Buy Flood Insurance Before It Is Too Late – Noah Knew That
When did Noah build the ark? Before the flood right, yes, and that was his insurance to save all the Earth species, as the story goes. Likewise, before the flood is when you ought to buy flood insurance as well. You can’t just watch the news and see that there is a big storm coming, or a Hurricane is going to hit the shoreline near you, or perhaps there are 4-storms lined up back-to-back and you live next to a levee on the Missouri or Mississippi – it doesn’t work that way – no matter how much you wish it could.
Further, getting flood insurance in some areas is impossible, as no one is offering it. And the Federal Flood Insurance program, if you are involved in that, it could be quite costly, so you might wish to look into all that by going to the Federal National Insurance Flood Program Website.
Channel 7 ABC News in Los Angeles put out a news alert on May 14, 2011 and story titled; “Mississippi River Floodgate Opens – The Morganza spillway has opened for the first time since 1973 to drain the swelling of the Mississippi River” and the article and news segment stated;
“A 10-ton, steel emergency floodgate has been opened for the first time in nearly four decades to drain the swelling of the Mississippi River. About 25,000 folks and 11,000 structures could be in harm’s way when the Morganza spillway unlocked. Water to submerge about 3,000 square miles, and in some areas water levels could put the ground under 25 feet of water.”
Indeed, within a few hours the news was on every single major news station, but guess what? If the government opens the flood gates and purposely allows one area to flood out to save an entire city down river, or protect a large levee from being breached in this case – there are generally clauses in the flood insurance contract which void the flood insurance company’s obligations to pay a flood claim on your home or business.
Now then, FEMA may provide temporary housing, money, or offer a low-cost loan to help the people in the area get back on their feet. Of course, this isn’t the same as having flood insurance. Remember you need to be fully insured before the rainy season, because once it starts you may not be able to get coverage in time. Indeed, I hope you will please consider all this and think on it.
What’s New in Magento Enterprise Edition 1.14.2?
Magento has recently announced the release of its new enterprise edition 1.14.2. This new version has opened up new opportunities for Magento development professionals and eCommerce businesses to leverage from in order to accelerate business growth.
Some of the highlights of this new release are:
Category sorting rules
The all new Magento comes with five new automated product sorting rules that help you drive more sales from category pages. It also helps you better engage your customers. This new feature enables you to completely re-arrange the category pages to feature best sellers or low stock items or new products at the top of the list. You can also sort products by color within a category. This makes it easy to configure color grouping for seasonal sales.
The highlight of this feature is that merchant intervention is not required for maintaining the merchandizing strategy.
Google Tag Manager
Google tag manager is included with the new Magento Enterprise Edition enables merchants to add tracking tags to their eCommerce site that allows you to measure audience, personalization, retargeting and search engine marketing and lots more. All this can be done without modifying the code. It enables faster time to market and enables accurate data collection and allows you to ship the results directly to Google Analytics or other third party analytics solutions.
Overall, you can gauge how well your site is doing and how successful your campaigns are.
Technology updates
Among the technology updates, this version of Magento includes the latest version of the Zend Framework. It also includes Redis integration.
Community Edition coming soon
Magento also announced that Magento Community Edition 1.9.2 will soon be available for download.
Mobile SDK for iOS
With the Magento Mobile SDK for iOS, you can easily create a full featured eCommerce app for your iPhone. It includes all the features required to run a successful mobile store like checkout process, customer accounts, and promotions. It also includes an API to connect to your e-store.
Functional Testing Framework
Around 170 automated functional tests are included which will help improve the quality of your online store.
Reporting and Analytics
Reporting and analysis is made easy with the new Relic integration and gives you great insights into hosting environment health. You can also measure your app performance and identify potential problems and sort out issues with performance. You can also create customized dashboards to better understand your reports.
Web performance
Improvements will be seen in the web application performance and improved cloud deployments to offer a great customer experience no matter where the site is hosted. It proactively optimizes the website performance and dynamically scales with traffic demands. This is very useful at peak traffic when website demands high server resources and capacity.
Well, Magento has come up with great features in this new and improved Enterprise Edition, opening up new opportunities for online stores and Magento development professionals to take advantage of. Since it includes a mobile software development kit and performance enhancing features, this version of Magento seems just right to build a perfect online store!
