Column: Fergie Jenkins soaks up the adoration as the Chicago Cubs unveil his statue outside Wrigley Field
When Fergie Jenkins attended the statue dedication ceremonies for his former Chicago Cubs teammates at Wrigley Field, the thought had to cross his mind.
Will the Cubs one day honor me?
It took longer than necessary, but that day finally arrived Friday at Gallagher Way.
The sculpture of Jenkins in his windup brought back memories of his duels with Bob Gibson at Wrigley Field during an era when starters took the ball and wouldn’t give it up until it was pried from their hands. Standing in front of his statue after the ceremony Friday afternoon, Jenkins turned around to take a long look, then smiled at the familiar pose.
“It’s me,” he said. “It looks like me. I think that was (from) an afternoon ballgame, a (TV) ‘Game of the Week.’ They used it on a Sports Illustrated cover. That was the pose because they wanted to show the Cubs logo on the chest and the cap.”
When you think of Jenkins in a Cubs uniform, you think about the 284 career wins, the 3,192 strikeouts, the 267 complete games, and, of course, that fateful 1969 season. He waited a long time to join Ernie Banks, Billy Williams and Ron Santo as statue-worthy Cubs, but it was worth the wait.
“Fergie deserved this a long time ago,” Williams said. “But better late than never.”
Jenkins never grumbled over the wait, even as he admitted Friday he “had the numbers” to merit the honor.
“But the organization has to do it,” Jenkins said. “Just like retiring my number (31). They waited for (Greg) Maddux to retire, and we retired (the number) together (in 2009).
“I was here for Ernie’s (ceremony). I was here for Billy’s and Ronnie’s. Believe me, it was an honor to see them being humble, because the fact was they were Chicago Cubs players. To me, my career was in Chicago. My second home was playing right here in Wrigley Field.”
Jenkins’s speech was short and sweet, and just like his pitching days at Wrigley, he was forced to battle a 25-mph wind to keep his notes from blowing away. He thanked everyone from the Rickettses to former Cubs owner P.K. Wrigley, from manager Leo Durocher to the Bleacher Bums. Jenkins told a humorous story of the day Durocher let Frank Sinatra manage a couple of innings of a spring training game in Palm Springs, Calif., in 1968.
But it was Banks, Jenkins said, who “taught me to respect the game and be professional all the time.” That was a lesson Jenkins never forgot.
“Fergie is very unassuming, and you wondered whether he’d be able to get the accolades that he really deserves,” former Cubs batterymate Randy Hundley said. “He’s beginning to get it, and I’m glad for him.”
Williams, Hundley and the rest of Jenkins’ friends seemed as happy for him as he was for himself. The Cubs community turned out for the ceremony, including Jenkins’ former teammates Williams, Hundley, Byron Browne, Lee Smith and Steve Trout and former players including Ryan Dempster and Kerry Wood.
Former Blackhawks goaltender Ed Belfour also was among the guests on a warm day with the kind of wind blowing out to right that forced Jenkins to hit his spots or watch the ball fly, as it did for the Arizona Diamondbacks, who hit seven home runs Friday in a 10-6 win.
“He didn’t worry about no danged wind,” Williams said of Jenkins. “If the wind was blowing at him, it was in his favor because he had a good slider, and he knew that.”
The statues of Jenkins, Banks, Williams and Santo serve as reminders of a season that lives in infamy — that epic 1969 collapse to the New York Mets. That those players, and that team, remain beloved in Chicago despite the tragic ending is a testament to the joy they brought Cubs fans year in and year out.
“It’s too bad the Mets — I hate to say it — the Mets won,” Williams said. “But I was here in 2016.”
History tends to celebrate the winners, and Cubs fans finally got that chance in 2016. But Chicagoans also have celebrated athletes with character and a strong work ethic, whether they had won a ring or not.
Jenkins was what we all aspire to be — someone who worked at his craft and never wanted to leave a job unfinished. Someone who was confident in his ability but never too cocky. Someone who hated losing and did everything he could to help his team win.
“As a pitcher, I learned to win,” he said in his speech. “Losing never entered my mind.”
Williams reminded writers that Jenkins went out to the mound every four games in an era of the four-man rotation.
“Now you’ve got pitchers going out there every five days,” Williams said.
Or every six days, Williams was reminded.
Williams then listed the names of Jenkins, Gibson, Don Drysdale and Juan Marichal, old-school starters who didn’t believe they did their jobs unless the catcher handed them the ball at the end of a complete game. Last season the only teams with more than three complete games were the Philadelphia Phillies (five) and Chicago White Sox (four). During his Cy Young-winning season with the Cubs in 1971, Jenkins had six complete games in both May and July and a league-leading 30 overall.
Jenkins laughed Fridasy when asked about modern-day starters throwing five innings or less.
“That’s way too bad,” he said. “They don’t give them the opportunity to show what their ability is all about. These guys train to do a certain thing. To pitch 2 ⅔ innings, you haven’t even touched a part of their ability. You don’t really get into a ballgame until the fifth or the sixth”
Cubs starter Drew Smyly lasted 4 ⅓ innings Wednesday, while Marcus Stroman threw five innings Thursday. Both were satisfied with their outings afterward. The baseball axiom “five and dive” was once an insult thrown at starters who couldn’t pitch past the fifth. Now starters are rewarded with high-fives for going five innings.
Jenkins can only be thankful he pitched in a differnt era.
“I ran a lot, I stayed in shape,” Jenkins said. “My dad was a chef. He told me what to eat, what not to eat. But the biggest thing is what you put in your body that’s going to make you perform well. I tried to understand that being out there playing, I had to have stamina. I never had a sore arm. I pitched 21 seasons and never had a sore arm. That’s probably genetics.”
