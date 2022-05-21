Finance
Book Review – A Guide to the Project Management Book of Knowledge – PMBOK Guide – Fourth Edition
A Guide to the Project Management Body of Knowledge (PMBOK Guide) is universally recognized as the standard for project management methodologies and practices. Project managers routinely use the PMBOK® as a reference for accepted tools, knowledge, and processes in order to ensure the successful completion of a wide range of projects. The PMBOK is also the industry standard which candidates must study and possess a functional knowledge of when preparing for Project Management Professional (PMP) and Certified Associate in Project Management (CAPM) certifications. Since its creation the PMBOK has undergone several revisions the most recent of which is the 4th edition. Although much of the content is the same as in the 3rd edition, there are some significant changes regarding clarity and improvement.
The 4th edition of the PMBOK reflects a focused effort to provide more clarity in various aspects of project management practices while reducing ambiguity and redundancy. There are several areas where this is evident. First, in order to remain consistent, all processes are now annotated in a verb-noun format (i.e. Define Activities, Develop Schedule, Plan Quality, Verify Scope, etc). In such a dynamic discipline as project management it is imperative to maintain as high a level of consistency and simplicity as possible. Adding to its simplicity, the 4th edition has also grouped corrective action, preventive action, defect repair, and requested changes under the heading “change request”. The purpose of this is to provide visibility of these change requests while allowing an easier understanding of the project management processes.
It is important for a project manager to have a comprehensive understanding of the processes involved with successful project management. In order to help with this the 4th edition of the PMBOK has focused more on clarifying process interactions. By more clearly explaining process inputs and outputs with aid from the PMBOK’s new data flow diagrams-which replaced process flow diagrams-and the relationships between these processes, the project manager will have a better understanding of how to use these tools to his or her benefit.
Another important clarification is the distinction between the project management plan and the various project documents the project manager may utilize in helping manage the project. An example of this is that previously a change log may have been mistakenly grouped into a project management plan. The PMBOK® now makes it clear that while change management is an important part of a project management plan, a change log is a project document and should not be included in a formal project plan.
Additional clarification was made to the PMBOK® by more clearly differentiating what contents of the project charter and scope statement are required. Previously, these documents may have shared some commonalities as there was no clear distinction between required content. As projects progressively elaborate-or become more defined as they move forward-what is annotated in the charter will evolve and become evident in the project scope statement. This progressive elaboration is an important part of project management and the PMBOK has done well by making this consideration while defining more clear boundaries between these two documents.
Perhaps the most significant difference between the 3rd and 4th editions of the PMBOK is the addition, consolidation, and removal of several processes. The processes of Develop Preliminary Scope Statement (Project Integration Management Knowledge Area) and Plan Scope (Project Scope Management Knowledge Area) were removed in the 4th edition. Processes which were added include Collect Requirements (Project Scope Management Knowledge Area) and Identify Stakeholders (Project Communications Management Knowledge Area). Within the Project Procurement Management Knowledge Area the six processes were consolidated into four. These process revisions represent bold changes between the 3rd and 4th editions of the PMBOK. However, by renaming the processes in verb-noun format, removing those which were redundant or unnecessary, adding where needed, and consolidating others, the 4th edition of the PMBOK represents a significant improvement and another step in the right direction for project management.
Another improvement added to the 4th edition of the PMBOK is Appendix G which contains a list and discussion of interpersonal skills needed to successfully manage projects. While it is arguable whether or not these skills can be learned through training and practice or whether one is born more adept at these soft skills, it is clear that they are necessary in effectively managing projects and project teams. Their inclusion in the PMBOK is an improvement because they indicate areas in which project managers must maintain their focus while interacting with their project teams and stakeholders.
While the release of the 4th edition of the PMBOK was a step in the right direction for project management it was also part of a larger picture and not the only book of standards PMI released. Concurrently with the PMBOK fourth edition PMI released The Standard for Program Management 2nd Edition; The Standard for Portfolio Management 2nd Edition; and Organizational Project Management Maturity Model (OPM3) 2nd Edition. The release of these four standards represents an effort to relate methodologies between and among these various levels of project and program management in a clear, consistent, and comprehensive manner. These standards of basic project management, program and portfolio management, and organizational project management, along with consistent language, terminology, and practices provide an umbrella under which practitioners of the project management profession can operate with awareness, clarity, and confidence.
In addition to the professional content contained within the PMBOK there are some other characteristics of the book worthy of discussion. First, the book maintains its quality of being easy to read and understand. The fonts and graphics used in the book are clearly visible and the reader will find them easy to follow. Additionally, the data flow diagrams at the beginning of each knowledge area chapter are much easier to follow and understand than the 3rd edition’s process flow diagrams.
