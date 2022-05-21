News
Billy The Kid Episode 7: May 22 Release, Time, Where To Watch And Plot Speculations
Release Date And Time
Episode 7 of the series Billy the Kid will be released on May 22, 2022, at 10 PM Eastern Standard Time, 7:30 AM Indian Standard Time, and 2 AM Greenwich Mean Time.
Where To Watch?
The show is an EPIX original series and hence can be watched on Epix on tv or Epix website, or the Epix app. You can also watch it on Amazon Prime Video.
About The Show
Billy, the Kid, is a historical drama and romance series about a real-life person called William H. Bonney, a gunslinger and an outlaw during the American Old West. Known as Billy the Kid, the cowboy was one of the most notorious gunfighters of the wild west.
The show starts with a 12-year-old boy and his journey to make his name in the world. The show covers almost every stage of his life since he and his family moved from Ireland to New York and then left New York to travel west for survival. Then, became the famous gunslinger and his pivotal role in the Lincoln County War and beyond.
The show explores and delves deep into Billy’s character. He became an outlaw to survive but resisted his hardest to avoid being one. Even with all the resistance, he did turn out to be a murderer. Until his death after New Mexico’s Lincoln County War.
Up until episode 6, Billy finally met Pat Garrett and the 7 Rivers Gang. Pat is riding with the gang and takes Billy to meet Jesse. Billy meets with Frank Baker, and Baker proposes to help.
With their journey to Lincoln County to work for Lawrence Murphy, he agrees due to the law creeping in, but not before saving his friend Segura from being hanged.
Episode 7 Plot Speculation
Billy would head to Lincoln County and meet up with the rest of the gang. Murphy would make them do his dirty work, especially against his new competitor, John Tunstall. The show has set up all the characters in Lincoln county, like Billy, Pat, Santa Fe Ring, Upson, Murphy, etc. So we can feel the war and inevitable creeping in. The episode would be expected to have much action and thrill as this is the penultimate episode of the 8-episode-long series.
The episode is not to be missed with all the war and death coming, good ol’ wild west way. CAST AND CREW
The show has got an impressive cast with Tom Blyth playing William H. Bonney, a.k.a Billy the Kid, Daniel Webber as Jesse Evans, Eileen O’Higgins will be appearing as Kathleen McCarty, Dakota Daulby will be portraying the character of John Beckwith, Sean Owen Roberts will be portraying Bob Olinger, and Jonah Collier will be playing young Billy.
The show is created by Micheal Hirst, a well-known Historian writer and creator (he has done projects like Tudors, Vikings, and Vikings: Valhalla, etc.). The show has many producers, and the Music is by Mark Korven. Most of the cast would return for episode 7.
News
Scientists baffled by monkeypox cases in Europe, US
By MARIA CHENG
LONDON (AP) — Scientists who have monitored numerous outbreaks of monkeypox in Africa say they are baffled by the disease’s recent spread in Europe and North America.
Cases of the smallpox-related disease have previously been seen only among people with links to central and West Africa. But in the past week, Britain, Spain, Portugal, Italy, U.S., Sweden and Canada all reported infections, mostly in young men who hadn’t previously traveled to Africa.
France, Germany, Belgium and Australia confirmed their first cases Friday.
“I’m stunned by this. Every day I wake up and there are more countries infected,” said Oyewale Tomori, a virologist who formerly headed the Nigerian Academy of Science and who sits on several World Health Organization advisory boards.
“This is not the kind of spread we’ve seen in West Africa, so there may be something new happening in the West,” he said.
To date, no one has died in the outbreak. Monkeypox typically causes fever, chills, rash and lesions on the face or genitals. WHO estimates the disease is fatal for up to one in 10 people, but smallpox vaccines are protective and some antiviral drugs are being developed.
British health officials are exploring whether the disease is being sexually transmitted. Health officials have asked doctors and nurses to be on alert for potential cases, but said the risk to the general population is low. The European Center for Disease Control and Prevention recommended all suspected cases be isolated and that high-risk contacts be offered smallpox vaccine.
Nigeria reports about 3,000 monkeypox cases a year, WHO said. Outbreaks are usually in rural areas, when people have close contact with infected rats and squirrels, Tomori said. He said many cases are likely missed.
