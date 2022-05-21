News
Dane Mizutani: Wild GM Bill Guerin doesn’t regret Zach Parise-Ryan Suter buyouts, and he shouldn’t
For the next few seasons, the Wild are going to be in salary-cap hell. They made sure of that last offseason by paying Zach Parise and Ryan Suter to go away.
More specifically, general manager Bill Guerin made sure of that by having the guts to make such a big move.
Though he understood the financial implications of the buyouts — $12.74 million in dead-cap money in 2022-23, $14.74 million in dead cap in 2023-24 and $14.74 million in dead cap in 2024-25 — Guerin believed it was the only way the Wild were ever going to make the leap to having a chance of being a Stanley Cup contender.
The status quo wasn’t working. Something needed to change.
With a fresh start this season, the Wild finished the regular season with an impressive 53-22-7 record and a franchise-record 113 points before losing to the St. Louis Blues in the first round of the playoffs.
Question: Were the buyouts worth it? Answer: Absolutely.
While it might be hard to see progress after another early exit in the playoffs, the Wild are in much a better place heading into this offseason.
It finally feels as if this group is building toward something bigger, not scratching and clawing simply to stay on the periphery of the playoff picture.
With captain Jared Spurgeon in charge, and alternate captains Marcus Foligno and Matt Dumba leading alongside him, the Wild felt different on and off the ice this season.
It actually felt like a team rather than a bunch of individuals who happen to work together.
“This is the first season (since I’ve been here) that management, coaches and players alike were able to do things exactly the way we wanted to do them,” Guerin said. “We took such a big step in the right direction in my mind, and that gives me a lot of hope for what’s to come.”
It doesn’t take a genius to read between the lines of that response. Though he never referred to them by name, Guerin was talking about Parise and Suter no longer being around.
They left and the culture got better. It’s as simple as that.
As much as Parise and Suter deserve credit for helping the franchise return to relevance — the Wild only missed the playoffs once during their near-decade-long tenure in the Twin Cities — they were also at the epicenter of a locker room that was rarely on the same page.
It’s no coincidence that Spurgeon, Foligno and Dumba go out of their way to talk about the inclusiveness inside the locker room nowadays.
It’s no coincidence that coach Dean Evason constantly mentions how much his players “love” each other.
It’s no coincidence that Guerin hasn’t for a nanosecond regretted the buyouts despite the financial implications.
“I’d do it again,” Guerin said. “We knew exactly what position we were putting ourselves in. We’re just going to deal with it. It’s not something where we go into the office like, ‘Oh god, we’ve got to deal with this.’ No. This is it. We knew what we were doing.”
Now, there’s no doubt the buyouts will make things more difficult on the Wild in the short term. They most likely won’t be able to afford star winger Kevin Fiala this offseason because of the dead cap, and beyond that, Guerin will have to do some finagling to fill out his roster.
But Guerin is confident the Wild will be just as competitive next season because of the culture they have in place.
“We’ve made some moves over the last couple of seasons to kind of mold things,” Guerin said. “We wanted to create something that was special without any obstacles in the way.”
Those obstacles are gone. Now the Wild need to continue moving in the right direction. They can no longer blame Parise and Suter for their shortcomings.
What’s the deal with NFTs? Snoop Dogg is coming to Minneapolis to explain
A four-day conference exploring digital ownership and the way emerging technologies could interact with art, sports and entertainment has landed at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.
VeeCon is the brainchild of serial entrepreneur Gary Vaynerchuk, better known as Gary Vee.
It’s billed as an event “featuring icons of business, sports, music, arts, Web3, and popular culture in conversation to build lasting relationships, share ideas, and connect with the community.”
VeeCon is expected to draw over 10,000 visitors from around world who will hear from 150 speakers, from New Age guru Deepak Chopra to filmmaker Spike Lee and the ubiquitous rapper Snoop Dogg.
Tickets were sold in the form of NFTs, which are non-fungible tokens sold on the blockchain, a digital ledger of transactions. Much of the conference will dive into the potential applications for NFTs.
Conference attendee Ami Barzelay, a San Francisco man who has dabbled in the NFT market, described NFT ownership as “digital bragging rights.” An NFT, which could be an image, song or video, can be copied and enjoyed by anyone in the world, but it may have just one owner.
