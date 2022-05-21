News
Divided Minnesota Legislature intent on working down to the wire
Judging by the absence of major bills sent to DFL Gov. Tim Walz this week, it’s hard to believe the politically divided Minnesota Legislature has an $8 billion spending agreement.
With about two days to finish their work, lawmakers had completed none of the big spending bills by Friday afternoon. Bipartisan committees were working through sticking points on everything from tax cuts to spending on public safety and health and human services.
Lawmakers announced the framework of a grand bargain Monday morning. They set midweek deadlines to finish the most complicated legislation, then blew past those deadlines.
Their only option now is round-the-clock sessions to pass $4 billion in new spending and $4 billion in tax cuts before midnight Sunday. That money would come from the state’s record budget surplus and be spent over the next three years.
The session officially wraps Monday, but lawmakers cannot pass bills on the last day.
Publicly, both House Speaker Melissa Hortman, DFL-Brooklyn Park, and Senate Majority Leader Jeremy Miller, R-Winona, have tried to strike tones that are at once optimistic but resolute.
In separate statements to the media, each emphasized they remain committed to their grand bargain — but also to each party’s priorities, which often differ. Hortman on Friday said it’s essentially all or nothing; for example, even if there’s agreement on tax cuts, those won’t be passed if there’s no agreement on spending plans.
In one sense, there’s little risk if they can’t make it happen; the state currently is operating under a two-year, $52 billion budget approved last year, so there’s no risk of parts of the government shutting down if no additional legislation passes this year.
On the other hand, Walz and every seat in the Legislature will be on the ballot in November’s general election, and some lawmakers seeking re-election feel pressure to show voters they’ve accomplished something with what amounts to a state awash in excess tax revenues. The state has a projected budget surplus of $9.25 billion.
Here’s where the biggest bills stood Friday evening:
Taxes: Top lawmakers say agreement on $4 billion in tax reductions is close. It likely will focus on lowering the 5.35 percent tax rate for the lowest income bracket, with bigger credits for renters, seniors and low-income residents.
The tax bill has to originate in the House. Hortman on Friday said it’s leverage to get other things done and likely will be the last bill that chamber passes.
Health and human services: GOP lawmakers want to put most of the $1 billion in agreed upon spending towards raises for caregivers and long-term care workers. Industry advocates say dozens of nursing homes and care facilities will be forced to close without more state money.
Democrats also want to raise caregiver pay but hope to put some of the money into aid to help families pay for things like child care.
Education: Lawmakers are split over how much of the $1 billion in new spending should go towards reducing school districts’ special education costs versus other supports for students, such as mental health services. Senate Republicans also want to focus on improving student literacy.
Public safety: The House and Senate are struggling to agree on how to divide $450 million between preventing crime and fighting it. Republicans want to put most of the money into policing, while Democrats also want to fund community intervention efforts. Both sides agree more funding is needed for the state’s courts.
Infrastructure: There’s agreement to spend $1.5 billion on state infrastructure, but no specifics have been released. The deal on the so-called bonding bill would include $1.4 billion in borrowing and $150 million from the budget surplus. This is the one bill that could be approved even if everything else falls apart.
Other bills: Legislative leaders and Gov. Walz also want to spend about $1.3 billion on other supplemental budget items. Some less significant bills already have been agreed to by lawmakers. They include:
- $18 million for drought and other agriculture disaster relief.
- $46 million in new spending for colleges and universities.
- Changes to liquor laws to allow growlers and bottles to be sold by brewers and distillers.
Despite some smaller deals and a grand spending bargain, lawmakers will need a concerted push to get done by Sunday night. Walz has said he’s not interested in calling them back for an overtime session.
Nine numbers that show Minnesota United’s struggles in 2022
One-third of the MLS season in the books, and Minnesota United needs a plot twist.
It’s been the same old story: The Loons’ lack of goal scoring has been glaring and bringing them down, but goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair has stepped as a primary protagonist, with shot-stopping that has kept his club from an even worst start.