Dr. Ifedayo Adetifa, head of the country’s Center for Disease Control, said none of the Nigerian contacts of the British patients have developed symptoms and that investigations were ongoing.
WHO’s Europe director, Dr. Hans Kluge, described the outbreak as “atypical,” saying the disease’s appearance in so many countries across the continent suggested that “transmission has been ongoing for some time.” He said most of the European cases are mild.
On Friday, Britain’s Health Security Agency reported 11 new monkeypox cases, saying “a notable proportion” of the infections in the U.K. and Europe have been in young men with no history of travel to Africa and who were gay, bisexual or had sex with men.
Authorities in Spain and Portugal also said their cases were in young men who mostly had sex with other men and said those cases were picked up when the men turned up with lesions at sexual health clinics.
Experts have stressed they do not know if the disease is being spread through sex or other close contact related to sex.
Nigeria hasn’t seen sexual transmission, Tomori said, but he noted that viruses that hadn’t initially been known to transmit via sex, like Ebola, were later proven to do so after bigger epidemics showed different patterns of spread.
The same could be true of monkeypox, Tomori said.
In Germany, Health Minister Karl Lauterbach said the government was confident the outbreak could be contained. He said the virus was being sequenced to see if there were any genetic changes that might have made it more infectious.
Rolf Gustafson, an infectious diseases professor, told Swedish broadcaster SVT that it was “very difficult” to imagine the situation might worsen.
“We will certainly find some further cases in Sweden, but I do not think there will be an epidemic in any way,” Gustafson said. “There is nothing to suggest that at present.”
Scientists said that while it’s possible the outbreak’s first patient caught the disease while in Africa, what’s happening now is exceptional.
“We’ve never seen anything like what’s happening in Europe,” said Christian Happi, director of the African Centre of Excellence for Genomics of Infectious Diseases. “We haven’t seen anything to say that the transmission patterns of monkeypox have been changing in Africa. So if something different is happening in Europe, then Europe needs to investigate that.”
Happi also pointed out that the suspension of smallpox vaccination campaigns after the disease was eradicated in 1980 might inadvertently be helping monkeypox spread. Smallpox vaccines also protect against monkeypox, but mass immunization was stopped decades ago.
“Aside from people in west and Central Africa who may have some immunity to monkeypox from past exposure, not having any smallpox vaccination means nobody has any kind of immunity to monkeypox,” Happi said.
Shabir Mahdi, a professor of vaccinology at the University of Witwatersrand in Johannesburg, said a detailed investigation of the outbreak in Europe, including determining who the first patients were, was now critical.
“We need to really understand how this first started and why the virus is now gaining traction,” he said. “In Africa, there have been very controlled and infrequent outbreaks of monkeypox. If that’s now changing, we really need to understand why.”
___
Geir Moulson in Berlin, Jan M. Olsen in Copenhagen, Chinedu Asadu in Lagos, Nigeria, and AP reporters across Europe contributed to this report.
___
The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.
News
Bartlett’s Conrad Luczynski, 7-foot-3 and growing, looks to expand game at Missouri prep school: ‘This kid wants to play in the NBA.’
It seems unfathomable, really.
Bartlett’s Conrad Luczynski stands 7-foot-3, weighs 250 pounds and has continued to improve his game and athleticism over the past 18 to 24 months.
Even so, the talented center continued to wait this spring for the Division I scholarship offer he hoped would help him reach his goal.
“This kid wants to play in the NBA,” Bartlett coach Jim Wolfsmith said.
With changes in the world, changes in the game and changes in recruiting, the college part of the equation just hasn’t happened for Luczynski.
Yet.
His high school coach remains confident it will.
That’s because the 6-9 Wolfsmith, who refers to Luczynski as “The Polish Hammer,” knows full well the strong work ethic his player has developed since losing his sophomore season to the pandemic.
“I told him, ‘You’re looking to find a path for you,’” Wolfsmith said. “Conrad has leaned on a lot of people, from his parents to our coaching staff, and this spring he joined the Illinois Wolves run by Mike Mullins.
“It’s kind of brought everything in focus.”