The journey from growing up in Chatham, Ontario, to the Baseball Hall of Fame to Friday’s statue dedication was a long and hard one. When Jenkins was 14, his father, who had played in the Negro Leagues, took him to his first game at old Tigers Stadium in Detroit. After watching Larry Doby hit two home runs, Fergie told his dad he wanted to be a ballplayer.
“Little did I know it was going to work out so good,” he said.
The day was complete, just the way we remembered whenever Jenkins took the mound.
Body of missing U of M student recovered from Mississippi River
The body of a missing 19-year-old University of Minnesota student was found Wednesday in the Mississippi River, authorities said.
The University of Minnesota Police Department said Friday the body is that of Austin Ray Retterath, who was reported missing the morning of May 8. His last known location was East River Road and Franklin Avenue in Minneapolis.
The Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the man found dead Wednesday as Retterath and that there was no indication of foul play, police said. A cause and manner of death has not been released.
When Is Season 4 Of All American Coming Out On Netflix
Who doesn’t love little sports in their life? Specifically, football. To all the fans of Spencer Paysinger out there, the news is all yours. Netflix has announced to broadcast season 4 of All American on May 31, 2022. The creator has already renewed the show for the fifth season in March 2022.
Why Will The Show Stream On Netflix?
It is because of Netflix’s deal with The CW. The deal said that the shows would come to Ott eight days after their release on TV. But the deal came to an end in 2019, and the shows included in the deal were not affected. All American was one of the shows included in the deal, which is good news to the fan because they will be receiving new seasons of the show until the storyline ends.
About The Show
All American is a drama television show first broadcasted on tv on the channel The CW now, taken on online streamer Netflix. The show is inspired by the life of American football player Spencer Paysinger. He grew up in Los Angeles. He went to Crenshaw High School and later transferred to Beverly High solely to play football. Since the beginning, Paysinger has been a brilliant football player, and he has proved the same over time.
The show portrays the major and minor life events of Spencer in detail. It shows all the struggles he went through to reach the height of success.
About The Main Lead
Daniel Ezra brilliantly plays the character of Spencer Paysinger. He is a British actor born on December 15, 1991. He became famous because of the show All American.
Other Cast And Characters
Bre-Z plays Tamia “Coop” Cooper. Layla Keating is played by Greta Oniogou . Samantha Logan plays Olivia Baker. The character of Jordan Baker is played by Michael Evan Behling. Asher Adams is played by Cody Christina. Grace James by Karimah Westbrook. Laura Fine-Baker by Monet Mazur. Billy Baker by Taye Diggs. Dillion James by Jalyn Hall. Patience Roberts by Chelsea Tavares and JJ Parker by Hunter Clowdus.
Top prospect Adley Rutschman will be called up when Orioles ‘feel like he’s ready,’ manager Brandon Hyde says
The crystal ball predictions of a Monday call-up for catcher Adley Rutschman fell through, as did any guesses that baseball’s top prospect would arrive in Baltimore to play for the Orioles on Friday. Instead, Rutschman is still with Triple-A Norfolk in Charlotte, North Carolina.
The timetable for Rutschman’s impending promotion for a major league debut is uncertain, although the clamoring from fans only grows by the day as he remains a minor leaguer. Manager Brandon Hyde said Friday, though, that calling up Rutschman will be independent of how the Orioles’ current catchers, Robinson Chirinos and Anthony Bemboom, are playing.
“The decision with Adley is going to be about Adley,” Hyde said. “They will call him up when they feel like he’s ready. It has nothing to do with how our guys are doing behind the plate, because they’ve done an absolutely fantastic job handling our pitchers.”
Rutschman, 24, might have made the opening day roster if he hadn’t suffered a tricep injury as major league spring training got underway. That setback required the No. 1 overall draft pick in 2019 out of Oregon State to ramp up again, and he’s done it over the last month with time in High-A, Double-A and Triple-A.
Rutschman played catcher three straight days between Tuesday and Thursday for the first time this season, although he’s out of the lineup entirely Friday for the Tides — likely a standard off day after a heavy workload.
With the Tides, Rutschman is hitting .233 but has slugged three homers, including on Tuesday and Wednesday. In 43 Triple-A games in 2021, Rutschman hit .312.
Chirinos and Bemboom have offered little offensive upside this season, barring the two-run home run by Chirinos on Thursday — his first of the year. Chirinos entered Friday with a .147 batting average, while Bemboom sits at .118.
But pitchers have continually praised the pair and credit them with helping increase the staff’s strike percentage.
“We’re extremely pleased with both guys,” Hyde said. “Unbelievably professional. Robby’s got a big track record. He’s caught in a lot of huge games and has done it for a long time. And Bemboom’s come as advertised, as just a defensive guy, off-the-charts makeup, he puts a ton of pride in putting a zero up every inning. So I’ve been really, really pleased with what we’ve done behind the plate. But the decision with Adley is going to be ultimately with when they feel like he’s ready.”
When Rutschman arrives, either Bemboom or Chirinos will likely make way.
“That’s going to be challenging,” Hyde said. “That’s going to be hard, because they’ve been ultimate team guys. And it’s going to be hard to see one of them go.”
Around the horn
>> Ryan Mountcastle said he is in line to return to the Orioles’ lineup Saturday when he’s eligible to be removed from the 10-day injured list. When swinging a bat the past few days, Mountcastle said he hasn’t felt the forearm pain that beleaguered him during the road trips in St. Louis and Detroit.
>> Left-hander Logan Allen, who was designated for assignment earlier this week to make room for left-hander Nick Vespi on the 40-man roster, cleared waivers and was assigned to Triple-A Norfolk.
