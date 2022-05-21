Finance
Central Union Budget 2011-12: Expectations of the Common People
The General Budget 2011 will be presented to Lok Sabha on February 28 by the Finance Minister of the country. Indian Finance Minister Mr. Pranab Mukherjee has hinted that the upcoming budget announcements would have certain relief for the commoners as the rising inflation has taken a toll on the lives of the common people. It has been speculated that the latest Budget Speech would have certain rebates for the populace of India starting with Income tax rebate. Under the direct taxes code, the finance ministry is expected to raise the income tax exemption limit from 1 lakh 50 thousand to Rs 2 lakhs that would be probably implied to 2012-2013 tax payers.
Common people of the country are also expecting that the budget 2011 announcement would contain the release of IT exemption limit. This would be comforting for the common people, who have been greatly influenced with high inflation and price hikes of basic commodities. People are seriously looking up to the latest budget announcements, and wanting to get some relief. They want relief from the high raise of petrol prices and a solution that would curb the price inflation on food items. The Finance department is looking for ways to lower the vat tax on fuel and basic commodities that would considerably bring down the prices of these items. If the Finance Minister slashes the VAT chargers by around 50% then general people would take a sign of relief in the coming financial year of 2011-2012.
It is a difficult task for the Finance Minister as well, to plan the country’s budget in such a way that it brings relief for the common people and simultaneously fosters a rapid economic growth of the country. He must ensure that he is able to keep a tab on the price inflation of basic goods and bring relief to the common population (especially the working class and economically weaker sections).
Following are the actions expected from the Budget 2011-12 announcements:
1. Rebate on Oil and Gas, Fertilizer, Food etc
2. Tax reforms such as implementation of GST and DTC
3. Relaxation in Service tax
4. Subsidies in FDI norms in sectors like BFSI, Media, Retail etc
5. De regulation of Diesel Prices to contain under recoveries
The country’s annual Budget Speech is a major concern not just for the common people but for the elite business class as well. Each and every individual ranging from those who are running hand to mouth to those who are well established, are being affected by these announcements. Even the export import traders wait impatiently for the latest Customs Tariff-2011 announcement during the budget sessions. Those who want to check the latest report of the Customs Tariff-2011 announcement, they can log on to the website on Infodrive India. It is a major export import database site that would hold the latest Budget Speech, once it is announced By the Finance Minister.
A Green MBA – Is it For Me?
Are you looking for answers to the following questions? What is a Green MBA? What can it do for my career? What schools are offering them? Can I get one online? Then read on… and find some answers to these questions. This article will explain why a Green MBA can be important for many careers, how they can jump start a stalled career, and what schools are offering them including online programs.
What is a Green MBA?
A Green MBA, also called a “sustainable business degree,” is a Master of Business Administration degree that has a focus on corporate sustainability. Like a traditional MBA, it is granted after one to two years of graduate-level university study providing training in the theory and practice of business management. It teaches the theory and practice of managing the enterprise in a sustainable fashion, including managing the environmental impact of the business, increasing energy efficiency, reducing waste and finding ways to promote sustainable practices in all aspects of the business.
Why a Green MBA Is Important?
Increasingly companies are taking corporate sustainability and environmental practices seriously, discovering that an approach to business that factors in sustainability is also becoming strategically important for the enterprises long term success. A survey of 481 companies, by Arthur D. Little found that 95% of the surveyed executives counted sustainable development as being important to their business future.
There is growing need for a new generation of business leaders who understand corporate sustainable. This is backed up by job posting data and by executive surveys. The CSR Jobs Report, by Net Impact and Ellen Weinreb CSR Recruiting, found that the number of corporate social responsibility (CSR) job postings has increased by 37 percent in a three-and-a-half-year period and that that demand for CSR MBA level candidates still outpaces supply.
A recent GreenBiz survey of more than 600 companies found that organizations are increasing their hiring of environmental and sustainability professionals. The number of large companies citing open positions and plans to increase staff doubled from 8 percent in late 2008 to 17 percent this summer. One-in-ten employers have added green jobs, in the last 12 months, according to a recent Career Builder survey.
While hiring has been abysmal overall, energy efficiency companies are hiring, and clean tech jobs are starting to replace old jobs that have been lousy. Some of the green job announcements most often posted on job boards are those held by people with Green MBAs. They include: Project Manager, Account Executive, Sales Manager, Marketing Coordinator, Business Analyst, Operations Manager, Sustainability Analyst, Research Analyst and Sustainability Manager, and Nonprofit Executive Director
What schools are offering them and can I get a Green MBA online?
An increasing number of universities are offering Master’s of Business Administration degree programs with a focus on sustainability. Green MBA degree programs as well as various corporate sustainability certificate programs are now available in universities located in more than twenty states as well as several online programs as well online for those students who wish to explore this option. These Green MBA programs offer various concentrations in such specialized areas as: global business sustainability, sustainable supply chain management, sustainable management, sustainable marketing, environmental and social sustainability, energy policy and organic agriculture. New programs are being established with several new programs having been added over the past months.
