Avoiding Disaster: Make Website and Business Asset Backups Mandatory
Do you have a backup of all your website and business data?
A sudden attack on your web hosting or an employee error can cause havoc without warning.
The same goes for any information about your business stored on your computer. If your computer suddenly got infected with a virus and you had to format your hard drive, it would likely have a big impact on your business.
So what should you do to prepare for data loss?
Is your website and domain name safe from being taken hostage? Read our article: Keeping Your Digital Business Assets SAFE from Being Taken HOSTAGE
Backing Up Your website
Sometimes website hacks might not be obvious, and you really have to keep an eye out for any suspicious activity.
Sadly, hackers can do more than just break your website. In the past some websites have been secretly hijacked with new info added to them without their knowledge.
The reason can be for another website to track your users or to monitor what you’re doing to aide a competing business. Check your pages for any unusual content additions as well as any new plugins you didn’t add yourself.
If you notice anything then you have a problem. Without backups of your website that problem can be very difficult to solve.
Try this free malware and security scanner from Sucuri to see if you currently have a problem.
With backups you can fix things in a few clicks!
Backing up your website could be something already in place without you even knowing it. Check with your web host and see if you have automated backups already enabled and make sure you understand how to do a “roll back” where you can restore a previous version of your website that was backed up before you encountered an error.
By doing this you can literally restore your website with a few clicks and save yourself a lot of stress.
If you don’t have backups, see if your CMS (such as WordPress) has a backup tool/plugin you can employ. There are many free options to choose from depending on how your website was built such as UpdraftPlus for WordPress.
If your website is 100% custom the easiest thing to do is to use a File Transfer Protocol tool such as Filezilla and manually download your website to your PC. Then you can store that in a cloud storage service or an external hard drive in case you ever have any issues and need a functional version of your site. If your website isn’t very big you can even just zip the contents and email them to yourself.
If you would prefer someone else take care of your website security and backup measures for you, get in touch as we have a monthly maintenance plan to ease this burden off your shoulders.
Backing Up Your Business Data
Most entrepreneurs and small business owners have their business on their computer.
While many files could be searched for in your email, you won’t want to start combing emails hunting for spreadsheets. So it’s a really good idea to do periodic backups of your computer data.
This process is easy and can become a routine habit once you’ve done it a few times.
The first step will actually help with something mentioned in the website backup portion above and that’s to use Winzip or Winrar.
These programs compress the files into one file so you have everything in one place. Some emails restrict sending these file types for security reasons so for these files you’re likely going to want to back up the data using a free cloud storage system like GDrive or Dropbox.
After installing Winzip or Winrar you’ll be able to right click on the folder on your desktop with all your business info and simply select to add to archive. This will create the crunched copy of everything in that folder for easy storage.
Then just head over to your preferred storage point and add the archive file! You can drag in onto an external drive or add it to a cloud. Either way you’ll have all that information available at your fingertips whenever you need it.
Avoid Disaster and Implement!
These might seem like trivial things to you or a big hassle to deal with… until you need them.
Anyone who has experienced a hacked website or a compromised hard drive knows that hindsight is 20/20 and the words ‘if only I had… ” suddenly become regrettably normal.
Backups are like oil changes and should be done periodically to ensure your business keeps running without devastating interruptions.
Knowing More About the American Association of Retired Persons Dental Insurance
Are you a member of The American Association of Retired Persons Dental Insurance? If you are not but you are going to be one of them soon, let me share with you some real facts about this type of oral health plan.
· Who is the provider?
This specific plan is provided through 3 providers, i.e. Delta Dental Insurance Company, Dentegra Insurance Company and Dentegra Insurance Company of New England, depending on which state you are staying. For your information, the premium for this plan varies from one state to another. Hence, you need to find out the cost on your own.
· Who can obtain the benefits?
All the active members of the American Association of Retired Persons are qualified to take up this dental program. Besides that, their family members are eligible too. The members are allowed to choose whether they prefer to take up individual, two-party or family coverage based on their financial abilities.
· What are the services the members can obtain?
In general, the insurance plan comes with immediate coverage for basic dental services such as maintenance cleaning, denture repair, diagnostic and preventive care, fillings, minor oral surgery, root canal, etc. After the duration of 12 months, the policy holders are allowed to access to major dental works. They can undergo crown and cast restorations which are usually costly.