Another nice characteristic is the ability of the reader to take notes in the margins which provide very adequate space. One characteristic that should be improved is the soft cover of the PMBOK. With the cost of the book at $65.95 through PMI (or $49.50 for PMI members), a soft cover is hardly adequate to protect such an investment and valuable reference tool. Some simple internet research also found that the book can be purchased for $41.55 through Amazon.com with free shipping. This is certainly the most affordable price found online though, perhaps, it can be purchased secondhand or from a used book store for less.
One reason for the explosive growth of the project management profession is the degree to which the practices and methodologies have evolved. The revisions in the 4th edition of the PMBOK® represent the efforts made by its governing body, PMI, to remain proactive in a cycle of continuous development and improvement. The utility of effective project management has been realized throughout every industry and market segment. By including feedback from its practitioners in this improvement cycle the project management industry will continue to effectively evolve through its refinement of standards, tools, and practices.
History of CRM – Customer Relationship Management
HISTORY OF CRM
CUSTOMER RELATIONSHIP MANAGEMENT is a concept that offered numerous benefits and long term changes to businesses. In the 1990’s companies began using it for a number of reasons. Big organizations used this method to interact with customers and handle all the voluminous data.
Large companies were using huge amounts of customer related information data and it was difficult to track down customers and their purchases, because the processing was too difficult. Also they needed something that updated the data constantly. But CRM only proved successful for long term results. The effectiveness for short term use was not up to par because it just ended up making the process more expensive and arduous.
EVOLUTION OF CRM
A limited use, all purpose electronic diary with basic data base functionality was what started all this data organizing. Those diaries, or Personal Information Managers, gave way to Contact Management System, or CMS which were flexible productivity tools, and could manage larger volumes of data. CMS morphed into SFA or Sales Force Automation systems, which us now the cornerstone of modern CRM applications.
It’s their new breed of products though, that, along with a host of others, have collectively redefined CRM. These grid-iron corporate offerings strive to give corporations the nirvana of a ‘unified’ view of their clients across the enterprise.1
In the last several years, CRM capabilities have evolved with recent software systems and advanced tracking features to increase its productivity. Perhaps the CRM currently in use is what the creators had envisioned originally.
The cost effective newer CRM systems are certainly a reason for even smaller companies to utilize them.
THE HISTORY
Even though CRM systems weren’t available yet, the 1980’s were a foundation for CRM software. The concept in vogue at that time was ‘Database Marketing’ – an earlier version of CRM. It was simply a phrase used to define the act of customer service groups speaking individually to customers.
The practice went well for key clients and became a valuable contrivance for opening the lines of communication and tailoring services to their requirements. But over time (and especially for smaller clients) the process became tedious and provided cluttered information without the insight.
Data collection was the easy part – it was impossible to process and analyze all the available data for the benefit of customer satisfaction. With time companies realized that it wasn’t all that information that they required. They found out they need the few basic data: what the customers purchased, how much money they spent and how they utilize the product.
ADVANCEMENT
In the 1990’s, this marketing system was instilled with a number of new techniques. That was when Customer Relationship Management was introduced. It now became a dual system, but now the customer got back more than just product satisfaction. Companies began giving them gifts, discounts, deals and even money. This was done to instill a sense of loyalty in the customer.
This was the beginning of frequent flyer programs, bonus credit card points. Previously customers were simply buying from the company and nothing much was done to build a relationship to get them to come back. CRM was now being used to increase sales and also improve customer service.
This was opposite to how the customer was being viewed earlier. Before the introduction of CRM, many companies didn’t care about catering to the customer. In the mind of the executives, they had ample resources and could simply replace customers whenever required.
That may have been acceptable before the 1980s, but with the onslaught of the Information Age, customers could now judge far better for their own good then before, and when they were not content with a company’s service they easily replaced it with so many other options available.
After that software companies began releasing newer, more advanced software that were used throughout industries, were customized, and the information was now being used in a usable, dynamic way.
CRM TODAY
Today CRM is being used in multiple ways. The CRM software doesn’t just feed information into a static database for future reference but it continuously updates the analysis of customer requirements and behavior.
CRM also helped develop strategies for more mutually beneficial work between different departments of an organization through shared information and understanding, leading to increased customer satisfaction.
The three major divisions that deploy CRM are the telecommunications, financial services providers and high tech corporations. And this software provides companies amazing feedback in terms of customer satisfaction.
How to Document Your Wine Collection
Concept
Documenting a wine collection is not rocket science and it does not need to be tedious; it should be a fun and easy task. The process is simple, and anyone with a pen and paper, or a computer, can do it effectively. Proper documentation allows wine lovers to keep their inventory in proper order, so that when they need to find a particular bottle in the proverbial haystack, it is easy to do so.