Minnesota (4-5-3) will look to flip the script against FC Dallas (6-4-2) at 6 p.m. Sunday in Frisco, Texas.
Going into this weekend’s games, here are nine key numbers on Minnesota’s position:
1 — Difference between the Loons’ payroll rank in MLS (15th at $13.2 million, per MLS Players Association) and their spot in the Supporters Shield standings (16th with 15 points). In other words, Minnesota currently resides in the bottom half in the 28-team league in spending and returns on that investment.
0.47 — The points-per-game gap MNUFC will need to make up in order to finish in the top four in the Western Conference and earn an MLS Cup Playoffs game at Allianz Field. (A home playoff game was the club’s stated objective in preseason.) The average points per game to reach the top four in the West is 1.55 over the past decade. Minnesota is currently at 1.25 and need to average 1.72 over the final 22 games to reach that mark.
“Obviously we’ve got a little bit to make up, but I’ve got a lot of faith in this group and there are a lot of points to play for,” manager Adrian Heath said. “We’ve had a particularly difficult start in terms of opposition.”
-10 — The amount of points United has dropped in seven home games this season, marking the worst home start since the club joined MLS in 2017. And this includes the Loons’ anemic opening two seasons, which were played at the Gophers’ football stadium.
Minnesota gave up a 93rd-minute goal in a 1-0 home loss to Cincinnati on May 7 in “probably the most frustrating game,” Heath said.
35 — Percentage of total MLS minutes that Luis Amarilla, Robin Lod, Franco Fragapane and Emanuel Reynoso have been on the field together this season. In preseason, they were penciled in as the primary front four but have been on the field for just 337 of the 1,080 league minutes this season.
3 — Goals that MNUFC has scored with that front four on field together. Lod and Amarilla each tallied one, while defender Bakaye Dibassy notched the other on a Reynoso assist. That’s one goal for every 112 minutes.
-2.5 — The Loons have scored 13 goals, but have an expected goals stat of 15.5 this season, per fbref.com. Minnesota’s highest xG of the season (2.8) was the 1-1 draw with L.A. Galaxy on Wednesday.
“If we scored like three or four more goals everybody would (have) thought it was such a good and dominating game, but you can’t say that after how horrible we were finishing today, especially me included,” said Lod, who ended up scoring the game-tying goal in the 87th minute. He has a team-high five goals on the season.
2 — The amount of MLS goals from the club’s high-priced Designated Player strikers Adrien Hunou ($2.68 million salary) and Luis Amarilla ($785,000). Excluding transfer fees, that a hefty $1.7 million per goal so far.
+5.2 — Dayne St. Clair leads MLS in expected goals minus goals conceded. Opponents have a total xG of 15.2 this season, but St. Clair has allowed only 10 in 10 games.
“He’s in a particularly rich vein of form,” Heath said.
If St. Clair wasn’t feeling that flow, its entirely possible two of Minnesota’s four wins come off the list (New York Red Bulls and Colorado Rapids) because both of those foes had xG over two, but St. Clair helped keep them to one goal or fewer.
27.3 — The average age of Minnesota’s roster, with ranks fourth-oldest in MLS. This team is built to win now, and, well, they are not getting it done at a high enough level so far.
Why Is Senior Year Rated R On Netflix
Rebel Wilson’s Starrer film, Senior Year, has been the talk of the town since the news came out of its release as it is Wilson’s way towards Netflix and guess what it is finally out. The movie has managed to capture its place in the Top 10 list on Netflix.
However, the sad part is that all cannot view it as given the adult certificate, or we can say it has been given the R rating. I know this news hits hard, and you must be wondering why such a rating has been given and what is exactly there. Therefore, to know all the nooks read this article further.
Why Is It Rated R?