· Where to obtain the dental service?
The policy holders are given freedom to choose the dentists. They can either choose their dentists from the Delta Dental network of preferred providers or they can choose the Delta Dental Premier dentists or even a non-participating dentist. However, there are points you need to consider before making your decision. If you choose not to join the Delta Dental PPO network, you are required to pay extra cost for getting a premier dentist or a non-participating dentist. Hence, you are reminded to find out how much additional cost you need to top up from your own pocket. Make sure that the additional cost is reasonable and affordable. Don’t just simply choose the wrong package which doesn’t suit your budget.
I believe that by reading through this article, you are able to have more understanding about this particular oral health plan.
B2B White Papers Vs B2C White Papers
Are there any differences between B2B white papers which are written by business for businesses and B2C white papers which are written by businesses directly for the consumers?
Most of the papers are written for the B2B market and very few are written for the B2C market. There’s a notion that businesses executives and decision makers are the only ones who are ready to dedicate their time to read white papers. People think that consumers aren’t ready to dedicate their time to read long papers.
But this is just a notion as B2C papers or e-guides have been known to work. In fact there are many of these papers which are much longer than the regular white paper length of 10 to 14 pages and have been known to work. Some of the B2C papers are even 20 to 40 pages long and they generate leads. Regular consumers aren’t as busy as decision makers and have a lot of time on their hands and they are willing to spend a fraction of this time to read long documents that will educate them. In this process these papers also persuade the reader and sell the product/service to them.
The way you write these two papers varies:-
B2B white papers:
B2B white papers are written using very formal language. They don’t directly sell the product. The writing is very indirect. There are no catch lines like “Pick up the Phone and call us today to receive this massive discount”. They discuss a problem in detail and then discuss the solution to this problem in detail. After this the company Info and the services or products are mentioned. There is normally no call to action. The design in these papers is also very formal.
B2C white papers:
B2C papers are more direct selling. They consist of problems and solutions that are discussed in a similar fashion as in the B2B paper, but the selling is very direct. After writing all the company info and the product/services info there is a strong call to action that asks the reader to contact the company straight away and use its services. There are also offers and free gifts that encourage the reader to buy the product and use the service. The design here is more colourful and more fun and it please the eyes of the reader. They are more attractive than B2B papers. Many of these papers also have testimonials to make the product/service appear more trustable.
Both types of papers have been proven to be effective when written the right way. So if you have a business and you don’t have a white paper. Then make sure you get one written now.
Fire Claims – Tips for Filing an Insurance Claim
After suffering a fire the homeowner will need to do file a claim for property damages so they can clean up and start to rebuild. Fires are devastating and sometimes homeowners will make a costly mistake during and after the settlement of their fire claims. Most will let a fire claim adjustor come survey their property and make the claim but there can be things that are missed during the initial claim. One thing to note is that after the insurance company sends you a check and closes the fire claims the homeowner has three years to add to the existing closed claim. This can be done if it is found that the damages were not assessed correctly. To help make sure that you get the right settlement for your fire claims, here are some tips to help you.
Document the damage to your home and other buildings
Take the time to inspect and document all of the damage yourself. If the home is not a total loss make sure that you take pictures of the damaged rooms. Try to take overviews and some close-up photos. Before you enter the room, hall, or closet take an overview. By doing this it will help you to organize your pictures and which ones belong to which room. For example, with the living room, take an overview, then go from top to bottom of the walls, ceiling, doors, and the floor.
Document damage to your contents
The next step is to go back to each room and closet to inventory your contents. For everything that is damage, including clothes, shoes, furniture, paintings, etc that have been damaged by the fire making sure to show the damage on the picture. Yes, this is going to take a lot of pictures but everything needs to be documented in order to get the right settlement. Make a list of all contents that have been damage. Once you have listed the damaged items and have the pictures take another look around the room to make sure that you have not missed anything. Make an inventory list for each room with the pictures attached.
Review your insurance policy
Yes, insurance policies are hard to understand but before filing fire claims you should take the time to review your police basics, such as how much coverage you have on your home, how much coverage is on your personal belongings, and how much will the policy pay for you to stay in a hotel.
Once you do fire claims the fire claims adjuster will cover to the site of the fire and start their own claim. Do not give them the original photos and inventory claim sheet but a copy. This will help them expedite the claim.
