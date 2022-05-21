HEALTH
Complete Your Fairness Dream With Vegetal Fairness Cream
You may be captivated by the fairness creams after knowing the skin advantages they offer. But, have you ever thought about the other side of it? The toxic chemicals and preservatives in the disguise of fairness can harm your skin rather than improve. It is a matter of your skin, therefore you should pick 100% natural Vegetal Fairness Cream made with certified organic ingredients.
The Vegetal Fairness Cream has emerged as a trusted and highly recommended Fairness Cream in India by dermatologists. Why so? Because of its non-greasy formula made from a unique blend of 100% organic extracts like Rose, Orange and melanin suppressors. The unique blend of these extracts makes the skin tone lighter and naturally removes the pigmentation issue.
What are the hidden benefits of using a fairness cream made with natural ingredients?
Fairness cream made with natural ingredients can provide your skin with more than just fairness. It also has numerous other benefits like-
-
Gives complete protection from harmful UV rays
Our skin cells make Melanin. As the production of Melanin rises the skin gets darker. Harmful UV rays of the sun boost the production of Melanin and skin ageing. The Vegetal Fairness Cream has natural goodness of Orange (Citrus reticulata) Extract that gives you numerous benefits-
- Orange is naturally filled with Vitamin C and anti-inflammatory properties
- Keeps the skin rejuvenated
- Restrains the skin-ageing
- Unclogs the skin pores
- Protects the skin from harmful UV rays
If you are looking for a Fairness cream natural, then the Vegetal Fairness Cream can be the completion for your search. It provides absolute natural protection from harmful sun rays along with making your skin tone lighter.
-
Reduces the pigmentation marks and signs of ageing
Fairness without even and smooth skin won’t make much of a difference. Therefore, choosing fairness cream with a unique blend of Bio-Active ingredients can be the fair change you were looking for.
The Vegetal Fairness Cream has a unique mix of Bio-Active extracts of Persian Rose and Orange. Let’s look at the natural qualities of Persian Rose and how it can reduce the pigmentation and the signs of ageing-
Persian Rose (Rosa centifolia) Extract
- Persian Rose has anti-inflammatory, antiseptic, antibacterial and astringent properties.
- Controls the skin-ageing
- Reduces the overproduction of sebum and improves the moisture balance of the skin
-
Maintains the natural moisture of the skin and combats acne and pollution damage
Breathing in the polluted air helps free radicals to float within the body. It may also cause damage to the skin. The smoke, dirt, and dust can make the skin drab and dull. A good fairness cream carries the goodness of natural antioxidants that neutralizes the pollution damage on the skin and free radicals’ movement and combats the acne issue.
Green Tea Extract in the Vegetal Fairness Cream has the natural ability to fight acne and preserve your skin from pollution damage. Let’s see how it saves your skin-
Green Tea (Camellia sinensis) Extract
- Green Tea has anti-inflammatory properties that diminish the damage done to your skin by harmful UV rays.
- Nourishes the skin and stimulates hydration
- Reduces the acne issue
- Fights ageing-signs
Due to all these natural goodness, the Vegetal Fairness Cream has become a trustworthy and highly recommended Fairness Cream in India. Your search for Fairness cream oily skin can be accomplished with it as the Vegetal Fairness Cream is suitable for oily skin as well. In addition, it is equally effective for dry and sensitive skin.
-
Makes the skin fair naturally
A fairness cream should stimulate the natural brightness of your skin. Some of the fairness creams have toxic chemicals assuring complete fairness to your skin, but in reality, such chemicals may devastate the natural charm and feel of your skin rather than making it fair.
The Vegetal Fairness Cream has the natural excellence of Aloe Vera that naturally makes your skin tone fairer. It Improves the skin texture and makes it look more radiant.
Aloe Vera (Aloe barbadensis miller) Extract
- Aloe Vera carries Aloin that is a natural depigmentation blend. This blend lightens the skin tone, removes dead skin cells, restricts patches and dark spots.
- Combats aging and sunburn
- Protects the skin from eczema and acne etc
- Moisturizes the skin
This cream can be a good choice for people who want a Fairness cream oily skin. The Vegetal Fairness Cream works equally good on oily skin, and it protects the skin from acne issues and provides a bright and sensational look.
100% free from Parabens and Steroids
It has 0% Parabens, 0% Steroid. The presence of such ingredients can harm your skin and your overall health. By picking this chemical-free Vegetal fairness cream, you are stimulating ecological harmony.