The NFT market, still in its infancy, has seen wild swings in what people are willing to pay for digital assets, which Barzelay has experienced first-hand. He said that for fun, he paid $100 for a video clip of Tiger Woods and later sold it for $5,000.
There is inherent skepticism and fear around buying and selling things that don’t exist in the physical world, which VeeCon aims to address.
During a media luncheon Thursday, Vaynerchuk said it would take education, communication and time to get people more comfortable with the idea of NFTs and the blockchain.
“Many of us remember either us, or especially our parents, being incredibly scared and uncomfortable” using a credit card for an online purchase, he said.
And while there were some early problems with fraud and theft, safeguards eventually were developed. That’ll happen soon enough for the blockchain, he said, predicting that in 20 years that’s how all property sales will be recorded.
“Education and communication solve everything,” he said.
While the conference, which runs through Sunday afternoon, is focused on NFTs, there’s much more to learn about their place in the new world of the blockchain.
“NFTs are really fun for collectability, but it is a tiny part of the consumer blockchain,” Vaynerchuk said. “We will eventually all interact with NFTs because they will be our airline tickets, they will be our receipts, they will be our tickets to U.S. Bank Stadium, they will be our membership cards. Right now, we use plastic, QR codes or email confirmations for many things that I think the blockchain will eat up because it’s better technology for those things. It will just take some time.”
Tonight’s Chicago White Sox-New York Yankees game is postponed; doubleheader set for Sunday
The Chicago White Sox-New York Yankees game scheduled for Friday evening at Yankee Stadium was postponed because of impending inclement weather.
It will be made up as part of a doubleheader Sunday, with the first game starting at 2:05 p.m. Central time.
This story will be updated.
What Happened To Ellen DeGeneres Today
Ellen Cancelled?
The audiences have adored Ellen DeGeneres’s TV Show since 2003. Ellen has been the most loving host of the talk show and finally bidding farewell after 18 seasons.
In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the show’s host, Ellen, said this decision to exit the show took a hard and long year. This announcement was made looking at the turbulent times of the long-running talk show. The ratings for the show have plunged after the negative news surfaced that accused Ellen and others of forming a toxic work atmosphere on set.
On the other hand, Ellen told The Hollywood Reporter that the show doesn’t explore her creativity anymore. She decided ahead of signing a three-year extension contract in 2018. And began this journey with her first sitcom Ellen on ABC, which aired from 1994 to 1998. She began hosting Ellen Degeneres’s show after the cancellation of The Ellen Show in 2002, and since then, she has been the only host of the show.
Allegation Of Staff Mistreatment
In a BuzzFeed article, the show was getting a bad wave of allegations of bullying and harassment behind the scenes in July 2020. It mentioned a negative workspace from one current and ten former employees. Subsequently, an article was released by BuzzFeed mentioning that 36 anonymous employees alleged “happenings of assault, harassment, sexual misconduct from show’s top producer.” Later an internal investigation was arranged by WarnerBros, and 3 top-level producers were sacked. Ellen also apologized to her staff in an email before addressing the same on 21st September, season 18.
Ellen also said that her desire to leave the show had zero to do with the ongoing conflict. She said that the accusations were sad and hurtful, but she quit the show because she would not return for another season; and also mentioned that what happened should never have happened, and she takes things like these very seriously. She expressed regret and apologized to the individuals impacted by the show.
She also said she understands her position, and with that position comes power and privilege; and she took full responsibility for what happened at her show.
The episode has the highest rating in 4 years, but soon it was followed by the loss of million viewers in less than six months, as reported by the New York Times.
End Of An Era
Mike Darnell, Warner Bros’ unscripted TV President, lauded the show as an unforgettable piece of television and will be deeply missed.” Ellen started as a small program and became a sensation through the years. Over the years, it showed that it was home to superstars and other heartfelt stories. The show brought peace, joy, laughter, and other countless emotions for 18 years.”
Where To Watch
The soundest way to watch it is to tune in on NBC when her episodes air. You can watch short clips of episodes on her official youtube channel;or watch them on her app, EllenTube or Hulu.
The post What Happened To Ellen DeGeneres Today appeared first on Gizmo Story.
