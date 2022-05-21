News
Body of missing U of M student recovered from Mississippi River
The body of a missing 19-year-old University of Minnesota student was found Wednesday in the Mississippi River, authorities said.
The University of Minnesota Police Department said Friday the body is that of Austin Ray Retterath, who was reported missing the morning of May 8. His last known location was East River Road and Franklin Avenue in Minneapolis.
The Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the man found dead Wednesday as Retterath and that there was no indication of foul play, police said. A cause and manner of death has not been released.
When Is Season 4 Of All American Coming Out On Netflix
Who doesn’t love little sports in their life? Specifically, football. To all the fans of Spencer Paysinger out there, the news is all yours. Netflix has announced to broadcast season 4 of All American on May 31, 2022. The creator has already renewed the show for the fifth season in March 2022.
Why Will The Show Stream On Netflix?
It is because of Netflix’s deal with The CW. The deal said that the shows would come to Ott eight days after their release on TV. But the deal came to an end in 2019, and the shows included in the deal were not affected. All American was one of the shows included in the deal, which is good news to the fan because they will be receiving new seasons of the show until the storyline ends.
About The Show
All American is a drama television show first broadcasted on tv on the channel The CW now, taken on online streamer Netflix. The show is inspired by the life of American football player Spencer Paysinger. He grew up in Los Angeles. He went to Crenshaw High School and later transferred to Beverly High solely to play football. Since the beginning, Paysinger has been a brilliant football player, and he has proved the same over time.
The show portrays the major and minor life events of Spencer in detail. It shows all the struggles he went through to reach the height of success.
About The Main Lead
Daniel Ezra brilliantly plays the character of Spencer Paysinger. He is a British actor born on December 15, 1991. He became famous because of the show All American.
Other Cast And Characters
Bre-Z plays Tamia “Coop” Cooper. Layla Keating is played by Greta Oniogou . Samantha Logan plays Olivia Baker. The character of Jordan Baker is played by Michael Evan Behling. Asher Adams is played by Cody Christina. Grace James by Karimah Westbrook. Laura Fine-Baker by Monet Mazur. Billy Baker by Taye Diggs. Dillion James by Jalyn Hall. Patience Roberts by Chelsea Tavares and JJ Parker by Hunter Clowdus.
Top prospect Adley Rutschman will be called up when Orioles ‘feel like he’s ready,’ manager Brandon Hyde says
The crystal ball predictions of a Monday call-up for catcher Adley Rutschman fell through, as did any guesses that baseball’s top prospect would arrive in Baltimore to play for the Orioles on Friday. Instead, Rutschman is still with Triple-A Norfolk in Charlotte, North Carolina.
The timetable for Rutschman’s impending promotion for a major league debut is uncertain, although the clamoring from fans only grows by the day as he remains a minor leaguer. Manager Brandon Hyde said Friday, though, that calling up Rutschman will be independent of how the Orioles’ current catchers, Robinson Chirinos and Anthony Bemboom, are playing.
“The decision with Adley is going to be about Adley,” Hyde said. “They will call him up when they feel like he’s ready. It has nothing to do with how our guys are doing behind the plate, because they’ve done an absolutely fantastic job handling our pitchers.”
Rutschman, 24, might have made the opening day roster if he hadn’t suffered a tricep injury as major league spring training got underway. That setback required the No. 1 overall draft pick in 2019 out of Oregon State to ramp up again, and he’s done it over the last month with time in High-A, Double-A and Triple-A.
Rutschman played catcher three straight days between Tuesday and Thursday for the first time this season, although he’s out of the lineup entirely Friday for the Tides — likely a standard off day after a heavy workload.
With the Tides, Rutschman is hitting .233 but has slugged three homers, including on Tuesday and Wednesday. In 43 Triple-A games in 2021, Rutschman hit .312.
Chirinos and Bemboom have offered little offensive upside this season, barring the two-run home run by Chirinos on Thursday — his first of the year. Chirinos entered Friday with a .147 batting average, while Bemboom sits at .118.
But pitchers have continually praised the pair and credit them with helping increase the staff’s strike percentage.
