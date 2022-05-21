News
Charlotte Knights manager Wes Helms placed on ‘indefinite leave’ from the Chicago White Sox Triple-A affiliate
Wes Helms was placed on “indefinite leave” as the manager of the Chicago White Sox Triple-A affiliate in Charlotte, the team announced Friday.
The Sox did not provide additional information, calling it a “personnel issue.”
2022 marked Helms’ fourth season in the Sox system and his second as Knights manager. He was a coach at Double-A Birmingham in 2019.
Helms, 46, played for the Atlanta Braves (1998, 2000-02), Milwaukee Brewers (2003-05), Florida (now Miami) Marlins (2006, ‘08-11) and Philadelphia Phillies (2007), hitting .256 with 75 home runs and 374 RBIs in 1,212 career major-league games.
According to reports, Julio Mosquera will serve as Charlotte’s acting manager.
News
Gaslit Episode 5: May 22 Release, Time, Where To Watch And Plot Speculations
Gaslit is a historical drama that takes a modern peek at the 1970s political Watergate Scandal. We infer from the synopsis that the series focuses on untold stories and forgotten-era characters.
Before we go on to the 5th episode, let’s refresh ourselves on what happens in the 4th episode. We’re thrown into August 1972, about 2 months after the Watergate break-in. We’re given a little peek into Dean’s newfound closeness to Nixon after John Mitchell was removed from his role following the findings of his closeness to the break-in. There’s also a fictional version of Alexander Butterfield being involved in some surveillance tapes.
From here, we pan the camera immediately onto Martha. She has PTSD, and the nightmares of what happened when she was in her hotel room in California haunt her. Their daughter Marty develops a drinking problem when she finds herself in splits. She plays the classic sipping drinks and fluttering around the house during parties and watching movies to play it off.
We’re also shown that John might not be happy about being fired, despite his happy outward self. He is seen drinking uncontrollably, trying to drown his sorrows while listening to Nixon on the tele. Martha notices this when she walks into his room high from her prescription drugs for her trauma.
Howard now has cold feet about being accused of the break-in. He asks Liddy to plead to the administration or the President to promise them some relief if they’re found guilty. Liddy does not take this well and asks him to keep his mouth shut and not to talk to the involved authorities. After a while, the judge announced the final sentencing to be done in two months.
The FBI continues with its investigation. The director, who works with the President, tries to misdirect the investigation by telling his agents that they aren’t allowed to investigate or question higher officials without a concrete case.
Dean, unable to decide what he wants, seeks some solace in Mo. She breaks up with him after having had enough of his two-sided behaviors and inability to choose sides. Dean, however, goes back to meet her at the end of the episode.
Now for speculations for the next episode. As of now, we have no spoilers floating around. The synopsis says, “Martha finally speaks out, putting a strain on her marriage; the FBI comes closer to answering the real story behind Watergate, and John Dean is forced to come clean to Mo on their Camp David honeymoon.” We might see how Martha handles the issues she faces in California and how it affects her new life outside politics. We may also see the drama that ensues post-John coming clean.
Where To Watch
Gaslit is available on cable as well as OTT on Starz. It is also available on the Starz Play app on Amazon Prime and Hulu for the USA. The episode, “Honeymoon,” releases on Sunday, May 22nd, at 8 p.m. ET. The episode should be available shortly after, with Amazon Prime releasing it at around 8 a.m. UTC on Sunday.
The post Gaslit Episode 5: May 22 Release, Time, Where To Watch And Plot Speculations appeared first on Gizmo Story.
News
Lynx guard Aerial Powers breaks out of slump with help from … Michael Jordan
Aerial Powers hadn’t experienced a shooting slump since she was in college at Michigan State, and even that stretch may not have rivaled her early-season struggles this spring.
Through five games, the shooting guard made just 14 of 57 shots from the field — 24.6 percent — and 2 of 15 from deep. Not good.
Powers wasn’t feeling well ahead of Thursday’s game in Las Vegas. She was congested with cold-like symptoms, and Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve asked Powers if she felt like maybe she wanted to sit the game out.
Not a chance. She was playing.
Reeve and Lynx wing Bridget Carleton then reminded Powers of Michael Jordan’s famous “flu game,” in which he scored 38 points in an NBA Finals game after apparently battling a stiff case of food poisoning.
That was an ironic message from teammate and coach, given the person Powers reached out to the night before the game was Michael Jordan.
“I texted Michael Jordan (on Wednesday) night, and I told him, ‘I’m shooting bad. I’m in a shooting slump. I’ve never been in a shooting slump before,’ ” Powers said.