Final Words
As corporations around the world begin to focus on strategies that provide their organizations a competitive advantage through environmentally sustainable practices, such as carbon reduction, energy efficiency and clean technologies and especially as they discover that considerable money saving and profit making opportunities also exist they will need a new generation of business leaders who can lead in these efforts and who understand the issues and opportunities that exist. Those who earn a Green MBA will find themselves positioned to become leaders in this exciting transformation of the way business is being conducted around the world. It can help high achievers in the business world help make this world a better place while they help position their enterprises to turn a long term sustainable profit.
Origami Storytelling in Elementary School Education – Language and Problem Solving Benefits Reviewed
Storytelling in elementary schools improves children’s language skills by providing students with a valuable opportunity to practice auditory comprehension, a vital component of early childhood education. The ability to understand spoken language involves so much more than simply hearing words and figuring out what the speaker intends the words to mean. Nonverbal cues of vocal pitch, tempo, and tonality are essential in effective communication. In face-to-face interactions, the additional nonverbal elements of body language, gestures, and facial expressions form up to 80% of expressive language. But how, in our multitasking, screen-dominant learning environments, can teachers capture and hold the attention of their distraction-prone students?
Why not try using the Japanese paper folding art of origami to help focus students’ attention during language arts activities? When an unexpected curiosity like origami is added to a storytelling presentation, the educational benefits for elementary school students are increased. Origami models and other interesting objects add visual stimulation and grab attention, so that young learners are focused and motivated to pay closer attention. Another advantage to adding origami to stories is that origami is created one step at a time. As a story progresses scene by scene, an origami model can also be constructed, fold by fold. When the story ends, the origami model is also created. This specialized storytelling technique is called Storigami. Storytelling + Origami = Storigami.
Watching and listening to stories illustrated by the progressive folds of origami models enables students to imagine the visual details of the scenes and characters described by the words, but also gives students experience with analyzing the symbolic representations of the paper shapes and folds that are paired with story characters or actions. The ability to understand how the shapes relate to the story and then imagine possible outcomes are key elements of successful problem solving, one of the most important goals of elementary education.
How can teachers and other educators learn how to use Storigami to build problem solving and language arts skills in their elementary school classrooms? Fortunately a Mid-Western educational publisher, Storytime Ink International, has published several collections of origami stories, such as Nature Fold-Along Stories: Quick and Easy Origami Tales About Plants and Animals. This book and other fold-along storybooks describe how to use the technique, step by step. The Storigami books are available in most public libraries and from several online sources, including http://Amazon.com/ and http://Storytimeink.com/
How Artificial Intelligence Can Impact Fintech Sector?
The year of 2020 did bring many challenges in countries around the globe, and in various sectors. There was a major upheaval in the methods of spending money, and decline of human activity. For example, going to banks ATM for cash. But, when looking at the entire landscape in businesses, you can see little traces of positivity in the finance sector. This article will focus on the points of “How Artificial Intelligence can impact Fintech Sector?”
The individuals who shrugged the use of digital technology had no option but to switch to online banking to complete their daily tasks during the lockdown period. This was the period when technologies such as Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning redefined the ways of working in Finance Industry.
Introduction
Technology and tools have always been a part of human life. Right from the day, our human ancestors invented fire & the wheel to the sophisticated gadgets of today, technology has influenced our daily lives to the fullest. And yes, now, programs and applications have become a part of our daily lives, which think and act better than humans. Hope you have got the clue? We are talking about Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning.
There was a time when machines with human intelligence were the objects of fantasy movies such as Terminator in the 1980s. But after four decades, the fantasy has become a reality. When it comes to making use of AI by Fin tech companies, it is heartening to see finance industry moguls working with coders & software developers to develop applications.
Is AI reshaping the Finance Sector?
Yes, the year 2021 will see more of AI applications in various ways as never before. For example, it will be chatbots answering more of customer queries in banks and wealth institutions; AI will get used in fraud detection tools and verification of KYC documents. For wealth investment companies, the technology can help evaluate an individual’s investment opportunities, produce investment portfolios and reduce the risks involved in adapting new technologies. Let us look in detail at how Artificial Intelligence is assisting the Finance Sector in the following paragraphs:
A. Decision Making
Insurance companies and investment advisors, before introducing a new product or service into the market, can ask questions to AI platforms rather than customers. The platforms, laded with customer data and having the ability to analyse as well answer questions can give recommendations on filling the loopholes and doubts.
This will help the insurance agents/advisors get a clear view of customer expectations and decisions. They can then reframe the product or service to suit the customer’s needs.
B. AI Can Detect Online Frauds and Provide New Insights to Claims Management
The analytical tools used by banks to detect frauds have AI applications to monitor a costumer’s spending patterns and inform attempts of malpractices. It is impossible for a human to analyse a large quantity of data within the deadline and submit a report. But, AI because of its automation process can not only detect the errors but give the result within the specified time. There are some AI processes, which can modify themselves to detect new patterns in fraud detection cases. For Claims, insurance companies use a combination of AI and ML technologies. A classic example of Artificial Intelligence impacting the Finance Sector.