Netflix’s original comedy Senior Year has been given an R rating. The movie is recommended for adult and mature audiences because the movie consists of adult and sexual scenes, crude humour, drinking and drug abuse, and strident language, which is unsuitable for a younger audience.
Even though the film is a comedy and is supposed to be a feel-good movie, it still has certain elements that are restricted to the younger audience and are only meant for adults. Several sexual jokes are being made in the movie, which is again not appropriate for the young audience.
About The Movie
Alex Hardcastle’s movie is based on a woman (Rebel) who is a cheerleading girl, but because of a stunt gone wrong, she lands in a 20-year coma. And wakes up after 20 years; that is now when she is 37 years old, and witnesses that the whole world has changed around her.
To live her dream of becoming a prom queen that got shattered because of the mishap, she now finally decides to live her high school life once again, even if she is 37 years old and tries to adjust to the changes and obviously to fulfil her dream to become a prom queen. Will she become the Prom queen? Will she be allowed to join the High School? To find the answers to all these questions, you have to watch the film.
The Cast
The cast includes some famous faces and promising talents like Pitch Perfect actress Rebel Wilson. She stars as the lead Stephanie, Angourie Rice, Justin Hartley, Alicia Silverstone, Chris Parnell, Michael Cimino, Zoe Chao, Mary Holland, Avantika, Joshua Colley, Jade Bender, Sam Richardson and many more. Such a cast is surely an asset to a film and makes the movie reach its heights.
If you are looking out to laugh and want some goofiness, you can watch this movie. Since we know Rebel is here, we can expect some good comedy because she has been one of the actors who has successfully made her name in the comedy genre and industry. But of course, do keep in mind that you are mature and an adult, and if you are, you are eligible to watch it.
Homeless encampments growing again in St. Paul as relief funding runs out
Mark Finley set up his tent just three days ago in St. Paul’s Lower Landing Park, overlooking the fast-moving waters of the Mississippi River. Finley, 59, recently of Phoenix, Ariz. and Santa Monica, Calif., said he was visiting his brother in a treatment program and had no intention of sticking around, but he acknowledged he didn’t have the Greyhound fare to return west.
As he enjoyed a donated lunch dropped off by volunteers on Friday, a man and woman stuck their heads out from a second tent erected not far from his own. Just down Shepard Road, tenants of two additional tents near Sibley Street organized their camp.
With the numbers of outdoor homeless encampments once again on the rise, Deputy St. Paul Police Chief Jeremy Ellison, who will soon serve as interim police chief, joined St. Paul Fire Chief Butch Inks at the state Capitol this week, but not to plead for more funding for police cars or fire trucks.
Instead, their ask was for up to $14 million from the projected state budget surplus to house the homeless.
“Bottom line, our personnel are begging for help with the unsheltered,” said St. Paul Fire Deputy Chief of Operations Steven Sampson, in an interview. “The only skill-set our units really have is picking these individuals up and leaving them at the hospital, and that’s not the only help these individuals need.”
“If the resources aren’t there, it’s somewhat of a futile effort,” he added. “Our run numbers are at astronomical levels. We’ve doubled in approximately 10 years, and unsheltered residents are approximately 11 percent of our call volume.”
ST. PAUL HAS 63 UNSHELTERED PEOPLE, 38 CAMP SITES
The police and fire officials were joined by St. Paul Deputy Mayor Jaime Tincher, as well as letters of support and concern from the president of the St. Paul Downtown Alliance — a business advocacy coalition — and the outgoing president of the Greater St. Paul Building Owners and Managers Association, as well as Ramsey County officials.
St. Paul’s latest census of unsheltered residents found 63 people sleeping in tents at 38 active camp sites, including 47 men and 18 women. That’s the largest number of tent communities in nearly two years, an alarming uptick that raises the specter of the early days of the pandemic, when green spaces like downtown Kellogg Mall Park were overwhelmed by homeless residents.
In 2020, those encampments drew frequent emergency calls for police and fire services, and led to more than one serious injury and even a death when propane tanks exploded.