Completely Vegan and Cruelty-free
It is 100% vegan, and we never test any of our products on animals. We love and admire nature. That is why we make cruelty-free products. Our whole range of hair, skin, and body care is 100% vegan and cruelty-free.
Explore the new definition of natural fairness with the Vegetal fairness cream and reward your skin with incomparable natural nourishment.
HEALTH
All You Need To Know About Medical Abortion
Medical abortion is the process of terminating a pregnancy with help of abortion pills. If your pregnancy is lesser than 12 weeks, you are eligible for effective medical abortion with pills. If you do not wish to continue the pregnancy, you can order abortion pills online for carrying out the abortion procedure at home.
However, the abortion must be done after consulting the doctor and under medical supervision only. The most effective and commonly used abortion pill is Mifepristone and Misoprostol kit. This kit is a combination of two abortion medicines that is one tablet (200mg) of Mifepristone and four tablets (200mcg each) of Misoprostol.
Dosage of the Abortion Pills
The Mifepristone pill is intended to be taken orally and it must be consumed at the hospital or medical centre itself. The doctor might keep you under observation for a few hours. Some women may feel nausea, spotting, or mild bleeding as well.
The four pills of Misoprostol can be used at home and must be used 24 to 48 hours after the consumption of Mifepristone. It can be used in two methods; buccally and vaginally. The best method for every individual can be advised by your gynaecologist.
Both the methods are effective and can be used as per the comfort and requirement. After 3 to 4 hours later the use of the medicine, the abortion will begin to start. After the dosages are completed properly, it is advised to rest for at least a day.
Avoid Contradictions of Medicine
Before you buy medical abortion pills online make sure you tell your doctor if you are undergoing any other treatment or medications. Certain treatments and medicines can interact with these abortion pills.
Some contradictions that can happen with abortion pills are –
- Chronic Adrenal Failure
- Ectopic Pregnancy
- Porphyria
- Hypersensitivity
Also, the use of alcohol is contradicted while using abortion pills. It can hinder the effectiveness of the medicine and you may not get the desired results. Grapefruit is especially advised to be avoided. Make sure before you buy abortion pills online or use them, ensure it is suitable for you.
Frequently Used Questions
- Do abortion pills affect future pregnancy chances?
- No, medical abortion pills are used to terminate early pregnancy. It works by blocking the hormone required for pregnancy. Further, it widens the cervix and stimulates contractions that push the pregnancy out from the vagina in form of bleeding. Once the abortion is completed, your hormones and body will be back to normal. Thus, abortion pills have no risks related to future pregnancy chances.
- How long does it take for abortion pills to work?
- After the consumption of abortion pills, the abortion begins after 4 hours. In most cases, the pregnancy tissues are expelled out of the body within the first 6 to 8 hours. The cramps and bleeding can last for a few weeks. It is advised to visit your doctor after 3 to 4 weeks after the bleeding slows down to confirm the completion of the abortion.
HEALTH
5 Most Popular Healthcare Apps for Patients
Statista reports that the health and medical industry is among the top three sectors which have contributed to the growth of mobile devices. It has evolved into a new discipline called mobile health or mHealth. Mobile health is rising because it facilitates convenient communication between healthcare providers and patients, makes it easy to track vitals like heart rate, step counts, pressure and oxygen level and helps in betterment of healthcare services.
Doctors and nurses don’t need to carry hefty equipment with them. Plus, certain mobile applications make it easier for healthcare officials to keep track of their critical patients. Not to mention that mHealth has also resulted in cost reduction in the healthcare department, especially for patients. But the market of mHealth looks ripe and beneficial as Statista’s survey reports forecast that the market segment of mHealth apps is expected to reach around 3.5 billion U.S. dollars by 2025.
Now there are different types of healthcare applications available in the app stores ranging from information-based that provide detailed information on drugs and ailments to ones that serve as personal reminders. Then there are apps for fitness, nutrition, evaluation of health metrics, booking appointments and whatnots.
The problem is that this overloading of apps makes it difficult for users to find the right ones. They can easily get tricked into picking the ones which aren’t relevant to their requirements. So here are the top five useful picks of healthcare apps which will help you to avail the most of mHealth.
List of Healthcare Apps for Patients
1) Medical ID
Have you ever wondered what would you do if you were to have a medical emergency or an accident and you aren’t able to contact anyone? Even if someone does find you and your phone, it won’t be of much help because most people lock their phones with patterns or biometrics. Medical ID is an Android application that comes as a saviour. This app allows users to save their emergency medical information on their lock screen.
