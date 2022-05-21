Bob’s Burgers Season 12 Finale: May 22 Release, Time, Where To Watch And Plot Speculations

Share Pin 0 Shares

For now, the Journey of Mr. and Mrs. Belcher is coming to an end. Season 12 is ending on May 22, 2022. But there is little to be disappointed in knowing this since a Bob’s Burgers movie is scheduled to release on May 27, 2022. Not only that, there is news of another season of Bob’s Burgers, so we have Season 13 to look forward to.

Ever since Loren Bouchard created this animated series in 2011, it has been garnering fans worldwide fans. The plot remains simple, and we get a glimpse into the everyday life of Mr. and Mrs. Belcher, who run a burger restaurant. However, we see more in this sitcom since every episode brings something unique.

What To Expect From The Last Episode Of The Season?

Well, the quick answer is that we can’t guess. Long-time fans would know that each episode brings something new to the table for us to gobble. Anyone who is either new to this series or has been watching a song doesn’t have to know what happened in the last episode to relate to the news.

A long-standing trait of this show has been the portrayal of real life, in the sense that it mimics the holidays and other things, which makes it relatable. So, whether it is Halloween or Christmas, you know that they will be celebrated in the show when the time comes.

The Humor And the Weird

Since the first episode, which was titled “Human Flesh,” the show has been weird and full of humor at the same time. Who would go and deliver a huge ventriloquist dummy head in their right mind? Bob and Teddy would do the job and might as well convert it into a road trip.

And every once in a while, we get a horror-themed episode. The basic plot remains the same: friends, family, and much everyday stuff. Bob and Linda are still fighting, and its always heartwarming to see them in their peppy selves.

Increasing Popularity Since 2011

The show didn’t receive good ratings initially, but the positive ratings slowly started overtaking the negative ones. So much so that the hype around the upcoming movie is crazy, and it is always good for the fans that the series do well economically too.

The last episodes of season 12 should be enough to keep us waiting till then. The Belcher family has witnessed a productive season for themselves. The finale should accentuate the hearty emotions that we have witnessed along the way.

Let’s hope that we won’t have to wait much for season thirteen, and even if something like the pandemic occurs, the creators will know how to deal with it. We didn’t see any issues with season 11 or 12, so there is no reason to worry. Right?