This process is relatively easy whether you have fewer than a hundred bottles of wine to organize or if your wine collection is hundreds or thousands. The process of documenting wine involves the same principles whether the cellar is large or small. Think of it as organizing a library. Whether there are a few books or many racks, they should be arranged in order, using certain rows and certain aisles in order to facilitate finding what you need quickly and efficiently. This guide will assist in finding the best ways to document your wine collection.
Process
Wine enthusiasts with large collections should always go for the most convenient method of documenting their wines. One popular method is using computer software that manages wine placement in the wine cellar. Software programs like WineBanq, The Wine Cellar Book, The Uncorked Cellar, Cellartracker make wine management relatively easy. Free trial versions of these software programs are usually available, but trial versions usually offer severely limited functionality and/or eventual expiration.
A low tech method of documentation is through the use of electronic spreadsheets. The most popular spreadsheet programs are Microsoft Excel, Google Docs Spreadsheets (free), OpenOffice Spreadsheets (free), and Zoho Sheets (free). Using a spreadsheet format, one populates the columns with descriptive labels for each wine. Mandatory columns include: Cellar row #, location # within each cellar row, vineyard, label description, vintage, grape variety, country, region, location, rating, drink from date, drink until date, class, source, cost, and estimated value. The most important columns for inventorying purposes are the first two: cellar row number and location number within each cellar row. These numbers will indicate the exact location of each wine bottle in the cellar (or other storage location). By meticulously numbering each physical row and each physical cell within each row, and then matching these physical locations in the spreadsheet, accounting for all bottles is fast and easy.
Which ever method you use to document your wine inventory, make a physical printout of all information for manual audit and a paper trail. Finding a system that works for and sticking to it meticulously is key to organizational success.
Why Salesforce Is The Best Platform For All CRM Needs
A business grows in size, so does its customer base. So, for every business CRM (Customer relationship management) has become an undeniable or top concern to deal with their growing number of customers. Many extensive CRM platforms evolved in the market in the name of Salesforce, MS Dynamics, Oracle or Netsuite to help businesses close more leads and earn a strong base of good customers. However, of the lot, Salesforce is the notable CRM platform that is redefining and reshaping customer relationships management with cloud-computing and on-premise systems. Today, most companies hang on to Salesforce for their CRM needs because of its extensiveness, cost-effectiveness and targeted customer retention models. Customer acquisition any day costs more than customer retention. That is why businesses that want to keep their loyal customers, seek the help of Salesforce consultants to get a befitting CRM strategy to implement with Salesforce.
While clearly, Salesforce is the software for the modern business era, addressing the needs of small as well as large enterprises, here’s a further glimpse of all the crucial points of advantages offered by it.
Customisable from end to end
Salesforce just not helps businesses to meet the advanced needs of CRM by providing high-grade processes for sales, customer services and marketing. It also helps them take care of other modern aspects of CRM by working as a PaaS (Platform as a service). It enables the enterprises to create custom applications as per their needs and integrate them easily with their native Salesforce CRM for more functionalities.
Helps manage customer data comprehensively
With Salesforce, no enterprise has to struggle or slog with huge data silos of their customers. They can have all of their customer data stocked up at one single point and use them as needed to unlock every opportunity of sales. It helps the executives of marketing teams to integrate with every department of customer services with apps and gather the data generated at the key interaction points.
Collaborates sales and marketing departments
This benefit is crucial for small businesses because it’s highly costly for them to manage data of sales and marketing in separate silos. Besides, it is no more viable too. Collaborating the two and connecting all their functions on a single platform is essential to give marketers a unified view of their customers activity. This predominantly helps both the departments to share information real-time and take decisions quite faster.
Enables third-party integrations
Businesses are often in need of different third-party solutions to make their approach to customer service more effective. Salesforce comes with a limitless marketplace for third-party apps, in the name of AppExchange. Housing over 5000 app solutions, it helps enterprises to extend the CRM functionality in many areas, including Finance, ERP, HR, marketing, analytics, and so forth.
Provides CRM solution that’s mobile ready
Probably, the first of the kind, Salesforce is a cost-effective and powerfully built CRM platform with support for mobile operating systems. Salesforce Marketing Cloud helps companies to explore all completely responsive solutions to reach the customers anywhere, anytime and through any medium. From personalising email campaigns to direct mobile targeting (use of SMS, push notifications, group messages), it helps marketers to initiate all by adding up ‘mobile’ option in their campaigns.
Salesforce’s competency as a CRM is a never-ending tale. While these advantages show why it shot to so much fame among businesses in no time, you must not be missing out the other factors that also made it the world’s number one CRM like scalability, simple user-interface, intuitive dashboard, and vast community for support.