This week, Luczynski decided his path will include going to a prep school — Link Year Prep in Branson, Missouri — for a nine-month postgraduate year that will allow him to develop his game, mind and body even further.
Luczynski won’t turn 18 until June.
“I’ve talked to a lot of people and it looks like a good fit,” Luczynski said. “The coach (Rodney Perry) there believes in me and likes my game. He thinks I can go as far as I dream of going.
“It just depends on how much work I put in, and that’s what I plan to do.”
He has done it before.
Luczynski said he reached 270 in the year he lost to the pandemic before getting back to work for the shortened season in Illinois as a junior.
“I just kept eating,” Luczynski said of the unwanted sabbatical.
He pared down for that shortened junior season, actually reaching 230, before putting some weight back on.
As a senior, he averaged 18.5 points, 12.8 rebounds, 4.3 blocked shots and 3.3 assists and put up multiple triple-double games for the Hawks.
He was named third team all-state by the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association and second team all-state by the Champaign News-Gazette.
“I’ve been told it will give me more time for my body to mature and put on some more muscle,” Luczynski said of prep school. “No one even knows if I’m done growing.”
His dad, Bart, is 6-6 and his mother, Agnieszka, is 5-9.
It also will help him develop his overall game, especially with basketball’s emphasis now on players extending their range and big men being less inclined to remain planted close to the basket.
“I’ve dealt with coaches recruiting kids for Division I, II and III along with NAIA, but I’ve never had a player go the prep school route,” Wolfsmith said.
It’s why he was happy to see Luczynski join the Wolves.
“Mike runs a great program and looks out for his kids,” Wolfsmith said. “With so many kids already in college utilizing the NCAA transfer portal, I think you’re going to see more and more high school kids choose a prep school.
“Conrad looked at several. I told him it will allow him to ‘work on your game, work on your grades and work on your body.’”
Wolfsmith said Luczynski made great strides last season getting into better shape, which allowed him to move up and down the floor and seldom take a break unless the score became lopsided.
“I think a lot of people were surprised at how well he could move north and south,” Wolfsmith said. “I’m proud of all the work he’s put in. He’s one of the most coachable, unselfish and humble guys out there.”
()
News
Black Lives Matter has $42 million in assets, tax documents show
NEW YORK — The foundation started by organizers of the Black Lives Matter movement is still worth tens of millions of dollars, after spending more than $37 million on grants, real estate, consultants, and other expenses, according to tax documents filed with the IRS.
In a new, 63-page Form 990 shared exclusively with The Associated Press, the Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation Inc. reports that it invested $32 million in stocks from the $90 million it received as donations amid racial justice protests in 2020. That investment is expected to become an endowment to ensure the foundation’s work continues in the future, organizers say.
It ended its last fiscal year – from July 1, 2020 to June 30, 2021 – with nearly $42 million in net assets. The foundation had an operating budget of about $4 million, according to a board member.
The tax filing shows that nearly $6 million was spent on a Los Angeles-area compound. The Studio City property, which includes a home with six bedrooms and bathrooms, a swimming pool, a soundstage and office space, was intended as a campus for a Black artists fellowship and is currently used for that purpose, the board member said.
This is the BLM foundation’s first public accounting of its finances since incorporating in 2017. As a fledgling nonprofit, it had been under the fiscal sponsorship of a well-established charity, and wasn’t required to publicly disclose its financials until it became an independent, 501(c)(3) nonprofit in December 2020.
The tax filing suggests the organization is still finding its footing: It currently has no executive director or in-house staff. Nonprofit experts tell the AP that the BLM foundation seems to be operating like a scrappy organization with far fewer resources, although some say Black-led charities face unfair scrutiny in an overwhelmingly white and wealthy philanthropic landscape.
Still, its governance structure makes it difficult to disprove allegations of impropriety, financial mismanagement and deviation from mission that have dogged the BLM foundation for years, one expert said.
“It comes across as an early startup nonprofit, without substantial governance structure in place, that got a huge windfall,” said Brian Mittendorf, a professor of accounting at Ohio State University who focuses on nonprofit organizations and their financial statements.
“People are going to be quick to assume that mismatch reflects intent,” he added. “Whether there’s anything improper here, that is another question. But whether they set themselves up for being criticized, I think that certainly is the case because they didn’t plug a bunch of those gaps.”
