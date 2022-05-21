Buy Flood Insurance Before It Is Too Late – Noah Knew That

Share Pin 0 Shares

When did Noah build the ark? Before the flood right, yes, and that was his insurance to save all the Earth species, as the story goes. Likewise, before the flood is when you ought to buy flood insurance as well. You can’t just watch the news and see that there is a big storm coming, or a Hurricane is going to hit the shoreline near you, or perhaps there are 4-storms lined up back-to-back and you live next to a levee on the Missouri or Mississippi – it doesn’t work that way – no matter how much you wish it could.

Further, getting flood insurance in some areas is impossible, as no one is offering it. And the Federal Flood Insurance program, if you are involved in that, it could be quite costly, so you might wish to look into all that by going to the Federal National Insurance Flood Program Website.

Channel 7 ABC News in Los Angeles put out a news alert on May 14, 2011 and story titled; “Mississippi River Floodgate Opens – The Morganza spillway has opened for the first time since 1973 to drain the swelling of the Mississippi River” and the article and news segment stated;

“A 10-ton, steel emergency floodgate has been opened for the first time in nearly four decades to drain the swelling of the Mississippi River. About 25,000 folks and 11,000 structures could be in harm’s way when the Morganza spillway unlocked. Water to submerge about 3,000 square miles, and in some areas water levels could put the ground under 25 feet of water.”

Indeed, within a few hours the news was on every single major news station, but guess what? If the government opens the flood gates and purposely allows one area to flood out to save an entire city down river, or protect a large levee from being breached in this case – there are generally clauses in the flood insurance contract which void the flood insurance company’s obligations to pay a flood claim on your home or business.

Now then, FEMA may provide temporary housing, money, or offer a low-cost loan to help the people in the area get back on their feet. Of course, this isn’t the same as having flood insurance. Remember you need to be fully insured before the rainy season, because once it starts you may not be able to get coverage in time. Indeed, I hope you will please consider all this and think on it.