Helping the Brain Injured Auto Accident Victim Deal With the Skeptical Insurance Company
The fact is that brain injured victims of auto accidents are often undetected at the emergency room thus creating insurance company obstacles to getting adequate compensation. I recently received a call from a women that was rear ended, at a high rate of speed in a car accident and thrust into the car in front of her. In other words, a double impact. The mechanics of the accident are obvious, her head went forward and backward violently 2 times.
At the emergency room she had a headache, but denied unconsciousness even though she did not remember some of the accident. Of course, a CAT scan of the brain showed no acute intracranial problems. So, she was released with a possible mild brain injury. For some reason, she decided to go to a chiropractor for the headaches and she returned to work. Work turned out be a disaster for her. She was completely disorganized. She had extreme difficulties with her memory and concentration and continued to have headaches. Her coworkers noticed all her problems. Her family doctor referred her to a specialist.
This case is fresh in my mind, but it demonstrates several problems the client now faces with her insurance company. One problem, she is now off from work but the insurance company does not want to pay her lost wages. The insurance company cannot understand why is she now off from work. After all, she went back to work after the accident. The reason is because she did not understand that she suffered a traumatic brain injury.
It’s a matter of credibility to the insurance company. Because of the doubt they now have about her injury, she is being sent out for an Independent Medical Examination. In other words, the insurance company hand picked expert doctor. However, in this case, even their expert will concede that the client is suffering the effects of traumatic brain injury.
The challenge in these cases are the misconceptions concerning the consequences after a traumatic brain injury. The person has a normal brain scan and looks normal, therefore they must be normal. However, underneath the surface their life is falling apart.
I read psychological evaluations where the client tells the therapist that they think they are going crazy. They don’t have any energy. They are depressed all the time. They cannot concentrate the way they did in the past. Headaches interfere with their concentration. These can all contribute to emotional and personality changes.
The insurance company will then look for ways to counter the client’s symptoms. They will try to find any problems in her history. Did the client have a history of headaches or emotional and psychological problems prior to the accident. For instance, a recent divorce could be a target.
The best way to counter the onslaught of insurance skeptics is the neuropsychological evaluation. The neuropsychological evaluation can provide evidence of brain damage which is not available through conventional neurological examinations. The assessment is conducted with individual objective tests and standardized test batteries. The neuropsychological examination is designed to effectively detect or rule out malingering.
The bottom line is that the neuropsychological evaluation is the front line of offense against the renegade insurance company that wants to deny or diminish the value of a claim after a serious brain injury is sustained in an auto accident.
A2hosting Cpanel Plan For WordPress
A2hosting, the famous web hosting company out of Ann Arbor, Michigan, offers a variety of options designed for both the individual and business communities. While the needs of their customers may change, however, most expect one thing from A2hosting and that is uptime. The company prides itself on being able to guarantee uptime in the 99.99 percent range. This is one of the major selling points of the company’s services as, on the web, extended downtime can mean death to your website.
However, that is not the only area where A2hosting hopes to succeed. With an awareness of the different types of site platforms out there-such as WordPress, b2evolution, and bbPress, it is the hosting provider’s hope that there is a place for all site owners under their umbrella. As many know, WordPress is one of the most popular blogging platforms in the world. So popular is it, in fact, that b2evolution was birthed from the same coding language, though the latter promises to be “more than just for blogging.”
The customization factors of A2hosting are what make the site so easy to work with. While most site owners value WordPress because of how user friendly it is in adding text and incorporating media, many would prefer their site to offer a taste of something different. That’s why you’ll see some variation in the site building community with some owners putting b2evolution and bbPress to work in creating sites that value their readership. A2’s desire to work within this diversity and welcome different preferences with open arms gives the company a competitive advantage.
Another aspect of the service that helps the hosting provider is in its use of cPanel. With this functionality feature, it becomes possible for the user to take the bull by its proverbial horns and create a website that is built to specific standards for the pleasure of the readership. Also, instead of hiring someone to make the site look good, the site owner can quickly and effectively take advantage of site/domain management features, billing options, and email communications to produce the page they want at a fraction of the cost.
A2hosting is not the only option out there for the web professional or individual looking to create a cool website that builds a following. However, it is one of the best. By focusing on what customers are already doing with their websites and offering a wide assortment of site creation and management tools to keep progress moving forward, it is easier than ever before to get started, no matter if you are a WordPress user, or if you prefer b2evolution or bbPress. Whatever tools that you need, you can get your site off the ground and moving in the right direction at a more affordable cost, and from a more dependable provider than most.