She was out of answers. Powers had made a point to put in extra work, getting up additional shots before and after practice. But the reps weren’t leading to results.
Jordan said that Powers was pressing.
“He said, ‘Let the game come to you,’ ” Powers said.
He didn’t want Powers putting up even more practice reps — she was clearly doing the requisite work, so that wasn’t the issue. She just needed to relax. Powers said she felt like she did that in Tuesday’s victory over the Sparks, yet she went 1 for 9 in that game, including a number of missed open looks.
“And he said, ‘That’s OK, just take a break and let the game come to you,’ ” Powers said.
So that’s what Powers tried to do in Las Vegas. The result was a breakout offensive performance in which she scored a season-high 25 points on 9-for-21 shooting.
“I just relaxed and played my game,” Powers said, “so, shoutout to Michael Jordan.”
It was exactly the advice she needed to hear. Because during the slump, Powers said every miss just felt “heavier and heavier.”
“I felt like in the last couple of games, it’s like every miss felt like it was another brick on my back,” Powers said.
Jordan reminded her that it’s OK to miss shots. It’s part of the game. Powers put that advice into practice. When she missed a good look, she thought ‘Whatever,’ then went back to playing defense and didn’t hesitate to put up a shot on her next good look. It was a healthier way to approach the game.
“Those few games where I was like 1 of 10, 1 of 12, it was like, ‘OK, what the hell is going on?’ ” Powers said. “Now I’m tense in all my shots, and I don’t want to feel that way. You shouldn’t feel like that.”
You want to feel the way Powers felt Thursday. She did say she wanted to get another good performance under her belt before she felt the proverbial monkey was off her back.
“I definitely feel like I’m shaking that monkey off me a little bit,” Powers said. “I put a lot of work in that maybe people don’t see. So it’s not like I can’t shoot, I think I was just in my head a little more than usual. Because usually I’m a confident player, and I wasn’t playing with that confidence. So just relaxing and letting the game come to me.”
News
SWAT Season 6: When Will The Show Premiere In 2022? Is It Worth Waiting?
S.W.A.T. is an action-drama series created by Shawn Ryan and Aaron Rahsaan Thomas and runs on C.B.S. Other similar series airing on C.B.S. did not last very long, but S.W.A.T. seems to have hit the right spot with fans. The show follows the story of officer Daniel “Hondo” Harrelson, who is promoted to team leader after a bad shooting and jumping a few stairs to get there. The show banks on the “adventure of the week” format, which keeps the viewers tied.
C.B.S produces S.W.A.T. Studios, along with Original Film and Sony Pictures Television. The executive producers are Neal H. Moritz, Shawn Ryan, Aaron Rahsaan Thomas, Danielle Woodrow, Pavan Shetty, Marney Hochman, Justin Lin, and Paul Bernard.
The show seems to have some common roots with the F.X. crime drama The Shield, also created by Ryan. The fifth season was announced in April 2021, and the first episode aired on October 1st of the same year.
The Cast
We expect to see regular faces with Shermar Moore from The Young and the Restless playing Hondo, Lina Esco, Kenny Johnson, Alex Russel, Jay Harrington, David Lim, and Patrick St. Esprit. Director Justin Lin will hold down the fort.
The Plot
Based on the 1975 series about a SWAT unit in California, it would be expected to bear a somewhat close resemblance while throwing in Ryan’s flare to it in an unspecified city.
Over time, the series has been applauded for how it brings to light the situation between people of color and the police, namely African-Americans. In season 5, we see Hondo still reeling from his heroic choice to do a press talk in Season 4.
He moves to a peaceful Mexican village to gather his pieces back up and regroup his thoughts. While Hondo enjoys a little time off helping Mexicans, his team continues to work tirelessly fighting crime in Los Angeles.
Is It Worth Watching?
Season 5 has had about 4.35 million viewers with a 0.46/18-49. The ratings have risen a whole 11% from the previous season, and there is a 38% up in viewership. The show is a watcher with an overall positive rating, and you should look out for the new season. The show was an immediate hit among crime and action-drama fans.
SWAT is available to stream on Netflix up to Season 4, and we would expect Season 5 to turn up very soon. It is still available on Paramount+. With Season 6 being announced in April 2022, we hope to see the season start airing sometime in October this year, following a similar pattern to the last season.
The show will ideally air on C.B.S. and should be released in an orderly fashion on other streaming services as time progresses. You should look forward to the new season of what is honestly a good series.
The post SWAT Season 6: When Will The Show Premiere In 2022? Is It Worth Waiting? appeared first on Gizmo Story.
