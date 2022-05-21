Finance
Designing Websites – Make Them Different To The Rest
Talented web developers and website designers that have a large portfolio should have no problems designing their own websites to showcase their portfolios. However, thinking about the exact concept and executing that concept could be difficult especially if you want to create a website for your portfolio that is unique. There are so many designer websites that stand out in their own unique ways so you have to spend more time brainstorming and letting your creative juices flow. If you cannot find a comfortable starting point, try to choose one of these three common categories of websites listed below and work from there.
Minimalistic Websites
Minimalistic websites took the Internet by storm when the Web 2.0 phenomenon became popular. These types of websites are still popular today because they are load very quickly and the overall design is easy on the eyes. The latter is more important because visitors should be focused on the portfolio. If the designer made lots of designs in the past, the designer can make a very simple website with no words and a set of images that can summarize how experienced the designer is. Then add a small contact form on the bottom so visitors can contact the designer. Although minimalistic websites focus less on graphics, there are still plenty of creative ways in coming up with a compelling and non-generic minimalistic design.
Flashy Websites
Flashy websites does not necessarily mean that the website should use Adobe Flash. But the website should contain a lot of interactive elements so the website pops up more. These types of websites do a great job in showcasing how versatile you are as a designer on a technical perspective. Flashy effects like animations and transitions can give positive impressions if used correctly. While JavaScript and HTML5 are growing in popularity, Adobe Flash is still a popular platform for making a flashy website.
Fancy Websites
Fancy websites can be flashy or minimalistic but the artistic element should be emphasized more. There are a lot of website designers that are very good in coding and turning mock ups into working designs. But not all designers are willing to provide their services to customers that want to let the designers think of the design from the ground up. If you are willing to step up and serve these types of clients, you should come up with a fancy looking website to show that you have a great imagination.
If you are still having a hard time deciding what type of designer website you wish to make, your best bet is to look at other designer websites which shouldn’t be so difficult to find using your favorite search engine. If there is a design you like, find out which category that site belongs to and try to think of design in that category that is better than the one you like.
Central Union Budget 2011-12: Expectations of the Common People
The General Budget 2011 will be presented to Lok Sabha on February 28 by the Finance Minister of the country. Indian Finance Minister Mr. Pranab Mukherjee has hinted that the upcoming budget announcements would have certain relief for the commoners as the rising inflation has taken a toll on the lives of the common people. It has been speculated that the latest Budget Speech would have certain rebates for the populace of India starting with Income tax rebate. Under the direct taxes code, the finance ministry is expected to raise the income tax exemption limit from 1 lakh 50 thousand to Rs 2 lakhs that would be probably implied to 2012-2013 tax payers.
Common people of the country are also expecting that the budget 2011 announcement would contain the release of IT exemption limit. This would be comforting for the common people, who have been greatly influenced with high inflation and price hikes of basic commodities. People are seriously looking up to the latest budget announcements, and wanting to get some relief. They want relief from the high raise of petrol prices and a solution that would curb the price inflation on food items. The Finance department is looking for ways to lower the vat tax on fuel and basic commodities that would considerably bring down the prices of these items. If the Finance Minister slashes the VAT chargers by around 50% then general people would take a sign of relief in the coming financial year of 2011-2012.
It is a difficult task for the Finance Minister as well, to plan the country’s budget in such a way that it brings relief for the common people and simultaneously fosters a rapid economic growth of the country. He must ensure that he is able to keep a tab on the price inflation of basic goods and bring relief to the common population (especially the working class and economically weaker sections).
Following are the actions expected from the Budget 2011-12 announcements:
1. Rebate on Oil and Gas, Fertilizer, Food etc
2. Tax reforms such as implementation of GST and DTC
3. Relaxation in Service tax
4. Subsidies in FDI norms in sectors like BFSI, Media, Retail etc
5. De regulation of Diesel Prices to contain under recoveries
The country’s annual Budget Speech is a major concern not just for the common people but for the elite business class as well. Each and every individual ranging from those who are running hand to mouth to those who are well established, are being affected by these announcements. Even the export import traders wait impatiently for the latest Customs Tariff-2011 announcement during the budget sessions. Those who want to check the latest report of the Customs Tariff-2011 announcement, they can log on to the website on Infodrive India. It is a major export import database site that would hold the latest Budget Speech, once it is announced By the Finance Minister.
A Green MBA – Is it For Me?
Are you looking for answers to the following questions? What is a Green MBA? What can it do for my career? What schools are offering them? Can I get one online? Then read on… and find some answers to these questions. This article will explain why a Green MBA can be important for many careers, how they can jump start a stalled career, and what schools are offering them including online programs.
What is a Green MBA?