The BLM movement first emerged in 2013, after the acquittal of George Zimmerman, the neighborhood watch volunteer who killed 17-year-old Trayvon Martin in Florida. But it was the 2014 death of Michael Brown at the hands of police in Ferguson, Missouri, that made the slogan “Black lives matter” a rallying cry for progressives and a favorite target of derision for conservatives.
BLM co-founders Patrisse Cullors, Alicia Garza and Ayọ Tometi had pledged to build a decentralized organization governed by the consensus of BLM chapters. But just three years into existence, Cullors was the only movement founder involved in the organization.
And in 2020, a tidal wave of contributions in the aftermath of protests over George Floyd’s murder by Minneapolis police meant the BLM organization needed much more infrastructure.
When Cullors revealed the windfall of donations last year, local chapter organizers and families of police brutality victims reacted angrily. Until then, the foundation had not been transparent with the most devoted BLM organizers, many of whom accused Cullors of shutting them out of decisions about how financial resources would be allocated.
YahNé Ndgo, an activist and former organizer with the BLM chapter in Philadelphia, said Cullors reneged on a promise to hand over control of the foundation’s resources to grassroots organizers.
“When resources came in, when opportunities came in, (the foundation) alone would be the ones to decide who was going to take advantage of them, without having to take any consideration of the other organizers whose work was giving them the access to these resources and opportunities in the first place,” said Ndgo, who organized a group of chapters that confronted the foundation over issues of transparency and accountability.
In 2020, the foundation did spin off its network of chapters as a sister collective called BLM Grassroots. It has a fiscal sponsor managing money granted by the foundation. Melina Abdullah, cofounder of BLM’s first chapter in Los Angeles, also directs the grassroots collective and said its organizers continue to have direct impact in communities across the country.
“We’ll never stop doing that,” Abdullah said. “That’s the work we were born out of.”
In a recent interview with the AP, Cullors acknowledged the foundation was ill-prepared to handle the moment. The tax filing lists Cullors as an uncompensated founder and executive director. She resigned last year. The foundation also paid nearly $140,000 in severance to a former managing director who had been at odds with local BLM chapter organizers, prior to Cullors’s tenure as director.
The filing shows Cullors reimbursed the organization $73,523 for a charter flight for foundation-related travel, which the organization says she took in 2021 out of concern for COVID-19 and security threats. She also paid the foundation $390 over her uses of the Studio City property for two private events.
During the last fiscal year, Cullors was the foundation board’s sole voting director and held no board meetings, according to the filing. Although that is permissible under Delaware law, where the foundation is incorporated, that governance structure gives the appearance that Cullors alone decided who to hire and how to spend donations. That was never the truth, current board members said.
For all the questions raised about its oversight, the BLM foundation’s tax filing shows its stewards haven’t squandered donations. Instead, it granted tens of millions of dollars to BLM chapters, Black-led grassroots organizations and families of police brutality victims, whose names rallied the larger movement.
“This 990 reveals that (the BLM foundation) is the largest Black abolitionist nonprofit organization that has ever existed in the nation’s history. What we’re doing has never been done before,” said Shalomyah Bowers, who serves as the foundation’s board secretary.
“We needed to get dollars out to grassroots organizations doing the work of abolition, doing the work that would shift the moral tide of this world towards one that does not have or believe in police, prisons, jails or violence,” he said.
Earlier this month, the foundation announced Bowers as one of three members of its board of directors. He serves with board chair Cicley Gay, a communications professional with more than 20 years of experience in nonprofit and philanthropic organizations, and D’Zhane Parker, a member of BLM’s Los Angeles chapter whose work focuses on the impact of mass incarceration on families.
“We are decolonizing philanthropy,” Gay said. “We, as a board, are charged with disrupting traditional standards of what grant making in philanthropy looks like. It means investing in Black communities, trusting them with their dollars.”
The foundation will launch a “transparency and accountability center” on its website to make its financial documents available for public inspection, Bowers said.
___
FOUNDATION RELIES ON CONSULTANTS
To get here, the foundation has relied on a small grouping of consultants, some of whom have close ties to founders and other BLM organizers. For example, the tax filing shows the foundation paid nearly $970,000 to Trap Heals LLC, a company founded by Damon Turner, who fathered a child with Cullors. The company was hired to produce live events and provide other creative services, Bowers said.