A social service group just dropped off several meals for Mark Finley’s tent and a second tent group. A new census found more than 50 occupied tents in 38 encampments, for a total of at least 63 unsheltered residents living outdoors in St. Paul. pic.twitter.com/3C66BXJ25Z
— Frederick Melo, Reporter (@FrederickMelo) May 20, 2022
“We can’t shut down encampments, we can’t relocate folks, unless there’s a place to put them,” said Jesse Mollner, senior commander for the St. Paul Police Department’s Central District.
‘THESE FOLKS NEED A LONG-TERM SOLUTION’
Finding housing solutions “is in the interest of not only all the city agencies involved with outreach, but it’s in the interest of the police department,” Mollner said. “Otherwise we’re just kind of spinning our wheels. These folks need a long-term solution, not just an overnight bed.”
The 54 tents recently tallied by outreach workers in St. Paul are still a far cry from where things stood two years ago, but things may get worse.
By December 2020, the first pandemic winter, some 380 people were living outdoors in the capital city. With Ramsey County’s pandemic-era emergency shelter programs expiring as federal relief grants run dry, the St. Paul mayor’s office has teamed with downtown business advocates and public safety officials to call upon the Legislature to keep those programs afloat in order to avoid a repeat of the winter of 2020-2021.
“Many of the office buildings had challenges with homeless people entering their buildings and causing damage,” recalled Joe Spartz, the president of Greater St. Paul BOMA, in a May 3 letter to state Sen. Jim Abeler, chair of the Senate Human Services Reform Finance and Policy Committee, and state Rep. Tina Liebling, chair of the House Health Finance and Policy Committee.
Spartz described how downtown Treasure Island Center on Wabasha Street, which provides office space for state employees and houses the Minnesota Wild’s practice facility, “was extremely hard hit by individuals using stairwells and hallways as restroom facilities. We can’t allow this unhealthy situation to repeat itself in 2022.”
‘WORST POSSIBLE TIMING’ FOR BUSINESS
Now, with office workers gradually returning to in-person work, it’s “a critical time for our downtown and its thousands of businesses,” said Joe Spencer, president of the Downtown Alliance, in a May 16 letter to Abeler and Liebling.
“It is the worst possible timing for our city to experience a surge in homelessness and encampments,” Spencer wrote. “We can’t afford a return to the conditions of 2020 without devastating downtown and the economic engine it provides to the state and region. Ramsey County has a model that has proven successful, but it needs assistance from the state to continue that success.”
The city and county proposal — up to $14 million-per-year for five years — spans four different types of housing services, much of it coordinated through Ramsey County’s “Heading Home Ramsey” partnership with social service nonprofits. The funds would boost single occupancy housing for single adults, family housing, day services for the homeless and a “Familiar Faces” intervention program for frequent fliers before the criminal justice system.
Otherwise, to keep the county’s temporary shelters afloat, the city may have to leech shelter funding from its affordable housing programs, effectively undermining its own longer-term solutions to homelessness in order to salve an immediate crisis.
“If we make the investment in caring for and producing resources for vulnerable people who are struggling, the impact is we have less encampments, we have fewer challenges for our businesses and for our judicial system, and we’re not cycling through crisis after crisis,” said Tincher, in an interview Thursday.
So far, city and county efforts have won some backing in the DFL-controlled House through a bill sponsored by state Rep. Rena Moran, DFL-St. Paul, though compromise language has whittled the proposed funding down to $8 million. They’re still working on the Senate, despite some bipartisan backing. Republican Senator Dave Senjem is a Senate sponsor.
County officials have called homelessness a regional problem unfairly shouldered by the two core cities. They noted that surveys of the 1,800 homeless residents housed through Ramsey County’s emergency shelter programs as of Jan. 29 showed a majority claimed their last permanent residence was outside of Ramsey County.
In fact, recent St. Paul and Ramsey county residents made up no more than 43 percent of the total.