“We’re extremely pleased with both guys,” Hyde said. “Unbelievably professional. Robby’s got a big track record. He’s caught in a lot of huge games and has done it for a long time. And Bemboom’s come as advertised, as just a defensive guy, off-the-charts makeup, he puts a ton of pride in putting a zero up every inning. So I’ve been really, really pleased with what we’ve done behind the plate. But the decision with Adley is going to be ultimately with when they feel like he’s ready.”
When Rutschman arrives, either Bemboom or Chirinos will likely make way.
“That’s going to be challenging,” Hyde said. “That’s going to be hard, because they’ve been ultimate team guys. And it’s going to be hard to see one of them go.”
Around the horn
>> Ryan Mountcastle said he is in line to return to the Orioles’ lineup Saturday when he’s eligible to be removed from the 10-day injured list. When swinging a bat the past few days, Mountcastle said he hasn’t felt the forearm pain that beleaguered him during the road trips in St. Louis and Detroit.
>> Left-hander Logan Allen, who was designated for assignment earlier this week to make room for left-hander Nick Vespi on the 40-man roster, cleared waivers and was assigned to Triple-A Norfolk.
Heat get encouraging news: Lowry, Tucker listed as questionable for Game 3 vs. Celtics
Rarely has “questionable” carried such hope for the Miami Heat as it did when the team issued its injury report Friday for Saturday’s 8:30 p.m. Game 3 of the Eastern Conference finals against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden.
Point guard Kyle Lowry, who has missed seven of the past nine games with a strained left hamstring, including the past three, was upgraded to questionable, traveling with the team to Boston.
Just as encouraging was the listing of power forward P.J. Tucker as questionable a day after he left the Heat’s Game 2 blowout loss at FTX Arena with a knee irritation.
The Heat, in fact, could be whole for the first time in weeks, with the only two other players on the team’s injury report both expected to play. For now, the Heat are listing both Max Strus and Gabe Vincent as questionable with hamstring strains, with neither having missed time with those ailments.
Similarly, the Celtics’ injury report was reduced. Guard Marcus Smart and big man Al Horford, who both missed Boston’s Game 1 road loss, no longer are listed. Smart had been out with a midfoot sprain and Horford had been in NBA health-and-safety protocols, before both returned in Game 2.
Only seldom-used guard Sam Hauser is on Boston’s injury report, out due to a shoulder issue.
Getting Lowry back would allow coach Erik Spoelstra to shift Vincent back to the second unit. Should Tucker play on, after exiting Game 2 in the third quarter, it would not require turning to Markieff Morris or Caleb Martin as the starting power forward.
Lowry initially was injured April 22, in the third game of the Heat’s opening-round 4-1 win over the Atlanta Hawks. He then missed four games before coming back to play two games in the East semifinals against the Philadelphia 76ers, with the Heat losing both of those before closing out the 76ers 4-2.
Lowry’s absence was amplified by Thursday’s breakout return of Smart, who closed with 24 points, 12 assists and nine rebounds in Boston’s 127-102 Thursday victory that evened the best-of-seven series at 1-1.
Asked after Thursday night’s loss if he had an update on Lowry, Heat coach Erik Spoelstra only said, “still don’t.”
A team spokesman then added, “He’s making progress,” with the Heat taking Friday off ahead of Saturday night’s game at TD Garden.
“Progress” ultimately came with the issuing of the status of “questionable.”
As for Tucker, Spoelstra merely pointed Thursday to the resilience of his starting power forward.
“If you ask him,” Spoelstra said, “he says he’s good to go. We’ll just have to see. I’ll talk to the trainers.”
Heat forward Jimmy Butler had been optimistic about Tucker.
“I think he’ll be all right,” Jimmy Butler said. “If he’s not ready to go, though, everybody else has to be ready to go. Those are some even bigger shoes to have to fill, because he does it on the defensive end. We’re capable of it, though.”
Butler had spoken after Thursday’s loss of changing his approach if Lowry did not return.
“You know, I’ve got to basically do Kyle’s job and make sure guys are in spots where they can be comfortable and be the most successful,” Butler said. “That’s on me. I don’t think that’s on Spo.”
The question becomes how much of Butler the Heat can continue to ask or require.
“I think I got a bit selfish on the offensive end,” Butler said of his 70-point start over the series’ first two games. “I got to look to use my teammates. They have been there for me all year long and I got to get back to that because whenever they are scoring, whenever they are aggressive, we are a much better team.”