The foundation paid more than $840,000 to Cullors Protection LLC, a security firm run by Paul Cullors, Patrisse’s brother, according to the tax filing. Because the BLM movement is known for vehemently protesting law enforcement organizations, the foundation felt its protection could not be entrusted to former police professionals who typically run security firms, said Bowers, adding the foundation sought bids for other security contractors.
Bowers, who has previously served as deputy executive director, is founder and president of a firm that received the lion’s share of money spent on consultants in the last fiscal year. Bowers Consulting provided much of the foundation’s operational support, including staffing, fundraising and other key services and was paid more than $2.1 million, according to the tax filing.
The foundation’s reliance on consultants is not unusual for newer nonprofits, said Mittendorf, the Ohio State accounting professor. But having clear policies around business transactions could reduce any appearance of impropriety, he said.
“It’s a best practice not to engage in business transactions with people who have influence inside the organization or with companies affiliated with people who have influence inside the organization,” Mittendorf said. “Make sure you have conflict of interest policies and other controls in place, so that those transactions are all being done to benefit the organization and not to benefit the individuals.”
The tax filing indicates the foundation has a conflict-of-interest policy. And Bowers said the last BLM board approved the contract with his firm when he was not a board member.
“Our firm stepped in when Black Lives Matter had no structure and no staff,” he said. “We filled the gap, when nothing else existed. But let me be crystal clear, there was no conflict of interest.”
Controversy surrounding the organization’s finances has elicited probes by at least two state attorneys general. Board members said they are cooperating with civil investigations in Indiana and Ohio, and they have turned over relevant documents to those authorities.
Isabelle Leighton, interim executive director of the Donors of Color Network, an organization that promotes racial equity in philanthropy, said discrimination in the nonprofit sector leaves little room for Black-led progressive movement organizations to publicly make mistakes. Such organizations are typically receiving much less financial and operational support than wealthy, white-led nonprofits, but receive much more criticism, she said.
“It’s tapping into a deep narrative that people of color do not deserve to have the same resources that those who have already made it get,” Leighton said. “It’s intended for people to start to doubt and create their own new echo chamber of criticizing who deserves to receive resources.”
___
BLM GRANTS $26 MILLION TO CHAPTERS AND FAMILIES
The foundation’s tax filing rebuts claims that the BLM foundation ignored the larger movement. Nearly $26 million, or 70% of its expenses, were grants to organizations and families in the last fiscal year.
Twelve BLM chapters, including those in Boulder, Colorado; Boston; Washington, D.C.; Detroit; Los Angeles; Gary, Indiana; and Philadelphia, received pledges for grants of up to $500,000. The family foundations created in honor of Floyd and others killed by police and vigilantes — Trayvon Martin and Oscar Grant — each received contributions of $200,000.
Jacari Harris, executive director of the George Floyd Memorial Foundation, said in a statement the organization was “incredibly grateful” for the grant, “the largest one-time contribution we have received to date within the U.S.” Harris said the funds will help provide college scholarships, mental health support to the Black community and educate “about the dangers of police brutality around the world.”
The Michael O.D. Brown: We Love Our Sons & Daughters Foundation, run by Michael Brown Jr.’s mother, Lezley McSpadden, was approved for a larger multi-year grant of $1.4 million. A representative of the Brown foundation told the AP that an initial $500,000 had been received in 2021.
McSpadden is happy to have the BLM foundation’s support, the representative said.
Among its larger grants are $2.3 million to the Living Through Giving Foundation, a nonprofit charity platform that encourages giving at the local level; and $1.5 million to Team Blackbird, LLC, a rapid response communications and movement strategy project that increases the visibility of movement organizations.
The tax filing does not reveal the foundation’s largest donors.
“Transparency and accountability is so important to us, but so is trust,” said Gay, the BLM foundation chair. “Presenting (donor) names after the fact, at this point, would likely be a betrayal of that trust.”
____
Morrison writes about race and justice for the AP’s Race and Ethnicity team. Follow him on Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/aaronlmorrison.
