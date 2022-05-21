Charlotte Knights manager Wes Helms placed on ‘indefinite leave’ from the Chicago White Sox Triple-A affiliate

Gaslit is a historical drama that takes a modern peek at the 1970s political Watergate Scandal. We infer from the synopsis that the series focuses on untold stories and forgotten-era characters.

Before we go on to the 5th episode, let’s refresh ourselves on what happens in the 4th episode. We’re thrown into August 1972, about 2 months after the Watergate break-in. We’re given a little peek into Dean’s newfound closeness to Nixon after John Mitchell was removed from his role following the findings of his closeness to the break-in. There’s also a fictional version of Alexander Butterfield being involved in some surveillance tapes.

From here, we pan the camera immediately onto Martha. She has PTSD, and the nightmares of what happened when she was in her hotel room in California haunt her. Their daughter Marty develops a drinking problem when she finds herself in splits. She plays the classic sipping drinks and fluttering around the house during parties and watching movies to play it off.

We’re also shown that John might not be happy about being fired, despite his happy outward self. He is seen drinking uncontrollably, trying to drown his sorrows while listening to Nixon on the tele. Martha notices this when she walks into his room high from her prescription drugs for her trauma.

Howard now has cold feet about being accused of the break-in. He asks Liddy to plead to the administration or the President to promise them some relief if they’re found guilty. Liddy does not take this well and asks him to keep his mouth shut and not to talk to the involved authorities. After a while, the judge announced the final sentencing to be done in two months.

The FBI continues with its investigation. The director, who works with the President, tries to misdirect the investigation by telling his agents that they aren’t allowed to investigate or question higher officials without a concrete case.

Dean, unable to decide what he wants, seeks some solace in Mo. She breaks up with him after having had enough of his two-sided behaviors and inability to choose sides. Dean, however, goes back to meet her at the end of the episode.

Now for speculations for the next episode. As of now, we have no spoilers floating around. The synopsis says, “Martha finally speaks out, putting a strain on her marriage; the FBI comes closer to answering the real story behind Watergate, and John Dean is forced to come clean to Mo on their Camp David honeymoon.” We might see how Martha handles the issues she faces in California and how it affects her new life outside politics. We may also see the drama that ensues post-John coming clean.

Where To Watch

Gaslit is available on cable as well as OTT on Starz. It is also available on the Starz Play app on Amazon Prime and Hulu for the USA. The episode, “Honeymoon,” releases on Sunday, May 22nd, at 8 p.m. ET. The episode should be available shortly after, with Amazon Prime releasing it at around 8 a.m. UTC on Sunday.