You can list down any disease that you are suffering from, your allergies, blood group, drugs you administer and emergency contacts. Users can create multiple profiles so that one can access medical information of other family members too. It also allows you to send alert notifications via SMS. In case of emergencies, it can send your current location too and even allows making calls from lock screens.
2) Apple Health
Apple Health (commonly known as Health app) is an iOS exclusive mobile application that allows users to view and manage their health data collected by it. Health app gathers data from iPhone, iPod Touch, Apple Watch and other mHealth applications which are already in use. With Health, one can monitor their daily activities like step counts, calorie burns, food intake, and sleep. This helps them to track any change in their course.
One of its best features is that it can seamlessly integrate with over a thousand applications and put all your health data in one convenient place. Another great feature is that Apple’s Health app provides an in-built Medical ID to its users (which possess the same features and functions as the one described above) to make their critical medical information easily accessible.
3) WebMD
If you have ever searched about a medical condition or drug on the Internet, then chances are that you have already visited WebMD’s official website. Good news is that it’s now available as an app and not just one but three different types – WebMD Symptom Checker, Health Services and Practice Pro. Health Services basically falls under the category of fitness and isn’t much popular with users while PracticePro is for healthcare professionals.
But it’s the first one, Symptom Checker which makes for a must-have for patients. Symptom Checker has multiple functionalities apart from giving a generic overview of health conditions based on symptoms. With Symptom Checker, users get:
- Medication reminders
- Information on medical stores with the lowest prices
- Medically reviewed information about health conditions
- Provision to find the doctors based on user’s current location or search options by state, city or ZIP
4) EyeCare Live
As the name goes, EyeCare Live is an application which helps with treatments for eye problems. Though it is not recommended for severe eye conditions, it works fine for people who suffer from trivial issues like redness or allergic reactions or trouble with dry eyes. The app virtually connects patients with eye doctors within an hour and also permits users to renew their prescriptions online if they aren’t above 2 years.
This mHealth application can be downloaded for free and is available for both Android and iOS, but patients do need to pay for their eye tests and virtual appointments. Apart from online appointments, one can also make online purchases of dry eye products and eyeglasses from EyeCare Live.
5) Heal: TeleHealth and House Calls
In-home healthcare service used to be a common practice in the olden days but popularity of this service declined over time owing to the rise of multi-specialty hospitals, private clinics and nursing homes. But it’s returning, courtesy COVID, and Heal is one such mobile health application that facilitates it. Heal gives patients access to certified and qualified doctors from different fields or specializations.
Apart from providing services for house-calls physicians, this healthcare application has other significant features including provision for remote monitoring facilities with Heal Hub service and virtual telemedicine visits. Heal works with its patients’ health insurance and comes clean on pricing on various services including mental health care and regular and urgent care. The house-calls are mostly covered by the insurance plans but those without any plan are required to pay $159 per visit.
Wrapping Up
Healthcare mobile applications have redefined convenience and care for both professionals and patients. On the other hand, they have opened endless possibilities for people who are looking to make profits in this discipline. All in all, IT solutions in healthcare are thriving.
So it is a good time to think about investment here. But the app stores are already brimming with them; so you need to come up with pioneering ideas or services like the ones described here. A viable option always available at hand is to team up with technical experts as they will give you an extra edge by providing you with the much-needed guidance here.
News
Are Regular Glasses Considered Safety Glasses?
No matter if you are planning to buy new pair of safety glasses or wearing specs many times. It could be challenging for you to view all options for your need. But you are fortunate to live in an age where you have many eyeglasses options. Fine, you have many options, but sometimes several options can prove overwhelming.
Indeed, it is good to have an uncountable choice, but more choices create confusion and stress in your mind when you want to buy them. But first of all, customers need to understand the chief difference between regular and safety glasses. So that you have a better understanding of the difference before buying them. If you are also confused about shopping for safety glasses, you must stick with this post for the best info.
Whether you have a dangerous profession and need to face harsh working settings or are a simple adventurer and like challenges, you would be wondering whether you should go with standard eyeglasses or safety specs. It is vital to know the difference before buying new pair of protective glasses. Ultimately, you will conclude to make the best option for you.
Studying the Difference between Regular and Safety Eyewear:
Before starting, one noticeable difference between standard eyewear and safety glasses is lenses. Whether you may require Prescription Plano lenses. Protective glasses are much stronger than regular glasses for the eyes. These safety lenses have a high standard of impact resistance than regular eyewear.