A Green MBA, also called a “sustainable business degree,” is a Master of Business Administration degree that has a focus on corporate sustainability. Like a traditional MBA, it is granted after one to two years of graduate-level university study providing training in the theory and practice of business management. It teaches the theory and practice of managing the enterprise in a sustainable fashion, including managing the environmental impact of the business, increasing energy efficiency, reducing waste and finding ways to promote sustainable practices in all aspects of the business.
Why a Green MBA Is Important?
Increasingly companies are taking corporate sustainability and environmental practices seriously, discovering that an approach to business that factors in sustainability is also becoming strategically important for the enterprises long term success. A survey of 481 companies, by Arthur D. Little found that 95% of the surveyed executives counted sustainable development as being important to their business future.
There is growing need for a new generation of business leaders who understand corporate sustainable. This is backed up by job posting data and by executive surveys. The CSR Jobs Report, by Net Impact and Ellen Weinreb CSR Recruiting, found that the number of corporate social responsibility (CSR) job postings has increased by 37 percent in a three-and-a-half-year period and that that demand for CSR MBA level candidates still outpaces supply.
A recent GreenBiz survey of more than 600 companies found that organizations are increasing their hiring of environmental and sustainability professionals. The number of large companies citing open positions and plans to increase staff doubled from 8 percent in late 2008 to 17 percent this summer. One-in-ten employers have added green jobs, in the last 12 months, according to a recent Career Builder survey.
While hiring has been abysmal overall, energy efficiency companies are hiring, and clean tech jobs are starting to replace old jobs that have been lousy. Some of the green job announcements most often posted on job boards are those held by people with Green MBAs. They include: Project Manager, Account Executive, Sales Manager, Marketing Coordinator, Business Analyst, Operations Manager, Sustainability Analyst, Research Analyst and Sustainability Manager, and Nonprofit Executive Director
What schools are offering them and can I get a Green MBA online?
An increasing number of universities are offering Master’s of Business Administration degree programs with a focus on sustainability. Green MBA degree programs as well as various corporate sustainability certificate programs are now available in universities located in more than twenty states as well as several online programs as well online for those students who wish to explore this option. These Green MBA programs offer various concentrations in such specialized areas as: global business sustainability, sustainable supply chain management, sustainable management, sustainable marketing, environmental and social sustainability, energy policy and organic agriculture. New programs are being established with several new programs having been added over the past months.
Final Words
As corporations around the world begin to focus on strategies that provide their organizations a competitive advantage through environmentally sustainable practices, such as carbon reduction, energy efficiency and clean technologies and especially as they discover that considerable money saving and profit making opportunities also exist they will need a new generation of business leaders who can lead in these efforts and who understand the issues and opportunities that exist. Those who earn a Green MBA will find themselves positioned to become leaders in this exciting transformation of the way business is being conducted around the world. It can help high achievers in the business world help make this world a better place while they help position their enterprises to turn a long term sustainable profit.
Origami Storytelling in Elementary School Education – Language and Problem Solving Benefits Reviewed
Storytelling in elementary schools improves children’s language skills by providing students with a valuable opportunity to practice auditory comprehension, a vital component of early childhood education. The ability to understand spoken language involves so much more than simply hearing words and figuring out what the speaker intends the words to mean. Nonverbal cues of vocal pitch, tempo, and tonality are essential in effective communication. In face-to-face interactions, the additional nonverbal elements of body language, gestures, and facial expressions form up to 80% of expressive language. But how, in our multitasking, screen-dominant learning environments, can teachers capture and hold the attention of their distraction-prone students?
Why not try using the Japanese paper folding art of origami to help focus students’ attention during language arts activities? When an unexpected curiosity like origami is added to a storytelling presentation, the educational benefits for elementary school students are increased. Origami models and other interesting objects add visual stimulation and grab attention, so that young learners are focused and motivated to pay closer attention. Another advantage to adding origami to stories is that origami is created one step at a time. As a story progresses scene by scene, an origami model can also be constructed, fold by fold. When the story ends, the origami model is also created. This specialized storytelling technique is called Storigami. Storytelling + Origami = Storigami.
Watching and listening to stories illustrated by the progressive folds of origami models enables students to imagine the visual details of the scenes and characters described by the words, but also gives students experience with analyzing the symbolic representations of the paper shapes and folds that are paired with story characters or actions. The ability to understand how the shapes relate to the story and then imagine possible outcomes are key elements of successful problem solving, one of the most important goals of elementary education.
How can teachers and other educators learn how to use Storigami to build problem solving and language arts skills in their elementary school classrooms? Fortunately a Mid-Western educational publisher, Storytime Ink International, has published several collections of origami stories, such as Nature Fold-Along Stories: Quick and Easy Origami Tales About Plants and Animals. This book and other fold-along storybooks describe how to use the technique, step by step. The Storigami books are available in most public libraries and from several online sources, including http://Amazon.com/ and http://Storytimeink.com/
