Finance
Can Bankruptcy Help Prevent My Car From Being Repossessed?
According to The Washington Post; “A record 7 million Americans are 3 months behind on their car payments” – February 2019. That title says it all. In other words, if you are filing bankruptcy and have missed your car payments, but you still want to keep your car, you are not alone.
The Credit Union Journal has a recent article in the May 2019 edition titled; “In avoiding subprime auto loans, are Credit Unions shunning their roots?” It turns out that car loan defaults are once again at historic highs. This is a nationwide problem for lenders, and not just locally here in Ventura County or Los Angeles County.
There are legal remedies you can deploy to stop your car from being repossessed. Many consumers do not realize that under both Chapter 7 and Chapter 13 Bankruptcy Law you can temporarily prevent car repossession by your lender. This is because during bankruptcy proceedings the court issues an “Automatic Stay” prohibiting and preventing the lender from repossessing your car. The lender can ask the court remove the ‘automatic stay’ and if the court agrees, the lender may take possession of the car anyway, but this temporary stay may be all you need to get the lender’s attention to work with you and your attorney on a modified repayment plan.
The best way to deal with this situation is to be in contact with your car lender, and it’s best to do that through a bankruptcy attorney, it holds more weight. It also stops the lender from trying to bully you. Your attorney can renegotiate the terms and help you set up a new payment structure thus, allowing you to keep your automobile in a bankruptcy.
Consider if you will that lenders don’t really want to repossess cars, they are not in the automotive business, they are in the lending business, they just want to be paid, as per the original agreement. If they realize that isn’t going to happen, they will weigh their options and consider what’s best for them. Perhaps, a reduced interest rate, reduced balance, or renegotiated terms are better for the lender than a repossessed used car with low resell market value due to wear and tear and depreciation. Face it lenders do not want to lose any more money than they absolutely have to.
Another important point you must remember; the ‘automatic bankruptcy stay’ is only temporary, and if you haven’t been making timely payments, once your case is closed you can expect the lender to demand return of the car or they will repossess it. Also keep in mind that the stay is only good during the bankruptcy proceedings which for Chapter 7 lasts about 3 months or so.
What’s the Best Way to Prevent Car Repossession During Bankruptcy Court Proceedings?
- Make the payments
- Make up missed payment
- Come up with a repayment plan, ask court to approve it
- Stay in contact with the lender through your attorney
- Ask for some help perhaps paying interest only for a couple of payments
- Renegotiate the Car Loan
- Ask court if you can buy your car back for its fair market value (Redeeming Your Car under Chapter 7 Bankruptcy Law).
- Ask your bankruptcy attorney about ‘cramdown’ strategies in Chapter 13 bankruptcy
What Can You Do If Your Car Is Repossessed Before the Bankruptcy Filing Date?
Ask your bankruptcy attorney to help you come up with a repayment plan so the lender can get the missed payments. If this has happened to you, and if your car has already been repossessed, do not delay. Call your bankruptcy attorney now! That’s probably the best advice of all.
Summing it all up!
You need to know your rights and understand the motivations of your lender. You need a good solid bankruptcy lawyer who works for you, one who has dealt with the local lenders here in Ventura and LA County. An attorney who gets it and has decades of experience. With the right strategy, you’ll be able to keep your car, prevent humiliation, and prevent loss of your transportation. After all, we live in California and you need a car.
Finance
Protect Your Disabled Loved One With A Special Needs Trust
As you get older, you may be aware that your adult child who is disabled or unable to work and receives SSI or Medicaid benefits, may never be able to take care of him/herself. A concerned parent should be aware that there are ways to protect that disabled child for his/her lifetime and not endanger the child’s government benefits. The best way is to create a SPECIAL NEEDS TRUST.
A Special Needs Trust (SNT) can be created from the child’s own money – such as an inheritance, an insurance payout, or a personal injury settlement — or the money of a third party. This trust created from the individual’s own funds is more expensive because it must be approved by the court. The easiest and least expensive SNT to make is when a parent or grandparent or other third party pays for the trust and contributes a sum of money for the benefit of the disabled person, who is known as the beneficiary.
One of my clients had a brother who, at 45, was unable to hold a job due to severe COPD. The brother received SSI and Medi-Cal but had very little money for anything beyond basic necessities. The sister wanted to contribute $100,000 for her brother’s lifetime special needs. She paid for the trust and named her other brother as trustee. The trustee set up a bank account in the name of the trust and used the funds to pay for disabled brother’s needs, above and beyond his room and board, which are the only things covered by government benefits.
WHAT ARE THE ADVANTAGES OF A SPECIAL NEEDS TRUST?
· An SNT ensures that a disabled person with assets over $2000 will still qualify to receive SSI, Medi-Cal and other government assistance necessary for their health and well-being.
· An SNT gives peace of mind to parents that their disabled child will be taken care of when they are no longer physically able to provide the care.
