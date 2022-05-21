Cardano (ADA) Adds 2,340 Average New Wallets per Day in Last 30 Days

- Qredo is down 10.92% in the last 24 hours.
Let us look at the top 3 projects with a market cap of $20M to $40M as per CryptoDep.
LTO Network (LTO)
In Europe, LTO Network has established itself as the most popular blockchain. Enterprise solutions such as data and document verification and authentication were the foundation of the company’s founding. LTO Network is GDPR-compliant since it uses a hybrid (2-layer) approach. This makes it simple for businesses all around the globe to comply with the ever-increasing number of privacy regulations. Consequently, developers and enterprises may create Privacy-Aware Decentralized Apps (PADA) on the LTO Network, which provides new possibilities for projects to pursue.
According to CMC, the LTO Network price today is $0.095180 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $7,954,302 USD. LTO Network has been down 5.70% in the last 24 hours.
Qredo (QRDO)
Qredo is re-engineering the ownership and connection of digital assets. Qredo has developed the first decentralized, trustless multi-party computation (MPC) custodial network as a revolutionary new strategy for bringing liquidity and capital efficiency to the blockchain economy. Decentralized custody, native cross-chain swaps, and cross-platform liquidity access are now possible because of this development.
According to CMC, the Qredo price today is $0.513032 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $7,783,567 USD. Qredo is down 10.92% in the last 24 hours.
A significant blockchain-based travel booking platform funded by Binance is Travala.com. Using Travala.com, users may book more than 3,000,000 travel items, including rooms and flights in over 90,124 locations in 230 countries and territories. This new booking service claims to be more affordable than the most well-known booking services.
According to CMC, the Travala.com price today is $0.712981 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $7,527,650 USD. Travala.com has been down 2.66% in the last 24 hours.