The protective lenses of safety eyewear are designed for specific materials, and the most used material is polycarbonate. They are manufactured with polycarbonate lenses. Thus polycarbonate lenses are lightweight and impact resistant. But they are soft and more vulnerable to scratching. Fortunately, polycarbonate lenses are equipped with anti-scratch coating. Glass lenses are no doubt, ideally fine for specific scenarios. But they are not ideal if you want to wear them in challenging conditions.
Most of the time, the safety standard on impact resistance lenses is pointed with the specific mark on safety glasses. For example, ANSI is a well-respected safety standard, and all lenses are tested under different series. All safety lenses are passed under these tests to ensure their shatter resistance. One test is a drop ball dropped from 50 inches in height. If lenses break, chip, or crack, the lenses should pass the test. Otherwise, they wouldn’t be ANSI certified. The series of tests ensure the durability of the lenses when put under the highest pressure.
A lens with ANSI certifications is approved for safety in challenging work settings. For example, if you are working in an environment under dirt, dust, and flying objects, ANSI-certified lenses are the best choice. They are excellent choices for sports and sharp particle settings. On the other hand, standard specs don’t satisfy protective standards. So, if any manufacturer ensures lenses can stand against impact situations. In fact, they don’t meet the protective criteria, and it can make you doubtful.
Another chief difference between regular eyewear and safety specs is impact frames. The protecting frames are also designed with various materials, and the most popular material is nylon. The nylon material is lightweight and flexible. Besides, some are made with durable plastic or other metals like titanium.
Likewise, the prescription safety glasses frames naturally are manufactured to stand against impact situations. The safety frames are also passed under a few tests to check durability. Therefore, the drop ball test is one of the tests to ensure the frame’s durability. After passing this test, the safety frame should protect lenses and don’t shatter under certain conditions. Thus safety frames are manufactured with impact material, and you can check its marking on the eyeglasses frame. These safety frames can find on the frame temple or sides of the frame.
On the other hand, regular eyewear doesn’t manufacture with impact material. It cannot withstand impact danger. For example, if standard eyewear accidentally falls in a challenging environment, there is more chance to frame break. Thus, it could be challenging to wear regular eyeglasses if working in a risky environment.
Check out Your Habits before Ordering Online Safety Glasses:
However, all the above are the primary difference, and comparatively, they are straightforward. But this is the best thing to make your decision before looking at your preferences and habits. For example, safety glasses are crucial for laborers, carpenters, plumbers, and machinists.
Indeed, safety managers should consider quality safety glasses so that their workers should remain safe in hazardous working conditions. Besides, if you are operating in home improvement tasks or yard work, you should consider safety specs. These projects have a lot of possibilities to lead to severe eye injuries. Thus, if you require additional safety while playing a sport, protective specs are essential requirements for your job.
But, if you observe that you don’t need safety glasses and regular eyewear can satisfy you, go ahead. These protective specs will undoubtedly provide you with clear vision. But they cannot deliver you additional safety from debris, and flying particles can hit your lenses. Regular eyewear is more stylish as compared to protective eyewear. So, don’t consider safety specs if an aesthetic factor is more considerable for you. Thus decide according to your preferences.
Is it Possible to Use Prescription Eyewear as Protective Glasses?
While taking the best care of eyesight, safety is crucial. For workers who need the best protection in their dangerous working environment, it could be risky for your eyes to provide ordinary protection. Prescription safety glasses are a crucial requirement for impact work settings.
Many people question why they use prescription safety glasses than regular eyeglasses. First of all, prescription safety glasses are designed equally. Besides, protective specs are created for optimal safety of eyes for dangerous working projects.
Protective glasses are designed with durable material, and they have different thicknesses of safety frames and lenses as per projects. The safety standards are structured through federal law. On the other hand, regular prescription eyewear uses ordinary materials that only provide correct vision. Thus they don’t provide ultimate safety from hazards things as flying particles and gases.
By the above argument, prescription eyewear cannot use in the place of safety glasses. Due to specific design, ordinary prescription eyewear cannot use as Rx safety glasses. Safety glasses are designed for different purposes and functions. Thus safety glasses are manufactured to meet high safety ANSI standards. Therefore, prescription safety glasses follow the same safety principle.
Another most important question is about wearing prescription eyewear under safety glasses. Absolutely yes! because most safety glasses are designed to wear over prescription eyewear. They are known as safety goggles due to their large size and easily adjust over standard specs. Such safety specs are made for construction sites and labs because they have additional space to fit standard eyewear. Thus, if you don’t have prescription safety specs, you should consider a protective goggle with a specific ANSI safety standard.