WHAT ARE THE DISADVANTAGES OF A SPECIAL NEEDS TRUST?
· A diligent trustee must be appointed who must handle all the money in the trust. The trustee’s job and could last a long time – for the entire lifetime of the disabled person.
· The beneficiary may never receive cash from the trust – only items for his/her special needs, such as medical and dental expenses, medical equipment, training and education, insurance, transportation, entertainment, even vacations, automobiles, real property, modifications to accommodate the disability and other items to improve the quality of life. The trustee pays for everything and the beneficiary receives what the trust has paid for.
· Most disabled persons want to handle their own money and must be convinced that this would disqualify them from receiving government benefits.
· Special care must be taken about distributions if the beneficiary is on Section 8 housing.
I f you have a child who will need outside assistance for the rest of his or her life, see an attorney sooner rather than later to discuss the possibilities of setting up a Special Needs Trust. You’ll sleep a lot better once the action has been taken.
Finance
Quantitative Finance Reading List – Theoretical Foundations
Not everybody wants to become a theoretical physicist. Some consider the academic environment too relaxed, others are not keen on the politics or the necessity to continually hunt for funding early in their career. A job in Quantitative Finance offers an attractive alternative.
Financial engineering has both strong theoretical and applied components, is immensely intellectually stimulating and fast-paced. A significant degree of background knowledge and an exceptional academic record are required even to achieve an interview. If you have recently decided that academia is not where your career path lies and you possess strong technical skills then the reading list outlined below will get you started towards becoming a quant.
This is the first part in a multi-part series on textbooks suitable for becoming a quantitative analyst. The remaining parts will focus on implementation, further mathematical excursions, interview skills and numerical methods. This article will concentrate on the theory of financial engineering for those who have not had an exposure to finance before.
Mathematical Finance
A great place to start learning about the world of derivatives is with the classic text Options, Futures and Other Derivatives by John Hull. It is light on the mathematics, but covers a lot of ground. Specifically, it is a good introduction to derivative markets for those who haven’t had prior exposure to finance.
Once you’re comfortable with the concepts used in the financial markets the next step is to begin learning about arbitrage and the Black-Scholes model in a more mathematical manner. Dan Stefanica’s A Primer for the Mathematics of Financial Engineering will provide all of the calculus (differentiation, integration, taylor expansion etc) needed to tackle the Black-Scholes equation. It will also cover “the Greeks” and basic risk neutral pricing. This is a great book for somebody who doesn’t have the required undergraduate mathematical background needed for later texts.
At this stage you will be ready to tackle the intermediate works such as Mark Joshi’s Concepts and Practice of Mathematical Finance (an excellent book, highly recommended), Paul Wilmott on Quantitative Finance (extremely comprehensive and humourous explanations!), Baxter and Rennie’s Financial Calculus and Salih Neftci’s Introduction to the Mathematics of Financial Derivatives. A good working knowledge of the contents of these books is sufficient theory for any front office desk quant interviews.
If you wish to delve deeper into the mathematical theory underpinning derivatives pricing then Bernt Oksendal’s Stochastic Differential Equations is a great start, as it has plenty of SDE exercises to work through.
A rather heavy going text for desk work, but an essential book for researching financial engineering, is the two volume masterpiece by Steven Shreve – Stochastic Calculus for Finance (Vol I and Vol II). Vol I concentrates on the discrete pricing models while Vol II focuses on continuous models. Be warned that for the Vol II, a strong background in undergraduate mathematics is required – particularly in Real Analysis, Probability Theory and Measure Theory.
Summary and Suggested Reading Chronology
- Options, Futures and Other Derivatives – John Hull
- A Primer for the Mathematics of Financial Engineering – Dan Stefanica
- The Concepts and Practice of Mathematical Finance – Mark Joshi
- Financial Calculus: An Introduction to Derivative Pricing – Martin Baxter, Andrew Rennie
- Stochastic Calculus for Finance II: Continuous-Time Models – Steven Shreve
In the next article, texts on implementation will be presented which will give you the knowledge you need to begin creating your own quant models.
Finance
When You Need a Product Liability Attorney
Product Liability. We hear this term every day, but what exactly does it mean? From the lead paint discovered poisoning our children’s toys, to the massive judgments Personal Injury Attorneys are winning against Big Tobacco companies for causing thousands to die of lung disease, Product Liability is a growing concern in this world driven marketplace.
Each year, thousands are injured or die from faulty products manufactured both here and abroad, or from the long-term effects of products known to cause health problems. When death or injury occur, it is necessary to hire a Product Liability Attorney. Drug companies, who now advertise to the masses with mega-million dollar advertising campaigns, attach long lists of potential side effects and potential health risks to their products. Sometimes, the lists are longer than the ad copy itself. Why? They are warning you. Warning because that despite the good their product can do, they know bad things could happen to you. They are covering their legal bases and trying to protect themselves from lawsuits.