C. Automated Virtual Financial Assistants
Investment organizations have always modified their technologies to suit the recent trends. They are using automated virtual assistants to call new customers, have a pleasant conversation, inform them about the new products, the pros & cons, and finally entice them to do an investment. However, these machines also need information about an individual’s personal financial portfolio, so that they can sell the perfect bonds and stocks. Have you heard the new name given to these Virtual Financial Assistants? It is “ROBO ADVISORS”. These new applications are redefining the way AI will redefine the Fin Tech sector.
D. Security
Had anybody even imagined the success of E-Commerce industry before two decades? Maybe, only a few. Now, it is a billion dollar industry. With many E-commerce websites making use of Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality to garner more customers, industry experts are focusing more on online security. Yes, AI applications have definitely helped mankind. But it is also true hackers are using the same technology to break into e-commerce websites by making use of chatbots.
Phishing has attained international recognition within the last few years. You receive a call from a con man, and then get swindled of your hard-earned money. While this is a growing menace, banks have pulled up their socks to give the solution also with the same technology. They have installed AI applications on their servers to detect unfair spending activity, and if found, they can stop payments and send warning signals/messages to you as well the banks. By this method, banks all over the globe have saved hard-earned money of customers.
E. Chatbots for CRM
The month is June 2021, and time has flown fast, but still many companies have asked their employees to work from home. Now, the customer care industry has faced many challenges such as internet issues and less manpower. So, businesses saw a more prospective way of including AI chat bots in the CRM process. The recent CRM chat bots are highly developed and can adapt themselves to give answers of even complicated queries. Also, unlike the traditional methods, where IVR was the main option, now chat bots can answer customer calls directly, thereby ensuring brand loyalty and fast solutions.
F. Meets Compliance Guidelines
The world of cybercrime has made banks and financial institutions focus on factors such as KYC (Know Your Customer) documents. A simple change of mobile number or stalling of mobile connection can result in a phishing attempt. To quell this challenge, Governments in all countries have floated stringent procedures in investigation of KYC documents. But, it becomes difficult for an international bank or institution to verify millions of offline KYC documents. However, an AI application can scan many documents, detect errors and submit an accurate report within the deadline. This helps banks identify errors in a customer’s profile and take necessary action.
G. AI Can Interact With Customers on Another Platform
In 2020, Yes bank introduced the AI robot, LUIS (Language Understanding Intelligent Service) to answer nearly 10,000 queries on Whatsapp. You can use this service to check account balance, apply for products, and submit requests for cheque books.
In the future, banks may have an AI platform which acts in co-ordination with virtual assistants such as Alexa, Cortana and Siri.
H. AI and Search Engines
Are you surprised about the topic of Search Engines in this article? Yes? Then please note, millions are using Voice Assistants on their mobiles to open websites, do tasks and more. So, banks are hard pressed to change the content on their websites to long tail keywords or sentences which are used by customers in the globe. To be honest, many banks have already changed their web content to suit the terms used by customers to open their websites by voice commands on mobiles.
Future of Artificial Intelligence in Fintech Sector
As per industry experts, AI powered robots are expected to become the next customer care executives in banks. These robots may answer customer queries, guide them across various processes and bank forms, and are slated to reduce human work force numbers by 20 percent in 2027.
Fin Tech industry has always been at the forefront for including innovation and new technologies in their operations. And when it comes to using AI to better the processes and services, the results are there to see. The companies given below are only few examples of how Artificial Intelligence is helping the FinTech industry (companies & Finance Institutions) give the best service to customers.
Popular Artificial Intelligence Applications used in Finance Industry
1. IBM WATSON PLATFORM
This AI-platform offers solutions in Risks, Compliance and customer insights for investment companies. By making use of cognitive capabilities, this platform helps identify customer’s behaviour.
2. MICROSOFT CORTANA INTELLIGENCE SUITE
This AI-platform assists small-medium-big financial firms get information about financial crime & analyses data that are used to improve relationships with customers.
3. SALESFORCE EINSTEIN
This company helps financial advisors get information about a client’s financial status.
4. ZESTFINANCE (LOS ANGELES)
The company’s own platform, known as ZAML or Zest Automated Machine Learning, informs banks about a borrower’s credit history or information. It analyses thousands of data and then gives accurate results. In short, the platform helps detect customers who can face trouble paying back the loans. As per the company website, the platform has helped financial institutions reduce losses by 25 percent.
5. SCIENAPTIC SYSTEMS (NEW YORK CITY)
This underwriting platform, similar to ZestFinance, gives information on customers who apply for credit cards. They check the customer’s spending behaviour, interaction, and then offer transparent results.
6. ALPHASENSE (NYC)
Alphasense is an AI search engine used by Fortune 500 companies & investment banks. It makes use of NLP or natural language processing to check keyword searches with news channels, research papers, filings and online transactions to detect changes in financial markets.
7. KASISTO (nyc)
This company’s AI platform, KAI, is popular for improving experiences of customers by offering them options, solutions and recommendations regarding financial markets.
Conclusion
Hope the points given above have given valuable information for the question – How AI can impact fin tech industry? Please note, the fin tech as well the AI industry will be always on the ever-changing mode. Let us wait and watch!!
