Eleven is living with the Byers family in the social world, without her powers, coping with the loss of her father. Hawkins will be again haunted by those creatures, with the main villain finally showing its face, most possibly. Max is still grieving for her brother. On the other side, Jim Hopper has been imprisoned In Russia, facing new threats. It will set at six months since the ‘Battle of Starcourt.’
The Duffer brothers are returning as the showrunners.
Who Are All Returning?
Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven), Finn Wolfhard (Mike Wheeler), Noah Schnapp (Will Byers), Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin Henderson), Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas Sinclair), Sadie Sink (Max Mayfield), Natalie Duer (Nancy Wheeler), Charlie Heaton (Jonathan Byers), Joe Keery (Steve Harrington), Maya Hawke (Robin Buckley), along with Winona Ryder (Joyce Byers) and David Harbour (Jim Hopper) will all be reprising their roles as in the previous installments.
How Many Episodes Are There?
This season is said to have 9 episodes.
So, mark May 27, 2022, and July 1, 2022, on your calendars!
Will There Be A Season 5 Of Stranger Things
The COVID-19 pandemic has delayed many things, including the release of the fourth season of Stranger Things. But Duffer Brothers have never failed to disappoint us, so we can say that it was worth waiting. But we bring you more good news because there will be a fifth season!
Rumors are that pretty big events will happen in season five and be the endgame. That may sound bad because we have to bid farewell to this awesome series, but Stranger Things is worth everything.
So, dive in as we bring all the 14,000,605 possibilities!
What Are Stranger Things?
Stranger Things is an American sci-fi drama television series on Netflix. It is about a psychokinetic girl named Eleven, who runs from a facility that experimented on her and opened a portal to an alternate dimension called the “Upside-Down.” She meets up with Will, Lucas, and Dustin, who are looking for their friend Will, who had been kidnapped by one of the creatures from that dimension.
The story has progressed since then, with the return of Will Byers and Eleven and her friends defeating those creatures time and again. The fourth season, i.e., the penultimate season, will be released soon.
Will There Be A Season Five Of Strangers Things?
The showrunners and creators Duffer brothers have recently declared that there will be a fifth season, also stating that they are looking at it globally. Season four will hint at pretty big things that will happen in season five, i.e., season four Is to set up the events of season five.
The fifth season will also be the final season of the hit series. As the Duffer brothers said, they made the COVID-19 pandemic useful by sitting down peacefully and jotting down the best for the future of Stranger Things. They even made the tagline of season four, “Every ending has a beginning.”
When And Where Will Season Five Be Released?
The Duffer brothers have not released an official date yet, given that filming has not started. Given the gap between seasons, we may predict the release date in late 2023 or early 2024. The fifth will most probably release on Netflix, like its predecessors.
As for now, season 4 will be released in two volumes, with Volume 1 on May 27, 2022, and Volume 2 on July 1, 2022.
Who Will All Be There In Season 5?
We can be sure that Millie Bobby Brown will reprise her role as the lead character Eleven or Jane Hopper. As for others, we may predict that the other actors will also return, like David Harbour (Detective Jim Hopper), Winona Ryder (Joyce Byers), Finn Wolfhard (Mike), Noah Schnapp (Will), Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas), Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin), Sadie Sink (Max), Charlie Heaton (Jonathan), Natalie Dyer (Nancy) and Joe Keery (Steve).
Who Is Adam Demos Dating
Adam Demos is the Australian actor who played the role of Brad Simon in Sex/Life on Netflix, and the role of Jake Taylor in Falling Inn Love the movie is available on Netflix. Currently, 36, born on 24th May 1985, the actor is dating his Sex/Life co-actor Sarah Shahi.
Both the actors haven’t kept the relationship out of the public eye and are hidden in private. They are still strong, keeping ample posts on social media and sharing cute stories with the public. The story of the two is rather cute and loveable. As fans of the series, the relationship seems highly interesting. So, without any further delay, let’s begin the discussion.
Let’s know More About Adam Demos.
Adam Demos is an Australian actor whose most recent movie, A Perfect Pairing, was released on Netflix on 19th May 2022. The actor is seen playing the role of Max, who is the main character in the movie. The movie also presents Victoria Justice as the lead character Lola. Demos has been interested in accommodating himself into a career in acting since a very young age.
He was first seen in an advertisement act of a popular Australian soft drink. Further on, he was enrolled in Screen wise Film and TV acting school in Sydney. The first time the actor got cast in the main role of a movie was the role of Jake Taylor in Falling Inn Love which was released in 2019. Later on, he was cast into the role of Brad Simon in Sex/Life, which was released on Netflix in 2021. On the set of Sex/Life, he met his current girlfriend, Sarah Shahi.
What Do We Know About Sarah Shahi?
Sarah Shahi is an American actress known for her role as Billie Connelly in the series Sex/Life, which premiered on Netflix in 2021. She started her career as an actor in 2000, when she was 20 years old, playing mini roles on television and in movies. Sarah was married to Steve Howey in 2009. She was married for 12 years before finalizing a divorce in January 2021. Her relationship with Adam Demos began in 2020 while filming Sex/Life.
The Story Of Sarah Shahi And Adam Demos
The two met on the set of Sex/Life in 2020 and instantly hit it off. Both of them have kept the adorability of their relationship rather public by making sweet posts for each other on social media platforms. As of Valentine’s day 2022, Sarah Shahi made an endearing post on Instagram saying how Adam Demos makes her heart skip a beat today and every day.
Adam Demos has also not been any less transparent about his relationship with Sarah Shahi, keeping the recent post of him on Sarah’s birthday in January. He described Shahi as his home, with her commenting, ‘You make every day my birthday.