Product Liability claims are generally based on one of these three issues: negligence, breach of warranty or strict liability. The term “Product Liability” refers to the liability of manufacturers, and any or all parties associated with that chain of manufacture for damages caused by the product they produce. This definition is broad in scope, but the actual liability of manufacturers can scroll down to the minutest detail of a product that causes it to be dangerous. Product liability cases are generally based on three concepts:
– a defect in design,
– a defect in the manufacturing process,
– the failure to warn of potential for danger.
These concepts assume that the manufacturer has carefully considered the potential and foreseeable dangers inherent in his product’s design. So most claims of Product Liability are not based on negligence, but on a concept called ‘strict liability’. Strict liability theory asserts that a manufacturer can be held responsible whether or not he/she acted negligently, because it presupposes that the well-off manufacturer is in a better position to assume the costs of liability than the victim and the manufacturer builds the cost of such liability into the price of his product. California was the first state to assert this theory in 1963 when it stopped requiring victims to prove negligence and allowed for compensation for Product Liability through strict liability. Strict liability theory is rarely applied to anything but manufacturing defect. It rarely includes bad designs or failure to warn. An expert Product Liability Attorney can untangle these issues for you if you feel you’ve been the victim of Product Liability.
For example, in Virginia a man was using an industrial nozzle and hose to wash down some machinery. The defective nozzle exploded in his face, inflicting catastrophic facial, eye and traumatic Brain Injuries. The manufacturer in China was found to be negligent and strictly liable in its manufacturing of the nozzle. One wall of the nozzle was doubly thick and the other side only a few hair-widths wide. Examination of other similar nozzles found many more examples of such a defect. The Product Liability Attorney recovered $4 million for his injured client.
“Breech of Warranty” claims in Product Liability can cover a broad range of problems. If, for instance, in advertising or marketing a product, the manufacturer makes claims that are not only untrue, they pose a danger to the user, they can be held in breech of warranty. Let’s say the manufacturer of a chain saw claims that it’s great for cutting turkeys. That also implies it might be useful for cutting other, non-tree limb objects. The company has given instruction on what is a reasonable expectation of the product. But when Sam Dolt uses the chain saw to carve his Thanksgiving turkey and impress his friends, the turkey not only flies off the table injuring his guests, the chain saw jumps off the metal carving plate and hits Sam in the shoulder injuring him, too, who is at fault? Sam, because he was an idiot for carving a turkey with a chain saw? Or the chain saw manufacturer for suggesting it was a good idea. Sam’s Product Liability Attorney argued that under breech of warranty theory, the manufacturer is liable because he expressly stated in his marketing campaign that this was one of the product’s possible uses. Sam, who does not need to prove negligence, would likely win this case.
Claims of “Failure to Warn” are often considered to be based on negligence. First, manufacturers owe a duty to the consumer to warn of potential problems. If they shirk that duty, then they are negligent. Secondly, if there is an injury and the breech of duty caused that injury, they are negligent. This is why you see little warning labels stuck to electric hair dryers that warn against using near water. The manufacturer can rightly assume that you will be using this dryer in the bathroom (where water is plentiful) and it is their duty to warn you of that potential and foreseeable danger. If they breeched that duty, that would constitute negligence on their part.
If you live in Southern California and feel you have been injured because of product liability, contact an expert Product Liability Attorney in Los Angeles. It is important to take this crucial step as soon as possible. There is a time limit on filing Product Liability claims.
Can Bankruptcy Help Prevent My Car From Being Repossessed?
When Is Season 6 Of Riverdale Coming Out On Netflix
Good News! Gold prices fall as the dollar recovered slightly, check new rates
Protect Your Disabled Loved One With A Special Needs Trust
Quantitative Finance Reading List – Theoretical Foundations
CRPF Recruitment 2022 for Deputy Commandant (Engineer) Posts, Salary upto 75K: Check Vacancies, How to apply & Details Here
When You Need a Product Liability Attorney
Legal Protection for Foreign Direct Investments (FDIs) in Nigeria
9 Steps to Take Immediately After an Accident
What is bad bunnies net worth? How much money does Bad Bunny make per show?
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
Benefits of Ayurvedic Back Pain Treatments
Primary Knowledge About Abortion
Benefits and Trends of Digital Transformation in Healthcare Industry
How Is Project Management Changing in 2022: Key Trends
7 Health Benefits of Vitamin B12
Anxiety Management Tips That Will Make A Difference
Are DNA Tests Fake?
What is Headless WordPress and How to Use it?
Basic requisites of running a soap industry
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News2 weeks ago
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Benefits of Ayurvedic Back Pain Treatments
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Primary Knowledge About Abortion
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Benefits and Trends of Digital Transformation in Healthcare Industry
-
startup4 weeks ago
How Is Project Management Changing in 2022: Key Trends
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
7 Health Benefits of Vitamin B12
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Anxiety Management Tips That Will Make A Difference
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Are DNA Tests Fake?