Safety Frames are Excellent Protection:
There are several factors to consider while buying protective eyewear. Appropriate eye safety is essential for the protection and health of workers. The OSHA calculated that several people get eye injuries eyewear year. Efficient protection for the eyes is key to reducing health costs for employers. According to some statistics, many people miss their working days due to eye injuries. Besides, these eye injury expenses of workers have accessed approximately $300 million per annum.
Some others report maximum work-related eye injuries are preventable with appropriate protective eyewear. Safety eyewear is the ideal solution, and there is no other comparison. Every human being is physically different, and thus everyone has specific vision requirements. Therefore, never rely on one size fit all and choose safety glasses as per needs, work environment, and tasks. Every worker should consider their own requirement as per work settings.
Safety Glasses Should be OSHA and ANSI Safety Standards:
Protective eyewear is only considered authentic if safety frames and lenses meet specific safety requirements defined by OSHA and ANSI. OSHA establishes safety standards, and ANSI sets protective standards for different eyewear products and safety frames. These standards ensure that required safety eyewear is safety approved.
Therefore, ANSI Z87.1 safety standards should mark on the temple or sides of the eyeglasses frames. Besides, the marking is visible on the safety frames. Because it is the identification of the safety glasses. Let’s check out different safety ranks used in safety glasses for specific tasks.
- Z87 for basics and Z87+ for impact
- R for infrared rays
- U for ultraviolet rays
- W for welding projects
- V for photochromic lenses
- S for special lens designing
Other Factors to Consider for Safety Glasses:
It is essential to consider the perfect fit for protective eyewear frames or safety goggles while picking the exact prescription safety glasses. If you don’t have the right prescription glasses or a comfy fit are useless. Because the improper fit of safety glasses cannot deliver appropriate protection, workers don’t like to wear them. There are several factors to consider to ensure protective frames and safety goggles. In order to provide perfect eye protection to workers, employees should follow these factors.
- Identify potential dangers for the specific projects
- Frame fit is essential, and choose safety frames according to face size and shape.
- Choose carefully safety glasses, particularly prescription lenses
Always buy safety glasses from reliable sources. Therefore, purchase quality safety glasses with a warranty. So that you can return or exchange safety glasses in case of defective ones.
Therefore, it is essential to identify potential dangers because every hazard has a specific safety standard. These safety standards are made to meet different projects. Therefore, safety managers should assess potential threats if there are present. The hazard assessment will determine the perfect safety eyewear for the workers. The common threats are as follows.
- Impact
- Intense radiation
- Different particles like flying and airborne particles
- Chemicals droplets and splashes
Frame kit for Safety Glasses:
Wearing protective eyewear is essential to keep workers secure in hazardous workplaces. Therefore, employees should provide safety glasses to the comfortable for workers and a perfect fit for them. Appropriate fitting is crucial for personal safety gears. Every person has a different bone structure, age, weight, and gender.
Thus workers need individual safety glasses. Facial structure and head shape is different, and don’t compromise on one size fits all. Safety frames should have proper fitting as per facial bones because workers want to wear comfortable eyewear.
There are several options regarding safety glasses online, and it can make it hard to choose the best piece for your eyes. Besides, online shopping can be overwhelming for comfortable fit and comfort. It is also suggestible to get the best recommendation from professional opticians for perfect fitting. The expert eye care providers can ensure you appropriate fit for a dangerous working environment.
Besides, an expert optician can suggest accurate Rx lenses for vision correction. Identify your face shape because it is the best thing to get the exact size of the safety frame while buying prescription safety glasses. Face shapes influence frame size and are a comfy fit for safety glasses. Human beings have five face shapes: oval, round, pear, square, and heart. Most protective frames come with Rx lenses. But if you have any refractive issue, you must approach a professional eye care provider for the correct prescription.
Thus your eyes require quality protection against impact danger.
As mentioned earlier, protective eyewear is entirely different from standard specs. Thus, you cannot use regular eyewear replacement for safety eyewear. Protective specs are created with the material of a jet windshield. Having been tested under specific test series against impact particles, they cannot shatter easily. Standard eyeglasses are created with regular plastic and are unfit to stand against impact hazards. Besides, they are too risky for the eyes because of easier shattering. Safety glasses deliver you 360 coverage that is not possible with regular eyewear.
Summary:
While playing or working in an impact condition that is a chief threat to your eyes, safety glasses are the only solution. Safety glasses are manufactured to conform impact standards. Most protective eyewear is created with a polycarbonate that is lightweight but impacts.
